News
THC edibles are legal in Minnesota, but discussion continues about their regulation
Food and beverages containing THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis that gets users high, are now legal in Minnesota under a new law regulating hemp.
The law that went into effect July 1 took many Minnesotans by surprise, including some of the legislators who voted in its favor. But what exactly does it mean?
While anyone 21 or older can buy products that will get them “high” in Minnesota, it’s far from the legalization of recreational marijuana, which remains a long shot from gaining ground in the Minnesota Legislature. Technically, the bill Gov. Tim Walz signed into law provides new regulations for hemp products, including those containing psychoactive THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol.
Consumable products containing less than 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package can now be sold in Minnesota, providing they are derived from hemp, which must contain less than 0.3% THC under federal law. Any cannabis containing more than that level is considered marijuana, which is still illegal nationally.
It’s worth noting that a form of THC called delta-8 had already been legal in Minnesota under federal legislation passed in 2018. A key point of Minnesota’s new law, which regulates hemp products, also made the more potent delta-9 THC legal in the state so long as it is derived from hemp.
Some have called the quasi-legalization a distinctly Minnesota version of recreational pot, dubbing it “3.2 cannabis” — historically Minnesota has had strict liquor laws and is the only remaining state requiring grocery stores and gas stations to sell only 3.2% alcohol beer.
But is it?
Steven Brown, CEO of Twin Cities cannabis business Nothing but Hemp, laughed when asked about the 3.2 comparison, but said the newly legal option in Minnesota does provide a milder base option for people using THC.
“I think it’s really funny, but I don’t think it’s 3.2 cannabis,” he said. “I kind of like to compare 5 milligrams to that first glass of wine that you have, you’re not drunk, you’re feeling good.”
In states where recreational marijuana is legal, health departments recommend first-time users of THC edibles take 5 milligrams or less as a way to gauge their reaction and tolerance. Brown said 5 milligrams is a good place for many people to start and added he and many others will even take a “micro-dose” of 2.5 milligrams for milder effects. Though, of course, there are the more experienced users who are happy to take 50 milligrams at a time, he said.
WHAT’S LEGAL?
The THC in legally available products at Minnesota stores is chemically the same as THC available in illegal cannabis, a potentially confusing legal situation with roots in federal cannabis regulation.
There’s a distinction in federal law between legal hemp, which has a THC content of no more than 0.3%, and marijuana, which has a higher level. Hemp is grown for many purposes, including its fibers, but it also contains cannabinoids like THC, and CBD, or cannabidiol, a legal compound that does not cause a high that is already widely sold for its potential health benefits.
Cannabinoids like delta-8 and delta-9 THC and CBD can be extracted from hemp and made into consumable products. CBD is often made into oils or salves that can be rubbed on the skin and are touted for their ability to relieve pain and inflammation. When variants of THC are extracted from hemp, they can be concentrated in products at levels that can get users high.
As far as the variants of THC go, delta-8 and delta-9 are almost chemically identical save for a difference in one bond in their molecular structure. But for humans that translates to a generally milder high from delta-8, and often fewer of the undesirable effects such as paranoia and anxiety that come from its more potent delta-9 cousin, Brown said.
NEXT STEPS?
Some holes remain following Minnesota’s legalization of edible and drinkable THC products, namely enforcement and regulation.
Edible THC products might be legal under the new law, but the question of enforcement is not addressed. While the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is tasked with regulating cannabis-containing products, enforcement will be up to cities and counties. Bill author Rep. Heather Edelson said one route is for cities to issue licenses as they currently do for tobacco sales.
Brown said he discussed exactly that at his business Thursday with Edelson and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, and he hopes business and local government can soon reach some type of regulatory framework.
“Right now it’s 21-plus, but what does that really mean? And then you know, where can it really be sold … this is the big question,” Brown said. ”I don’t want to say it’s a free for all, but anybody who can get a hold of delta-9 products right now could sell it.”
Those are the immediate steps for the hemp business and others seeking to loosen cannabis regulations in the state, but there’s more work ahead, said Brown, who hopes Minnesota continues to refine its legal language on the various cannabinoids to help create a safer, streamlined product.
But that might only be one of the small steps in future years. Edelson said she looks forward to pushing for full legalization in future legislative sessions, something Walz has also said he supports. The question could ultimately come down to whether Democrats control the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature, as Republicans haven’t signaled support for full legalization.
