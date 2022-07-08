Monogatari Watch Order | 2022 Easy Watch Order Guide

News
After 10 years as YouTube’s ‘song-a-day guy,’ St. Paul musician still keeps things low-key
Three thousand, six hundred, and fifty-two songs in, Zachary Scot Johnson faced a dilemma.
On his YouTube channel, called thesongadayproject, Johnson records a song, from scratch, every single day. Sometimes a cover, sometimes an original, but never a duplicate, if he can avoid it — and he himself performs every instrument and vocal part. Combined, his videos have racked up more than 42 million views.
On September 6, 2022, the project reached 10 straight years of daily music. So, what song should mark this milestone?
For video 3,653, he made an exception to his rule and revisited “Catch the Wind,” by the Scottish musician Donovan: The same song was video 1, in 2012.
“I do like the idea of doing it every day, for as long as I live,” he said on a recent afternoon. “There are some people who really think that’s crazy, but the same people would tell you that doing 10 years is crazy.”
Here is Zachary Scot Johnson’s YouTube site:
He doesn’t like to rewatch his old videos — he said the experience can feel “miserable” — but as the 10th anniversary approached, he found that his several-thousand-video archive was an interesting way to chart time.
“I’ve moved maybe four or five times since it started,” he said. “I was married when it started but we have a baby now. We’ve had different animals. Different life experiences have happened within that window of time, and looking back on all of this stuff and seeing every single day represented is kind of special, because there aren’t many instances in which that would be a thing.”
Regular viewers of his channel these days will likely find Johnson at his home in St. Paul, which is bright and at once deliberately decorated and creatively chaotic. A booklet titled “Music belongs to everyone” lies atop his few-month-old baby’s Social Security card, which recently arrived in the mail. Sheet music is piled on an olive-green record player whose color echoes a tall plant near the fireplace. Of all the dozen and a half or so instruments he plays, just the piano and the acoustic guitar reside in the living room.
From our archives (2011): St. Paul musician ends year of creating new song each day.
When he records YouTube videos — by himself, most days — he just lets the camera roll and doesn’t spend too much time overthinking his instrumentation or fussing over rehearsals. His covers tend to have a folksier, stripped-down vibe, and he leans into this off-the-cuff, unvarnished charm when he’s collaborating with other musicians on his videos, too.
“Sometimes, that spontaneity is what the song needs,” he said. “The times when somebody has wanted to rehearse a song — after we’re done, it’s like, we should’ve recorded that. That would’ve been it, and now we have to do it again. So it feels a little bit replicated.”
In all facets of his musical practice, it seems, Johnson does everything possible to avoid a sense of artifice or duplication. For his live gigs, not only does he switch up the songs he plays during every show, he said, but he also does not even make a pre-planned setlist.
“Whatever you’re feeling in the moment is what I do,” he said. “So it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen him once before, so I get it.’ Every show is different. I don’t want to be somebody who replicates the same thing over and over and over again.”
He also takes the opportunity during live shows to go into storytelling mode and share tales of the more than 250 musical icons he’s collaborated with thanks to the YouTube channel. The musician Donovan flew Johnson to his home in Ireland, where they spent nine days together. He has recorded videos with Roseanne Cash, Creed Bratton, and Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow of the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary, among others. One high-profile collaborator, whom he declined to name, didn’t remember Johnson’s name but immediately recognized him as the “‘song a day’ guy.”
Johnson has plenty of other stories he saves for live gigs, too: When he and his wife bought their current home in St. Paul, they appeared on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters,” and Johnson wrote and performed an original song on the show. At a gala honoring Tony Bennett, Johnson got to chat with the legendary singer. From the hospital, right before his wife, Megan, gave birth to their daughter, the pair recorded a duet of that day’s song, “You Say,” by Dori Freeman.
A video from Johnson’s project:
Early in the song-a-day project, part of him suspected he might abandon it eventually, the way people often do with well-intentioned journals or blogs. But he didn’t. His project passed 1,000 songs, then 2,000, then 3,000. He compared the experience to running a marathon — “not that I’ve ever run one,” he added, chuckling. “I did a duathlon once, and that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m not going to do that again!”
When he gears up to cover a song, Johnson said, he often connects more deeply with the lyrics than the music. He’s likely to do a more faithful adaptation of a song whose lyrics are personally evocative — and, conversely, a song with a less powerful meaning is one where he feels more room to play around with instruments and musical styles. And ironically, the covers he feels most apprehensive about often get more feedback and attention than the ones he uploads confidently, he said.
“I can’t find that balance, but that’s one of the great things about it,” he said. “By the time you’re done with it, you gotta do one again the next day. You don’t linger on any of them, really.”
