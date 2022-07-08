News
Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, CHISATO TANAKA and FOSTER KLUG
NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said.
Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said.
Prefectural police in Nara arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. Broadcaster NHK reported that he said he wanted to kill Abe because he had complaints about him unrelated to politics.
Dramatic video from NHK showed Abe standing and giving a speech outside a train station in Nara ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election. As he raised his fist to make a point, two gunshots rang out, and he collapsed holding his chest, his shirt smeared with blood as security guards run toward him.
Guards leapt onto the gunman, who was face down on the pavement. A double-barreled device that appeared to be a handmade gun was seen on the ground.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cabinet ministers hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events around the country after the shooting, which he called “dastardly and barbaric.” He pledged that the election, which chooses members for Japan’s less-powerful upper house of parliament, would go on as planned.
“I use the harshest words to condemn (the act),” Kishida said, struggling to control his emotions. He said the government planned to review the security situation, but added that Abe had the highest protection.
Even though he was out of office, Abe was still highly influential in the governing Liberal Democratic Party and headed its largest faction, Seiwakai.
Opposition leaders condemned the attack as a challenge to Japan’s democracy. In Tokyo, people stopped on the street to grab extra editions of newspapers or watch TV coverage of the shooting.
When he resigned as prime minister, Abe said he had a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis he’d had since he was a teenager.
He told reporters at the time that it was “gut wrenching” to leave many of his goals unfinished. He spoke of his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia and a revision of Japan’s war-renouncing constitution.
That last goal made him a divisive figure. His ultra-nationalism riled the Koreas and China, and his push to create what he saw as a more normal defense posture angered many Japanese. Abe failed to achieve his cherished goal of formally rewriting the U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution because of poor public support.
Loyalists said that his legacy was a stronger U.S.-Japan relationship that was meant to bolster Japan’s defense capability. But Abe made enemies by forcing his defense goals and other contentious issues through parliament, despite strong public opposition.
Abe was groomed to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi. His political rhetoric often focused on making Japan a “normal” and “beautiful” nation with a stronger military and bigger role in international affairs.
Many foreign officials expressed shock over the shooting — especially because of Japan’s strict gun laws. With a population of 125 million, Japan had only 10 gun-related criminal cases last year, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to police. Eight of those cases were gang-related. Tokyo had no gun incidents, injuries or deaths in the same year, although 61 guns were seized.
Abe was proud of his work to strengthen Japan’s security alliance with the U.S. and shepherding the first visit by a serving U.S. president to the atom-bombed city of Hiroshima. He also helped Tokyo gain the right to host the 2020 Olympics by pledging that a disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant was “under control” when it was not.
Abe became Japan’s youngest prime minister in 2006, at age 52, but his overly nationalistic first stint abruptly ended a year later, also because of his health.
The end of Abe’s scandal-laden first stint as prime minister was the beginning of six years of annual leadership change, remembered as an era of “revolving door” politics that lacked stability and long-term policies.
When he returned to office in 2012, Abe vowed to revitalize the nation and get its economy out of its deflationary doldrums with his “Abenomics” formula, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms.
He won six national elections and built a rock-solid grip on power, bolstering Japan’s defense role and capability and its security alliance with the U.S. He also stepped up patriotic education at schools and raised Japan’s international profile.
___
Yamaguchi and Klug reported from Tokyo.
___
Follow AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at
News
Real World Economics: Sharing the costs of climate change
Florida and the Atlantic coastal south are still reeling from Hurricane Ian. The Twin Cities had their driest September on record.
Farmers in southwest Nebraska are going broke as land that had been cropped for over a century must revert to marginal grazing land. Arizona fields verdant from new irrigation projects 50 years ago are again desert. And it ain’t going to get easier, folks!
Climates are changing. That will require adjustments in many things, both for private-sector households and businesses, but also for governments. Adjustments use up resources. Some changes required in coming decades will have enormous costs. Questions of who will have to bear those costs, and how, are going to be ever-present issues across all economic sectors. They will show up in all geographic locations but will be markedly higher in some than in others.
Adjustments could come in the size of culverts in Minnesota rural townships needed to keep roads from washing out and whether to rebuild destroyed beach houses on Sanibel Island in Florida. On a broader level, changes can be envisioned in years to come in how we drive, how we eat, how we heat and cool our homes and offices, how we live. And these adjustments won’t be choices. They will be forced on us by increased changes in the resources we take for granted. All this raises the question of who should pay how much for what.