News
Vikings CB Andrew Booth sits out fourth straight game, RB Ty Chandler active
Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who had been listed as questionable, missed his fourth straight game Sunday against Chicago due to a quadriceps injury.
Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and, as expected, was inactive. The Vikings elevated receiver Dan Chisena from the practice squad on Saturday to replace Nailor.
Also inactive were offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.
Rookie running back Ty Chandler was active for the first time in his NFL career after being inactive for the first four games.
News
Real World Economics: Sharing the costs of climate change
Florida and the Atlantic coastal south are still reeling from Hurricane Ian. The Twin Cities had their driest September on record.
Farmers in southwest Nebraska are going broke as land that had been cropped for over a century must revert to marginal grazing land. Arizona fields verdant from new irrigation projects 50 years ago are again desert. And it ain’t going to get easier, folks!
Climates are changing. That will require adjustments in many things, both for private-sector households and businesses, but also for governments. Adjustments use up resources. Some changes required in coming decades will have enormous costs. Questions of who will have to bear those costs, and how, are going to be ever-present issues across all economic sectors. They will show up in all geographic locations but will be markedly higher in some than in others.
Adjustments could come in the size of culverts in Minnesota rural townships needed to keep roads from washing out and whether to rebuild destroyed beach houses on Sanibel Island in Florida. On a broader level, changes can be envisioned in years to come in how we drive, how we eat, how we heat and cool our homes and offices, how we live. And these adjustments won’t be choices. They will be forced on us by increased changes in the resources we take for granted. All this raises the question of who should pay how much for what.
That arises in a political sense: How much shared responsibility should we all take for the climate impacts on others? Should people in the upper Midwest pay taxes to help restore multi-million-dollar, yet vulnerable, developments on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts? What about a poor neighborhood in Ponce, Puerto Rico? Should someone driving a forklift in Eau Claire or changing diapers on seniors in Long Island have to pay higher taxes?
Where to spend poses other questions of fairness. If there are going to be FEMA grants to owners of a destroyed Gulf Coast restaurant, what about helping farmers in the western Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas whose cropping has become more tenuous through the years? What about a mid-sized Montana timber company as higher temperatures foster an ideal habitat for an insect that kills tens of square miles of trees long sustainably managed? All these parties and more are economic victims of climate change; all face losing the results of decades of work. We subsidize flood insurance and give FEMA grants to those harmed by water and wind, but not those bankrupted by drought or heat. Should we?
There also are international and moral questions. Changing climate globally is manifest in flooding over vast areas of Pakistan where a large majority of its population of 220 million live. South Asia has contributed relatively little over the past three centuries to the rise in global greenhouse gases. Yet its people may bear some of the greatest costs despite being some of the poorest in the world, with the sparsest means to accommodate change.
Should those who caused the problem bear some of these costs? Britain hit the coal-burning industrial revolution earliest and, on a per capita basis, contributed the most carbon dioxide to the atmosphere from fuels. Should the United Kingdom pay damages to Pakistan, as some recently demand? But then should it also get credit for the steel, textiles and other products it exported to the rest of the world over two centuries?
These questions of blame and equity go on and on. There will be little approaching consensus on any of the answers. But it is good to keep the longer-term questions in mind as we face shorter-term issues.
Right now, we face the immediate question of cleaning up property destroyed by a hurricane, while housing and feeding those who lost the most. That is no different than when a tornado devastates Comfrey or Chandler, Minn., or Joplin, Mo. Nor is it much different than when there is flooding along some river. When the effects of a global, obscure problem become immediate, visible and acute, we Americans inherently accept some responsibility of taking care of each other.
My mother got help from FEMA when her little house in Chandler was blown away by an F5 tornado in 1992. I cannot oppose help for people in southwest Florida or in Puerto Rico.
Nevertheless, compassionate help now does not mean avoiding the bigger issue of prudence in rebuilding. If there is a blind collective commitment to funding reconstruction, with the key decisions as to what and how made by local residents and governments, there will be what economists call an “externality.” Resources will be wasted and we will set ourselves up for more and unnecessary destruction in the future.
To put that in less abstract terms, private homeowners’ insurance over all of Florida already is near $5,000 even with Federal subsidies. As the probability of future storm damage rises, if we give greater insurance subsidies and more in FEMA grants, do we just throw away money fighting inevitable change? If we don’t, what loss of wealth will millions of households and businesses suffer in the next decade or two?