This is especially true since his daughter was born this summer. The YouTube channel is still part of Johnson’s daily routine, but now, when he plays the piano in his living room, viewers might spot the vintage wooden baby cradle in the background.
“I have new-dad brain,” he said. “I’m living in every moment.”
College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff
WAHPETON, N.D. — When North Dakota State College of Science suffered a heartbreaking loss in early September — foiled at the goal line as time expired in a jolt to their national championship ambitions — it was a backup defensive lineman who stepped forward with a pep talk to lift the locker room.
Forget it, 49-year-old Ray Ruschel said, according to his junior college teammates. Focus on the rest of the season and things will work out.
“There were just kind of emotions everywhere. Everybody did not handle it,” wide receiver Marselio Mendez said after the loss to rival Minnesota State Community Technical College. “Ray came up and said, you know, it’s not really failing, right? He said we just have to put the emotion to the side and we still got the rest of the season and playoffs to show who we are.”
When it comes to inspiration, the Wildcats could do worse than look to Ruschel’s own story, and the path that brought him to a small, vocational-minded school in the wide shadow cast by nearby NCAA power North Dakota State.
After nearly two decades in the Army and National Guard, Ruschel was working as a night-shift mechanic at a North Dakota sugar beet factory when he decided to enroll at the College of Science. The school offers two-year programs in manufacturing, skilled trades, health care, and the liberal arts.
That sounded good to Ruschel, who hoped to move up at the factory and decided to study business management. Then he learned the school had a football team among its six sports — and that, despite his age, he was eligible.
“Something just clicked in my head, like why not play?” recalled Ruschel, whose last game action came when he was a high school senior in Pennsylvania, more than 30 years ago.
When Ruschel asked head coach Eric Issendorf — one year younger — for a tryout, Issendorf said sure, even though he worried that Ruschel might get hurt.
Instead, Ruschel has held his own and earned the respect of the other players. He now plays about a dozen snaps a game.
“Guys that he’s playing against are bigger, faster, stronger than him,” Issendorf said. “But he’s been able to manage it. His personality …. he’s just a really likable guy with an ambition not to leave any stone unturned. As long as he’s here on this earth.”
Wahpeton, a mostly industrial town of about 7,800, is home to the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, one of the largest sugar beet producers in North Dakota and Minnesota. That’s where Ruschel works an overnight shift, then fits in a couple of hours at the gym after he gets off at 8 a.m. each day.
After a few hours of schoolwork online at his apartment near campus, Ruschel grabs some rest before afternoon practice, which runs until about 7 p.m. Then it’s back to his apartment, where Ruschel showers and eats before lying down for whatever rest he can get before it all begins again with his overnight shift.
How does he pull off such a grueling schedule?
“That’s a good question.” said Ruschel, a single father of two grown children. “It’s because I choose to prioritize certain things and other things have to be sacrificed. They just have to be sacrificed right now.”
The college campus is home to about 3,000 students, anchored by its historic Old Main that dates to its founding in 1903. A recruiting brochure boasts of a 97% employment rate for graduates.
When it comes to football, it’s no North Dakota State — a perennial national champion in the NCAA’s second tier, with a $25 million budget, a dome that seats 19,000 and numerous alumni in the NFL.
But it’s not bad, with facilities among the best in junior college football, including a 4,100-seat stadium, four practice fields and a locker room with 90 modern stalls.
The Wildcats went 9-1 last season, second-best in school history, and finished at No. 4 in the Division III junior college rankings. After a 37-6 win over Vermillion Community College — a six-hour bus ride to far northeastern Minnesota — and a homecoming win last weekend t hey are 4-1 in a season they hope can end with a national championship.
Players say Ruschel fits in with his teammates despite the obvious musical and cultural differences that come with such a big age gap. On that bus ride to Minnesota, for example, Ruschel spent the hours scrolling through Facebook, listening to music on his head phones and “staring out the window mostly.” No Instagram or TikTok for him.
“The players will come up to me and ask me what I’m listening to,” Ruschel said, chuckling. “I tell them country music and that will be the end of that.”
Ruschel, who made sergeant while in the Army and said he aims to stay active in the National Guard until he’s 60, has served in Afghanistan and Jordan, though he declined to talk about the tours.
Linebacker Manny Garcia said Ruschel’s Army experience and his willingness to take on players less than half his age give him credibility with his teammates.
“You know, we hear Ray’s stories about the military and listen to those and make sure we try to translate those to the football field, for sure,” Garcia said.
Five games into the season, the 6-foot, 225-pound Ruschel, a workout buff, said he feels no pain on the field.
