Eight years ago, Shane Adams jumped out of the tent he was camping in – dressed in his underwear and rushing to get dressed – when he heard a herd of wild mustangs zoom past. His heart broke when he saw that his beloved horse had joined them, fleeing into the Utah desert.
Cardi B Rocks Tight Baby Blue Mini Dress To Wireless Festival Afterparty In London
View gallery Image Credit: NIGHTVISION / BACKGRID More AboutCardi B Cardi B, 29, turned heads on July 8, when she attended one of London, England’s biggest parties of the night. The rapper was photographed arriving to the Warner Music afterparty, which was held in honor of the Wireless Festival that ended shortly before. She wore […]
Health officials warn next flu season could be severe
The shame that sparked civil war in a Delaware town
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/CC BY-SA 2.0However long the midterm elections last, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state who embodies at better the spirit of democracy for more than two years. Since at least 1812, winners and losers of state and federal elections have rode horse-drawn carriages together in parades through the Delaware township of Georgetown. The event takes place on Return Day, the Thursday after the poll, t
Horse returns to owner in Utah after wandering for eight years
“He was his calm, gentle, normal self — like he never left at all,” Adams told The Washington Post. “But I was overjoyed. I couldn’t believe it. It was like a dream come true.”
Seeing Mongo – now 18 and “a few hundred pounds thinner” – brought back a flood of memories, the 40-year-old said. He could easily imagine the “clumsy” big-headed horses foraging for treats and their camping weekends in northwest Utah. But he also remembered the dreaded scene of Mongo rushing through the brush-flecked landscape. About six inches of snow blanketed the desert plains that cold March morning, Adams said.
“I ran after him and tried to drive, but I really couldn’t do anything because of the snow,” he said. “Then I went back there every weekend for three years to see if he was there. I reported him missing and tried my best to find him. But I never saw Mongo again.
In less than five minutes, Mongo had joined the few 71,000 wild mustangs that roam the West, according to figures from the Bureau of Land Management.
In Utah, some 22 herds have called the state home since the 1800s, most of them descended from horses that banded together after escaping early settlers and ranchers. They now live on nearly 2.4 million acres controlled by the Bureau of Land Management.
Since 1971, when Congress passed the Wild Free-Roaming Horses & Burros Act, horses have been protected as “living symbols of the historic and pioneering spirit of the West.” But their thriving population has eroded Utah’s ecosystem at times. And in the midst of a severe drought, some horses couldn’t find anything to eat and drink. That’s why the Bureau of Land Management herded about 700 wild mustangs into the Cedar Mountain Herd Management Area in September — where about 920 horses roam free in a space with the proper resources to manage between 190 and 390.
It was during this roundup in Tooele County that the Bureau of Land Management finally found Mongo, Adams said. Unlike other horses, Mongo behaved as if he had been trained in a past life, and the mark on his coat was a telltale sign that he was not feral like his other companions.
Federal protection sought for western mustangs
Now that Mongo has returned home, Adams said he’s trying to get him back to a healthier weight after years of wandering rare earths.
“There’s not a lot of food there with this drought, and the horses look like the walking dead because they’re so skinny,” he said. “I understand why Mongo ran away – horses are tribal animals and will follow each other. But I’m glad we can take care of him now and make sure he eats enough.
During their time apart, Mongo had become something of a legend in the Adams household. Pictures of the chocolate, Persian and quarter horse color mix were still displayed at the house. Adams’ eldest son – who was only 2 when the horse went missing – had composed songs about Mongo’s Escape. But while the memory of the horse had been preserved in time, many aspects of Adams’ life had changed.
The former construction worker had a car accident in 2021 which left him disabled after a severe brain injury. He had to learn to walk again and said his doctors told him the chances of him getting back to work – or in a saddle – were quite low.
“They said it would take me about five years before I thought about riding. But I already proved them wrong on that,” said Adams, who is now getting back on his feet. Although he can ride again, he said he is still working on regaining the same level of control he had before.
