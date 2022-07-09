A mad knifeman rampages through the hospital, injuring four while terrified medics and patients flee for their lives

Four people were injured by a knife-wielding attacker at a hospital in Shanghai.

Police officers rushed to Ruijin Hospital on Saturday morning.

Videos on social media show scenes of chaos as visitors climbed under turnstiles to escape.

Doctors were seen pushing out patients in wheelchairs.

One person was pulled out of the building on a trundle bed.

A short clip posted to Twitter shows a trail of blood on a staircase.

Police searching the hospital in the capital reportedly found the attacker holding a crowd hostage.

They opened fire after the man threatened to harm the patients.

His condition is unknown, although he was reportedly “overwhelmed” by the gunfire.

None of the victims stabbed in the horror sustained life-threatening injuries.

A local, who had arrived at the hospital for an appointment when the building was locked down, said: “It’s very shocking.

“What happened to this company?”

Violence is comparatively widespread in hospitals in China.

The country’s healthcare system is being exploited by touts who illegally deal in appointment cards, while corruption can drive up the cost of care.

Patients in need of treatment also face long lines to see medics.

This morning’s attack comes as Shanghai gradually lifts a two-month Covid lockdown.

China is pursuing a “zero Covid” strategy that has caused widespread frustration as businesses are forced to close for weeks.

President Xi Jinping, who is expected to win a landmark third term later this year, says China should not treat the virus as endemic — as much of the world is currently doing.

Shanghai’s 26 million residents have been ordered to get tested every weekend until the end of the month.

Despite the strict screening program, cases continue to rise in the city.

59 new infections were reported on Friday, up from Thursday’s 45. This is the highest number since late May.

Nationwide, China reported 371 local cases for Friday, up from 378 the previous day