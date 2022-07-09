Connect with us

Heartstopper Season 2 Not Coming To Netflix In July 2022 (Latest Updates)

Heartstopper Season 2 Not Coming To Netflix In July 2022 (Latest Updates)
Fast forward to July and we’ve already seen the release of Netflix’s top original series stranger things Season 4 Volume 2. We hoped for the release of heart stopper Season 2, but the teen series didn’t make it onto Netflix’s July new releases list. So, unfortunately, we’re going to go through another month with no new episodes of heart stopper. But no worry. We have good news regarding the upcoming second installment!

heart stopper landed on Netflix in April and became an instant hit. It received critical acclaim and secured a place in the top 10 Netflix list for a while. The show was praised for its positive portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community and for its tone and pacing.

Fans loved watching the love story of Charlie and Nick (Joe Locke and Kit Connor) unfolding in the eight-episode first season and hoped Netflix would renew the show for another episode. Thankfully, Netflix complied with fans’ requests and handed out a two-season renewal just a month after its release.

It had been quiet there, however heart stopper Front since the renewal announcement until recently. A casting call for a new character in Season 2 was issued, and a potential filming start date was announced within the casting call.

Heartstopper Season 2 is casting for the role of Sahar Zahid

On July 8th, a casting director for heart stopper tweeted a casting call looking for an actor for the role of Sahar Zahid heart stopper Season 2. Sahar Zahid is described as a 16-year-old of British-South Asian descent. They are straightforward, independent and “a bit cynical at times”. They are also in the 11th grade at Higgs Secondary School. It’s unknown how they’ll be introduced, but we’re excited to see what they bring to the teen series.

When will Heartstopper Season 2 be filmed?

In the casting call, one of the requirements is that the actor must be available from autumn 2022. That can only mean one thing, right? Production on the second season will likely begin sometime in the fall. Autumn begins on September 23rd and ends on December 21st. So filming starts somewhere between those dates. Hopefully production will start in September because the sooner the better.

Heartstopper Season 2 Release Updates

We think the production will take two months and then the show will be post-produced immediately. We’re basing the production schedule for season two on season one. Filming for the first season began in April 2021 and wrapped two months later. However, post-production for the first season took 10 months. We hope that post-production can be shortened heart stopper Season 2, but if not, we’ll likely be looking at a fall 2023 release.

Once the cameras roll on Season 2, we should have a better idea of ​​when heart stopper Season 2 could come to Netflix. For now, though, expect Season 2 to land on Netflix in the fall of 2023.

Stay tuned to Netflix Life for new updates heart stopper Season 2!

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin hovered below $20,000 despite gains, Ethereum up 1.3%

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
SUMMARY

Major cryptocurrencies extended their gains on Monday. Bitcoin was below $20,000 despite the gains. The global crypto market capitalization stood at $945.4 billion, with a volume of $33 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%1 / 6

Bitcoin | The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.4% to $19,476. Its market value stood at $373.6 billion. The trading volume was $17.3 billion.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%2 / 6

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 1.3% to $1,325.2 with a market capitalization of $163 billion. Ethereum’s trading volume was $5.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%3 / 6

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin rose 1.5% on Monday. His market value stood at $8.3 billion. The trading volume was $157.5 billion.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%4 / 6

Solana | Solana jumped 2.1% to $33.2 with a market capitalization of $11.8 billion. Solana’s trading volume was $440.1 million in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%5 / 6

shiba inus | Shiba Inu rose 0.3% with a market capitalization of $6.1 billion. The trading volume was $100.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%6 / 6

Polygon | Polygon rose 2.6% to $0.8 with a market capitalization of $7.3 billion. The trading volume was $186.6 million in the past 24 hours.

Michael Cohen says DOJ should check if Trump photocopied secret files

  • Michael Cohen urges DOJ to investigate whether Trump kept photocopies of top secret files.
  • He speculated that Trump had more files than the DOJ has yet to find.
  • Cohen accused Trump of using the “Art of the Deal” tactic to trade those files for other documents.

Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, said the Justice Department should investigate whether Trump photocopied and kept top-secret files.

Cohen made the comment while speaking to MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Sunday morning.

During his appearance, Cohen responded to a New York Times report about how Trump had been angered by the National Archives and Records Administration’s refusal to provide him with documents relating to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Times, Trump told his advisers he would give NARA the documents he had at Mar-a-Lago if they gave him what he wanted from them.

Commenting on Trump’s actions, Cohen said the former president appeared to be using a tactic from his book “The Art of the Deal” and trying to trade “this for that.”

“This whole question is absolutely insane. The fact that we have to sit down and play this game with a former President of the United States?” Cohen said, adding that Trump was not “entitled” to the documents he wanted.