That arises in a political sense: How much shared responsibility should we all take for the climate impacts on others? Should people in the upper Midwest pay taxes to help restore multi-million-dollar, yet vulnerable, developments on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts? What about a poor neighborhood in Ponce, Puerto Rico? Should someone driving a forklift in Eau Claire or changing diapers on seniors in Long Island have to pay higher taxes?
Where to spend poses other questions of fairness. If there are going to be FEMA grants to owners of a destroyed Gulf Coast restaurant, what about helping farmers in the western Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas whose cropping has become more tenuous through the years? What about a mid-sized Montana timber company as higher temperatures foster an ideal habitat for an insect that kills tens of square miles of trees long sustainably managed? All these parties and more are economic victims of climate change; all face losing the results of decades of work. We subsidize flood insurance and give FEMA grants to those harmed by water and wind, but not those bankrupted by drought or heat. Should we?
There also are international and moral questions. Changing climate globally is manifest in flooding over vast areas of Pakistan where a large majority of its population of 220 million live. South Asia has contributed relatively little over the past three centuries to the rise in global greenhouse gases. Yet its people may bear some of the greatest costs despite being some of the poorest in the world, with the sparsest means to accommodate change.
Should those who caused the problem bear some of these costs? Britain hit the coal-burning industrial revolution earliest and, on a per capita basis, contributed the most carbon dioxide to the atmosphere from fuels. Should the United Kingdom pay damages to Pakistan, as some recently demand? But then should it also get credit for the steel, textiles and other products it exported to the rest of the world over two centuries?
These questions of blame and equity go on and on. There will be little approaching consensus on any of the answers. But it is good to keep the longer-term questions in mind as we face shorter-term issues.
Right now, we face the immediate question of cleaning up property destroyed by a hurricane, while housing and feeding those who lost the most. That is no different than when a tornado devastates Comfrey or Chandler, Minn., or Joplin, Mo. Nor is it much different than when there is flooding along some river. When the effects of a global, obscure problem become immediate, visible and acute, we Americans inherently accept some responsibility of taking care of each other.
My mother got help from FEMA when her little house in Chandler was blown away by an F5 tornado in 1992. I cannot oppose help for people in southwest Florida or in Puerto Rico.
Nevertheless, compassionate help now does not mean avoiding the bigger issue of prudence in rebuilding. If there is a blind collective commitment to funding reconstruction, with the key decisions as to what and how made by local residents and governments, there will be what economists call an “externality.” Resources will be wasted and we will set ourselves up for more and unnecessary destruction in the future.
To put that in less abstract terms, private homeowners’ insurance over all of Florida already is near $5,000 even with Federal subsidies. As the probability of future storm damage rises, if we give greater insurance subsidies and more in FEMA grants, do we just throw away money fighting inevitable change? If we don’t, what loss of wealth will millions of households and businesses suffer in the next decade or two?
Insurers understand that distribution of risks is very uneven. The risk of flooding depends very much on topography and hydrology. Floodplains of major rivers are at much more risk than the high plains of west Texas or Minnesota’s Buffalo Ridge. Even if rainfall rises, it is relatively easy to project what risks will be for any specific location. Paying to move people from these more risk-prone areas is feasible.
Severe wind damage from tornadoes and straight-line winds can occur over much larger areas than severe flooding. And, while there are areas much more subject to tornadoes than others, exactly where they strike in any single year is nearly random. And a tornado’s damage is much more acutely focused than that of a hurricane spiral several hundreds of miles in diameter. Overall losses may rise with a changing climate, but it still will be possible to get private wind insurance virtually everywhere in the central United States. One could not say the same for flood insurance in Wabasha, Minn.; Omaha, Neb., Kansas City or myriad other river towns.
Hurricanes are more complicated in that damage is concentrated in coastal areas as the storms rapidly lose force traveling over land. But the frequency with which any specific stretch of coast gets hit varies greatly. Sanibel Island was hit hard now, but what are its prospects going forward? And how will all those storm probabilities interact with rising sea levels in determining future damage?
There are many questions and few concrete answers. But it is good to understand the whole gamut of risks as we mull over and debate proactive public policy responses that soon will arise.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
After 10 years as YouTube’s ‘song-a-day guy,’ St. Paul musician still keeps things low-key
Three thousand, six hundred, and fifty-two songs in, Zachary Scot Johnson faced a dilemma.
On his YouTube channel, called thesongadayproject, Johnson records a song, from scratch, every single day. Sometimes a cover, sometimes an original, but never a duplicate, if he can avoid it — and he himself performs every instrument and vocal part. Combined, his videos have racked up more than 42 million views.