Insurers understand that distribution of risks is very uneven. The risk of flooding depends very much on topography and hydrology. Floodplains of major rivers are at much more risk than the high plains of west Texas or Minnesota’s Buffalo Ridge. Even if rainfall rises, it is relatively easy to project what risks will be for any specific location. Paying to move people from these more risk-prone areas is feasible.
Severe wind damage from tornadoes and straight-line winds can occur over much larger areas than severe flooding. And, while there are areas much more subject to tornadoes than others, exactly where they strike in any single year is nearly random. And a tornado’s damage is much more acutely focused than that of a hurricane spiral several hundreds of miles in diameter. Overall losses may rise with a changing climate, but it still will be possible to get private wind insurance virtually everywhere in the central United States. One could not say the same for flood insurance in Wabasha, Minn.; Omaha, Neb., Kansas City or myriad other river towns.
Hurricanes are more complicated in that damage is concentrated in coastal areas as the storms rapidly lose force traveling over land. But the frequency with which any specific stretch of coast gets hit varies greatly. Sanibel Island was hit hard now, but what are its prospects going forward? And how will all those storm probabilities interact with rising sea levels in determining future damage?
There are many questions and few concrete answers. But it is good to understand the whole gamut of risks as we mull over and debate proactive public policy responses that soon will arise.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
After 10 years as YouTube’s ‘song-a-day guy,’ St. Paul musician still keeps things low-key
Three thousand, six hundred, and fifty-two songs in, Zachary Scot Johnson faced a dilemma.
On his YouTube channel, called thesongadayproject, Johnson records a song, from scratch, every single day. Sometimes a cover, sometimes an original, but never a duplicate, if he can avoid it — and he himself performs every instrument and vocal part. Combined, his videos have racked up more than 42 million views.
On September 6, 2022, the project reached 10 straight years of daily music. So, what song should mark this milestone?
For video 3,653, he made an exception to his rule and revisited “Catch the Wind,” by the Scottish musician Donovan: The same song was video 1, in 2012.
“I do like the idea of doing it every day, for as long as I live,” he said on a recent afternoon. “There are some people who really think that’s crazy, but the same people would tell you that doing 10 years is crazy.”
Here is Zachary Scot Johnson’s YouTube site:
He doesn’t like to rewatch his old videos — he said the experience can feel “miserable” — but as the 10th anniversary approached, he found that his several-thousand-video archive was an interesting way to chart time.
“I’ve moved maybe four or five times since it started,” he said. “I was married when it started but we have a baby now. We’ve had different animals. Different life experiences have happened within that window of time, and looking back on all of this stuff and seeing every single day represented is kind of special, because there aren’t many instances in which that would be a thing.”
Regular viewers of his channel these days will likely find Johnson at his home in St. Paul, which is bright and at once deliberately decorated and creatively chaotic. A booklet titled “Music belongs to everyone” lies atop his few-month-old baby’s Social Security card, which recently arrived in the mail. Sheet music is piled on an olive-green record player whose color echoes a tall plant near the fireplace. Of all the dozen and a half or so instruments he plays, just the piano and the acoustic guitar reside in the living room.
From our archives (2011): St. Paul musician ends year of creating new song each day.
When he records YouTube videos — by himself, most days — he just lets the camera roll and doesn’t spend too much time overthinking his instrumentation or fussing over rehearsals. His covers tend to have a folksier, stripped-down vibe, and he leans into this off-the-cuff, unvarnished charm when he’s collaborating with other musicians on his videos, too.
“Sometimes, that spontaneity is what the song needs,” he said. “The times when somebody has wanted to rehearse a song — after we’re done, it’s like, we should’ve recorded that. That would’ve been it, and now we have to do it again. So it feels a little bit replicated.”
In all facets of his musical practice, it seems, Johnson does everything possible to avoid a sense of artifice or duplication. For his live gigs, not only does he switch up the songs he plays during every show, he said, but he also does not even make a pre-planned setlist.
“Whatever you’re feeling in the moment is what I do,” he said. “So it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen him once before, so I get it.’ Every show is different. I don’t want to be somebody who replicates the same thing over and over and over again.”
He also takes the opportunity during live shows to go into storytelling mode and share tales of the more than 250 musical icons he’s collaborated with thanks to the YouTube channel. The musician Donovan flew Johnson to his home in Ireland, where they spent nine days together. He has recorded videos with Roseanne Cash, Creed Bratton, and Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow of the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary, among others. One high-profile collaborator, whom he declined to name, didn’t remember Johnson’s name but immediately recognized him as the “‘song a day’ guy.”
