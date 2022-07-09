News
Aaron Judge eases back into lineup as DH
BOSTON — Aaron Judge was back in the lineup Friday night, but just as a designated hitter. The Yankees’ slugger missed Thursday night’s series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park with tightness in his lower body and calf muscles. Judge said late Thursday it was a precautionary move to try and prevent it from becoming a bigger issue.
Aaron Boone said that it is how they hope to stave off significant injuries with their Most Valuable Player. He expects to have Judge off another day before the All-Star break and will use the DH hole to keep him off his feet.
“So, next Sunday, going into the All Star Game, where obviously, he’ll be, I also want to be smarter for this stretch, and make sure we stay in a good spot,” the Yankees manager said. “And again, try and stay out in front of it. I felt like we were able to do that a lot last year, being strategic, being smart with certain days here and there. So, that’s the biggest thing is just trying to be smart and getting things around off days around All Star break, with him going to play. So you know, just try and keep those lines of communication going. There’s always, as I say, that urgency of the day, but I’m trying to keep in mind the long game too.”
Boone said that he expects to have Judge back in center field Saturday and Sunday of this series.
“Obviously we have an off day Monday but I plan on doing it again, probably in centerfield tomorrow and Sunday. We had the day off. So he’s going to get another DH day on the homestand,” Boone said. “But we’ll just kind of communicate our way through this. Trying to make good evaluations each and every day. Want to post him as much as we can.”
The 30-year-old leads the majors with his 30 homers and is slashing .287/.366/.627 with a .993 OPS. He is second in the big leagues in slugging percentage and third in OPS.
He has put himself in position to be considered the American League’s Most Valuable Player, let alone the leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game.
With a 14.5-game lead in the American League East and the best record in baseball, Boone has some wiggle room to get Judge rest and accommodate him going to the All-Star Game, which is a week from Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Boone is encouraging his players who are selected to go.
“It’s an honor. If our guys can go, especially guys that haven’t been there before, I want them going,” Boone said. “I want them to experience that. We’ll take care of our guys as best we can with that in mind. They’ll be traveling a little bit, they’re still gonna have a down day, down a few days from actual physical play. But I think there’s the tug of war guys get and that’s the biggest thing for us, especially for guys like Judge the guys you know are going to be the face of the All Star game, they get pulled in a lot of different directions. Those are the guys that I think you concern yourself with the most when it comes to that. But you know, anyone that can go that we can get on (the All-Star team) I want them there.”
YANKEES IN THE OUTFIELD
The Yankees will have at least two players at the All-Star Game a week from Tuesday. Judge was a shoo-in and will be joined by Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield as a starter in Los Angeles.
The 30-year old Judge leads the majors with his 30 homers and is slashing .287/.366/.627 with a .993 OPS. He is second in the big leagues in slugging percentage and third in OPS.
He has put himself in position to be considered the American League’s Most Valuable Player, let alone the leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game. It is his fourth All-Star Game appearance.
Judge becomes the eighth player in Yankees history to earn at least four fan elections, joining Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (nine), Hall of Famer Dave Winfield (seven), Alex Rodriguez (six), Hall of Famer Wade Boggs (four), Robinson Canó (four), Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson (four ) and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson (four). The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year is the third player in franchise history to reach 30 home runs prior to the Midsummer Classic, joining Roger Maris (33 in 1961) and Alex Rodriguez (30 in 2007).
It will be Stanton’s fifth All-Star nod and his first as a Yankee. The 32-year old is slashing .237/.323/.510 with an .833 OPS, 21 home runs and 54 RBI.
Stanton edged out George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays in the fan voting, has 21 homers and 54 RBI this season, and has reached base safely in 43 of his last 54 contests. A fan-elected starter in 2015 with Miami, Stanton joins his teammate Judge as the first pair of Yankees outfielders to earn fan-elected starts together since Hall of Famers Winfield and Henderson in 1988.
