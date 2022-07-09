News
Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification
Chhattisgarh High Court Jobs : The Chhattisgarh High Court is one of the new High Court in India. It was established on the 1st of November 2000 as a separate High Court for the newly created State of Chhattisgarh under the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000 having its jurisdiction over the territories of the state of Chhattisgarh. The High Court of […]
News
As suicides rise, US military seeks to tackle mental health – The Denver Post
By ASHRAF KHALIL
WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour of Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. Other warning signs appeared over several years of subsequent overseas assignments.
“It’s like I lost myself somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who suffered from disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I went to my captain and said, ‘Sir, I need help. Something is wrong.’”
As the Pentagon seeks to address skyrocketing suicide rates among the military ranks, Williamson’s experiences shine a light on the realities of service members seeking mental health help. For most, just acknowledging their struggles can be daunting. And what comes next can be frustrating and disheartening.
Williamson, 46, eventually found stability through a month-long hospitalization and a therapy program that incorporates horseback riding. But she had to fight for years to get the help she needed. “It’s amazing how I managed to get out of it,” she said.
In March, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the creation of an independent panel to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs.
According to Department of Defense data, suicides among active duty military members rose more than 40% between 2015 and 2020. Numbers jumped 15% in 2020 alone. In long-running suicide hotspots date such as Alaska – service members and their families face extreme isolation and harsh weather – the rate has doubled.
A 2021 Cost of War Project study concluded that since 9/11, four times as many service members and veterans have died by suicide than combat deaths. The study detailed the stressors specific to military life: “high exposure to trauma – mental, physical, moral and sexual – stress and burnout, the influence of the military’s hegemonic male culture, access continued use of firearms and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian life. life.”
The Pentagon did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But Austin has publicly acknowledged that the Pentagon’s current mental health offerings — including a Defense Suicide Prevention Office created in 2011 — have proven insufficient.
“It is imperative that we take care of all of our teammates and continue to reinforce that mental health and suicide prevention remain a key priority,” Austin wrote in March. “Obviously we still have work to do.”
Last year, the Army issued new guidance to its commanders on how to handle mental health issues in the ranks, complete with briefing slides and a script. But serious long-term challenges remain. Many soldiers fear the stigma of admitting mental health issues in the internal military culture of self-sufficiency. And those who seek help often find that the stigma is not only real, but compounded by bureaucratic hurdles.
Much like the problem of food insecurity in military families, a network of military-adjacent charities have attempted to fill the gaps with a variety of programs and outreach efforts.
Some are purely recreational, such as an annual fishing derby in Alaska designed to provide fresh air and socialization for service members. Others are more focused on self-care, such as an Armed Services YMCA program that provides free child care so military parents can attend therapy sessions.
The situation in Alaska is particularly dire. In January, after a string of suicides, Command Sgt. Major Phil Blaisdell addressed his soldiers in an emotional Instagram post. “When did suicide become the answer,” he asked. “Please DM me if you need anything. Please…”
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said while posting to Alaska may be a dream for some service members, it’s a lonely nightmare for others that needs to be solved.
“You have to pay attention to that when you see the stats jumping as they are,” Murkowski said. “Right now you have everyone. You have the Joint Chiefs looking at Alaska and saying, “Holy shit, what’s going on up there?”
The stress of an assignment in Alaska is compounded by a shortage of therapists in the field. During a visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska earlier this year, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth heard base health workers say they are understaffed, burnt out, and cannot see patients in a timely manner. If a soldier seeks help, he often has to wait weeks for an appointment.
“We have people who need our services and we can’t reach them,” a longtime adviser in Wormuth told a meeting. “We need personnel and until we have them we will continue to kill soldiers.”
The annual combat fishing tournament in Seward, Alaska, was created to “get the kids out of the barracks, out of base for the day, and out of their heads,” said co-founder Keith Manternach.
The tournament, which began in 2007 and now involves more than 300 service members, includes a day of deep sea fishing followed by a celebratory banquet with prizes for the biggest catch, the smallest catch and the person who falls the sicker.
“I think there’s a huge mental health element to it,” Manternach said.
It’s not just in Alaska.
sergeant. Antonio Rivera, an 18-year-old veteran who has served three tours in Iraq and a year in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, freely admits that he suffers from severe PTSD.
“I know I need help. There are signs and I’ve waited long enough,” said Rivera, 48, who is stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. “I don’t want my children to suffer because I won’t get help.”
He does yoga, but says he needs more. He hesitates to ask for help inside the army.
“Personally, I would feel more comfortable being able to talk to someone outside,” he said. “It would allow me to open up a lot more without having to worry about how it will affect my career.”
Others who speak up say it’s hard to get help.
Despite being on-base with “tons of briefings and pamphlets about suicide and PTSD,” Williamson said she found herself struggling for years to get discharge and therapy.
Eventually, she entered a month-long inpatient program in Arizona. Upon her return, a therapist recommended horse-assisted therapy, which turned out to be a breakthrough.
