ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online LDC, Clerk, Steno Post

A group of strippers threw a steamy party at a nursing home in a stunt that sparked outrage.

Racy footage shows half-naked performers dancing with retirees at the El Prado retirement home in Cartagena, Colombia, The sun reported.

The steamy party held at the Una Mano Amiga Foundation also included cakes and erotic games, El Heraldo reported.

The clip which was shared on social media sparked a backlash after a woman appeared to receive medical treatment following an alleged heart attack.

The evening was organized by influencer Nadia Cartagena who posted the clip on Instagram.

She said: “Today I threw an erotic party for the elderly and I had the biggest scare of my life because I didn’t expect it to happen and the truth is that I’m really sorry, I just wanted to give them pleasure and I did not expect this situation, so I want you to comment on the situation.

The Instagrammer was slammed by her followers who told her the party theme was “too much”.

One of them said: “Nadia you have done too much, a party is good but with another theme not like that.

Another said: “Oops, Nadia, it was not the right party, here is the result, what a pity, what a sadness.

The video went viral on social media and received hundreds of negative comments.

But it turns out the event was a well-organized stunt to protest the problems at the nursing home.

The influencer told a local outlet the universal the video was made for the attention of the office of the mayor of Cartagena.

The woman seen having a heart attack enraged users on Instagram, with people commenting below the video saying it was “too much”. instagram

She said: “This theme party has been organised, permission has been requested, I have proof.

“Nothing was done against anyone’s will. We did it with a lot of love, my whole platform is made of really good content, social support.

“And at no time was the video intended to annoy, abuse or take advantage of the grandparents, in fact, we made a donation to them after the event.”

Last month, a nursing home in Taiwan was forced to apologize for hiring a stripper to put on a show for its OAPs.