“First and foremost, they are not his,” Cohen added. “Secondly, we know he has more documents. We know that because, in the file, he would specifically indicate how many documents they contain. Well, there are obviously more there.”

“In addition to that, we should find out whether or not he photocopied any of the documents as well,” he added.

Cohen also wondered aloud why Trump – after serving as president for four years – did not try to obtain the documents while in office.

A spokesperson for Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Cohen’s comments on Sunday echoed his September remarks that Trump likely kept copies of classified files at his children’s homes, his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey and Trump Tower in New York.

During its search in Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the FBI seized classified documents, some of which were marked “top secret”. The DOJ is investigating whether Trump violated three federal laws — including the Espionage Act — by keeping the files at his Florida residence.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to crimes, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations and bank fraud. It was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.

Since his release, Cohen has become a vocal critic of Trump and has happily weighed in on the former president’s many legal issues. In September, he announced he was selling T-shirts featuring Trump behind bars to “celebrate the fall of the Mussolini mango.”

Irish petrol station explosion: Australian James O'Flaherty is one of ten people killed

Australian father among 10 people killed in horror Ireland petrol station blast that killed three

  • Among the 10 people killed in the explosion of an Irish petrol station is the Aussie James O’Flaherty

Published: 11:28 p.m. EDT, October 9, 2022 | Updated: 11:58 p.m. EDT, October 9, 2022

An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish petrol station.

James O’Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, has been confirmed as one of those who died in Friday’s blast in County Donegal, north-west Ireland.

Four men, three women, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl died in the gas explosion at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough.

The other victims have been identified as designer Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James, 13; farmer Hugh Kelly, 59; store clerk Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna, five; and talented rugby player Leona Harper, 14,

James O'flaherty (Pictured), 48, Was Also Among Ten Victims Of A Gas Explosion At A Donegal Petrol Station In Ireland

James O’Flaherty (pictured), 48, was also among ten victims of a gas explosion at a Donegal petrol station in Ireland

The Garda Síochána – Ireland’s national police service – said on Monday a man in his 20s remained in critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Seven other injured people are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney but had moved to Rineclevan, Dunfanaghy in Ireland with his wife Tracey and son Hamish.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday in Ireland.

The explosion leveled the gas station, caused the collapse of an adjacent two-story building and blew off the roof of a third building.

Some witnesses reported that the huge explosion sounded like a “bomb”.

But Superintendent David Kelly told a press conference that information currently available to police “points to a tragic accident”.

Speaking outside the cordon surrounding the site of the blast, Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there was “profound sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence” reflecting the enormity of what happened.

“The entire nation is in mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.

“A young child in the store and two teenagers, as well as men and women who were also going about their lives.

“It’s a tight-knit community and our hearts go out to them.”

“Speaking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they have been very moved by the tremendous support they have received from the community here almost immediately.”

A Major Incident Was Declared After A Gas Explosion At A County Donegal Petrol Station On Friday Afternoon (Pictured)

A Major Incident Was Declared After A Gas Explosion At A County Donegal Petrol Station On Friday Afternoon (Pictured)

A major incident was declared after a gas explosion at a County Donegal petrol station on Friday afternoon (pictured)

Nearby resident Bernard O’Doherty, who knows all but one of the victims, told national broadcaster RTE that he and others rushed to the scene and began clearing the rubble with first responders .

“Rubble had been blown across the forecourt to the road. There was everything from tin to blocks, floor tiles, store contents just lying around the place,’

LPGA's stunning depth actually diminishes intrigue – Orange County Register

SOMIS — It was Jodi Ewart Shadoff against Jodi Ewart Shadoff on Sunday, and finally, after 11 years and 245 LPGA tournaments, the 34-year-old dodged self-doubt and a difficult playing partner and won her first LPGA event.

It was great. But now I’m going to need her to do it again the next time she plays.

It’s going to take her – or one of her extremely talented peers – to pressure the field as a whole for more than a week.

In fact, after watching them closely at the Saticoy Club, I would love for her and South African Paula Reto to work their way into another final group like they did at the Mediheal Championship. I would totally tune in to witness Ewart Shadoff’s very British stiff upper lip hiding some very real nerves again serving as a foil for Reto’s sunny exit from bunker after bunker.

Ewart Shadoff remained stoic, expressionless with defiance. Reto smiled, shook hands with little girls in the gallery and erased Ewart’s entire 4-stroke lead on the seventh hole before the two locked in a battle of match-play so convincing that I resisted going back to the media room after the front. nine with the rest of the golf writers, staying with their group on the course instead.

I was invested in these women, in their stories on that idyllic Sunday afternoon.