On September 6, 2022, the project reached 10 straight years of daily music. So, what song should mark this milestone?
For video 3,653, he made an exception to his rule and revisited “Catch the Wind,” by the Scottish musician Donovan: The same song was video 1, in 2012.
“I do like the idea of doing it every day, for as long as I live,” he said on a recent afternoon. “There are some people who really think that’s crazy, but the same people would tell you that doing 10 years is crazy.”
Here is Zachary Scot Johnson’s YouTube site:
He doesn’t like to rewatch his old videos — he said the experience can feel “miserable” — but as the 10th anniversary approached, he found that his several-thousand-video archive was an interesting way to chart time.
“I’ve moved maybe four or five times since it started,” he said. “I was married when it started but we have a baby now. We’ve had different animals. Different life experiences have happened within that window of time, and looking back on all of this stuff and seeing every single day represented is kind of special, because there aren’t many instances in which that would be a thing.”
Regular viewers of his channel these days will likely find Johnson at his home in St. Paul, which is bright and at once deliberately decorated and creatively chaotic. A booklet titled “Music belongs to everyone” lies atop his few-month-old baby’s Social Security card, which recently arrived in the mail. Sheet music is piled on an olive-green record player whose color echoes a tall plant near the fireplace. Of all the dozen and a half or so instruments he plays, just the piano and the acoustic guitar reside in the living room.
From our archives (2011): St. Paul musician ends year of creating new song each day.
When he records YouTube videos — by himself, most days — he just lets the camera roll and doesn’t spend too much time overthinking his instrumentation or fussing over rehearsals. His covers tend to have a folksier, stripped-down vibe, and he leans into this off-the-cuff, unvarnished charm when he’s collaborating with other musicians on his videos, too.
“Sometimes, that spontaneity is what the song needs,” he said. “The times when somebody has wanted to rehearse a song — after we’re done, it’s like, we should’ve recorded that. That would’ve been it, and now we have to do it again. So it feels a little bit replicated.”
In all facets of his musical practice, it seems, Johnson does everything possible to avoid a sense of artifice or duplication. For his live gigs, not only does he switch up the songs he plays during every show, he said, but he also does not even make a pre-planned setlist.
“Whatever you’re feeling in the moment is what I do,” he said. “So it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen him once before, so I get it.’ Every show is different. I don’t want to be somebody who replicates the same thing over and over and over again.”
He also takes the opportunity during live shows to go into storytelling mode and share tales of the more than 250 musical icons he’s collaborated with thanks to the YouTube channel. The musician Donovan flew Johnson to his home in Ireland, where they spent nine days together. He has recorded videos with Roseanne Cash, Creed Bratton, and Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow of the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary, among others. One high-profile collaborator, whom he declined to name, didn’t remember Johnson’s name but immediately recognized him as the “‘song a day’ guy.”
Johnson has plenty of other stories he saves for live gigs, too: When he and his wife bought their current home in St. Paul, they appeared on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters,” and Johnson wrote and performed an original song on the show. At a gala honoring Tony Bennett, Johnson got to chat with the legendary singer. From the hospital, right before his wife, Megan, gave birth to their daughter, the pair recorded a duet of that day’s song, “You Say,” by Dori Freeman.
A video from Johnson’s project:
Early in the song-a-day project, part of him suspected he might abandon it eventually, the way people often do with well-intentioned journals or blogs. But he didn’t. His project passed 1,000 songs, then 2,000, then 3,000. He compared the experience to running a marathon — “not that I’ve ever run one,” he added, chuckling. “I did a duathlon once, and that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m not going to do that again!”
When he gears up to cover a song, Johnson said, he often connects more deeply with the lyrics than the music. He’s likely to do a more faithful adaptation of a song whose lyrics are personally evocative — and, conversely, a song with a less powerful meaning is one where he feels more room to play around with instruments and musical styles. And ironically, the covers he feels most apprehensive about often get more feedback and attention than the ones he uploads confidently, he said.
“I can’t find that balance, but that’s one of the great things about it,” he said. “By the time you’re done with it, you gotta do one again the next day. You don’t linger on any of them, really.”
This is especially true since his daughter was born this summer. The YouTube channel is still part of Johnson’s daily routine, but now, when he plays the piano in his living room, viewers might spot the vintage wooden baby cradle in the background.
“I have new-dad brain,” he said. “I’m living in every moment.”
