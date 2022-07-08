The Alter Ego Project Group Organizes Art Manifesto Performance In Venice To Unveil Nft Collection

The “Memento Mori” Art Performance Illustrated The Flaws In The Crypto Industry And Introduced A Special NFT Collection With Unique Benefits
Milan – Wednesday, 29th June 2022 – The ALTER EGO Project Group recently organized a major art event in the city of Venice to celebrate the release of the exclusive NFT art collection, Memento Mori. The “Art Manifesto” event opened a discussion about the ineffectiveness of most crypto projects on the market today. Each NFT grants the holder special privileges and acts as the access pass to an exclusive metaverse experience.
The creators of the Art Manifesto believe that 99% of them are scams and only 1% will change the world. The crypto market continues to go through periods of increased volatility and global economic conditions continue to deteriorate against a backdrop of rising inflation and interest rates.
The Art Manifesto performance was based on the premise of the recent cryptocurrency market crash. It made observations of the bad faith practices in the industry, including scams, rug pulls, and greed. The performers thus “laid to rest” popular tokens in a mock burial. This was a way to symbolize the death of the practices and customs of the old market and to greet the rebirth of a new paradigm led by their new project.
“It’s getting obvious that the [financial] crisis itself is a challenge to the entire market,” said Julia D.Lantieri, founder of ALTER EGO, “To revive it, we need new players and a new product that carries true values. That’s what ‘Manifest’ Memento Mori’ is about.”
In order to obtain an NFT from the Memento Mori collection, users must complete the Quest. The idea of Quest is straightforward. Anyone who deciphers all the messages and completes the Quest will gain access to purchase this special NFT: a one-of-a-kind key that will open the door to the MMXXII metaverse along with a few other powerful benefits. This is an exciting way for the best and brightest minds to join the new, forward-thinking community.
Those who succeed in completing the quest will not just receive the highly-coveted NFT; they will become the future authors and creators of one of the most exciting metaverses yet.
The MMXXII metaverse is anticipated to serve as the Alexandria Library of the twenty-first century. It will house our modern civilization’s knowledge, accomplishments, and masterpieces while also safeguarding them for future generations. The metaverse will also offer recorded lectures from top universities around the world, virtual parties, gatherings with friends, group meditations, and an NFT marketplace.
There are a total of 6,765 unique NFT keys from the Memento Mori collection. These keys allow users to gain immediate access to the secret experience as well as the following perks:
Metaverse access
Exclusive invitations to exciting events
Access to any educational programs at top universities
$1M in start-up funding
More to be announced
“The crisis has united the industry. We believe that it’s an opportunity to create new products with true values. The purpose of ‘Memento Mori’ is to remind us that nothing lasts forever – neither markets nor culture.”
The ALTER EGO Project Group is an internationally recognized architecture and design company partnered with a long list of high-class art, design, and architectural ventures, as well as many restaurants and even real estate companies. The close-knit team includes real estate experts, leading architects and builders, and professional designers and decorators. Their talent, energy, experience, and efforts are fully brought to bear on each project.
“We aspire to build a community of like-minded people, best of the best – innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists, culture bearers, athletes to preserve and enhance the cultural heritage together.”
About ALTER EGO
The ALTER EGO Project Group is a premium architectural bureau. A family business founded in 2002, the primary headquarters is in Milan. Over the past 20 years they have been creating and implementing large-scale projects around the globe – mansions and penthouses, villas and boutique hotels, private yachts, and jets. Featured in Forbes and many other major publications, their list of clientele includes members of the Royal families, prominent politicians, and celebrities. In addition, some of the most prestigious design accolades have been earned by the ALTER EGO team.
Reportedly, Davis pulled $2.5 million out of Celsius before the firm filed for bankruptcy.
Lark has endorsed Celsius before, sharing his appreciation for the brand.
After being one of the marketers for the defunct cryptocurrency firm Celsius Network, crypto influencer Lark Davis managed to walk away with $2.5 million. Crypto analyst ZachXBT claims that Davis pulled $2.5 million out of Celsius before the firm filed for bankruptcy.
Davis reportedly started cashing out his holdings after learning of the company’s impending doom via confidential sources. According to ZachXBT, Celsius’s bankruptcy court filing yesterday included a lengthy financial summary. A complete list of Celsius users and their respective financial dealings may be seen in the resulting report. Alex Mashinsky and Daniel Leon, the company’s co-founders, are also documented as having taken out $12 million and $11 million, respectively.