“All in all I’m no more sore than the rest of these kids,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep stretching.”
Word of a 49-year-old college football player has attracted national media attention and Ruschel has at times apologized for taking the spotlight away from others, Issendorf said. Before Ruschel arrived, the program’s claim to fame was Errol Mann, who kicked for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and was part of their Super Bowl-winning 1976 team.
“I told Ray, you know, we’re embracing it,” Issendorf said. “Our institution loves it. Our administration loves the attention. It’s great marketing. But it’s also a really good story.”
‘We protect what we love’: St. Croix River Valley artist Kami Mendlik is landscape painter — and caretaker
“I’ve been told countless times how ‘painterly’ my work is, and I’m often asked how I achieve this quality. A painterly painting may appear to have happened effortlessly, but for this to occur, each and every stroke of color must symbolize light, shadow, and/or form. The more confident a painter becomes with color and its purpose, the looser and more effortless the brushstrokes appear. Good painting simply takes practice, time, knowledge, discipline, and desire. There’s really no way around this; these skills aren’t handed out on a silver platter. If you want your paintings to be filled with beautiful light and color, go back to the beginning and strengthen your understanding of the properties of color. The more you slow down and enjoy this process, the faster you’ll grow and improve.”
– Kami Mendlik, “Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light With Paint”
Impressionist painter Kami Mendlik has a gift for finding beauty in the ordinary.
Take her painting studio in Grant, just west of Stillwater.
It’s on the upper level of a brick-red, hip-roof barn on 16 acres of land that she purchased in 2014. The barn – and the house that goes with it – had been on the market for a year when Mendlik first toured it.
“It needed a ton of work,” she said. “It was mice-infested, and there were so many trees, there wasn’t a driveway over here.”
The selling point for Mendlik? More than half the land was wetlands. Unfortunately, bank officials didn’t see the low-lying land saturated with water as an asset.
“Nobody would give me a loan,” she said. “The marsh, to me, is paradise, but the banks and everyone else called it a swamp. I can’t tell you how many times I had to say: ‘It’s not a swamp. That’s not even the definition of a swamp. It is a marsh. It is a haven, and we can paint it.’”
After striking out with eight lenders – “one guy said that as a single mom and an artist, I would have a better chance of getting a loan if I worked at McDonald’s” – Mendlik finally found a banker at Central Bank in Stillwater willing to help.
The windows on the northeast side of her studio overlook the marsh, which is populated with cattails, monarch butterflies, red-winged blackbirds, spring peepers, fireflies and sand-hill cranes.
Mendlik can often be found outside with her easel and paints capturing the scene.
A blue chair positioned under a large oak is Mendlik’s “thinking chair.” “I sat under this tree when I was trying to decide if I was going to buy this place,” she said. “It said yes. It’s just so beautiful. To me, it’s paradise.”
SCENIC ST. CROIX RIVER
Mendlik, 49, grew up in May Township in northern Washington County not far from the St. Croix River, which continues to be one of her favorite subjects.
“The river is parallel to life in the fact that the constant is the change, and that the moving is the steady, and every moment is fleeting,” she said. “That’s what is beautiful about it, and that’s what you can count on.”
Mendlik, the founder of the St. Croix River School of Painting, hopes that her paintings will inspire others to protect the land, especially the St. Croix and its tributaries.
“I recognize that I’m in a position that my art can help people engage and love the land,” she said. “We protect what we love. We’re so lucky to have it, and we have to work hard to keep it protected.”
Mendlik was featured in the documentary “The Wild and Scenic St. Croix,” released in 2018. Filmmaker John Kaul, who lives in Afton, said he picked Mendlik to “be the voice of the river because it inspires and informs her art.”
“I think I fell in love with the river when I started painting it,” Mendlik says in the documentary. “Painting the river … has been a great source of inspiration since before I can remember. We made an agreement – the river and I – that we would have a mutual respect for one another.”
‘CAR PAINTING’
Mendlik started studying plein air painting, the practice of painting landscape pictures outdoors, when she was in her early 20s. “I love landscape painting simply because it’s where I want to be – immersed in the elements, studying light, studying color,” she said.
Mendlik works outdoors in all types of weather. When it gets too cold, below 18 degrees, Mendlik shifts to the passenger seat of her Honda Pilot.
“You’ve got to be able to move your fingers,” she said. “I call it ‘car painting.’ It’s actually become a trend. There’s, like, people all over the world doing it now. They want to know, ‘How do you do it?’ ‘Where do you go?’ ‘What do you do?’”