News
College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff
WAHPETON, N.D. — When North Dakota State College of Science suffered a heartbreaking loss in early September — foiled at the goal line as time expired in a jolt to their national championship ambitions — it was a backup defensive lineman who stepped forward with a pep talk to lift the locker room.
Forget it, 49-year-old Ray Ruschel said, according to his junior college teammates. Focus on the rest of the season and things will work out.
“There were just kind of emotions everywhere. Everybody did not handle it,” wide receiver Marselio Mendez said after the loss to rival Minnesota State Community Technical College. “Ray came up and said, you know, it’s not really failing, right? He said we just have to put the emotion to the side and we still got the rest of the season and playoffs to show who we are.”
When it comes to inspiration, the Wildcats could do worse than look to Ruschel’s own story, and the path that brought him to a small, vocational-minded school in the wide shadow cast by nearby NCAA power North Dakota State.
After nearly two decades in the Army and National Guard, Ruschel was working as a night-shift mechanic at a North Dakota sugar beet factory when he decided to enroll at the College of Science. The school offers two-year programs in manufacturing, skilled trades, health care, and the liberal arts.
That sounded good to Ruschel, who hoped to move up at the factory and decided to study business management. Then he learned the school had a football team among its six sports — and that, despite his age, he was eligible.
“Something just clicked in my head, like why not play?” recalled Ruschel, whose last game action came when he was a high school senior in Pennsylvania, more than 30 years ago.
When Ruschel asked head coach Eric Issendorf — one year younger — for a tryout, Issendorf said sure, even though he worried that Ruschel might get hurt.
Instead, Ruschel has held his own and earned the respect of the other players. He now plays about a dozen snaps a game.
“Guys that he’s playing against are bigger, faster, stronger than him,” Issendorf said. “But he’s been able to manage it. His personality …. he’s just a really likable guy with an ambition not to leave any stone unturned. As long as he’s here on this earth.”
Wahpeton, a mostly industrial town of about 7,800, is home to the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, one of the largest sugar beet producers in North Dakota and Minnesota. That’s where Ruschel works an overnight shift, then fits in a couple of hours at the gym after he gets off at 8 a.m. each day.
After a few hours of schoolwork online at his apartment near campus, Ruschel grabs some rest before afternoon practice, which runs until about 7 p.m. Then it’s back to his apartment, where Ruschel showers and eats before lying down for whatever rest he can get before it all begins again with his overnight shift.
How does he pull off such a grueling schedule?
“That’s a good question.” said Ruschel, a single father of two grown children. “It’s because I choose to prioritize certain things and other things have to be sacrificed. They just have to be sacrificed right now.”
The college campus is home to about 3,000 students, anchored by its historic Old Main that dates to its founding in 1903. A recruiting brochure boasts of a 97% employment rate for graduates.
When it comes to football, it’s no North Dakota State — a perennial national champion in the NCAA’s second tier, with a $25 million budget, a dome that seats 19,000 and numerous alumni in the NFL.
But it’s not bad, with facilities among the best in junior college football, including a 4,100-seat stadium, four practice fields and a locker room with 90 modern stalls.
The Wildcats went 9-1 last season, second-best in school history, and finished at No. 4 in the Division III junior college rankings. After a 37-6 win over Vermillion Community College — a six-hour bus ride to far northeastern Minnesota — and a homecoming win last weekend t hey are 4-1 in a season they hope can end with a national championship.
Players say Ruschel fits in with his teammates despite the obvious musical and cultural differences that come with such a big age gap. On that bus ride to Minnesota, for example, Ruschel spent the hours scrolling through Facebook, listening to music on his head phones and “staring out the window mostly.” No Instagram or TikTok for him.
“The players will come up to me and ask me what I’m listening to,” Ruschel said, chuckling. “I tell them country music and that will be the end of that.”
Ruschel, who made sergeant while in the Army and said he aims to stay active in the National Guard until he’s 60, has served in Afghanistan and Jordan, though he declined to talk about the tours.
Linebacker Manny Garcia said Ruschel’s Army experience and his willingness to take on players less than half his age give him credibility with his teammates.
“You know, we hear Ray’s stories about the military and listen to those and make sure we try to translate those to the football field, for sure,” Garcia said.
Five games into the season, the 6-foot, 225-pound Ruschel, a workout buff, said he feels no pain on the field.
“All in all I’m no more sore than the rest of these kids,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep stretching.”
Word of a 49-year-old college football player has attracted national media attention and Ruschel has at times apologized for taking the spotlight away from others, Issendorf said. Before Ruschel arrived, the program’s claim to fame was Errol Mann, who kicked for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and was part of their Super Bowl-winning 1976 team.
