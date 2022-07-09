News
Honeywell Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online Fresher 1237 Job
Honeywell Recruitment : Honeywell International Inc. has issued the latest notification for the Honeywell recruitment of fresher and experienced Intern Masters Software Engineer Various posts at 1237 posts. Interested candidates can apply by Honeywell Jobs and Vacancy by 31 December . Other details of Honeywell Vacancy Like Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Selection Process, Application Fee, and […]
Sensex drops 236 points in early trade due to weak global signals
Mumbai:
Benchmark equity indices fell in early trading on Friday amid weak global stock market trends. The 30-stock BSE Sensex lost 236.59 points to 57,985.51 after a weak start. The broader NSE Nifty fell 69.95 points to 17,261.85.
Among the 30-stock Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the major laggards in early trading.
On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Seoul was in the green.
US markets ended lower on Thursday.
“Equity markets could show a cautious trend with a negative bias in Friday trading due to weak global indices. The September US jobs report to be released later today would be closely watched by investors. around the world as this would define the direction of the market for the near term,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
The BSE benchmark had gained 156.63 points or 0.27% to settle at 58,222.10 on Thursday. The Nifty advanced 57.50 points or 0.33% to end at 17,331.80 in previous trade.
Meanwhile, international Brent crude oil futures fell 0.07% to $94.35 a barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 279.01 crore on Thursday, according to data available from the BSE.
“The US jobs data due tonight is important data that can influence markets globally. The fact that FIIs have stopped selling and turned to buyers, albeit in small amounts, is positive for the markets,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial. Services. e
News
Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goalscoring stats revealed as Manchester United’s ‘phenomenal’ star rolls back the years as he scores 700th goal of his club career
Cristiano Ronaldo once again underlined his greatness by scoring his 700th career goal in Manchester United’s win over Everton.
The 37-year-old superstar rolled back the years as he ran nearly half the length of the pitch before firing the ball through Jordan Pickford, which proved to be the decisive goal in Man United’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park.
It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Ronaldo, who has had a difficult season so far, having started just one league game this term.
His historic goal will do nothing to dampen talk of his future at Old Trafford, but for now we’ll put all that aside as it’s Ronaldo’s night.
Below you can see a breakdown of the Portuguese’s incredible goalscoring stats in what has been a truly remarkable career.
Ronaldo’s career goals in numbers:
- 700 career goals in club football
- 60 hat tricks
- 58 direct free kicks
- 173 career penalties
- Sports CP: 5
- Man United (1st spell): 118
- Real Madrid: 450
- Juventus: 101
- Man United (2nd spell.. and count): 26
On Ronaldo’s achievement, talkSPORT’s Micky Gray said: “It’s just mind-boggling, and it’s a testament to who he is, how he conducts himself, how he takes care of everything. throughout his career.
“Of course at the start of the season he showed frustration and wanted to leave Manchester United, but he’s there and when he’s called up he finds the big goals.
“His name will be on the back of the papers tomorrow, he will be on every TV screen and we are talking about him right now because that’s what this man does, he wins football games and he scores goals.
FA set to investigate Arsenal’s collapse against Liverpool as managers talk to referee
GAME DAY
Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins game with 700th career goal
update
Casillas claims his Twitter account was hacked after a post apparently revealed he was gay
REACTION
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool LIVE: Saka brace lifts Gunners 14 points ahead of Reds
BRUTAL
‘I can’t handle big players’ – Aubameyang attacks Arteta in historic video
EXPLAIN
Why is Everton vs Manchester United being played at 7pm on Sunday?
HARD
Newcastle are not ‘a big club’ although they have propelled themselves into European places
see
Haaland not Premier League’s best ever and Man City face title fight, expert says
“The goal was fantastic, it was like Ronaldo seven or eight years ago, picking the ball up in and around the halfway line and going through those gears with the pace he has, on his left foot and burying the ball in the next – it was a deserved winner and worthy of the 700th of his club career.
“It’s a phenomenal record, the numbers are simply stunning and we now have two players in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who could come close to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the end of their careers, but let’s talk about Ronaldo here and now. .
“What this guy has achieved in his career… he was down, his legs are gone, he won’t play for Man United, well, he just picked up three points at Goodison Park thanks to a fantastic finish!
“It’s amazing what the man has achieved. No one can doubt what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in his career.