Mendlik said she started car painting years ago after getting tired of being stuck in her studio during the winter months. “I thought, ‘I’ll just go out and sketch,’ and then I thought, ‘Well, why can’t I have my paints on my lap?’” she said.
She cut the ends off her brushes, so that she’d have more space to paint on the small canvases she props on her lap. She keeps the car running with the windows cracked open and uses Gamsol Mineral Spirits, which is odorless, to thin her oil paints.
“It really works,” she said. “It’s like all things in having a creative life: You’re pretty much problem-solving and figuring stuff out, and then if something works, you stick to it. The world is my studio, for sure.”
FASCINATED WITH COLOR
Mendlik, a member of American Women Artists and the American Impressionist Society, specializes in teaching representational painting with an emphasis on color. She recently published her first book, “Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light With Paint.”
Mendlik says she has been fascinated with color since she was a little girl. She remembers walking to her paternal grandparents’ 400-acre farm, which was a mile away, and seeing “the pink tops of the seed pods and the purple in the sky – this was before I ever started painting – and wondering how I would paint that,” she said. “I always wanted to draw and paint.”
When she was in second grade, her parents gave her her first set of oil paints – complete with a jar of turpentine. “I just kept asking for it, and they didn’t exactly know why,” she said. “Today, given the toxicity level of turpentine, you probably wouldn’t give that to a second-grader, but back then, it was ‘Here. Here’s your oil-painting kit.’”
She took her first art class from a professional artist when she was in fourth grade. Her maternal grandmother, Ruth Shervheim, was a serious art collector and would buy her paintings and hang them in the parlor of her house in Lake Elmo, she said.
She continued painting as she got older, escaping for hours at the farm with her sketchbook or paints and observing the land, she said. “I had a really strong work ethic when it came to painting. When things were hard, I would go into nature, no matter what was going on.”
ST. CROIX RIVER SCHOOL OF PAINTING
After graduating from Stillwater Area High School in 1991, Mendlik studied classical realism with artist Mary Pettis in Taylors Falls. “I realized that if I was going to spend my life painting, I needed to earn a living doing so,” she said. “I knew training and education would be key in order to become the best I could be.”
Between painting and teaching classes, Mendlik waitressed part-time at Trumps in Stillwater. She founded the St. Croix River School of Painting in 2008.
Stillwater artist Jim Hainlen, who has taken classes from Mendlik since 2010, said Mendlik “shines the light on the twists and turns of our internal world – the jagged moments; the smooth moments; the moments of intense, passionate love, and the moments of confusion.”
In one of his favorite paintings, “Red Wing Blackbirds Sing,” Mendlik “reveals the beauty of the ordinary – the collective memory we share of St. Croix River sunrises, cattails that emerge from the painting and from the cattails of our youth,” said Hainlen, the former orchestra director at Stillwater Area High School. “The moment where we understand better that what connects people is our common humanity, not our political differences.”
Mendlik started writing “Color Relativity” 12 years ago when her children, Paige and Nick Polzin, were 12 and 10. She worked on the 193-page book – which includes 170 images that she painted and illustrated – between raising the kids and teaching and painting full-time. It retails for $165.
“I was so just completely obsessed with finishing it because then I knew I could live freely,” she said. “I knew that it needed to exist and be out there. I just wanted to make sure it existed for the world when we are not here. That was a big deal to me. I get what art is, and this is art history in the making.”
The inside front and back covers include dozens of black-and-white photos of some of the more than 1,000 students Mendlik has taught through the decades. “They’re all painting outside,” she said. “Everyone is studying color for natural light.”
The book is for anyone interested in art and anyone interested in understanding “how to see what they’re seeing because we need to learn how to see the truth,” she said.
AWARD WINNER
This summer, Mendlik won two major awards from the Oil Painters of America. The 2022 Bronze Medal in the Associate & Signature Artist Division includes a fully funded art retreat to Europe and a cash award funded by OPA with a total value of $5,500. She also received the Dorothy Driehaus Mellin Fellowship for Midwestern Artists, which includes a $20,000 cash award.
Being recognized for her work has “reinforced to me the importance of my work here – continuing to show up, painting light, painting beauty,” she said. “It makes me want to work harder to share the message that beauty exists.”
Mendlik this fall will be starring in two instructional painting videos that will be shot in Austin, Texas. After decades of teaching, she will be taking a class for the first time in 20 years at the Scottsdale Artists’ School in December in Scottsdale, Ariz. She’ll be studying design and composition with two of her best artist friends: Kim Casebeer and Chula Beauregard.
“I’m an eternal student,” she said. “I never want to plateau; I always want to continue to grow. I love being pushed. It also helps me to remember what it’s like to be in the role of student.”
Supporting the arts – and artists – is critical, according to Mendlik.
