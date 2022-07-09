Connect with us

Corey Seager's three-run blast helps Rangers past Twins

3 months ago

Corey Seager's Three-Run Blast Helps Rangers Past Twins
BY STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins in a series opener Friday night.

Seager’s 17th homer capped a six-run outburst in the fifth for the Rangers after they had only two base runners in the first four innings against Sonny Gray (4-2). Seager greeted reliever Caleb Thielbar by pulling a 396-foot drive into the right-field seats for a 6-3 lead.

Carlos Correa hit an early two-run homer for the Twins, and center fielder Byron Buxton made a highlight catch crashing into the wall in the fourth after left fielder Nick Gordon went in front of him with an unsuccessful leaping attempt on the warning track.

Buxton stretched his gloved left hand out to make the catch just before going into the side of the angled wall in left-center to take a hit away from Marcus Semien nearly 400 feet from the plate. Buxton stayed on his back for about 10 seconds before getting helped up by Gordon.

The Rangers opened their decisive fifth by loading the bases on two singles and a walk before Mitch Garver, who was traded to Texas in the spring after playing his first five big league seasons with the Twins, was hit by a pitch to drive in the first run. Leody Taveras hit a deep sacrifice fly for the first out and rookie Josh Smith’s RBI single tied the game.

Texas starter Jon Gray (5-4) struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings, departing after a two-run homer by No. 9 batter Ryan Jeffers that cut the gap to 6-5. Gray allowed nine hits and five runs, only three of those earned because of three errors.

Brett Martin worked the ninth for his first career save after manager Chris Woodward said earlier Friday that Joe Barlow was out of the closer’s role for now after blowing saves in consecutive games at Baltimore.

Gray allowed a season-high five runs while losing for the first time in his last 10 starts.

After Luis Arraez reached on an error to start the game, Correa snapped an 0-for-14 slide with his 10th homer. It was the former Houston Astros shortstop’s first game in Texas since going to the Twins in free agency.

SHORT HOPS

Minnesota had won seven consecutive road games against the Rangers, including its only previous three games at Globe Life Field last season. … Texas played its 81st game. Its 38 wins are six more than at the midpoint last season. The Rangers have an AL-high 17 one-run losses, including all three games while being swept at Baltimore this week. … Inside under the closed retractable roof, it was more than 30 degrees cooler than the outside temperature of 104 degrees when the game started.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli said RHP Joe Smith (upper trap tightness) is feeling better and doing OK physically. The reliever, who last pitched in a game June 23, was set to throw another bullpen and could rejoin the team during the weekend series.

Rangers: Right-handed reliever Matt Bush (right forearm tightness) is eligible to come off the injured list as early as Sunday after being out since June 25. Woodward believes it has been a good break for Bush, who the manager said feels good and normal.

UP NEXT

Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez (7-2, 2.34 ERA), who has won his last seven decisions, makes his final start before the All-Star pitchers are named Sunday. Minnesota lefty Devein Smeltzer (4-2, 3.04) has allowed only four earned runs over 18 innings his last three starts.

News

Bitcoin hovered below $20,000 despite gains, Ethereum up 1.3%

6 mins ago

October 10, 2022

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
By Asmita pants 10 October 2022, 08:30 IST (Released)

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%

SUMMARY

Major cryptocurrencies extended their gains on Monday. Bitcoin was below $20,000 despite the gains. The global crypto market capitalization stood at $945.4 billion, with a volume of $33 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin | The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.4% to $19,476. Its market value stood at $373.6 billion. The trading volume was $17.3 billion.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 1.3% to $1,325.2 with a market capitalization of $163 billion. Ethereum’s trading volume was $5.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin rose 1.5% on Monday. His market value stood at $8.3 billion. The trading volume was $157.5 billion.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Solana | Solana jumped 2.1% to $33.2 with a market capitalization of $11.8 billion. Solana’s trading volume was $440.1 million in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
shiba inus | Shiba Inu rose 0.3% with a market capitalization of $6.1 billion. The trading volume was $100.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Polygon | Polygon rose 2.6% to $0.8 with a market capitalization of $7.3 billion. The trading volume was $186.6 million in the past 24 hours.

News

Michael Cohen says DOJ should check if Trump photocopied secret files

11 mins ago

October 10, 2022

Michael Cohen Says Doj Should Check If Trump Photocopied Secret Files
  • Michael Cohen urges DOJ to investigate whether Trump kept photocopies of top secret files.
  • He speculated that Trump had more files than the DOJ has yet to find.
  • Cohen accused Trump of using the “Art of the Deal” tactic to trade those files for other documents.

Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, said the Justice Department should investigate whether Trump photocopied and kept top-secret files.

Cohen made the comment while speaking to MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Sunday morning.