Johnson has plenty of other stories he saves for live gigs, too: When he and his wife bought their current home in St. Paul, they appeared on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters,” and Johnson wrote and performed an original song on the show. At a gala honoring Tony Bennett, Johnson got to chat with the legendary singer. From the hospital, right before his wife, Megan, gave birth to their daughter, the pair recorded a duet of that day’s song, “You Say,” by Dori Freeman.
A video from Johnson’s project:
Early in the song-a-day project, part of him suspected he might abandon it eventually, the way people often do with well-intentioned journals or blogs. But he didn’t. His project passed 1,000 songs, then 2,000, then 3,000. He compared the experience to running a marathon — “not that I’ve ever run one,” he added, chuckling. “I did a duathlon once, and that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m not going to do that again!”
When he gears up to cover a song, Johnson said, he often connects more deeply with the lyrics than the music. He’s likely to do a more faithful adaptation of a song whose lyrics are personally evocative — and, conversely, a song with a less powerful meaning is one where he feels more room to play around with instruments and musical styles. And ironically, the covers he feels most apprehensive about often get more feedback and attention than the ones he uploads confidently, he said.
“I can’t find that balance, but that’s one of the great things about it,” he said. “By the time you’re done with it, you gotta do one again the next day. You don’t linger on any of them, really.”
This is especially true since his daughter was born this summer. The YouTube channel is still part of Johnson’s daily routine, but now, when he plays the piano in his living room, viewers might spot the vintage wooden baby cradle in the background.
“I have new-dad brain,” he said. “I’m living in every moment.”
News
College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff
WAHPETON, N.D. — When North Dakota State College of Science suffered a heartbreaking loss in early September — foiled at the goal line as time expired in a jolt to their national championship ambitions — it was a backup defensive lineman who stepped forward with a pep talk to lift the locker room.
Forget it, 49-year-old Ray Ruschel said, according to his junior college teammates. Focus on the rest of the season and things will work out.
“There were just kind of emotions everywhere. Everybody did not handle it,” wide receiver Marselio Mendez said after the loss to rival Minnesota State Community Technical College. “Ray came up and said, you know, it’s not really failing, right? He said we just have to put the emotion to the side and we still got the rest of the season and playoffs to show who we are.”
When it comes to inspiration, the Wildcats could do worse than look to Ruschel’s own story, and the path that brought him to a small, vocational-minded school in the wide shadow cast by nearby NCAA power North Dakota State.
After nearly two decades in the Army and National Guard, Ruschel was working as a night-shift mechanic at a North Dakota sugar beet factory when he decided to enroll at the College of Science. The school offers two-year programs in manufacturing, skilled trades, health care, and the liberal arts.
That sounded good to Ruschel, who hoped to move up at the factory and decided to study business management. Then he learned the school had a football team among its six sports — and that, despite his age, he was eligible.
“Something just clicked in my head, like why not play?” recalled Ruschel, whose last game action came when he was a high school senior in Pennsylvania, more than 30 years ago.
When Ruschel asked head coach Eric Issendorf — one year younger — for a tryout, Issendorf said sure, even though he worried that Ruschel might get hurt.
Instead, Ruschel has held his own and earned the respect of the other players. He now plays about a dozen snaps a game.
“Guys that he’s playing against are bigger, faster, stronger than him,” Issendorf said. “But he’s been able to manage it. His personality …. he’s just a really likable guy with an ambition not to leave any stone unturned. As long as he’s here on this earth.”
Wahpeton, a mostly industrial town of about 7,800, is home to the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, one of the largest sugar beet producers in North Dakota and Minnesota. That’s where Ruschel works an overnight shift, then fits in a couple of hours at the gym after he gets off at 8 a.m. each day.
After a few hours of schoolwork online at his apartment near campus, Ruschel grabs some rest before afternoon practice, which runs until about 7 p.m. Then it’s back to his apartment, where Ruschel showers and eats before lying down for whatever rest he can get before it all begins again with his overnight shift.
How does he pull off such a grueling schedule?
“That’s a good question.” said Ruschel, a single father of two grown children. “It’s because I choose to prioritize certain things and other things have to be sacrificed. They just have to be sacrificed right now.”