The Yankees have the best record in baseball and expect to have several players in the game. They had hoped for another starter, pushing for Jose Trevino behind the plate. He was beat out by Blue Jays’ catcher Alejandro Kirk. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. was also named a starter.
The Blue Jays, Yankees and Angels each have two starters. Shoehei Ohtani beat out Yordan Alvarez as the designated hitter and Mike Trout was named the third outfielder.
Rafael Devers, the Red Sox third baseman, was elected a starter, Jose Altuve will be the Astros’ only starter. Tim Anderson is the starting shortstop.
The pitchers and reserves for both squads will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. They will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN.
RIZZO PROGRESSING
Anthony Rizzo was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game with back spasms, but the first baseman was on the field Friday doing baseball activities for the first time since this popped up. Boone is hopeful he could be back in the lineup on Saturday night.
“Rizz will go through a full workout today,” Boone said. “I’m anticipating that it will go well, based on how he felt yesterday and what I saw this morning. I expect that to go well. And if all is good, he could potentially be an option off the bench tonight. But with an eye towards tomorrow.”
The 32-year-old first baseman has been an integral part of the Yankees success this season. Rizzo is slashing .223/.336/.507 with an .844 OPS. He is one of three Yankees sluggers with at least 20 homers. He has clubbed 22 in 77 games this season and driven in 52 runs this year.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goalscoring stats revealed as Manchester United’s ‘phenomenal’ star rolls back the years as he scores 700th goal of his club career
Cristiano Ronaldo once again underlined his greatness by scoring his 700th career goal in Manchester United’s win over Everton.
The 37-year-old superstar rolled back the years as he ran nearly half the length of the pitch before firing the ball through Jordan Pickford, which proved to be the decisive goal in Man United’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park.
It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Ronaldo, who has had a difficult season so far, having started just one league game this term.
His historic goal will do nothing to dampen talk of his future at Old Trafford, but for now we’ll put all that aside as it’s Ronaldo’s night.
Below you can see a breakdown of the Portuguese’s incredible goalscoring stats in what has been a truly remarkable career.
Ronaldo’s career goals in numbers:
- 700 career goals in club football
- 60 hat tricks
- 58 direct free kicks
- 173 career penalties
- Sports CP: 5
- Man United (1st spell): 118
- Real Madrid: 450
- Juventus: 101
- Man United (2nd spell.. and count): 26
On Ronaldo’s achievement, talkSPORT’s Micky Gray said: “It’s just mind-boggling, and it’s a testament to who he is, how he conducts himself, how he takes care of everything. throughout his career.
“Of course at the start of the season he showed frustration and wanted to leave Manchester United, but he’s there and when he’s called up he finds the big goals.
“His name will be on the back of the papers tomorrow, he will be on every TV screen and we are talking about him right now because that’s what this man does, he wins football games and he scores goals.
revealed
FA set to investigate Arsenal’s collapse against Liverpool as managers talk to referee
GAME DAY
Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins game with 700th career goal
update
Casillas claims his Twitter account was hacked after a post apparently revealed he was gay
REACTION
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool LIVE: Saka brace lifts Gunners 14 points ahead of Reds
BRUTAL
‘I can’t handle big players’ – Aubameyang attacks Arteta in historic video
EXPLAIN
Why is Everton vs Manchester United being played at 7pm on Sunday?
HARD
Newcastle are not ‘a big club’ although they have propelled themselves into European places
see
Haaland not Premier League’s best ever and Man City face title fight, expert says
“The goal was fantastic, it was like Ronaldo seven or eight years ago, picking the ball up in and around the halfway line and going through those gears with the pace he has, on his left foot and burying the ball in the next – it was a deserved winner and worthy of the 700th of his club career.
“It’s a phenomenal record, the numbers are simply stunning and we now have two players in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who could come close to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the end of their careers, but let’s talk about Ronaldo here and now. .
“What this guy has achieved in his career… he was down, his legs are gone, he won’t play for Man United, well, he just picked up three points at Goodison Park thanks to a fantastic finish!
“It’s amazing what the man has achieved. No one can doubt what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in his career.
“He’s done it in the Premier League not just once, he’s now come back and done it twice. He left United the first time and goes to Spain where he scored a handful of goals, he’s done it. made in italy…
“Let’s not forget that he scored over 20 goals last season and everyone thought he was finished at 37, but he continues to produce goods.
“He’s had a phenomenal career of a phenomenal player and a phenomenal athlete.
“The criticism Ronaldo gets is just because it’s him, but when he finishes his career we’ll be talking about Cristiano Ronaldo for decades to come.
“Whatever he achieves now, however long he has been at Manchester United, whether he leaves in January or not, we have enjoyed every moment of watching him over the past 20 years.
“And, if I can just add this, I loved playing against him. He’s just a phenomenon.
And will Ronaldo stop there? Surely not, especially because Lionel Messi blows on 691 club career goals…
Requiring employees to turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch court rules • TechCrunch
When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company asked the employee to turn on his webcam. The employee was not happy to be monitored “for 9 hours a day”, in a schedule that included screen sharing and webcam streaming. When he refused, he was fired, according to public court documents (in Dutch), for what the company called “refusal to work” and “insubordination”. The Dutch court, however, disagreed and ruled that “the instructions to keep the webcam on conflict with respect for the privacy of workers”. In its verdict, the court goes so far as to suggest that requiring webcam surveillance is a human rights violation.
“I don’t feel comfortable being watched 9 hours a day by a camera. This is an invasion of my privacy and I feel really uncomfortable. That’s why my camera isn’t on,” the court document cites the anonymous employee’s communication to Chetu. The employee suggests the company was already monitoring him: “You can already monitor all activity on my laptop and I’m sharing my screen.”
According to court documents, the company’s response to this message was to fire the employee. It could have worked in an at-will state like Florida, Chetu’s home state, but it turns out labor laws work a little differently in other parts of the world. The employee sued Chetu for wrongful termination, and the court ruled in his favor, which includes payment of the employee’s legal costs, back wages, a $50,000 fine, and a restraining order. deletion of the employee’s non-competition clause. The court ruled that the company had to pay the employee’s salary, unused vacation days and a number of other costs as well.
“Camera monitoring for 8 hours a day is disproportionate and prohibited in the Netherlands,” the court said in its verdict, and further emphasizes that such surveillance violates the employee’s human rights, citing the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. human rights and fundamental freedoms; “(…) the video surveillance of an employee at his place of work, whether masked or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the private life of the employee (…), and therefore [the court] considers that it constitutes an interference within the meaning of Article 8 [Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms].”
Chetu, in turn, was apparently absent from the trial.
Via NL Times.
Vikings 3-0 in NFC North for first time since 2015, are sole division leaders
So what happened the previous two times the Vikings started 3-0 against the NFC North?
They won the division.
It happened in 2009 when the Vikings won their first five division games. And it happened again in 2015.
After Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings again are 3-0 in the NFC North.
“It’s a great start, and that’s all it is, though,’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings are 4-1 overall and in sole possession of first place in the NFC North due to Green Bay (3-2) losing 27-22 to the New York Giants on Sunday in London.
It must be said that all three of Minnesota’s division wins have come at home, the previous two over the Packers and Detroit. But first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell had earmarked all three early-season games as being very important.
“We talked a lot to our team in training camp about we’re going to get three opportunities to play in the greatest home environment in the NFL against divisional teams to start the season,’’ O’Connell said. “Let’s make sure we use that. So I’m proud of our guys for doing that.’’
The Vikings were surprised when the schedule came out last May that they would play all three of their home NFC North games in the season and all three division road games late in the season, including games Jan. 1 at Green Bay and Jan. 8 at Chicago. With that in mind, Cousins knows it will be a long road.
“We’re going to be talking each week here all the way through to January, and that’s where it really matters is we’ve got to finish strong,’’ he said. “But it’s a great start, and we’ve got to build on it.”
COOK IS ‘GROUND CONTROL’
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook seemingly has recovered well from a shoulder separation suffered Sept. 25 against Detroit.
Cook returned to carry 20 times for 76 yards in a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Oct. 2 in London. On Sunday, he had 18 attempts for 94 yards and ran for two touchdowns.
Asked if is fully recovered from his shoulder injury, Cook said, “We’re playing football.’’ He was more expansive when asked about his showing Sunday.
“I’m just here to be ground control, man,’’ he said. “That’s what I am. I’m ground control, man. I make sure the ground is all right. I feel like we did a great job.”
Cook also caught two passes for 27 yards. He was on the receiving end of a flea-flicker in the second quarter, when Cousins threw a lateral to Justin Jefferson, and the wide receiver tossed a 23-yard pass to Cook down the right side.
“I love it,” Jefferson said. “it’s a chance for me to show off my arm a little bit. I wish he would have scored.”
INJURY UPDATE
Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler was active for the first time Sunday, but his time on the field did not last long. Chandler suffered a broken thumb in the first quarter, and O’Connell said it remains to be seen how long he will be out.
O’Connell said rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game. He said the Vikings will “absolutely follow everything from a protocol standpoint” and do “what absolutely is in the best interest of the player.”
CINE RETURNS
Injured Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine arrived back in the Twin Cities on Saturday night from London, and O’Connell is looking forward to getting him back soon at the TCO Performance Center.
Cine suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg against the Saints, and remained in London to have season-ending surgery two days later. O’Connell said Cine told him Saturday that he planned to watch Sunday’s game on television.
“He’s doing well,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s in great spirits.”
BOOTH DUE BACK
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, was inactive. Booth said it was a game-time decision and that he will return next Sunday at Miami after missing four games.
“I’ll be ready next week,’’ said Booth, injured in the Sept. 11 opener against the Packers. “We just wanted to be smart.”
Also inactive for Minnesota were wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring), offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.
UC Berkeley will offer a new course on Nicki Minaj in its spring 2023 semester; The artist says she would “love to stop”
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) — A new Nicki Minaj-focused class is coming to UC Berkeley and the hip-hop star says she wants to visit.
A Cal professor announced the class on Twitter. It’s called “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Woman” & Hip Hop Feminisms.” The course will be offered by the Department of African American Studies.
According to the professor, it will focus on Minaj’s career within the larger context of hip-hop and feminism. She says she is still finalizing the details and the course will be offered in the spring.
Minaj may make an appearance, tweeting that she’d like to pass.
Rain-Fed Landslide Sweeps Venezuela City; 22 dead – The Denver Post
By ANDRY RINCON
LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a town in central Venezuela, killing at least 22 as it dragged mud, rocks and trees in neighborhoods, authorities said on Sunday. Dozens of people are missing.
Residents of Las Tejerías in Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial town in Aragua state 87 kilometers southwest of Caracas, had just seconds to get to safety on Saturday night as debris tumbled down a mountain on them.
The official death toll rose to 22 after 20 bodies were recovered on Sunday, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told state-owned Venezolana de Televisión.
“There was a large landslide in the central area of Las Tejerías” where five streams overflowed, she said from the scene of the disaster. “We have already found 22 dead; there are more than 52 missing.
“There are still people locked up,” Rodríguez said. “We are trying to save them, save them alive.”
She said shelters will be set up for people who have lost their homes.
Further up the mountainside, most homes were swept away, including those of a group of evangelicals who were praying when the landslide hit, said housewife Carmen Teresa Chirinos, a resident of Las Tejerías. . Tearful families hugged in front of destroyed homes and businesses.
“There are a lot of people missing,” Chirinos said.
A few hours earlier, Major General Carlos Pérez Ampueda, Deputy Minister of Risk Management and Civil Protection, had said via Twitter that several people were missing in the neighborhoods of El Béisbol and La Agotada, in the north of the city. Dozens of homes were damaged by the landslide.
Rescuers were carrying out search operations with trained dogs and drones, Pérez Ampueda said. Crews of workers and heavy machinery cleared debris to clear roads and restore power and water services.
“So many families have lost their homes and I, as a businessman, have lost my pizzeria,” said Luis Fuentes, who opened his pizzeria two years ago. “Look, I have nothing.”
Aragua Governor Karina Carpio said the floodwaters had “terribly affected” 21 sectors in Las Tejerías, capital of the municipality of Santos Michelena, which has some 54,000 inhabitants.
Over the past week, torrential rains have caused flooding in 11 of Venezuela’s 23 states.
President Nicolás Maduro said 20,000 officials, including rescuers and members of the security forces, have been deployed to affected areas.
Associated Press reporters Jorge Rueda contributed reporting from Caracas and Matías Delacroix from Las Tejerías.
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins completes first 17 passes vs. Bears to break record once held by Tommy Kramer
Midway through the second quarter Sunday, quarterback Kirk Cousins looked up at the jumbotron and found out he had just entered the Vikings’ record book.
Cousins completed his first 17 passes in Minnesota’s 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Toss in the two passes he completed at the end of an Oct. 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, and that gave him 19 straight.
That broke both the multiple-game and single-game team marks for consecutive completions, which both had been held by Tommy Kramer. He completed 16 straight passes on Nov. 11, 1979, at Green Bay.
“I saw that graphic when it came up because I’m just sitting there watching the game along with 70,000 other people in the stadium when I’m on the sideline,’’ Cousins said. “It felt like we had only thrown about eight passes to me when they had said that. You just kind of play. You’re not really thinking about it.”
Kramer signed autographs in a U.S. Bank Stadium parking lot before Sunday’s game and then went to an appearance at Chanticlear Pizza in Coon Rapids. When it came up on the television that Cousins had broken his record, Kramer said he didn’t even know he had held the mark. He did remember having completed a bunch of passes in a row in that 1979 game against the Packers but hadn’t previously been able to recall the exact number.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen also saw on the jumbotron that Cousins had broken the record. He called it “pretty cool.”
Cousins completed 32 of 41 passes for 296 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His only very bad pass of the game came on an interception thrown early in the fourth quarter to Kindle Vildor when Cousins said he went off having had success with that play before “instead of just running the play in a vacuum.’’
Cousins’ touchdown throw came on a 1-yard shuttle pass to wide receiver Jalen Reagor midway through the second quarter, which gave the Vikings (4-1) a 21-3 lead. That was the last pass before Cousins’ completion streak ended on the next drive.
“Somebody told me at halftime. I had no idea (about the record),’’ said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. “I just felt like he was playing really well and the ball was coming out. Very decisive and really taking advantage of the plan that we kind of put together.’’
Rather than the record itself, Cousins said what he likes most about completing so many passes in a row is that it makes for a good percentage. For the game Sunday, he completed 78 percent of his passes, raising his seasonal percentage to 66.2.
“Certainly you want to pride yourself on being a high completion percentage guy, within reason,’’ Cousins said. “I think sometimes it can be a stat that you can misuse, but I think completion percentage tends to reflect good decisions.”
For awhile Sunday, it looked as if Cousins might not be the only Vikings player to set a team record. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 10 receptions for 138 yards in the first half and looked primed to challenge Sammy White’s 1976 record of 210 yards receiving in a game.
Jefferson slowed down in the second half but did finish with a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards. And Thielen was impressed watching both Cousins and Jefferson.
“Those guys are elite football players and obviously a huge reason why we’re where we’re at right now in the season,’’ he said.