“I told Ray, you know, we’re embracing it,” Issendorf said. “Our institution loves it. Our administration loves the attention. It’s great marketing. But it’s also a really good story.”
News
‘We protect what we love’: St. Croix River Valley artist Kami Mendlik is landscape painter — and caretaker
“I’ve been told countless times how ‘painterly’ my work is, and I’m often asked how I achieve this quality. A painterly painting may appear to have happened effortlessly, but for this to occur, each and every stroke of color must symbolize light, shadow, and/or form. The more confident a painter becomes with color and its purpose, the looser and more effortless the brushstrokes appear. Good painting simply takes practice, time, knowledge, discipline, and desire. There’s really no way around this; these skills aren’t handed out on a silver platter. If you want your paintings to be filled with beautiful light and color, go back to the beginning and strengthen your understanding of the properties of color. The more you slow down and enjoy this process, the faster you’ll grow and improve.”
– Kami Mendlik, “Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light With Paint”
Impressionist painter Kami Mendlik has a gift for finding beauty in the ordinary.
Take her painting studio in Grant, just west of Stillwater.
It’s on the upper level of a brick-red, hip-roof barn on 16 acres of land that she purchased in 2014. The barn – and the house that goes with it – had been on the market for a year when Mendlik first toured it.
“It needed a ton of work,” she said. “It was mice-infested, and there were so many trees, there wasn’t a driveway over here.”
The selling point for Mendlik? More than half the land was wetlands. Unfortunately, bank officials didn’t see the low-lying land saturated with water as an asset.
“Nobody would give me a loan,” she said. “The marsh, to me, is paradise, but the banks and everyone else called it a swamp. I can’t tell you how many times I had to say: ‘It’s not a swamp. That’s not even the definition of a swamp. It is a marsh. It is a haven, and we can paint it.’”
After striking out with eight lenders – “one guy said that as a single mom and an artist, I would have a better chance of getting a loan if I worked at McDonald’s” – Mendlik finally found a banker at Central Bank in Stillwater willing to help.
The windows on the northeast side of her studio overlook the marsh, which is populated with cattails, monarch butterflies, red-winged blackbirds, spring peepers, fireflies and sand-hill cranes.
Mendlik can often be found outside with her easel and paints capturing the scene.
A blue chair positioned under a large oak is Mendlik’s “thinking chair.” “I sat under this tree when I was trying to decide if I was going to buy this place,” she said. “It said yes. It’s just so beautiful. To me, it’s paradise.”
SCENIC ST. CROIX RIVER
Mendlik, 49, grew up in May Township in northern Washington County not far from the St. Croix River, which continues to be one of her favorite subjects.
“The river is parallel to life in the fact that the constant is the change, and that the moving is the steady, and every moment is fleeting,” she said. “That’s what is beautiful about it, and that’s what you can count on.”
Mendlik, the founder of the St. Croix River School of Painting, hopes that her paintings will inspire others to protect the land, especially the St. Croix and its tributaries.
“I recognize that I’m in a position that my art can help people engage and love the land,” she said. “We protect what we love. We’re so lucky to have it, and we have to work hard to keep it protected.”
Mendlik was featured in the documentary “The Wild and Scenic St. Croix,” released in 2018. Filmmaker John Kaul, who lives in Afton, said he picked Mendlik to “be the voice of the river because it inspires and informs her art.”
“I think I fell in love with the river when I started painting it,” Mendlik says in the documentary. “Painting the river … has been a great source of inspiration since before I can remember. We made an agreement – the river and I – that we would have a mutual respect for one another.”
‘CAR PAINTING’
Mendlik started studying plein air painting, the practice of painting landscape pictures outdoors, when she was in her early 20s. “I love landscape painting simply because it’s where I want to be – immersed in the elements, studying light, studying color,” she said.
Mendlik works outdoors in all types of weather. When it gets too cold, below 18 degrees, Mendlik shifts to the passenger seat of her Honda Pilot.
“You’ve got to be able to move your fingers,” she said. “I call it ‘car painting.’ It’s actually become a trend. There’s, like, people all over the world doing it now. They want to know, ‘How do you do it?’ ‘Where do you go?’ ‘What do you do?’”
Mendlik said she started car painting years ago after getting tired of being stuck in her studio during the winter months. “I thought, ‘I’ll just go out and sketch,’ and then I thought, ‘Well, why can’t I have my paints on my lap?’” she said.
