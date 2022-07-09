Heartstopper Season 2 Not Coming To Netflix In July 2022 (Latest Updates)

Fast forward to July and we’ve already seen the release of Netflix’s top original series stranger things Season 4 Volume 2. We hoped for the release of heart stopper Season 2, but the teen series didn’t make it onto Netflix’s July new releases list. So, unfortunately, we’re going to go through another month with no new episodes of heart stopper. But no worry. We have good news regarding the upcoming second installment!

heart stopper landed on Netflix in April and became an instant hit. It received critical acclaim and secured a place in the top 10 Netflix list for a while. The show was praised for its positive portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community and for its tone and pacing.

Fans loved watching the love story of Charlie and Nick (Joe Locke and Kit Connor) unfolding in the eight-episode first season and hoped Netflix would renew the show for another episode. Thankfully, Netflix complied with fans’ requests and handed out a two-season renewal just a month after its release.

It had been quiet there, however heart stopper Front since the renewal announcement until recently. A casting call for a new character in Season 2 was issued, and a potential filming start date was announced within the casting call.

Heartstopper Season 2 is casting for the role of Sahar Zahid

On July 8th, a casting director for heart stopper tweeted a casting call looking for an actor for the role of Sahar Zahid heart stopper Season 2. Sahar Zahid is described as a 16-year-old of British-South Asian descent. They are straightforward, independent and “a bit cynical at times”. They are also in the 11th grade at Higgs Secondary School. It’s unknown how they’ll be introduced, but we’re excited to see what they bring to the teen series.

When will Heartstopper Season 2 be filmed?

In the casting call, one of the requirements is that the actor must be available from autumn 2022. That can only mean one thing, right? Production on the second season will likely begin sometime in the fall. Autumn begins on September 23rd and ends on December 21st. So filming starts somewhere between those dates. Hopefully production will start in September because the sooner the better.

Heartstopper Season 2 Release Updates

We think the production will take two months and then the show will be post-produced immediately. We’re basing the production schedule for season two on season one. Filming for the first season began in April 2021 and wrapped two months later. However, post-production for the first season took 10 months. We hope that post-production can be shortened heart stopper Season 2, but if not, we’ll likely be looking at a fall 2023 release.

Once the cameras roll on Season 2, we should have a better idea of ​​when heart stopper Season 2 could come to Netflix. For now, though, expect Season 2 to land on Netflix in the fall of 2023.

Stay tuned to Netflix Life for new updates heart stopper Season 2!