The college campus is home to about 3,000 students, anchored by its historic Old Main that dates to its founding in 1903. A recruiting brochure boasts of a 97% employment rate for graduates.
When it comes to football, it’s no North Dakota State — a perennial national champion in the NCAA’s second tier, with a $25 million budget, a dome that seats 19,000 and numerous alumni in the NFL.
But it’s not bad, with facilities among the best in junior college football, including a 4,100-seat stadium, four practice fields and a locker room with 90 modern stalls.
The Wildcats went 9-1 last season, second-best in school history, and finished at No. 4 in the Division III junior college rankings. After a 37-6 win over Vermillion Community College — a six-hour bus ride to far northeastern Minnesota — and a homecoming win last weekend t hey are 4-1 in a season they hope can end with a national championship.
Players say Ruschel fits in with his teammates despite the obvious musical and cultural differences that come with such a big age gap. On that bus ride to Minnesota, for example, Ruschel spent the hours scrolling through Facebook, listening to music on his head phones and “staring out the window mostly.” No Instagram or TikTok for him.
“The players will come up to me and ask me what I’m listening to,” Ruschel said, chuckling. “I tell them country music and that will be the end of that.”
Ruschel, who made sergeant while in the Army and said he aims to stay active in the National Guard until he’s 60, has served in Afghanistan and Jordan, though he declined to talk about the tours.
Linebacker Manny Garcia said Ruschel’s Army experience and his willingness to take on players less than half his age give him credibility with his teammates.
“You know, we hear Ray’s stories about the military and listen to those and make sure we try to translate those to the football field, for sure,” Garcia said.
Five games into the season, the 6-foot, 225-pound Ruschel, a workout buff, said he feels no pain on the field.
“All in all I’m no more sore than the rest of these kids,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep stretching.”
Word of a 49-year-old college football player has attracted national media attention and Ruschel has at times apologized for taking the spotlight away from others, Issendorf said. Before Ruschel arrived, the program’s claim to fame was Errol Mann, who kicked for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and was part of their Super Bowl-winning 1976 team.
“I told Ray, you know, we’re embracing it,” Issendorf said. “Our institution loves it. Our administration loves the attention. It’s great marketing. But it’s also a really good story.”
News
‘We protect what we love’: St. Croix River Valley artist Kami Mendlik is landscape painter — and caretaker
“I’ve been told countless times how ‘painterly’ my work is, and I’m often asked how I achieve this quality. A painterly painting may appear to have happened effortlessly, but for this to occur, each and every stroke of color must symbolize light, shadow, and/or form. The more confident a painter becomes with color and its purpose, the looser and more effortless the brushstrokes appear. Good painting simply takes practice, time, knowledge, discipline, and desire. There’s really no way around this; these skills aren’t handed out on a silver platter. If you want your paintings to be filled with beautiful light and color, go back to the beginning and strengthen your understanding of the properties of color. The more you slow down and enjoy this process, the faster you’ll grow and improve.”
– Kami Mendlik, “Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light With Paint”
Impressionist painter Kami Mendlik has a gift for finding beauty in the ordinary.
Take her painting studio in Grant, just west of Stillwater.
It’s on the upper level of a brick-red, hip-roof barn on 16 acres of land that she purchased in 2014. The barn – and the house that goes with it – had been on the market for a year when Mendlik first toured it.
“It needed a ton of work,” she said. “It was mice-infested, and there were so many trees, there wasn’t a driveway over here.”
The selling point for Mendlik? More than half the land was wetlands. Unfortunately, bank officials didn’t see the low-lying land saturated with water as an asset.
“Nobody would give me a loan,” she said. “The marsh, to me, is paradise, but the banks and everyone else called it a swamp. I can’t tell you how many times I had to say: ‘It’s not a swamp. That’s not even the definition of a swamp. It is a marsh. It is a haven, and we can paint it.’”
After striking out with eight lenders – “one guy said that as a single mom and an artist, I would have a better chance of getting a loan if I worked at McDonald’s” – Mendlik finally found a banker at Central Bank in Stillwater willing to help.
The windows on the northeast side of her studio overlook the marsh, which is populated with cattails, monarch butterflies, red-winged blackbirds, spring peepers, fireflies and sand-hill cranes.
Mendlik can often be found outside with her easel and paints capturing the scene.