“Art is not just pretty pictures on the wall,” she said. “We need people who are supporting art, and it can be in lots of different forms. First of all, they’re bringing recognition to the natural world oftentimes, which then engages them, and then we love it, and then we protect it. We need it to be safe and preserved for always. I want that for my grandkids who don’t exist yet – and their grandkids – because that’s our job while we’re here.”
Supporting artists means artists “can do the work and keep getting better,” she said.
“That’s what I want to talk about,” she said. “That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life. I just want to paint. I just want to educate. I just want to bring joy and help people see the beauty through paintings. I love that.”
KAMI MENDLIK AND ‘COLOR RELATIVITY’
For more information about Kami Mendlik, go to kamimendlik.com.
Literary pick of the week: Monday Night Mysteries
The Bierstube mystery/thriller reading series is no more, but a new monthly gathering is taking its place, according to Robert Junghaus, who writes as Rob Jung.
The first meeting of Monday Night Mysteries will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Axel’s Restaurant, 1318 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota, featuring Minnesotans William Kent Krueger, author of the Cork O’Connor series, in conversation with author/critic Carl Brookins. The men traveled the country for years doing readings with Ellen Hart, calling themselves the Minnesota Crime Wave. So the evening promises to be a combination of mystery author nostalgia and conversation about Krueger and Brookins’ recent writing.
For several years, Bookstube at the Bierstube met at the Bierstube in Hastings and online for the last two years. It ended in September with the retirement of host Tanya Owens.
Monday Night Mysteries is presented by Midwest Mystery Works, a cooperative marketing organization of mystery/thriller writers Brian Lutterman, John Baird Rogers, Chris Norbury, Julie Holmes and Junghaus.
Seating for the Oct. 17 event is limited so reservations should be made early by calling 651-686-4840. Pre-program dinner reservations can also be made.
Programs for the rest of the year:
- Matt Goldman in conversation with Pioneer Press books editor Mary Ann Grossmann, Nov. 21
- Allen Eskens in conversation with Brian Lutterman, Dec. 19
- A 2023 spring event will feature former television personalities and authors Ron Handberg in conversation with Don Shelby
Outdoors: Busting some common beliefs surrounding whitetail movement due to weather
One look at the headline of this story, and many would assume I am referring to the cold and snow that will hit Minnesota late this fall and early winter.
As hunters, we know better. Snow and dropping temperatures are what drive a lot of us into the woods. It’s those pesky comfortable weather conditions — sun and 70 degrees — that get a bad rap in the world of hunting whitetails.
If you listen to any deer-hunting focused podcast or consume any media on hunting whitetails, you have heard it. “A cold front is coming, and it’s going to get bucks on their feet.” If deer are not spotted, it’s those darn warm temperatures. Or maybe the wind is blowing too hard.
It is such a commonly held belief that bucks move more in cold conditions and sit tight until dark during warm weather that some hunters will simply stay out of the woods until a cold front hits.
Science does not back that up much. Studies of GPS-collared deer have found minimal evidence that weather has an influence on deer movement. Regardless of temperature, deer are going to move most at dusk and dawn because that’s when they see the best.
Mark Kenyon works for the outdoor lifestyle company, MeatEater, and hosts the Wired to Hunt Podcast focused on hunting whitetails. Kenyon wrote a story in 2020 titled “Does Temperature Affect Deer Movement?” That piece centered around the conflicting nature of this subject in terms of what science says and what hunters feel they see in the woods.
Those who study this will consistently say that if there is a connection between increased buck movement and temperature, it’s minimal.
“We did see some changes when we had temperature changes,” Bronson Strickland of Mississippi State University was quoted as saying in Kenyon’s story about one of their studies. “When a front was coming through, we might see some changes. But again, it wasn’t that dramatic. It was always subtle.”
Maybe that little bit more movement during daylight is all we’re looking for as hunters. Maybe it’s the difference between shooting a buck at last light and never seeing him. I have heard that argument, and it makes some sense to me.
EXAMPLES OF BAD-WEATHER BUCKS
For many years, I lived by the “have to hunt cold fronts” mantra. It often drove decisions I made on when and where to hunt, even during the rut. I was missing out on the potential for a lot of good hunts because of this.
My experience hunting cold fronts is like any other weather conditions I have hunted. There are good sits and bad sits. My mindset on the importance of them has completely shifted, basically to just not caring about what the weather is doing.
I love climbing into a tree with temperatures in the mid-30s. It just feels right, but I have had many good encounters and some of my biggest buck kills that came in weather conditions when the popular thought is that it is a waste of time to be in the woods.
