Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women’s final for 1st Slam

CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly concerned they’re squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once looked off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks to Election Day.

Although Republican JD Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” struggled to raise funds, national groups supported his campaign with more than $30 million in advertising.

Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, has been a more prolific fundraiser. But because national Democratic groups have provided relatively little help on the air, Ryan has had to spend money as fast as it comes just to keep up with the GOP onslaught.

The lopsided funding has baffled Democrats in Ohio and across the country, according to interviews with a dozen party leaders and operatives. Many fear Democrats will regret not doing more to try to pull Ryan ahead of Vance, a right-wing ally of former President Donald Trump.

“Tim Ryan is running the best Senate race in the country and has to do it all alone,” said Irene Lin, an Ohio-based Democratic strategist who led Tom Nelson’s Senate primary campaign in Wisconsin this year. “If we lose this race by a few points, and the majority in the Senate, the blame should fall on the DC forces who unjustly disbarred Ohio.”

In an interview with NBC News after a Saturday campaign appearance in Cleveland, Ryan seemed resigned to going it alone.

“The National Democrats … try to convince them to become a working class candidate, sometimes it’s like pulling their teeth,” Ryan said as he tossed a soccer ball with his 8-year-old son into a parking lot behind a Irish pub. “We’re in Ohio and we have a candidate running in a tinfoil hat. We are here fighting alone. I mean, it’s David versus Goliath.

Ryan and Vance are running to succeed Senator Rob Portman, a Republican who is not seeking re-election. Independent polls suggest the race is a toss-up, with slim leads by either candidate falling within the margin of error. The candidates will meet Monday night in Cleveland for the first of two televised debates.

After losing two presidential campaigns and a race for state governor since 2016, national Democrats are wary of spending in Ohio, once a quintessential battleground. Republicans treat it like a state they can’t afford to lose.

Trump’s super PAC was the latest group to enter the race, booking more than $1 million worth of ads last week. The barrage includes a spot attacking Ryan, who has presented himself as a moderate, as a party-line voter beholden to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. But even the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC, a major presence in other key states to determine partisan control of the chamber, has been largely absent from Ohio.

Through Monday, Republicans had spent or reserved at least $37.9 million on general election advertising, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking company. Only $3.7 million of that amount came directly from Vance’s campaign, with an additional $1.6 million split between the campaign and the Republican National Senate Committee through coordinated advertising.

On the Democratic side, Ryan’s campaign had accounted for $24 million of the more than $29 million spent or earmarked through Election Day and shared an additional $835,000 with the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. Other outside Democratic groups had committed just $4.5 million to the race, about 14% of what GOP groups are spending.

Ryan said the lack of national spending did not frustrate him and that Vance, due to the largesse behind him, would owe more favors if he won.

“The optics,” added Ryan, “are in my favor.”

Others are more willing to press charges on Ryan’s behalf.

When campaign manager Dave Chase tweeted Of tight poll numbers last week, he noted how Ryan “defended his lead without any outside spending from national Democratic groups.”

Justin Barasky, the campaign’s media strategist, claimed that Ryan would have stalled the race had it not been for the heavy investment from National Republicans.

“JD Vance is benefiting from an unprecedented amount of outside spending in Ohio,” said Barasky, who led Sen. Sherrod Brown’s 2018 re-election campaign in the state. “The race would be over without her.”

Another Democratic agent who is watching the race closely was candid when asked about the lack of Democratic funding.

“It’s professional misconduct,” said the operator, who requested anonymity to speak candidly.

This year’s Senate map features tough decisions for the leaders of both parties. Democrats, who control the chamber 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris’ deciding vote, are playing defense in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada — close contests, all.

“I think the Democrats have a lot of incumbents that they need to try to protect, and that’s always the No. 1 priority,” former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said in an interview Saturday while helping Ryan with canvassing efforts in Cleveland.

At the same time, Democrats treated Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as more attractive pick-up opportunities. And Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC last week booked more airtime in North Carolina, a state where Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat since 2008. Brown, conversely, was re-elected twice in Ohio since then, a data point Ryan’s allies dutifully cite.

The state is not entirely off the national radar for Democrats. Guy Cecil, president of Priorities USA, a major Democratic super PAC, tweeted a plea at the end of last month for “Give What You Can” to Ryan. A spokesperson for the group said Priorities was monitoring the race but had made no announcement regarding its intention to become financially involved. Cecil’s tweet annoyed some Ryan allies who viewed it as condescending.

Other National Democrats tip their hats to Ryan, noting how his moderate message has put the seat a striking distance away, if not higher up on the party’s priority list.

“Tim Ryan is running a solid race that has put Republicans on the defense,” said David Bergstein, spokesman for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. He highlighted the organization’s support “through coordinated television spending.”

Both candidates spent the week leading up to their first debate raging in the state — Vance with Donald Trump Jr., Ryan on a newly launched tour bus.

After campaigning at a police union hall near Columbus on Wednesday, Vance questioned the accuracy of the polls while saying the reason Ryan is doing well there is that voters misidentify the Democrat as a ” moderate diet version of me”.

“What polls consistently do is under-pollinate working-class white voters, who are a core part of my base in my campaign, a core part of who I’m trying to appeal to. “, added Vance.

Ryan spent Saturday at two events in Cleveland, casting Vance as too extreme for Ohio.

‘We’re not going to send someone who’s going to be in the Senate with a tinfoil hat, waiting for the black helicopters to come in,’ Ryan said at a standstill, keeping his remarks brief as guests cast a glance. peek at the televisions above the bar. as the Cleveland Guardians went into extra innings of a playoff game, they would eventually win.

The event was hosted by Cleveland City Council Speaker Blaine Griffin, a well-wired local Democrat. In an interview, Griffin said he understood the Democrats’ focus on the Southwest and Southeast, but urged them not to sleep on Ryan.

“National Democrats left Ohio prematurely,” Griffin said. “We have to make sure they recognize that it’s still a state that’s at stake.”