Now Williamson is a regular at the Cloverleaf Equine Center in Clifton, Va., where horseback riding sessions can be combined with a variety of therapeutic practices and exercises. Working with horses has long been used as a form of therapy for people with physical or mental disabilities and children with autism. But in recent years, it has been adopted to help service members with anxiety and PTSD.
“To be able to work with horses, you have to be able to regulate your emotions. They communicate through body language and energy,” said Shelby Morrison, director of communications for Cloverleaf. “They react to the energies around them. They react to negativity, positivity, anxiety, excitement.
Military clients, Morrison said, come with “a lot of anxiety, depression, PTSD. … We use the horse to pull them out of their triggers.
For Williamson, the regular riding sessions helped stabilize her. She is still struggling and she said her long treatment campaign has damaged her relationship with several senior officers. She is currently on limited service and does not know if she will retire when she celebrates her 20th birthday in March.
Nonetheless, she says, equine therapy has helped her feel optimistic for the first time in recent memory.
“Now even though I can’t get out of bed, I make sure to come here,” she said. “If I hadn’t come here, I don’t even know where I would be.”
___
Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.
___
The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.
denverpost
News
The hottest Fintechs according to top investors
- Insider asked over 40 investors to identify the best emerging fintechs.
- Investors named startups inside and outside their own portfolios.
- Discover the 61 startups identified as the most promising fintechs.
Even though fintech funding has fallen to one of its lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, investors are still seeing bright spots in the sector.
Insider asked 43 investors – including those from Bain Capital Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and QED Investors – about the most promising fintechs to watch. The startups that were nominated included a mix of investor holding companies and companies in which they have no financial interest. A total of 61 startups that did not raise beyond a Series B round were identified.
As was the case last year, the majority of appointees work with other businesses, not individual consumers. Many investors have noted that B2B startups are one of the biggest bright spots in the industry as businesses and financial institutions continue to streamline processes and cut costs where they can.
businessinsider
News
TCS Announces 8.4% Increase in Net Profit to Rs 10,431 Crore in September Quarter
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) kicked off the earnings season on a positive note, reporting an 8.4% increase in net profit to Rs 10,431 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago thanks to strong agreements.
The company’s net profit rose to Rs 10,431 crore in the three months to September 30 from Rs 9,624 crore a year earlier.
Reuters reported that analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 10,244 crore, citing Refinitiv data.
TCS said its revenue jumped 18% to Rs 54,309 crore in the second quarter from a year ago.
The IT major had recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs. 46,867 crores in the July quarter, with a net income of Rs. 9,624 crores.
Its operating margin, however, fell 1.6 percentage points to 24% in the September quarter.
The company increased its workforce by 9,840 on a net basis during the quarter, bringing its total workforce to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest employer in its industry.
Ahead of the earnings release, TCS stock ended on Monday with gains of 1.84% to 3,121.20 rupees per share, against a 0.34% drop in the broader BSE Sensex index.
ndtv
News
GOULD
Paul E. Gould, 88, of Sardinia, died September 5, 2022. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown.
Keep reading at wnewsj.com.
Delaware
News
Frank Youso, former Gophers star who was first Vikings player ever signed, dies at 86
Frank Youso, a star offensive tackle at the University of Minnesota who was the first player to join the expansion Vikings in their initial season of 1961, died Saturday in his native International Falls, Minn. He was 86.
Youso’s death at Rainy Lake Medical Center was announced by Green-Larsen Mortuary of International Falls.
Youso starred for the Gophers before being selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants in 1958. He played in the NFL with the Giants from 1958-60 and with the Vikings from 1961-62 before finishing his pro career with the Oakland Raiders of the AFL from 1963-65.
Youso was released by the Giants after the 1960 season, and became the first player signed by the expansion Vikings, who entered the NFL in 1961. He got into 27 of 28 Vikings games in the first two years with the team, starting 26.
Youso started at right tackle in the Vikings’ first game, a stunning 37-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 17, 1961, In a 2019 interview with the Pioneer Press, he talked about how upset legendary Bears coach George Halas was to lose that game.
“Halas was madder than hell,’’ Youso said. “They thought they were going to come in and whip us. And a lot of people in our own stadium were hollering, ‘They’re going to kick your butt.’ But we didn’t think so. That was one of the greatest thrills of my life.’’
Youso said then that he made $8,000 during his first Vikings season.
A funeral mass will be held for Youso at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 11:00 am.
News
Russia unleashes biggest barrage of strikes against Ukraine since invasion
Waves of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday in one of the widest and most intense bombardments of the war, in response to a weekend attack that Moscow blamed on Ukraine and which seriously damaged a bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea.
wsj
As suicides rise, US military seeks to tackle mental health – The Denver Post
The hottest Fintechs according to top investors
TCS Announces 8.4% Increase in Net Profit to Rs 10,431 Crore in September Quarter
GOULD
Frank Youso, former Gophers star who was first Vikings player ever signed, dies at 86
Russia unleashes biggest barrage of strikes against Ukraine since invasion
LGBTQIA+ children more likely to attempt suicide, report finds
Sunny and 70s in sight this week
How to Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon’s Prime Day October Sale
Solana Shines In Terms Of Trending Searches In The Last 7 Days
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain