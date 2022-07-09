I’m a super fan of Dollar Tree – the top nine must-buy products this July, with special items for your holiday

A SUPER FAN shared what he thinks are the nine must-buy items at Dollar Tree this month, including things to take on vacation.

The Deal Guy has more than 2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and has shared his must-have list of things to snag this July.

Matt Granite, aka “The Deal Guy,” said the list he’s put together might be his “best yet.”

Here are nine of his top dollar tree tips.

1. Travel size product

Granite said amid a summer travel boom this is “a segment you don’t want to miss”.

“Compared to a retailer like CVS, the prices range from $1.50 to almost $2 per item – compared to Dollar Tree, where they’re all cheaper.”

He said at Dollar Tree — the freshly stocked items, including toothpaste, mouthwash and shampoo, all cost $1.25.

2. Fridge Storage Bin

He pointed out that these are brand new and wide enough to hold those soda cans and line them up neatly in the fridge.

Granite says he uses them himself in his own fridge.

He said the bonus is “the outside handle can also hold a label, meaning these could work in a pantry or medicine cabinet.”

3. Plastic ice trays and kitchen utensils

Granite notes that Dollar Tree’s ice cube shakers are essential for the summer months of July in both round and square sliding bases. Along the same lines, Granite also suggests plastic ice cubes for convenience.

He would further explain that there are also different types of plastic bowls and plates designed after animals that kids will love for any kind of barbecues and bbqs.

4. Confetti and Tiki Torch Fuel

For any type of summer backyard party, Granite notes that Dollar Tree also has great decor and confetti options for just $1.25, including flower cups to hold drinks and add personality to the occasion.

Anyone who has tiki torches in their yard will also be pleased to find torch fuel that not only ignites easily but also keeps unwanted insects away.

5. Detergents

In fifth place for the nine products you need this summer, Granite moved towards cleaning products. Oxygen Orange Grease Remover is a great option for cleaning ovens, grills, and other surfaces, according to The Deal Guy.

LA’s Totally Awesome Wool Wash was another must-have, and while it may seem odd for the season, Granite explains, it’s perfect for cleaning delicates.

Last but not least, there’s ArmorAll Car Disinfectant for any spills or messes on the go this summer.

6. Auto Products

There are a handful of items for your car to buy at Dollar Tree this summer.

Granite indicates a 7 liter car drain pan to place under your vehicle if it is prone to leaking oil.

There’s also a car odor remover that comes in two different scents: New Car Fresh and Black Glacier.

But Granite points out that the smells weren’t very accurate either.

7. Kitchen/Barbecue Products

Dollar Tree has a product that Granite says everyone should have — especially during BBQ season.

The electronic timer can be kept outside of your grill to keep track of how long your meal has been cooking.

A vegetable brush is also available to help you clean your produce this summer.

Dollar Tree also sells decorative lids for mason jars.

These can be used to create “beautiful floral arrangements,” as Granite points out, which can enhance any table setting.

8. Children’s entertainment products

Dollar Tree has a wide variety of products and toys to keep kids entertained.

Granite pointed out a sensory pop toy that comes in bright colors that was a favorite of his daughter.

The store also sells packs of 100 water balloons.

There are also water toys and other outdoor games for purchase, all at Dollar Tree’s low cost.

And when it’s time to stock up on back-to-school stuff, the store also has prices that rival the competition.

9. Technical Items

Surprisingly, Dollar Tree offers a variety of tech items for purchase.

The store has stereo headphones that are comparable to other similar stores but at a better price.

These are a great addition to shopping for your upcoming vacation.