“He’s done it in the Premier League not just once, he’s now come back and done it twice. He left United the first time and goes to Spain where he scored a handful of goals, he’s done it. made in italy…
“Let’s not forget that he scored over 20 goals last season and everyone thought he was finished at 37, but he continues to produce goods.
“He’s had a phenomenal career of a phenomenal player and a phenomenal athlete.
“The criticism Ronaldo gets is just because it’s him, but when he finishes his career we’ll be talking about Cristiano Ronaldo for decades to come.
“Whatever he achieves now, however long he has been at Manchester United, whether he leaves in January or not, we have enjoyed every moment of watching him over the past 20 years.
“And, if I can just add this, I loved playing against him. He’s just a phenomenon.
And will Ronaldo stop there? Surely not, especially because Lionel Messi blows on 691 club career goals…
Requiring employees to turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch court rules • TechCrunch
When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company asked the employee to turn on his webcam. The employee was not happy to be monitored “for 9 hours a day”, in a schedule that included screen sharing and webcam streaming. When he refused, he was fired, according to public court documents (in Dutch), for what the company called “refusal to work” and “insubordination”. The Dutch court, however, disagreed and ruled that “the instructions to keep the webcam on conflict with respect for the privacy of workers”. In its verdict, the court goes so far as to suggest that requiring webcam surveillance is a human rights violation.
“I don’t feel comfortable being watched 9 hours a day by a camera. This is an invasion of my privacy and I feel really uncomfortable. That’s why my camera isn’t on,” the court document cites the anonymous employee’s communication to Chetu. The employee suggests the company was already monitoring him: “You can already monitor all activity on my laptop and I’m sharing my screen.”
According to court documents, the company’s response to this message was to fire the employee. It could have worked in an at-will state like Florida, Chetu’s home state, but it turns out labor laws work a little differently in other parts of the world. The employee sued Chetu for wrongful termination, and the court ruled in his favor, which includes payment of the employee’s legal costs, back wages, a $50,000 fine, and a restraining order. deletion of the employee’s non-competition clause. The court ruled that the company had to pay the employee’s salary, unused vacation days and a number of other costs as well.
“Camera monitoring for 8 hours a day is disproportionate and prohibited in the Netherlands,” the court said in its verdict, and further emphasizes that such surveillance violates the employee’s human rights, citing the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. human rights and fundamental freedoms; “(…) the video surveillance of an employee at his place of work, whether masked or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the private life of the employee (…), and therefore [the court] considers that it constitutes an interference within the meaning of Article 8 [Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms].”
Chetu, in turn, was apparently absent from the trial.
Via NL Times.
Vikings 3-0 in NFC North for first time since 2015, are sole division leaders
So what happened the previous two times the Vikings started 3-0 against the NFC North?
They won the division.
It happened in 2009 when the Vikings won their first five division games. And it happened again in 2015.
After Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings again are 3-0 in the NFC North.
“It’s a great start, and that’s all it is, though,’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings are 4-1 overall and in sole possession of first place in the NFC North due to Green Bay (3-2) losing 27-22 to the New York Giants on Sunday in London.
It must be said that all three of Minnesota’s division wins have come at home, the previous two over the Packers and Detroit. But first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell had earmarked all three early-season games as being very important.
“We talked a lot to our team in training camp about we’re going to get three opportunities to play in the greatest home environment in the NFL against divisional teams to start the season,’’ O’Connell said. “Let’s make sure we use that. So I’m proud of our guys for doing that.’’
The Vikings were surprised when the schedule came out last May that they would play all three of their home NFC North games in the season and all three division road games late in the season, including games Jan. 1 at Green Bay and Jan. 8 at Chicago. With that in mind, Cousins knows it will be a long road.
“We’re going to be talking each week here all the way through to January, and that’s where it really matters is we’ve got to finish strong,’’ he said. “But it’s a great start, and we’ve got to build on it.”
COOK IS ‘GROUND CONTROL’
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook seemingly has recovered well from a shoulder separation suffered Sept. 25 against Detroit.
Cook returned to carry 20 times for 76 yards in a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Oct. 2 in London. On Sunday, he had 18 attempts for 94 yards and ran for two touchdowns.
Asked if is fully recovered from his shoulder injury, Cook said, “We’re playing football.’’ He was more expansive when asked about his showing Sunday.
