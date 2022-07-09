Cola Social Security Payment Schedule 2022 — Americans May See A Huge Increase In Benefits In 2023 — Do You Qualify?

The United Nations General Assembly will meet in a special session on Monday to discuss Russia’s recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia’s international isolation is growing as its war continues.

“The Charter of the United Nations is clear: any annexation of the territory of a State by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and of international law”, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on September 29. day before a theatrical Kremlin ceremony to incorporate the territories into Russia.

Guterres said any attempt to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would have “no legal value” and would be a “dangerous escalation”.

The following day, Russia exercised its veto in the UN Security Council to block a resolution condemning its actions.

This spurred a move to the General Assembly, where no state has veto power.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia circulated a letter to member states on Oct. 4, calling the move to the General Assembly “clearly politicized and provocative.”

To take a position

In addition to the debate, countries will be invited to express their position on the issue by voting on a European-drafted resolution condemning Russia’s decision to annex Ukrainian territory.

“It is clinically focused on the legality or illegality of what Russia is doing,” European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog told reporters of the draft text.

The final draft, seen by VOA on Friday, reiterates the Secretary General’s statement and reaffirms the States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity within its borders internationally. recognized. It also clearly condemns Russia’s “so-called illegal referendums” and “illegal annexation attempt” and declares them invalid under international law.

“We’re going to continue to argue that there are fundamental principles at play here, and that’s something that every country has a stake in,” a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday, discussing negotiations.

The final text also includes language supporting the de-escalation of the conflict and adds new language promoting resolution through “political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means”, while respecting Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. and in accordance with UN principles. Charter.

Richard Gowan, director of the International Crisis Group at the UN, said including the language was a smart move.

“I think the EU and the Ukrainians have taken smart steps in the negotiations on this text – for example, taking up the ideas of non-Western diplomats to include language, absent from the first drafts, on the need for a solution negotiated at war,” he said. says VOA. “I’m not sure Ukraine really thinks real dialogue is possible, but it needs to show that it doesn’t completely reject diplomacy.”

Diplomats expect the debate to go beyond Monday, and a vote is not expected until Wednesday.

To pass the resolution, the sponsors will need a two-thirds majority of countries present and voting ‘yes’. Abstentions do not count towards the two-thirds requirement.

Typically, the General Assembly would hold a public vote and record it so the world could see where each nation stands. But Russia took the unusual step of asking for a secret ballot – a format usually reserved for assembly actions such as elections to UN bodies.





In his letter, Nebenzia urged states to vote against the proposed resolution. He said that because there is “tremendous pressure” on countries to pick a side, Russia is offering a secret ballot to give them “flexibility and breathing space”.

“It does not suggest a high degree of confidence in the outcome if Russia seeks to obscure the vote count or the results,” the US official said.

A procedural vote could be called at the meeting to decide whether to use a recorded ballot or a secret ballot.

Measurement aid

On March 2, the General Assembly voted 141 to 5 to condemn Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Only four countries – Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – voted with Russia against the resolution. Thirty-five countries abstained.

The upcoming vote could indicate whether there is Ukraine “fatigue” among UN members and whether the impact of the war, particularly on fuel, food and fertilizer prices, changed the positions of some countries.

“In March, even countries like Cuba and Iran abstained,” noted a senior Western diplomat. “It is important to show that support for Russia has not increased, and, at the same time, to limit the number of abstentions as much as possible.”

Many of the 35 abstentions in March were from African countries.

“All eyes will be on the African group, which is generally seen as the most ambivalent bloc of UN members during the war,” Gowan said. “I suspect most African members will abstain, but the United States will encourage its partners to support the resolution, arguing that it is a vote against colonialism.”





Gowan said the more Ukraine and its allies can frame the vote as a “simple up or down test” of loyalty to the UN Charter, the stronger their case would be.

The Western diplomat put it more colorfully:

“You can’t be half pregnant. Either you’re pregnant or you’re not. So the same thing – either it’s legal or it’s not illegal, so exactly the same thing.”

Diplomats and analysts will also look to see how traditional Russian allies such as China and India vote. On March 2, both abstained in the meeting vote. They also refused their support for Russia in the Security Council.

Brazil, which voted to condemn Moscow in March, abstained in the September 30 Security Council vote condemning the so-called referendums and the annexation attempt.

Lobbying continues on both the Western and Russian sides. Moscow wants to dispel the Western narrative that it is diplomatically isolated, while Western nations are keen to show that the moral weight of the international community is on the side of Ukraine and international law.