$2.5 Million Withdrawn in May
The responses to the claims on ZachXBT’s Twitter are varied. There are responses that mock Lark Davis and responses that defend him. Lark has endorsed Celsius before, sharing his appreciation for the brand with more than 400,000 YouTube viewers. Supposedly, he withdrew millions of dollars in the month of May, much over a month before Celsius filed for bankruptcy. The filing for bankruptcy by Celsius Network in May contributed significantly to the market’s decline. To yet, Lark has said nothing in response to these accusations.
Previously, Lark had responded to fresh accusations made by Twitter on-chain investigator ZachXBT that he promotes “low cap projects” to his following “just to dump them shortly after.”
Davis was reacting to a thread started by Zach on Twitter on September 29 in which Zach was accused of making over $1.2 million in undisclosed earnings from the sale of tokens for crypto projects he was paid to promote.
The first 1M Bitcoin were mined by Bitcoin’s founder over the course of six months.
Blasko uncovered the secret code published on August 30, 2009, by Martti Malmi.
For more than a decade, the original 0.1 Bitcoin coding attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto was believed to have been lost. While it is possible to retrieve bits and pieces of code by searching, doing so is incredibly challenging. Jim Blasko, a blockchain developer, said on Facebook on the 7th of October that he had recovered the original code by doing some light browser hacking. Blasko said that the first one million Bitcoin were mined by Bitcoin’s founder over the course of six months, after a brief historical context provided by the speaker.
Cleanest Original Version?
According to Blasko’s post, it would take Satoshi at least six months to mine one million bitcoin. Block 20,000 wouldn’t be reached until July 22, 2009, and miners like Hal Finney were competing with each other, so hopefully this time or soon after. Basic (CPU) mining would continue for another couple of years since (the network’s difficulty) was just 1 back then.
The raw code and the data had been scraped from the Sourceforge search engine in 2012, and it was believed that they had been lost forever, according to Blasko’s article. The security expert goes on to say, “I know many users [were] looking for the original v0.1 code for a very long time and Hal Finney was planning to email it to some people in 2012, but his health was poor and by his own words didn’t get online much to respond.”
Blasko uncovered the secret code published on August 30, 2009, by Martti Malmi nicknamed SIRIUS. Despite the fact that Blasko is aware of the fact that there are previous versions of the Bitcoin 0.1 source on Github, he still considers it “the cleanest original version of Bitcoin.”
Three of the five outages have happened this year alone
Due to flaws in Solana’s programming or an artificial influx of visitors from bots.
Anatoly Yakovenko, a co-founder of Solana, is aware of the frustration his customers experience when the service is down. The network problem may, however, soon have a remedy. Yakovenko said in a recent podcast that “this has been the biggest challenge for us, and the number one priority.”
Since its inception in 2020, the proof-of-history/proof-of-stake hybrid blockchain has had five significant outages. Three of those five have happened this year alone, all due to flaws in Solana’s programming or an artificial influx of visitors from bots.
Long Term Remedy
Firedancer, the second Solana client, was launched in August and, according to Yakovenko, would be a “long-term remedy” due to its dedicated development team. In collaboration with the Solana Foundation, the Web3 firm Jump Crypto is creating Firedancer.
In the next year to two years, Jump Crypto anticipates Firedancer to significantly scale Solana, letting it manage a greater volume of transactions with more efficiency.
Yakovenko said:
“Because it’s a separate team, the probability of them having the same bugs in their code as ours becomes virtually zero.”
According to Solana’s co-founder, the company’s present problems are due mostly to human error. Yakovenko said that Solana is “pretty complex,” but he stressed that “this is still software written by humans.”
The co-founder pointed to the most recent Solana outage, which occurred because a misconfigured validator caused the Solana network to become unclear about which fork was the right one, leading to a standstill. If anything catastrophic were to happen to the Solana network, it would still have around 2,000 validators and almost 3,400 copies to fall back on.
Following ETH Merge, miners responded by creating a rival fork dubbed EthereumPoW.
ETHW started trading as an IOU token on exchanges before its network launched.