“I’m just here to be ground control, man,’’ he said. “That’s what I am. I’m ground control, man. I make sure the ground is all right. I feel like we did a great job.”
Cook also caught two passes for 27 yards. He was on the receiving end of a flea-flicker in the second quarter, when Cousins threw a lateral to Justin Jefferson, and the wide receiver tossed a 23-yard pass to Cook down the right side.
“I love it,” Jefferson said. “it’s a chance for me to show off my arm a little bit. I wish he would have scored.”
INJURY UPDATE
Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler was active for the first time Sunday, but his time on the field did not last long. Chandler suffered a broken thumb in the first quarter, and O’Connell said it remains to be seen how long he will be out.
O’Connell said rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game. He said the Vikings will “absolutely follow everything from a protocol standpoint” and do “what absolutely is in the best interest of the player.”
CINE RETURNS
Injured Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine arrived back in the Twin Cities on Saturday night from London, and O’Connell is looking forward to getting him back soon at the TCO Performance Center.
Cine suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg against the Saints, and remained in London to have season-ending surgery two days later. O’Connell said Cine told him Saturday that he planned to watch Sunday’s game on television.
“He’s doing well,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s in great spirits.”
BOOTH DUE BACK
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, was inactive. Booth said it was a game-time decision and that he will return next Sunday at Miami after missing four games.
“I’ll be ready next week,’’ said Booth, injured in the Sept. 11 opener against the Packers. “We just wanted to be smart.”
Also inactive for Minnesota were wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring), offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.
UC Berkeley will offer a new course on Nicki Minaj in its spring 2023 semester; The artist says she would “love to stop”
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) — A new Nicki Minaj-focused class is coming to UC Berkeley and the hip-hop star says she wants to visit.
A Cal professor announced the class on Twitter. It’s called “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Woman” & Hip Hop Feminisms.” The course will be offered by the Department of African American Studies.
According to the professor, it will focus on Minaj’s career within the larger context of hip-hop and feminism. She says she is still finalizing the details and the course will be offered in the spring.
Minaj may make an appearance, tweeting that she’d like to pass.
Rain-Fed Landslide Sweeps Venezuela City; 22 dead – The Denver Post
By ANDRY RINCON
LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a town in central Venezuela, killing at least 22 as it dragged mud, rocks and trees in neighborhoods, authorities said on Sunday. Dozens of people are missing.
Residents of Las Tejerías in Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial town in Aragua state 87 kilometers southwest of Caracas, had just seconds to get to safety on Saturday night as debris tumbled down a mountain on them.
The official death toll rose to 22 after 20 bodies were recovered on Sunday, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told state-owned Venezolana de Televisión.
“There was a large landslide in the central area of Las Tejerías” where five streams overflowed, she said from the scene of the disaster. “We have already found 22 dead; there are more than 52 missing.
“There are still people locked up,” Rodríguez said. “We are trying to save them, save them alive.”
She said shelters will be set up for people who have lost their homes.
Further up the mountainside, most homes were swept away, including those of a group of evangelicals who were praying when the landslide hit, said housewife Carmen Teresa Chirinos, a resident of Las Tejerías. . Tearful families hugged in front of destroyed homes and businesses.
“There are a lot of people missing,” Chirinos said.
A few hours earlier, Major General Carlos Pérez Ampueda, Deputy Minister of Risk Management and Civil Protection, had said via Twitter that several people were missing in the neighborhoods of El Béisbol and La Agotada, in the north of the city. Dozens of homes were damaged by the landslide.
Rescuers were carrying out search operations with trained dogs and drones, Pérez Ampueda said. Crews of workers and heavy machinery cleared debris to clear roads and restore power and water services.
“So many families have lost their homes and I, as a businessman, have lost my pizzeria,” said Luis Fuentes, who opened his pizzeria two years ago. “Look, I have nothing.”
Aragua Governor Karina Carpio said the floodwaters had “terribly affected” 21 sectors in Las Tejerías, capital of the municipality of Santos Michelena, which has some 54,000 inhabitants.
Over the past week, torrential rains have caused flooding in 11 of Venezuela’s 23 states.
President Nicolás Maduro said 20,000 officials, including rescuers and members of the security forces, have been deployed to affected areas.
Associated Press reporters Jorge Rueda contributed reporting from Caracas and Matías Delacroix from Las Tejerías.