She cut the ends off her brushes, so that she’d have more space to paint on the small canvases she props on her lap. She keeps the car running with the windows cracked open and uses Gamsol Mineral Spirits, which is odorless, to thin her oil paints.
“It really works,” she said. “It’s like all things in having a creative life: You’re pretty much problem-solving and figuring stuff out, and then if something works, you stick to it. The world is my studio, for sure.”
FASCINATED WITH COLOR
Mendlik, a member of American Women Artists and the American Impressionist Society, specializes in teaching representational painting with an emphasis on color. She recently published her first book, “Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light With Paint.”
Mendlik says she has been fascinated with color since she was a little girl. She remembers walking to her paternal grandparents’ 400-acre farm, which was a mile away, and seeing “the pink tops of the seed pods and the purple in the sky – this was before I ever started painting – and wondering how I would paint that,” she said. “I always wanted to draw and paint.”
When she was in second grade, her parents gave her her first set of oil paints – complete with a jar of turpentine. “I just kept asking for it, and they didn’t exactly know why,” she said. “Today, given the toxicity level of turpentine, you probably wouldn’t give that to a second-grader, but back then, it was ‘Here. Here’s your oil-painting kit.’”
She took her first art class from a professional artist when she was in fourth grade. Her maternal grandmother, Ruth Shervheim, was a serious art collector and would buy her paintings and hang them in the parlor of her house in Lake Elmo, she said.
She continued painting as she got older, escaping for hours at the farm with her sketchbook or paints and observing the land, she said. “I had a really strong work ethic when it came to painting. When things were hard, I would go into nature, no matter what was going on.”
ST. CROIX RIVER SCHOOL OF PAINTING
After graduating from Stillwater Area High School in 1991, Mendlik studied classical realism with artist Mary Pettis in Taylors Falls. “I realized that if I was going to spend my life painting, I needed to earn a living doing so,” she said. “I knew training and education would be key in order to become the best I could be.”
Between painting and teaching classes, Mendlik waitressed part-time at Trumps in Stillwater. She founded the St. Croix River School of Painting in 2008.
Stillwater artist Jim Hainlen, who has taken classes from Mendlik since 2010, said Mendlik “shines the light on the twists and turns of our internal world – the jagged moments; the smooth moments; the moments of intense, passionate love, and the moments of confusion.”
In one of his favorite paintings, “Red Wing Blackbirds Sing,” Mendlik “reveals the beauty of the ordinary – the collective memory we share of St. Croix River sunrises, cattails that emerge from the painting and from the cattails of our youth,” said Hainlen, the former orchestra director at Stillwater Area High School. “The moment where we understand better that what connects people is our common humanity, not our political differences.”
Mendlik started writing “Color Relativity” 12 years ago when her children, Paige and Nick Polzin, were 12 and 10. She worked on the 193-page book – which includes 170 images that she painted and illustrated – between raising the kids and teaching and painting full-time. It retails for $165.
“I was so just completely obsessed with finishing it because then I knew I could live freely,” she said. “I knew that it needed to exist and be out there. I just wanted to make sure it existed for the world when we are not here. That was a big deal to me. I get what art is, and this is art history in the making.”
The inside front and back covers include dozens of black-and-white photos of some of the more than 1,000 students Mendlik has taught through the decades. “They’re all painting outside,” she said. “Everyone is studying color for natural light.”
The book is for anyone interested in art and anyone interested in understanding “how to see what they’re seeing because we need to learn how to see the truth,” she said.
AWARD WINNER
This summer, Mendlik won two major awards from the Oil Painters of America. The 2022 Bronze Medal in the Associate & Signature Artist Division includes a fully funded art retreat to Europe and a cash award funded by OPA with a total value of $5,500. She also received the Dorothy Driehaus Mellin Fellowship for Midwestern Artists, which includes a $20,000 cash award.
Being recognized for her work has “reinforced to me the importance of my work here – continuing to show up, painting light, painting beauty,” she said. “It makes me want to work harder to share the message that beauty exists.”
Mendlik this fall will be starring in two instructional painting videos that will be shot in Austin, Texas. After decades of teaching, she will be taking a class for the first time in 20 years at the Scottsdale Artists’ School in December in Scottsdale, Ariz. She’ll be studying design and composition with two of her best artist friends: Kim Casebeer and Chula Beauregard.
“I’m an eternal student,” she said. “I never want to plateau; I always want to continue to grow. I love being pushed. It also helps me to remember what it’s like to be in the role of student.”
Supporting the arts – and artists – is critical, according to Mendlik.