These days, Adams likes to take her two children, an 11-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter, for walks. The two are often the top ponies in the family, Captain, Pretty Boy and Sleepy Old John. Now they’re also releasing Mongo, whose name refers to the character from the 1974 Western parody movie “Blazing Saddles.”
“Now I strongly believe that you have to look past your hardships and believe things are going to get better,” Adams said. “Everything happens, but you have to keep your head up. I mean, a month ago, I never imagined Mongo would be back.
And Adams isn’t the only one excited to see Mongo back. His daughter, who was a 3-month-old baby when the horse went missing, is already showering him with kisses – and, of course, Sour Patch Kids.
First weather alert in Chicago: hot start to the week
CHICAGO (CBS)– The week starts warm, but a cooling is coming.
High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. Pleasant dry conditions Monday night with lows in the 50s.
Tuesday warming in the 70s with some late showers. The chance of showers persists into Wednesday before ending and cooling off.
Temperatures drop to 50 degrees by Thursday.
Starbucks barista prays with Arkansas customer in drive-thru: ‘Boldness in faith’
An Arkansas mother was deeply touched after seeing a Starbucks barista pray with a customer behind the wheel – and posted the heartwarming moment on social media.
Jonesboro resident Tanya Hinsley was waiting in the Starbucks drive-thru with her teenage son last week. They have been going to Starbucks together to practice his driving skills since he recently got a driver’s license.
Hinsley saw a Starbucks employee named Carrie praying with a customer in the lead.
“My son and I were having a discussion about how we liked that she quit what she was doing and was bold in her faith and cared enough to pray with someone,” Hinsley explained, according to Fox 5. She said she was glad her impressionable son saw it, thinking many teenagers might be embarrassed to pray in public.
STARBUCKS WORKER REVEALS INVERTED PAPER CUPS IN VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO
Hinsley said she uploaded a photo of the prayer to Facebook hoping it would brighten someone’s day – and it ended up getting hundreds of likes and comments.
“I did however see this lady at the top of the hill at Starbucks PRAYING with a woman in the drive this morning because she needed it,” Hinsley wrote on Facebook. “Now it’s worth telling everyone about it.”
Hinsley also said he spoke with the Starbucks employee since posting on Facebook. She said Carrie was touched by the positive reactions.
TEXAS STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE GOES VIRAL AFTER SECRETLY PASSING NOTE TO YOUNG WOMAN
“His heart is full of kind words,” Hinsley said. “I think she was blown away.”
Hinsley said she was touched by Carrie “just being a light to Jesus” and hopes the situation will inspire others to be kind.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“This act of kindness and boldness in faith given to others daily by people like Carrie, gives me hope and reminds me, and I hope others, that being kind and praying for someone does not costs nothing,” she said.
Review: Minnesota Opera’s “Edward Tulane” lands in all the right places
Minnesota Opera’s production of “Edward Tulane” brings out the magic of Kate DiCamillo’s novel, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” in a world premiere that opened on Saturday at the Ordway. With colorful, imaginative design, innovative staging and an ambitious score, the tale of a China rabbit’s tremendous journey comes to life with buoyancy and emotion.
In the tradition of classic books like “The Velveteen Rabbit,” and “Winnie the Pooh,” “Edward Tulane” presupposes that its main character, a children’s toy, is a fully sentient being, completely aware of everything happening around him. He can’t talk to the human beings he encounters, but he builds relationships with them all the same. After being separated from his first owner— a young girl named Abilene— he travels the world, encountering friends and foes, and learns the true nature of love.
The Minnesota Opera tapped Paola Prestini to scribe the score. The New York-based composer brings an edginess to the production. Throwing in whimsical adornments, playful pauses and plenty of pizzicato, Prestini also infuses the music with hints of dissonance. Even in the complexity of the score, Prestini picks her moments to turn up the deep feeling of the characters through emotion-pushing musical lines.