The ETHW fork, which is a proof-of-work fork of Ethereum, has had a rocky start. According to CoinGecko, the price of the currency has dropped 31% over the last week. And an astounding 86% since hitting an all-time high of $58.54 on September 3.
After the long-awaited switch from mining to proof of stake was implemented on the Ethereum blockchain in the middle of September. Miners responded by creating a rival fork dubbed EthereumPoW.
Miners Again Stranded
By adding and verifying blocks of transactions on a public blockchain, mining is the mechanism by which this ledger is maintained. It’s the miners’ job to keep the blockchain network going and make sure it’s all legit. As a token of appreciation for their efforts, miners get cryptocurrency whenever a block is successfully mined.
The finalization of Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake, which was widely publicized as the “Ethereum merge,” boosted the value of all Ethereum-related currencies, including Ethereum Classic’s native coin. However, this crypto bear market has been quite severe, and most of these profits have already been lost. Ethereum’s price is about $1,300 at the time of writing, down around 15% from the day of the unification.
If the first month of EthereumPoW’s existence is any indicator of the future. Previous Ethereum miners may need to search elsewhere for earnings.
ETHW started trading as an IOU token on exchanges before its network launched, and it had some initial, though fleeting, interest. EthereumPoW’s debut was delayed due to both technical challenges and the precipitous drop in the value of its original cryptocurrency. When the ETHPoW network launched on September 15th, blockchain investigators quickly realized that the ETHPoW developers had picked an already in-use chain ID.
XLM price shows could be ready for a major boost as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength.
XLM trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of XLM eyes a rally to $0.14 as the price breaks out of an ascending triangle with more buy orders.
The price of Stellar (XLM) has continued to show its strength as price trends with a key breakout from a range-bound movement against tether (USDT). With the crypto market cap bouncing from its weekly low as the market continued to look promising, the price of Stellar (XLM) was not left out as the price broke out of its long-range, with price trending to a higher height with eyes set for a possible $0.14 target. (Data from Binance)
Stellar (XLM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market received the relief, as most crypto altcoins expected. However, despite the recent price surge in most crypto assets, some altcoins have remained range-bound.
One project that has shown great signs of a recovery bounce but keeps stalling in price is XLM as the price continues to range as it aims a rally to a height of $0.14.
The price of XLM saw its price rejected to a weekly low of $0.1, with XLM showing so much strength holding off price sell-off as the price bounced to a region of $0.13.
Weekly resistance for the price of XLM – $0.14.
Weekly support for the price of XLM – $0.1.
Price Analysis Of XLM On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of XLM continues to show strength as it pulls some gains despite the market appearing to have stalled in price movement; after hitting a daily low of $0.1, the price of XLM rallied to a high of $0.13 before being rejected into an ascending triangle as it struggled to break out with price breaking out and looking more bullish for a rally.
The price of XLM breaking out signals more bullish trends to a high of $0.14 and a possible rally to $0.16. The price of XLM holding 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is a good sign for price growth.
The prices at $0.12 and $0.11 correspond to the 8 and 20-day EMA values.
XLM’s price has a support level at 8, and 20 EMA, a break below this level would mean a retest of $1 or even lower.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for XLM shows increasing buy orders as the value is above the 50 mark area daily.
Daily resistance for the XLM price – $0.14.
Daily support for the XLM price – $0.1.
Featured Image From Cryptoholics, Charts From Tradingview
XRP has increased by nearly 57.26%, in the last 30 days.
The current price of XRP is $0.5191, which surges up to 5.93% in the last 24 hours.
One of the leading altcoins, Ripple (XRP) is continuing to showcase bullish price actions in the global cryptocurrency market. XRP constantly witnessed a significant price jump during the past few weeks. The coin is still trending in the market, registering a 57.26% surge in the last 30 days, as per CMC.
At the time of writing, XRP is trading around $0.5191 with a one-day trading volume of $2,913,993,173. It has increased by nearly 5.93% in the last 24 hours. XRP is 9.32% up in the last week.
XRP Keeps Rising
Following the recent U.S. district court order in favor of Ripple Labs, regarding the ongoing lawsuit against US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the price of XRP has steadily risen. Also, the Binance exchange has announced the addition of XRP coins to its dual investment product last week. It is anticipated that the recent move from the largest cryptocurrency exchange also boosted the price surge of XRP.
However, the XRP community expects that the coin will continue to appear in bull and will soon hit the $1 mark.