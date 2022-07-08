Update: Foodies unite for chef Justin Sutherland, still hospitalized after boating accident

When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado cast their ballots in the November 8 midterm elections, they will see security guards stationed outside the busiest voting centers.

At an election office in Flagstaff, Arizona, voters will encounter bulletproof glass and must press a buzzer to enter.

In Tallahassee, Florida, election workers will count ballots in a newly reinforced building with super-strong Kevlar fiber walls.

Spurred by a barrage of threats and the intimidating behavior of conspiracy theorists and others upset by former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are stepping up their operations as they prepare for another divisive election.

A Reuters survey of 30 polling stations found that 15 had improved security in various ways, from installing panic buttons to hiring extra security guards to sniper training active and de-escalation.





Reuters focused on offices in battleground states and offices that had openly expressed the need for security improvements, for example in testimony to Congress. While the survey does not address the scale of these movements, it does show how election officials are responding to threats in parts of the country where elections are likely to be decided.

Election officials across the country said they were coordinating more closely with local law enforcement to respond quickly to unrest. Many have also trained workers to defuse conflict and evade active shooters.

Until recently, such security threats were considered hypothetical in a country that has seen few instances of election-related violence since the civil rights battles of the 1960s, when the presence of armed officers was sometimes rather intimidating. than to reassure black voters.

Now those risks are seen as real, said Tammy Patrick, senior adviser at the Democracy Fund, a nonpartisan public interest group founded by entrepreneur and Democratic donor Pierre Omidyar.

“The likelihood of them happening has definitely increased, so everyone takes that to heart,” she said.

Election officials in 12 states, some of whom paid for moderate security upgrades, said they had not received enough money to make the desired upgrades due to bureaucratic hurdles.





In Champaign County, Illinois, clerk Aaron Ammons would like to install metal detectors in his office, where visitors filmed staff and the layout of the space in a way he described as threatening.

“It makes us feel like we’re targets, or that we’re not a priority the same as our men and women in uniform. And we’re on the front lines of democracy, just like them,” Ammons said. .

Ammons told Congress in August that he and his wife received anonymous messages threatening their daughter’s life ahead of the 2020 election, and he told Reuters he recently saw someone filming his home.

The Justice Department said it has investigated more than 1,000 messages to election workers since the 2020 election, including more than 100 that could warrant prosecution. Reuters has documented the fear campaign waged against election workers in a series of investigative reports.

Seven cases have been charged so far. The first conviction came on Thursday, when a Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening an election official.





scared workers

One in five US election officials said they are unlikely to keep their job until 2024, when Americans will go to the polls again to elect a president, according to a survey by the Brennan Center for Justice released in March. They cited stress, attacks from politicians and impending retirement as reasons.

The lingering bitterness of the 2020 election has also spooked many temporary workers who register voters, count ballots and perform other tasks that make elections possible, officials say.

Philadelphia raised pay for workers on Election Day from $120 to $250 to help recruiting efforts that have been complicated by fears of harassment, as well as a tight job market, said Omar Sabir, one of the city’s three electoral commissioners. After receiving death threats in 2020, he himself changed his travel habits.

“You have to keep your head on a pivot,” Sabir said.

“Sometimes I have nightmares thinking about it, someone comes up and hurts me.”

Protective measures

Many election officials blame misinformation, like Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, for the upsurge in threats.

Justin Roebuck, the Republican clerk for Michigan’s rural and conservative Ottawa County, said Trump’s rhetoric had “really poisoned the well”, inspiring other candidates to cast doubt on the election. In Michigan, Republican candidates for governor, attorney general and other positions questioned the outcome of the 2020 election.





The Roebuck office this year held a three-hour role-play exercise with local emergency management officials to plan how to respond to violent incidents. They also printed a pamphlet explaining voting procedures that workers can hand out to people to defuse confrontations with anyone aggressively questioning their work.

In addition to adding Kevlar walls, the Leon County, Florida Board of Elections conducted active marksmanship training for its employees, installed bullet- and bomb-resistant glass, and invested in security cameras and storing video files, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley, who says he frequently receives hostile and profaning calls from strangers.

“I have to worry about my employees leaving the building and walking to their cars after dark,” he said.





Earley paid to bolster security at his facility with a 2020 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit group funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But Florida and 25 other states have since banned such outside funding.

Funding issues

Election officials say they have struggled to secure federal assistance for security measures.

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security said this year that funds would be available for security at election offices, but that money has been claimed by local police departments and others more familiar with those programs, he said. Amy Cohen, head of the National Association for State Elections. Directors.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the agency’s Election Threats Task Force had worked since its launch in 2021 to direct federal assistance to local election offices to improve security and urged the Congress to provide more such funding.

Some offices have paid for security improvements by cutting elsewhere. Jefferson County, Colorado, cut voter mailouts to pay for four security guards who will monitor the four busiest polling locations in the weeks surrounding the election.

“It’s worth it for us to have the ability to be proactive rather than reactive,” Jefferson County Clerk George Stern said.