But I’d bet the proverbial farm that it’ll be different players vying for top spot at the LPGA’s next event, the BMW Ladies Championship, which kicks off the tour’s Korean swing.

This time, Ewart Shadoff’s pair of birdies on the back nine – and Reto’s first set bogeys, on numbers 16 and 17 – sealed their fate. Reto fell to a tie for third and Ewart took his long-sought victory.

She shot 15-under 273 for a one-shot win over Japan’s Yuka Saso, making Ewart Shadoff the 10th first-time winner on the tour this season – the most since 2018 and one less than the LPGA record.

Obviously, Ewart Shadoff was a fan of the trend: “It’s so inspiring. Two of the girls who won at the start of the year inspired me. I said, ‘I can do it.’ ”

It’s not really bad for business. The LPGA is in good shape as its total purse for 2022 reached a record $85.7 million (Ewart Shadoff won $270,000 on Sunday). Sponsors are surely attracted by the international diversity of a pool of players who come from more than 50 countries, and by the fact that the tournaments are televised in more than 160 nations.

But there is business success and then there is winning hearts and minds.

The LPGA is also healthy in that so many of its players are competing at such a high level, but it’s hard to know for whom – or against.

We want to celebrate the successes of Serena Williams. We wanted to be blown away by the genius of Michael Jordan. We are either on the Tom Brady team or on the team of the team that faces Tom Brady. We dig into rivalries between top talent like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. We perked up when our local college women’s basketball team played UConn or Tennessee because it meant there was an outside chance for a monumental upset.

We the people are drawn to singular greatness. Tiger Woods, let’s say.

More than 100 pets affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona arrive in DuPage County, Michigan on Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A plane carrying pets affected by hurricane-damaged areas in Florida and Puerto Rico was scheduled to arrive in DuPage County and Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

The Wings of Rescue plane took off Sunday morning from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and stopped in Naples, Florida. The plane was scheduled to land around noon at DuPage Airport, 2700 International Dr. in West Chicago, which served as the animals’ first landing point.

“There are thousands of pets that have been displaced by this disaster. It’s a pretty desolate site when you see it,” said Ric Browde of Wings of Rescue. “We try to give shelters space to bring pets in, so hopefully those animals will be reunited with their families.”

A total of 116 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters landed with 96 pets arriving in DuPage County and 20 heading to Kalamazoo.

Paws Chicago got the pets.

STEVE HILTON: Biden's energy policies endanger the United States

Fox News host Steve Hilton called President Biden’s response to OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production “one of the most irresponsible partisan schemes in presidential history” on ” The Next Revolution”.

STEVE HILTON: Now, the question you have to ask yourself as you look at these midterm elections and their campaigns is this: If Biden and the Democrats have as strong a record as they claim, why aren’t they running on it?

CHARLES PAYNE: BIDEN TURNS TO VENEZUELA AS EUROPE COMMITS ‘ECONOMIC SUICIDE BY KNUGGLING TOWARDS GREEN UTOPIA’

Virtually their entire campaign is about abortion and January 6th. Anyone would think he’s embarrassed by his record, which is crazy because it’s actually quite spectacular, especially on the central problem of inflation and the cost of living, as this largely depends on energy policy. And honestly, it takes real political talent, genius, in fact, to design and implement such an incoherent, self-defeating, and sophomorically superficial energy policy as the one we have now.

It really is quite an achievement in recent days, desperate to bring down prices at the pumps before election day, they have offered to ease the sanctions on the corruption basket case dictatorship in Venezuelarewarding the Maduro regime at the exact moment they are also blaming the Maduro regime for the crisis raging on our southern border.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela.
(The Associated Press)

We saw the butcher of Riyadh, Mohammad bin Salman, throw this punch of shame back to Biden’s face as the Saudis partnered with Russia to cut production instead of increasing it as Biden pleaded with them to do, prompting Biden to release even more of our strategic reserves, already at near 40-year lows, with Reuters warning of fears it is getting too thin to properly weather another major global supply disruption, further demonstrating Biden’s looting of our reservations about an election bribe that didn’t even last until the election, is one of the most irresponsible partisan ploys in presidential history.

SEVEN AMERICAN DETAINEES RELEASED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE RELEASE OF “NARCO NEPHEWS” IN VENEZUELA PRISONER EXCHANGE

On top of all that, they are desperately pushing for a new Iranian nuclear deal to get Iranian oil back on the market, rewarding the monsters who, to choose one atrocity from thousands, had this 16-year-old Sarina killed. Esmailzadeh, to join the protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, now turning into a revolution led by women against the brutal Islamic Republic, a revolution against which the Biden regime, by continuing to press for its appalling energy agreement with Iran, now effectively opposes .

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

This article was written by the staff of Fox News.