A blue chair positioned under a large oak is Mendlik’s “thinking chair.” “I sat under this tree when I was trying to decide if I was going to buy this place,” she said. “It said yes. It’s just so beautiful. To me, it’s paradise.”
SCENIC ST. CROIX RIVER
Mendlik, 49, grew up in May Township in northern Washington County not far from the St. Croix River, which continues to be one of her favorite subjects.
“The river is parallel to life in the fact that the constant is the change, and that the moving is the steady, and every moment is fleeting,” she said. “That’s what is beautiful about it, and that’s what you can count on.”
Mendlik, the founder of the St. Croix River School of Painting, hopes that her paintings will inspire others to protect the land, especially the St. Croix and its tributaries.
“I recognize that I’m in a position that my art can help people engage and love the land,” she said. “We protect what we love. We’re so lucky to have it, and we have to work hard to keep it protected.”
Mendlik was featured in the documentary “The Wild and Scenic St. Croix,” released in 2018. Filmmaker John Kaul, who lives in Afton, said he picked Mendlik to “be the voice of the river because it inspires and informs her art.”
“I think I fell in love with the river when I started painting it,” Mendlik says in the documentary. “Painting the river … has been a great source of inspiration since before I can remember. We made an agreement – the river and I – that we would have a mutual respect for one another.”
‘CAR PAINTING’
Mendlik started studying plein air painting, the practice of painting landscape pictures outdoors, when she was in her early 20s. “I love landscape painting simply because it’s where I want to be – immersed in the elements, studying light, studying color,” she said.
Mendlik works outdoors in all types of weather. When it gets too cold, below 18 degrees, Mendlik shifts to the passenger seat of her Honda Pilot.
“You’ve got to be able to move your fingers,” she said. “I call it ‘car painting.’ It’s actually become a trend. There’s, like, people all over the world doing it now. They want to know, ‘How do you do it?’ ‘Where do you go?’ ‘What do you do?’”
Mendlik said she started car painting years ago after getting tired of being stuck in her studio during the winter months. “I thought, ‘I’ll just go out and sketch,’ and then I thought, ‘Well, why can’t I have my paints on my lap?’” she said.
She cut the ends off her brushes, so that she’d have more space to paint on the small canvases she props on her lap. She keeps the car running with the windows cracked open and uses Gamsol Mineral Spirits, which is odorless, to thin her oil paints.
“It really works,” she said. “It’s like all things in having a creative life: You’re pretty much problem-solving and figuring stuff out, and then if something works, you stick to it. The world is my studio, for sure.”
FASCINATED WITH COLOR
Mendlik, a member of American Women Artists and the American Impressionist Society, specializes in teaching representational painting with an emphasis on color. She recently published her first book, “Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light With Paint.”
Mendlik says she has been fascinated with color since she was a little girl. She remembers walking to her paternal grandparents’ 400-acre farm, which was a mile away, and seeing “the pink tops of the seed pods and the purple in the sky – this was before I ever started painting – and wondering how I would paint that,” she said. “I always wanted to draw and paint.”
When she was in second grade, her parents gave her her first set of oil paints – complete with a jar of turpentine. “I just kept asking for it, and they didn’t exactly know why,” she said. “Today, given the toxicity level of turpentine, you probably wouldn’t give that to a second-grader, but back then, it was ‘Here. Here’s your oil-painting kit.’”
She took her first art class from a professional artist when she was in fourth grade. Her maternal grandmother, Ruth Shervheim, was a serious art collector and would buy her paintings and hang them in the parlor of her house in Lake Elmo, she said.
She continued painting as she got older, escaping for hours at the farm with her sketchbook or paints and observing the land, she said. “I had a really strong work ethic when it came to painting. When things were hard, I would go into nature, no matter what was going on.”
ST. CROIX RIVER SCHOOL OF PAINTING
After graduating from Stillwater Area High School in 1991, Mendlik studied classical realism with artist Mary Pettis in Taylors Falls. “I realized that if I was going to spend my life painting, I needed to earn a living doing so,” she said. “I knew training and education would be key in order to become the best I could be.”
Between painting and teaching classes, Mendlik waitressed part-time at Trumps in Stillwater. She founded the St. Croix River School of Painting in 2008.
Stillwater artist Jim Hainlen, who has taken classes from Mendlik since 2010, said Mendlik “shines the light on the twists and turns of our internal world – the jagged moments; the smooth moments; the moments of intense, passionate love, and the moments of confusion.”
