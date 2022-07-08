Kyber Network Crystal (Knc) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Knc Hit $5 Soon?

Bullish KNC price prediction is $1.642 to $3.388.

The KNC price will also reach $5 soon.

KNC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $1.159.

In Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about KNC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is $1.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,212,979 at the time of writing. However, KNC has increased to 2.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) has a circulating supply of 102,522,603 KNC. Currently, KNC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, CoinTiger, OKX, FTX, and Bitget.

What is Kyber Network Crystal (KNC)?

Kyber Network is a blockchain-based liquidity hub. It connects liquidity from various sources to power instant and secure cryptocurrency exchange in any decentralized application. The platform is an on-chain decentralized exchange that offers several useful applications. Like, as building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly and “trustlessly” convert tokens.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) is a cryptocurrency token generated on the Ethereum blockchain. The token holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and earn Ethereum staking rewards (ETH).

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2022

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) holds the 195th position on CoinGecko right now. KNC price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

KNC/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. this is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels form in periods of price consolidation. Buying and selling forces are similar in a horizontal channel until a breakout or breakdown occurs.

Currently, Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is at $1.41. If the pattern continues, the price of KNC might reach the resistance level of $1.559, and $2.318. If the trend reverses, then the price of KNC may fall to $1.357, and $1.178.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC).

KNC/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview )

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC).

Resistance Level 1 – $1.642

Resistance Level 2 – $2.101

Resistance Level 3 – $2.721

Resistance Level 4 – $3.388

Support Level – $1.159

The charts show that KNC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, KNC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.388.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the KNC might plummet to almost $1.159, a bearish signal.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of KNC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the KNC price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is entirely in an upward trend. Currently, KNC is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of KNC at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KNC is at a level of 46.11. This means that KNC is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC). Currently, KNC lies in the range of 13.428, so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of KNC lies above 50, indicating higher volatility. In fact, KNC’s RSI is at 46.11, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of KNC with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Kyber Network Crystal (KNC).

BTC Vs ETH Vs KNC Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview )

From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and KNC are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and KNC also increase or decrease respectively.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) might probably attain $6.5 by 2023.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, KNC might rally to hit $8.6 by 2024.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2025

If Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, KNC would rally to hit $10.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2026

If Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, KNC would rally to hit $13.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2027

If Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, KNC would rally to hit $17.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2028

If Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, KNC would hit $21.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Kyber Network Crystal (KNC), it would witness major spikes. KNC might hit $26 by 2029.

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Kyber Network Crystal ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) might hit $30 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Kyber Network Crystal network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for KNC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) in 2022 is $3.388. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) for 2022 is $ 1.159.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Kyber Network Crystalecosystem, the performance of Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) might hit $5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $5.70 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Kyber Network Crystal? Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). 2. Where can you purchase KNC? KNC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Bitget, CoinTiger, and FTX. 3. Will KNC reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the KNC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Kyber Network Crystal? On April 29, 2022, KNC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.70. 5. Is KNC a good investment in 2022? Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of KNC in the past few months, KNC is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) reach $5? Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) will hit $5 soon. 7. What will be the KNC price by 2023? Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) price is expected to reach $6.5 by 2023. 8. What will be the KNC price by 2024? Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) price is expected to reach $8.3 by 2024. 9. What will be the KNC price by 2025? Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) price is expected to reach $10 by 2025. 10. What will be the KNC price by 2026? Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

