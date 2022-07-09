ClickFunnels Vs Leadpages – A Biased Review

Pin 0 Shares

ClickFunnels vs. Leadpages: Why Clickfunnels is the Better Choice

Clickfunnels

If you are a business owner who runs your business completely online, you know the struggles of engaging and retaining your customers.

For eCommerce or Direct Sales businesses, it can be even more complex to maintain a website that has all the bells and whistles you want without the technical training of a programmer.

It does not matter if you are a blogger, consultant or service-based business. If you have a problem with engagement and getting your prospects and customers to keep coming back to your site, I think it is time for you to rethink the way you build your website.

I may have the answer to your problem. You, my friend, need to begin using a landing page platform. But, it can’t just be any old landing page platform. It needs to do more without asking you to do more, you know?

They need to be able to create capture pages that will help you engage more with your customers. On top of that, these pages need to be sale-oriented and have a ton of different sales “funnels” that will direct customers where you need them to be. With these platforms, you can do the following but are not limited to:

Create mobile responsive landing pages

Have options for subscribers to submit for immediate email opt-ins

Choose from various templates and themes to individualize your site

eCommerce options that are compatible with major retail services

Ability to host webinars

Integration of social media channels

No matter the type of business you have, there is definitely a landing page platform out there for you. The leading platforms out there are Leadpages and ClickFunnel. Between the two, I would highly recommend ClickFunnel because, hey I said so. Actually, it really is the better of the two and let me tell you why.

ClickFunnels is for Newbies

Here is the 411 on this. We have all been there where we’ve almost picked up our computers and threw them out the window because they are so frustrating to deal with sometimes, right? Technology is not always my friend, to say the least. ClickFunnels was developed with the newbie in mind.

Us entrepreneurs may not have the “proper” training to code, program or other fancy techy words so we rely on engineers to do all this stuff for us. But, if you are a growing small business, you aren’t necessarily going to run a hiring campaign for the top programmer out there.

ClickFunnels allows users to build landing pages with ease.

Leadpages can be a little cumbersome for an amateur who is trying to learn the ropes of the course. The complexity is more suitable for programmers and let’s be honest, not every small business has the means to pay for one. Another thing I should mention is that ClickFunnels has a lot more features than Leadpages, but it is still easier to use.

For a blogger who specializes in developing recipes, I doubt she has the time to learn about coding. Let the woman cook and ClickFunnels will take care of the rest!

All-in-One

We like to do many things as combinations. We bundle our internet and cable packages. We combine our car and home insurance. We possess smartphones. All these things are a result of combined resources that we would rather access from one central area.

With ClickFunnels, you get all the different funnels in one place: order forms, website hosting, membership sites and shopping carts.

One specific feature that ClickFunnels has that Leadpages lacks is that of the automatic email responder. When a customer opts to receive emails from your site, they will immediately get a “Thank You” pop-up as well as a confirmation email in his/her inbox.

What else is amazing about this all-in-one concept is it takes away the guessing game of how to integrate all of these functions on a website. So, not only are the features simplified, but they are all connected without requiring you to learn how to do it. All of it is automatic and included.

Say goodbye to pulling your hair out and hello to efficiency!

The name itself should give you a clear sense of what it does. A funnel is meant to bring all components of a liquid and combine it in one container, right? This is exactly what it can do for your website, easier and better. Plus, I may like it more just because it has the word funnel in it and who doesn’t love a good funnel cake?

What Are You Waiting For?

Have I convinced you yet? Well, here is some more pertinent information:

ClickFunnels has taken the online marketplace by storm. As other website hosting and landing page platforms have made great incremental improvements, ClickFunnels has taken all of those improvements and surpassed its competitors.

It has made great strides towards making the landing page experience efficient and innovative for any online business.

The bottom line is that to be a successful online business, you cannot sell from a flat website.

Leadpages still does its job of being a landing page platform but ClickFunnels does the same thing better. It creates sales funnels and offers ways for you to personalize your pages versus using universal templates from Leadpages.

You need ClickFunnels to simplify the process and this saves you time and money. Score!

Unlike its counterpart, ClickFunnels is the only tool that provides you with all the resources to market, sell and deliver your products online. You don’t have to have a degree in IT or be this amazing website designer. All you need is a vision and this amazing tool.

Plus, it all happens in one place. There is no need to add one thing here to make another thing work there and so on. You are now able to cut down your time of stress and anxiety from trying to figure out all the technicalities behind building a landing page.