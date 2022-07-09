Apple Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online Fresher 1653 Post

Relievers are supposed to have short memories, but Seth Lugo could be forgiven if he delved deep into his past.

The right-hander was drafted by the Mets in the 34th round of the 2011 draft at Centenary College in Louisiana, a Division III school. The lottery ticket has unlikely gone up in the Mets system. He became a major leaguer, making his debut in 2016 as a swingman. He eventually found a home as a reliable reliever and climbed the all-time appearance charts by a Mets pitcher.

“That’s all I’ve ever known,” Lugo said after the Mets’ third game, the season-ending loss to the Padres, 6-0, in Sunday’s wildcard round. He was asked about his memories, and his eyes reappeared, though his mouth didn’t follow. “I’m not very good with that stuff.”

At a Mets club with a sea of ​​free agents, Lugo is less advertised than Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo but still quietly valuable.

Seth Lugo pitches in the Mets’ loss to the Padres. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Lugo didn’t shed a tear, but his pauses betrayed his emotions. For seven seasons, Lugo was a staple outside the bullpen and appeared in 275 career regular season games, good for 15th all-time by a Mets pitcher.

Until this year, Lugo had never tasted the playoffs, and then the Mets force-fed him. He recorded two strikeouts — two strikeouts — in the seventh inning Sunday, when he was used for a third straight game. He had recorded a one-out save on Saturday and did not allow a run in the series.

After the loss, he kept his jersey and returned to the grass at Citi Field with his family to fit everything in as a member of the home team for what might be the last time.

At 32, Lugo will enter the free market for the first time, and he will not be alone. Diaz is the Mets’ bullpen free agent headliner, but Adam Ottavino, Trevor May, Joely Rodriguez and Trevor Williams are also on the roster.

Lugo said he would like to return to the Mets, but acknowledged the myriad unknowns.

“I don’t know. The future is a mystery. I’ve been with this organization for 12 years, so,” Lugo said, before pausing. “It’s a long time.”

Lugo has seen the changes in the organization, especially those that helped the Mets win 101 games this season. He credited the “teammates, the coaching staff, so many new people they brought in” who helped the franchise seem to be turning a corner.

“It’s just great to be part of something special,” Lugo said.