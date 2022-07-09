Finding the Right Basement Waterproofing Contractor for the Job

Pin 0 Shares

Homeowners will benefit greatly by taking the time to find a qualified and reputable Basement Waterproofing Contractor. These professional contractors can help make sure you get the best quality job done, and they guarantee their work. Wet basements can cause serious damage, from structural damage, to dangerous molds and mildew that can cause serious health issues for you and your family members.

Waterproofing your basement will not only be adding value to your home, but will also eliminate and prevent bacteria and molds from entering the upper floors of your home.

Do I Need a Basement Contractor?

Wet basement problems can range from mildly annoying water issues to basements that have flooded. Regardless of the size of the leak, the problem will only get worse causing more damage to your home– your prime investment.

If you have leakage in your basement, any type of water seepage, or water vapor, a wet basement is something you will want to address immediately. Water damage can cause serious problems in your basement, and ultimately your home. You will want to protect your investment and fix the problem before any further damage occurs.

You may notice dampness or a musty smell coming from your basement. Mildew can quickly damage your furnishings. There is a much more important problem with mold and mildew– the health risks associated with breathing or coming into contact with these molds. This can have serious consequences on the health of someone with respiratory problems. These molds can cause many problems for you and your family.

By repairing and waterproofing your basement, you can eliminate those mold and mildew problems and help protect yourself, and your family. Termites and other pests can also prove to be a problem as they thrive in these moist dark spaces of a damp basement.

Do Your Homework When Hiring a Contractor

When it comes time to choosing a basement waterproofing contractor, make sure the expert is fully bonded and licensed. It is customary to have the contractor show credentials, license, and insurance documentation. When it comes to something as important as your basement, it makes sense to pay a little extra, rather than hire unqualified help or to try taking the project on yourself.

It is always a good idea to get references, and contact those references before hiring a contractor. Make sure to ask about a fully transferable warranty that comes with the service, just in case you decide to put your home on the market.

What to Expect from a Licensed Basement Contractor

An experienced, licensed basement contractor can fix your wet basement using a multitude of techniques, and can help you solve your mold and mildew problems and help you keep them under control. Licensed and qualified contractors have a commitment to service excellence. They take pride in their work, and guarantee your satisfaction.

Once you have decided it is time to call a basement contractor, they will provide you with an estimate, answer all of your questions and they should always take the time to explain the estimate, the job proposal, and make sure that you fully understand the contract and warrantee before signing the contract. A good contractor should never push you to sign a contract, or push you to use their services. The Contractor will want you to be satisfied with the job so that you will recommend their services to other homeowners you may know.