During his appearance, Cohen responded to a New York Times report about how Trump had been angered by the National Archives and Records Administration’s refusal to provide him with documents relating to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Times, Trump told his advisers he would give NARA the documents he had at Mar-a-Lago if they gave him what he wanted from them.

Commenting on Trump’s actions, Cohen said the former president appeared to be using a tactic from his book “The Art of the Deal” and trying to trade “this for that.”

“This whole question is absolutely insane. The fact that we have to sit down and play this game with a former President of the United States?” Cohen said, adding that Trump was not “entitled” to the documents he wanted.

“First and foremost, they are not his,” Cohen added. “Secondly, we know he has more documents. We know that because, in the file, he would specifically indicate how many documents they contain. Well, there are obviously more there.”

“In addition to that, we should find out whether or not he photocopied any of the documents as well,” he added.

Cohen also wondered aloud why Trump – after serving as president for four years – did not try to obtain the documents while in office.

A spokesperson for Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Cohen’s comments on Sunday echoed his September remarks that Trump likely kept copies of classified files at his children’s homes, his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey and Trump Tower in New York.

During its search in Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the FBI seized classified documents, some of which were marked “top secret”. The DOJ is investigating whether Trump violated three federal laws — including the Espionage Act — by keeping the files at his Florida residence.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to crimes, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations and bank fraud. It was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.

Since his release, Cohen has become a vocal critic of Trump and has happily weighed in on the former president’s many legal issues. In September, he announced he was selling T-shirts featuring Trump behind bars to “celebrate the fall of the Mussolini mango.”

News

Irish petrol station explosion: Australian James O'Flaherty is one of ten people killed

17 mins ago

October 10, 2022

Irish Petrol Station Explosion: Australian James O'Flaherty Is One Of Ten People Killed
Australian father among 10 people killed in horror Ireland petrol station blast that killed three

  • Among the 10 people killed in the explosion of an Irish petrol station is the Aussie James O’Flaherty

By Brett Lackey for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 11:28 p.m. EDT, October 9, 2022 | Updated: 11:58 p.m. EDT, October 9, 2022

An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish petrol station.

James O’Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, has been confirmed as one of those who died in Friday’s blast in County Donegal, north-west Ireland.

Four men, three women, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl died in the gas explosion at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough.

The other victims have been identified as designer Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James, 13; farmer Hugh Kelly, 59; store clerk Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna, five; and talented rugby player Leona Harper, 14,

The Garda Síochána – Ireland’s national police service – said on Monday a man in his 20s remained in critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Seven other injured people are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney but had moved to Rineclevan, Dunfanaghy in Ireland with his wife Tracey and son Hamish.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday in Ireland.

The explosion leveled the gas station, caused the collapse of an adjacent two-story building and blew off the roof of a third building.

Some witnesses reported that the huge explosion sounded like a “bomb”.

But Superintendent David Kelly told a press conference that information currently available to police “points to a tragic accident”.

Speaking outside the cordon surrounding the site of the blast, Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there was “profound sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence” reflecting the enormity of what happened.

“The entire nation is in mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.

“A young child in the store and two teenagers, as well as men and women who were also going about their lives.

“It’s a tight-knit community and our hearts go out to them.”

“Speaking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they have been very moved by the tremendous support they have received from the community here almost immediately.”

Nearby resident Bernard O’Doherty, who knows all but one of the victims, told national broadcaster RTE that he and others rushed to the scene and began clearing the rubble with first responders .

“Rubble had been blown across the forecourt to the road. There was everything from tin to blocks, floor tiles, store contents just lying around the place,’

News

LPGA's stunning depth actually diminishes intrigue – Orange County Register

24 mins ago

October 10, 2022

Lpga'S Stunning Depth Actually Diminishes Intrigue - Orange County Register
SOMIS — It was Jodi Ewart Shadoff against Jodi Ewart Shadoff on Sunday, and finally, after 11 years and 245 LPGA tournaments, the 34-year-old dodged self-doubt and a difficult playing partner and won her first LPGA event.

It was great. But now I’m going to need her to do it again the next time she plays.

It’s going to take her – or one of her extremely talented peers – to pressure the field as a whole for more than a week.

In fact, after watching them closely at the Saticoy Club, I would love for her and South African Paula Reto to work their way into another final group like they did at the Mediheal Championship. I would totally tune in to witness Ewart Shadoff’s very British stiff upper lip hiding some very real nerves again serving as a foil for Reto’s sunny exit from bunker after bunker.

Ewart Shadoff remained stoic, expressionless with defiance. Reto smiled, shook hands with little girls in the gallery and erased Ewart’s entire 4-stroke lead on the seventh hole before the two locked in a battle of match-play so convincing that I resisted going back to the media room after the front. nine with the rest of the golf writers, staying with their group on the course instead.

I was invested in these women, in their stories on that idyllic Sunday afternoon.

But I’d bet the proverbial farm that it’ll be different players vying for top spot at the LPGA’s next event, the BMW Ladies Championship, which kicks off the tour’s Korean swing.