There was some hubbub before the show on Saturday, what with the traffic from the Wild game and downtown road construction. Then there were the representatives from the Twin Cities musicians union, Local 30-73, who passed out flyers that stated the musicians of the Minnesota Orchestra are working without a contract for the first time in 30 years. Further ado occurred inside the Ordway, as an issue with getting the tickets printed caused some delays. In the end, the Ordway’s Music Theater was packed for the premiere of the much-anticipated opera, and everyone took their seat.
Scenic designer Walt Spangler frames the set with a giant doll cabinet, which transforms through light and other scenic design elements to different locales throughout the performance. Some of the scenes are feats of wonder, including an underwater foray, when a giant Edward gets surrounded by glowing sea creatures, and an incredible scene where Edward is surrounded by corn stalks and picked at by flying crows.
In the inspired creativity of librettist Mark Campbell and stage director Eric Simonson, who previously collaborated on the Minnesota Opera’s productions of “Silent Night” and “The Shining,” the large cast and many sets are seamlessly woven together. Particularly effective is the conceit of seeing Edward as both an actual doll and a live performer.
The theatrical device offers a window into Edward’s personality and later makes for a wonderful scene of doll and performer pairings in a china doll shop. That scene is wonderfully paired with Prestini’s spritely musical flourish.
Jack Swanson, originally from Stillwater, is an alum of the Opera’s education program, Project Opera, and is making his main stage debut with the company as Edward, after previous national and international credits. With a bouncy physicality and vulnerability, not to mention a marvelous singing voice, Swanson reveals Edward’s inner thoughts and feelings as he searches toward the meaning of love.
The production takes an ensemble approach in depicting the characters Edward encounters, with a number of the performers playing two or three parts in the show. Keely Futterer and Zulimar Lopez-Hernández both play Abilene at different ages, each with strong voices and feeling. Brian Vu brought a folk music flavor to the role of Bryce, a boy who travels with Edward for a time. His trio underneath the stars with Edward and Jasmine Habersham, who plays Bryce’s sickly sister Sarah Ruth, was a show stopper.
If the few young people at the show that said their expectations were exceeded were any indication, DiCamillo’s beloved story is in good hands with the Minnesota Opera. The message of opening your heart to love hits home with whimsy, artistry, and earnestness.
IF YOU GO
What: Minnesota Opera’s “Edward Tulane”
When:7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct 16
Where: The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
Tickets: $29-$360
Capsule: Minnesota Opera leans into the imagination of Kate DiCamillo in “Edward Tulane.”
Harry Styles set to play rescheduled gig on Monday – NBC Chicago
Harry Styles will take the stage at the United Center on Monday after canceling a performance last week just hours before the show started.
Styles’ concert originally scheduled for Thursday night was eventually rescheduled for Monday after the United Center announced a “band/crew illness.” Tickets for the postponed show are now valid for the October 10 date, although fans were also given the option of a refund.
The arena said the concert was canceled “out of an abundance of caution”, although Styles himself has yet to comment on the cancellation.
His only job since arriving in Chicago is onstage over the weekend.
United Center officials confirmed in a social media comment that the remainder of Styles’ residency at the arena will continue as planned. The first two performances took place over the weekend.
While details surrounding the illness that forced Thursday’s cancellation remain vague, Styles himself was spotted in the Chicago area before the show was postponed.
Hours before the announcement, he had been trending on social media for video showing his golf swing on a suburban course.
After Monday, another round of performances will complete Styles’ six-show residency in the city from October 13-15.
A possible silver lining to Thursday’s show cancellation is that tickets for the sold-out show may still be available as many people can no longer attend the concert on the rescheduled date.
“I have three tickets to the show which has been postponed,” read a Facebook comment on the United Center post. “Section 113, row 9, seats 1-3. unable to go and wanted to give someone else the chance to go before selling the tickets.”