In one of his favorite paintings, “Red Wing Blackbirds Sing,” Mendlik “reveals the beauty of the ordinary – the collective memory we share of St. Croix River sunrises, cattails that emerge from the painting and from the cattails of our youth,” said Hainlen, the former orchestra director at Stillwater Area High School. “The moment where we understand better that what connects people is our common humanity, not our political differences.”
Mendlik started writing “Color Relativity” 12 years ago when her children, Paige and Nick Polzin, were 12 and 10. She worked on the 193-page book – which includes 170 images that she painted and illustrated – between raising the kids and teaching and painting full-time. It retails for $165.
“I was so just completely obsessed with finishing it because then I knew I could live freely,” she said. “I knew that it needed to exist and be out there. I just wanted to make sure it existed for the world when we are not here. That was a big deal to me. I get what art is, and this is art history in the making.”
The inside front and back covers include dozens of black-and-white photos of some of the more than 1,000 students Mendlik has taught through the decades. “They’re all painting outside,” she said. “Everyone is studying color for natural light.”
The book is for anyone interested in art and anyone interested in understanding “how to see what they’re seeing because we need to learn how to see the truth,” she said.
AWARD WINNER
This summer, Mendlik won two major awards from the Oil Painters of America. The 2022 Bronze Medal in the Associate & Signature Artist Division includes a fully funded art retreat to Europe and a cash award funded by OPA with a total value of $5,500. She also received the Dorothy Driehaus Mellin Fellowship for Midwestern Artists, which includes a $20,000 cash award.
Being recognized for her work has “reinforced to me the importance of my work here – continuing to show up, painting light, painting beauty,” she said. “It makes me want to work harder to share the message that beauty exists.”
Mendlik this fall will be starring in two instructional painting videos that will be shot in Austin, Texas. After decades of teaching, she will be taking a class for the first time in 20 years at the Scottsdale Artists’ School in December in Scottsdale, Ariz. She’ll be studying design and composition with two of her best artist friends: Kim Casebeer and Chula Beauregard.
“I’m an eternal student,” she said. “I never want to plateau; I always want to continue to grow. I love being pushed. It also helps me to remember what it’s like to be in the role of student.”
Supporting the arts – and artists – is critical, according to Mendlik.
“Art is not just pretty pictures on the wall,” she said. “We need people who are supporting art, and it can be in lots of different forms. First of all, they’re bringing recognition to the natural world oftentimes, which then engages them, and then we love it, and then we protect it. We need it to be safe and preserved for always. I want that for my grandkids who don’t exist yet – and their grandkids – because that’s our job while we’re here.”
Supporting artists means artists “can do the work and keep getting better,” she said.
“That’s what I want to talk about,” she said. “That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life. I just want to paint. I just want to educate. I just want to bring joy and help people see the beauty through paintings. I love that.”
KAMI MENDLIK AND ‘COLOR RELATIVITY’
For more information about Kami Mendlik, go to kamimendlik.com.
News
Literary pick of the week: Monday Night Mysteries
The Bierstube mystery/thriller reading series is no more, but a new monthly gathering is taking its place, according to Robert Junghaus, who writes as Rob Jung.
The first meeting of Monday Night Mysteries will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Axel’s Restaurant, 1318 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota, featuring Minnesotans William Kent Krueger, author of the Cork O’Connor series, in conversation with author/critic Carl Brookins. The men traveled the country for years doing readings with Ellen Hart, calling themselves the Minnesota Crime Wave. So the evening promises to be a combination of mystery author nostalgia and conversation about Krueger and Brookins’ recent writing.
For several years, Bookstube at the Bierstube met at the Bierstube in Hastings and online for the last two years. It ended in September with the retirement of host Tanya Owens.
Monday Night Mysteries is presented by Midwest Mystery Works, a cooperative marketing organization of mystery/thriller writers Brian Lutterman, John Baird Rogers, Chris Norbury, Julie Holmes and Junghaus.
Seating for the Oct. 17 event is limited so reservations should be made early by calling 651-686-4840. Pre-program dinner reservations can also be made.
Programs for the rest of the year:
- Matt Goldman in conversation with Pioneer Press books editor Mary Ann Grossmann, Nov. 21
- Allen Eskens in conversation with Brian Lutterman, Dec. 19
- A 2023 spring event will feature former television personalities and authors Ron Handberg in conversation with Don Shelby