“Art is not just pretty pictures on the wall,” she said. “We need people who are supporting art, and it can be in lots of different forms. First of all, they’re bringing recognition to the natural world oftentimes, which then engages them, and then we love it, and then we protect it. We need it to be safe and preserved for always. I want that for my grandkids who don’t exist yet – and their grandkids – because that’s our job while we’re here.”
Supporting artists means artists “can do the work and keep getting better,” she said.
“That’s what I want to talk about,” she said. “That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life. I just want to paint. I just want to educate. I just want to bring joy and help people see the beauty through paintings. I love that.”
KAMI MENDLIK AND ‘COLOR RELATIVITY’
For more information about Kami Mendlik, go to kamimendlik.com.
News
Literary pick of the week: Monday Night Mysteries
The Bierstube mystery/thriller reading series is no more, but a new monthly gathering is taking its place, according to Robert Junghaus, who writes as Rob Jung.
The first meeting of Monday Night Mysteries will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Axel’s Restaurant, 1318 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota, featuring Minnesotans William Kent Krueger, author of the Cork O’Connor series, in conversation with author/critic Carl Brookins. The men traveled the country for years doing readings with Ellen Hart, calling themselves the Minnesota Crime Wave. So the evening promises to be a combination of mystery author nostalgia and conversation about Krueger and Brookins’ recent writing.
For several years, Bookstube at the Bierstube met at the Bierstube in Hastings and online for the last two years. It ended in September with the retirement of host Tanya Owens.
Monday Night Mysteries is presented by Midwest Mystery Works, a cooperative marketing organization of mystery/thriller writers Brian Lutterman, John Baird Rogers, Chris Norbury, Julie Holmes and Junghaus.
Seating for the Oct. 17 event is limited so reservations should be made early by calling 651-686-4840. Pre-program dinner reservations can also be made.
Programs for the rest of the year:
- Matt Goldman in conversation with Pioneer Press books editor Mary Ann Grossmann, Nov. 21
- Allen Eskens in conversation with Brian Lutterman, Dec. 19
- A 2023 spring event will feature former television personalities and authors Ron Handberg in conversation with Don Shelby
News
Outdoors: Busting some common beliefs surrounding whitetail movement due to weather
One look at the headline of this story, and many would assume I am referring to the cold and snow that will hit Minnesota late this fall and early winter.
As hunters, we know better. Snow and dropping temperatures are what drive a lot of us into the woods. It’s those pesky comfortable weather conditions — sun and 70 degrees — that get a bad rap in the world of hunting whitetails.
If you listen to any deer-hunting focused podcast or consume any media on hunting whitetails, you have heard it. “A cold front is coming, and it’s going to get bucks on their feet.” If deer are not spotted, it’s those darn warm temperatures. Or maybe the wind is blowing too hard.
It is such a commonly held belief that bucks move more in cold conditions and sit tight until dark during warm weather that some hunters will simply stay out of the woods until a cold front hits.
Science does not back that up much. Studies of GPS-collared deer have found minimal evidence that weather has an influence on deer movement. Regardless of temperature, deer are going to move most at dusk and dawn because that’s when they see the best.
Mark Kenyon works for the outdoor lifestyle company, MeatEater, and hosts the Wired to Hunt Podcast focused on hunting whitetails. Kenyon wrote a story in 2020 titled “Does Temperature Affect Deer Movement?” That piece centered around the conflicting nature of this subject in terms of what science says and what hunters feel they see in the woods.
Those who study this will consistently say that if there is a connection between increased buck movement and temperature, it’s minimal.
“We did see some changes when we had temperature changes,” Bronson Strickland of Mississippi State University was quoted as saying in Kenyon’s story about one of their studies. “When a front was coming through, we might see some changes. But again, it wasn’t that dramatic. It was always subtle.”
Maybe that little bit more movement during daylight is all we’re looking for as hunters. Maybe it’s the difference between shooting a buck at last light and never seeing him. I have heard that argument, and it makes some sense to me.
EXAMPLES OF BAD-WEATHER BUCKS
For many years, I lived by the “have to hunt cold fronts” mantra. It often drove decisions I made on when and where to hunt, even during the rut. I was missing out on the potential for a lot of good hunts because of this.
My experience hunting cold fronts is like any other weather conditions I have hunted. There are good sits and bad sits. My mindset on the importance of them has completely shifted, basically to just not caring about what the weather is doing.
I love climbing into a tree with temperatures in the mid-30s. It just feels right, but I have had many good encounters and some of my biggest buck kills that came in weather conditions when the popular thought is that it is a waste of time to be in the woods.