This time, Ewart Shadoff’s pair of birdies on the back nine – and Reto’s first set bogeys, on numbers 16 and 17 – sealed their fate. Reto fell to a tie for third and Ewart took his long-sought victory.

She shot 15-under 273 for a one-shot win over Japan’s Yuka Saso, making Ewart Shadoff the 10th first-time winner on the tour this season – the most since 2018 and one less than the LPGA record.

Obviously, Ewart Shadoff was a fan of the trend: “It’s so inspiring. Two of the girls who won at the start of the year inspired me. I said, ‘I can do it.’ ”

It’s not really bad for business. The LPGA is in good shape as its total purse for 2022 reached a record $85.7 million (Ewart Shadoff won $270,000 on Sunday). Sponsors are surely attracted by the international diversity of a pool of players who come from more than 50 countries, and by the fact that the tournaments are televised in more than 160 nations.

But there is business success and then there is winning hearts and minds.

The LPGA is also healthy in that so many of its players are competing at such a high level, but it’s hard to know for whom – or against.

We want to celebrate the successes of Serena Williams. We wanted to be blown away by the genius of Michael Jordan. We are either on the Tom Brady team or on the team of the team that faces Tom Brady. We dig into rivalries between top talent like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. We perked up when our local college women’s basketball team played UConn or Tennessee because it meant there was an outside chance for a monumental upset.

We the people are drawn to singular greatness. Tiger Woods, let’s say.

News

More than 100 pets affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona arrive in DuPage County, Michigan on Sunday

30 mins ago

October 10, 2022

More Than 100 Pets Affected By Hurricanes Ian And Fiona Arrive In Dupage County, Michigan On Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) – A plane carrying pets affected by hurricane-damaged areas in Florida and Puerto Rico was scheduled to arrive in DuPage County and Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

The Wings of Rescue plane took off Sunday morning from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and stopped in Naples, Florida. The plane was scheduled to land around noon at DuPage Airport, 2700 International Dr. in West Chicago, which served as the animals’ first landing point.

“There are thousands of pets that have been displaced by this disaster. It’s a pretty desolate site when you see it,” said Ric Browde of Wings of Rescue. “We try to give shelters space to bring pets in, so hopefully those animals will be reunited with their families.”

A total of 116 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters landed with 96 pets arriving in DuPage County and 20 heading to Kalamazoo.

Paws Chicago got the pets.

News

STEVE HILTON: Biden's energy policies endanger the United States

36 mins ago

October 10, 2022

Steve Hilton: Biden'S Energy Policies Endanger The United States
Fox News host Steve Hilton called President Biden’s response to OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production “one of the most irresponsible partisan schemes in presidential history” on ” The Next Revolution”.

STEVE HILTON: Now, the question you have to ask yourself as you look at these midterm elections and their campaigns is this: If Biden and the Democrats have as strong a record as they claim, why aren’t they running on it?

CHARLES PAYNE: BIDEN TURNS TO VENEZUELA AS EUROPE COMMITS ‘ECONOMIC SUICIDE BY KNUGGLING TOWARDS GREEN UTOPIA’

Virtually their entire campaign is about abortion and January 6th. Anyone would think he’s embarrassed by his record, which is crazy because it’s actually quite spectacular, especially on the central problem of inflation and the cost of living, as this largely depends on energy policy. And honestly, it takes real political talent, genius, in fact, to design and implement such an incoherent, self-defeating, and sophomorically superficial energy policy as the one we have now.

It really is quite an achievement in recent days, desperate to bring down prices at the pumps before election day, they have offered to ease the sanctions on the corruption basket case dictatorship in Venezuelarewarding the Maduro regime at the exact moment they are also blaming the Maduro regime for the crisis raging on our southern border.

We saw the butcher of Riyadh, Mohammad bin Salman, throw this punch of shame back to Biden’s face as the Saudis partnered with Russia to cut production instead of increasing it as Biden pleaded with them to do, prompting Biden to release even more of our strategic reserves, already at near 40-year lows, with Reuters warning of fears it is getting too thin to properly weather another major global supply disruption, further demonstrating Biden’s looting of our reservations about an election bribe that didn’t even last until the election, is one of the most irresponsible partisan ploys in presidential history.

SEVEN AMERICAN DETAINEES RELEASED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE RELEASE OF “NARCO NEPHEWS” IN VENEZUELA PRISONER EXCHANGE

On top of all that, they are desperately pushing for a new Iranian nuclear deal to get Iranian oil back on the market, rewarding the monsters who, to choose one atrocity from thousands, had this 16-year-old Sarina killed. Esmailzadeh, to join the protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, now turning into a revolution led by women against the brutal Islamic Republic, a revolution against which the Biden regime, by continuing to press for its appalling energy agreement with Iran, now effectively opposes .