I think back to my first mature buck ever shot with a bow in my early 20s. That was on a near 80-degree day in mid-October. Hot during the “October lull.” What could be worse?
I watched deer move close to the river on an evening sit, adjusted the next afternoon to that area and had a huge-bodied Minnesota 9-pointer at 20 yards with an hour of daylight left.
Opening weekend of 2020 in Minnesota featured terrible conditions. Temperatures in the 80s and winds gusting out of the south to over 30 mph.
Those winds allowed me to move quietly up a creek to set up over a crossing down low and shoot a 9-pointer that came off a high point on the surrounding ridges.
Like warm temperatures, wind is another popular weather condition that some people say there’s no point to hunt in. That mindset would have kept me on the couch the evening I shot my biggest buck to date on Sept. 4 of this year in North Dakota.
I saw this buck with another 3.5-year-old buck on my first sit of the season on the evening of Sept. 3. Temperatures were in the 70s with light winds out of the northeast. The wind shifted completely the next day to the southeast gusting to 25-30 mph.
Again, the wind allowed me to set up quietly even closer to where I suspected those bucks were bedded. With half an hour of light left, the 12-pointer was 2 yards from me.
Winds will almost always calm down during the last hour of light. Deer will get on their feet at that time, and you will have had an opportunity to use the higher winds of the day time to get tight into where you suspect them to be.
THE RUT IS CONSISTENT
I especially pay no attention to weather conditions during the rut.
My 2020 North Dakota buck came on the morning of Nov. 3 when high temperatures were in the 70s that day. Set up between two bedding areas a few hundred yards from each other, a 10-pointer came in right on the tail of a doe at about 8:30 a.m.
Think of the rut this way — the timing of it is literally life and death sometimes for does and fawns in northern climates. Whitetails have a gestation period of about 200 days, and they have evolved to perfectly time peak breeding that give fawns the best chance of survival.
It takes a lot of energy to raise fawns, and does need that extra boost of nutrition that comes with spring green-up. If fawns are born too early in northern climates, there’s a high risk of mortality due to the weather. Born too late and fawns run the risk of not being healthy enough to survive their first winter.
It’s important that most fawns drop during a similar timeframe in the spring as well to overwhelm predators. Coyotes, wolves, bobcats and bears can only eat so many fawns in an area before the fawns are on their feet and able to better escape.
LET HALLOWEEN BE THE SWITCH
I recently had a conversation with Kip Adams of the National Deer Association. Adams is the Chief Conservation Officer for the NDA with a master’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of New Hampshire.
The timing of the rut, meaning the actual breeding that goes on, is very consistent each year in the northern two-thirds of the U.S., Adams said.
It is not triggered by weather or moon phases, two things that fluctuate. It’s driven by photoperiod — the amount of time each day that an organism receives light.
“It’s extremely cut and dry,” Adams told me. “We can measure fetuses from does killed late winter or in the spring, back date those and we know exactly when those does were bred. It’s not hearsay on, ‘Hey, this is when we think the rut is.’ Biologists know exactly when it happens. In the northern U.S., it’s very much driven by photoperiod.”
Adams comes at this as both a wildlife biologist and an avid deer hunter. He loves to hunt the cold fronts as much as anyone, but he is not letting weather dictate when he’s in the tree.
A popular peak breeding date in northern regions is Nov. 15, with breeding taking place on a bell curve around that date. Adams said come Oct. 31 and through the first week of November, he is in the woods to take advantage of that seeking stage where bucks are actively looking for the first receptive doe ahead of that peak breeding.
I get the intrigue of hunting on a frosty morning with winds 5-10 mph out of the northwest on Nov. 5. That will have me as excited as anyone. But if you’re waiting for those conditions to hit the woods, you’re missing out on a lot of potential great hunts this fall.
Sunday Bulletin Board: ‘There is something new under the sun! It’s the Weathercaster — the newest and most spectacular achievement of modern weather science!’
Dept. of Neat Stuff
Weather Prognostication Division
Here, once again, is Neat Stuff connoisseur GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “As Neat Stuff goes, the Weathercaster ranks pretty high on my scale of Neatness.
“First, it comes in a spiffy blue box with its name on the cover in gold script lettering. Second, inside the box is a slide rule-type device that purports to predict the weather anywhere in the United States for the next 24 hours. Third, it was manufactured, probably in the 1950s, by one of my favorite suppliers of Neat Stuff, Brown & Bigelow. Last but not least, imprinted on the Weathercaster is the name Midwest Plastics Mfg. Co., located at 208 Bates Ave., which is within walking distance of my home in Dayton’s Bluff. I assume Midwest Plastics gave these out as an advertising gimmick.
“So what exactly is the Weathercaster? Let’s see what the information sheet that came with it has to say. ‘There is something new under the sun! It’s the Weathercaster — the newest and most spectacular achievement of modern weather science — based on a scientific principle developed by Dr. Irving P. Krick, Ph.D., world-famed meteorologist, from weather data collected during the last fifty years for the entire Northern Hemisphere. In the Weathercaster, the weather lore of the ages is combined with the most recent war-born forecasting techniques; the Weathercaster is new, but its fundamental principle is as old as weather itself.’
“And how does it predict the weather? ‘The basic concept is that the major factors determining the short period weather changes are revealed by the cloud formations in the sky and by the wind. Predictions based on these principles are much more accurate than those prepared from a barometer which considers only air pressure.’
“But how does one use the Weathercaster? ‘1 Insert card in the back side of the Weathercaster corresponding to your region and the season. [For example, North Central States, which includes Minnesota, for the months October to May.] 2 Observe the sky. 3 Move indicator over picture best matching your observation. 4 Determine direction from which wind is blowing. If calm or very light, use west. 5 Turn Weathercaster over and read forecast under the pointer opposite wind direction.’
“From my brief experiments with the Weathercaster, it isn’t half-bad, certainly not much worse than what we get from the teams of TV meteorologists using their Doppler radars and multi-billion-dollar network of weather satellites.
“I can imagine good old Bud Kraehling looking out his weather window at WCCO-TV, noting the cloud patterns and the direction the flags were blowing, pulling out his trusty Weathercaster, and putting together tomorrow’s weather forecast. After all, his forecasts weren’t half-bad.”
Life (and death) as we know it
GRANDMA PAT, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin”: “Now that the days are becoming shorter, and the air has chilled a bit, I have been reflecting on the past summer. One day in particular stands out.
“My Santa Barbara daughter and son-in-law were visiting , and we drove down to Blue Earth to visit the family cemetery. My St. Paul daughter, my Des Moines daughter, grandkids from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Oregon, and five great-grands joined us.
“We gathered near the newer graves of my husband and two of my adult children. We said an Irish Blessing and St. Francis’s Prayer of Peace, read a poem by a rabbi, and burned sage. We told stories, and cried, and laughed and hugged.
“I had brought along some old toothbrushes and a small water bucket in case any of the young ones wanted to scrub lichen off the 19th-century family gravestones. Oh, my goodness, there was great enthusiasm for this task! They scrubbed the gravestones of the Irish immigrants, including that of my great-grandfather, who fought in the Civil War.
“As I was soaking this all in, it occurred to me that I was standing right in the middle of the proverbial seven generations. Three generations before me were at rest there, my sister and I represented the middle generation, and the next three generations were all around me.”
The Permanent Family Record
THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES writes: “It was an October day in 1963 when my little boy engaged in a flirtation with a nun.
“Our middle son was still the baby in our family then. He was 4 years old, and his three older siblings were in school. This was a new lifestyle for him, and he was having a hard time getting used to being the only kid at home. My husband had a day off from work one day, and we took him with us downtown to the St. Paul Book & Stationery store. We realized that he had never had the opportunity to go alone with us anywhere before — and boy, was he excited. He chattered away, exclaiming about all the Halloween decorations he saw along the way, and gawked at the colorful window display after we arrived.
“Once we entered the bookstore, he saw her: an elderly nun dressed in the full habit some of them still wore back then. His eyes followed her with wonder. She spotted him and gave him a smile. He was in love. He waved at her. She waved back. Pretty soon they were playing a game of Seek and Find up and down the book aisles. Winking, waving, ducking. He was having the time of his life, but all too soon it was time to go. She left first, and a few minutes later when we left the store, he let out a happy squeal. He saw her standing at the bus stop. He broke loose from the grip I had on his hand and dashed over to her. Giving a hearty pat on her ample rear, he told her: ‘You are a very nice witch!’
“The last we saw of her, she was boarding the bus, still bent over convulsed with laughter.”
Then & Now
Or: Our times
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Sputnik.
“It was a mere 65 years ago that I heard that word come over the loudspeaker of my classroom filled with other 11th-grade kids. The Russians had managed to place Sputnik into orbit around the Earth. Some of us were silent; others just couldn’t be quiet — but no one cheered. For some, it was scary because the United States was engaged in a Cold War with the Soviets, and this might indicate that they could be ahead. For me, this event opened the doors to a new world.
“Students were on the receiving end of a time when science and technology were promoted. I recall winding copper wire around a large oatmeal box to make an inductance coil and tuning in signals with the ‘whisker’ of a crystal detector. Then we could hear the eerie ‘beep . . . beep’ coming from that orbiting spacecraft down through our earphones. Less than a month later, they placed Laika, a dog, into space. That accelerated the competition between the United States and the Soviets.
“I never looked at this as competition, but rather as opportunity, opening doors to the space age. I became president of our high school Rocket Club. Between that fall and when I graduated less than two years later, we made attempts, but I don’t believe we had even one successful launch. So many rockets engaged in airborne antics, teaching us about stability, and others simply fell over and snaked through the grass, exhausting gases through the convergent/divergent nozzles meant to propel the tiny vehicles upward. These kinds of experiences led the United States and the world forward so that today we are comfortable in sending astronauts back and forth to the International Space Station, and we are awed by the images and data beamed downward from Hubble and the James Webb telescopes.
“The engineers who enabled us to get to the moon could not be told that it couldn’t be done. They were too young and full of pizzazz and vinegar! Now we are seeing private commercial companies take that giant leap forward, proposing to maneuver Hubble to a better orbit. It was T.S. Eliot who said: ‘We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.’ And, God willing, we will reach these new frontiers peacefully.”
Live and learn
KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: What I learned from Anthropology 101.
“Among the college electives I managed to fit in around my two majors at St. Kate’s was an Intro to Anthropology class. I had fun — partly because the teacher and I joked back and forth during lectures. But what I remember is his explanation of how you should approach peoples who have had little or no contact with outsiders.
“He said you should tramp through the wilderness making plenty of noise — because local warriors would be trailing along near you, regardless. Then you should find a clear spot outside the ‘village’ and sit down, scattering your belongings around.
“First the kids would come to examine you and your things — guarded by the hidden warriors. Then the women would come, to make sure the kids were OK and check you out. Finally, the warriors would join everyone, and you could start to explain why you were there.
“My version of tramping through the brush has been more like meeting people of diverse backgrounds in urban settings, but I have found this model useful. And who can say I’ll never be out in the wilds, looking for friends?”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
Plus: Joy of Juxtaposition — and: Joy of Juxtaposition? Or: The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon?
BABE of Burnsville writes: “Life seems full of juxtapositions lately. I wonder if it is just getting older and having more experiences and/or knowledge to juxtapose, or there really have been more.
“While going through some old travel papers, I came across a reference to the Bulfinch influence on the Massachusetts State Building. I had no idea what that meant. But within a day, the name came again as I read about an American who met Charles Bulfinch as well as famous British architect Robert Adam. Bulfinch was said to be one who ‘incorporated neoclassical elements in the design of American buildings.’ So a Baader-Meinhof for me, as I’d never heard of Bulfinch before.
“Then, a few days later, I came across a leaflet I’d picked up on a visit to the Queen Mary ship, which we visited where she is docked in Long Beach, California. Then a Joy of Jux., as the next day on TV was mentioned ‘the Queen Mary docked in Long Beach.’
“As if all that wasn’t enough, a third incident happened. I’m not sure which category this is in. I am reading one of Thomas Costain’s histories of the Plantagenet family. He wrote about the Wat Tyler rebellion in England. That I had heard about, but not in such detail, which included an attack on the Tower of London. Next day on ‘Jeopardy!’ was an answer/question that was about ‘This building was attacked by Wat Tyler.’ So I could shout at the TV: ‘What is the Tower of London?’ So, not sure is that was J of J or B-M. I knew of the Wat Tyler Rebellion before, but not the specific of the attack on the Tower. So a ruling please: J of J or B-M?”
BULLETIN BOARD RULES: Baader-Meinhof. Learning of the attack on the Tower of London twice in 24 hours (a bit more or a bit less), for the first and second times, is a textbook B-M.
Mixed messages
THE DORYMAN of Prescott, Wis.: “Subject: Approximate precision.
“Found online as a bullet point this morning: ‘Around 1,307 people were detained in 39 cities across Russia as of Thursday morning, according to independent human rights group OVD-Info.’”
CAUTION! Words at Play!
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE writes: “Along with our Thursday (September 22) Pioneer Press was a very interesting and informative 48-page insert titled ‘More 20th Century Snapshots.’ One caught my attention on page 18 with this caption: ‘Dec 6 1946 Junk collector Morris Rosenbloom feeds the meter at 7th and Jackson streets in downtown St. Paul where he parked his horse.’
“The photo is simultaneously unique, odd and humorous, with the horse just standing in the street. I’m guessing that, if you had asked the horse if Morris needed to feed the meter, he would have let out a loud ‘Neigh!’
“Makes good horse sense to me. . . .”
Band Name of the Day: Flirting With Nuns