I think back to my first mature buck ever shot with a bow in my early 20s. That was on a near 80-degree day in mid-October. Hot during the “October lull.” What could be worse?
I watched deer move close to the river on an evening sit, adjusted the next afternoon to that area and had a huge-bodied Minnesota 9-pointer at 20 yards with an hour of daylight left.
Opening weekend of 2020 in Minnesota featured terrible conditions. Temperatures in the 80s and winds gusting out of the south to over 30 mph.
Those winds allowed me to move quietly up a creek to set up over a crossing down low and shoot a 9-pointer that came off a high point on the surrounding ridges.
Like warm temperatures, wind is another popular weather condition that some people say there’s no point to hunt in. That mindset would have kept me on the couch the evening I shot my biggest buck to date on Sept. 4 of this year in North Dakota.
I saw this buck with another 3.5-year-old buck on my first sit of the season on the evening of Sept. 3. Temperatures were in the 70s with light winds out of the northeast. The wind shifted completely the next day to the southeast gusting to 25-30 mph.
Again, the wind allowed me to set up quietly even closer to where I suspected those bucks were bedded. With half an hour of light left, the 12-pointer was 2 yards from me.
Winds will almost always calm down during the last hour of light. Deer will get on their feet at that time, and you will have had an opportunity to use the higher winds of the day time to get tight into where you suspect them to be.
THE RUT IS CONSISTENT
I especially pay no attention to weather conditions during the rut.
My 2020 North Dakota buck came on the morning of Nov. 3 when high temperatures were in the 70s that day. Set up between two bedding areas a few hundred yards from each other, a 10-pointer came in right on the tail of a doe at about 8:30 a.m.
Think of the rut this way — the timing of it is literally life and death sometimes for does and fawns in northern climates. Whitetails have a gestation period of about 200 days, and they have evolved to perfectly time peak breeding that give fawns the best chance of survival.
It takes a lot of energy to raise fawns, and does need that extra boost of nutrition that comes with spring green-up. If fawns are born too early in northern climates, there’s a high risk of mortality due to the weather. Born too late and fawns run the risk of not being healthy enough to survive their first winter.
It’s important that most fawns drop during a similar timeframe in the spring as well to overwhelm predators. Coyotes, wolves, bobcats and bears can only eat so many fawns in an area before the fawns are on their feet and able to better escape.
LET HALLOWEEN BE THE SWITCH
I recently had a conversation with Kip Adams of the National Deer Association. Adams is the Chief Conservation Officer for the NDA with a master’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of New Hampshire.
The timing of the rut, meaning the actual breeding that goes on, is very consistent each year in the northern two-thirds of the U.S., Adams said.
It is not triggered by weather or moon phases, two things that fluctuate. It’s driven by photoperiod — the amount of time each day that an organism receives light.
“It’s extremely cut and dry,” Adams told me. “We can measure fetuses from does killed late winter or in the spring, back date those and we know exactly when those does were bred. It’s not hearsay on, ‘Hey, this is when we think the rut is.’ Biologists know exactly when it happens. In the northern U.S., it’s very much driven by photoperiod.”
Adams comes at this as both a wildlife biologist and an avid deer hunter. He loves to hunt the cold fronts as much as anyone, but he is not letting weather dictate when he’s in the tree.
A popular peak breeding date in northern regions is Nov. 15, with breeding taking place on a bell curve around that date. Adams said come Oct. 31 and through the first week of November, he is in the woods to take advantage of that seeking stage where bucks are actively looking for the first receptive doe ahead of that peak breeding.
I get the intrigue of hunting on a frosty morning with winds 5-10 mph out of the northwest on Nov. 5. That will have me as excited as anyone. But if you’re waiting for those conditions to hit the woods, you’re missing out on a lot of potential great hunts this fall.
Top 5 Cryptocurrency by Twitter Gollowers, Quant (QNT) Price Surged
El Salvador President Takes Dig at Critics in Recent Editorial
Real World Economics: Sharing the costs of climate change
Bitcoin Outperforms Both Nasdaq and S&P 500 in September
XRP Gets 60% Boost In Last 30 Days
MENA Region Crypto Volume Tops as per Chainalysis Report
After 10 years as YouTube’s ‘song-a-day guy,’ St. Paul musician still keeps things low-key
College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff
‘We protect what we love’: St. Croix River Valley artist Kami Mendlik is landscape painter — and caretaker
Literary pick of the week: Monday Night Mysteries
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain