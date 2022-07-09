Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands During Romantic Broadway Date Night

KYIV, Ukraine — As U.S. officials poring over maps charting the progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, their Ukrainian counterparts are keeping tabs on another kind of competition in the United States: the upcoming U.S. parliamentary elections. mid-term.
Seth Lugo emotional as he admits Mets future ‘is a mystery’
Relievers are supposed to have short memories, but Seth Lugo could be forgiven if he delved deep into his past.
The right-hander was drafted by the Mets in the 34th round of the 2011 draft at Centenary College in Louisiana, a Division III school. The lottery ticket has unlikely gone up in the Mets system. He became a major leaguer, making his debut in 2016 as a swingman. He eventually found a home as a reliable reliever and climbed the all-time appearance charts by a Mets pitcher.
“That’s all I’ve ever known,” Lugo said after the Mets’ third game, the season-ending loss to the Padres, 6-0, in Sunday’s wildcard round. He was asked about his memories, and his eyes reappeared, though his mouth didn’t follow. “I’m not very good with that stuff.”
At a Mets club with a sea of free agents, Lugo is less advertised than Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo but still quietly valuable.
Lugo didn’t shed a tear, but his pauses betrayed his emotions. For seven seasons, Lugo was a staple outside the bullpen and appeared in 275 career regular season games, good for 15th all-time by a Mets pitcher.
Until this year, Lugo had never tasted the playoffs, and then the Mets force-fed him. He recorded two strikeouts — two strikeouts — in the seventh inning Sunday, when he was used for a third straight game. He had recorded a one-out save on Saturday and did not allow a run in the series.
After the loss, he kept his jersey and returned to the grass at Citi Field with his family to fit everything in as a member of the home team for what might be the last time.
At 32, Lugo will enter the free market for the first time, and he will not be alone. Diaz is the Mets’ bullpen free agent headliner, but Adam Ottavino, Trevor May, Joely Rodriguez and Trevor Williams are also on the roster.
Lugo said he would like to return to the Mets, but acknowledged the myriad unknowns.
“I don’t know. The future is a mystery. I’ve been with this organization for 12 years, so,” Lugo said, before pausing. “It’s a long time.”
Lugo has seen the changes in the organization, especially those that helped the Mets win 101 games this season. He credited the “teammates, the coaching staff, so many new people they brought in” who helped the franchise seem to be turning a corner.
“It’s just great to be part of something special,” Lugo said.
New York Post
Dub Nation flocks to Chase Center to watch Warriors vs. Lakers preseason game; Fans react to Draymond Green’s absence
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors and their fans were back on the court for the first time this preseason on Sunday night in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“It’s our first time at Chase Center, so we’re excited to bring the boys. We’ve been following the Warriors forever!” said Derek Fung, who lives in San Carlos. He went out with his wife and two young sons.
But before the start of the season, Dub Nation is dealing with the fallout of a leaked video showing Warriors star forward Draymond Green hitting teammate Jordan Poole.
“After the final, maybe there are conversations about how the team should be run. Passions are running high. We just hope it all works out and they come together. We all support the team,” Fung said.
RELATED: Draymond Green Takes Time Away From Warriors After Punch
Green has since apologized to the team, Poole and Poole’s family. He says he’s taking time away from the team.
“For me, that’s the job at hand, restoring confidence in our dressing room,” Green said at a press conference on Saturday.
But all of this comes with mixed reactions from fans.
“There’s no audio for (the video). You don’t know what was going on. I just thought it really could have been handled differently by Draymond,” said Juan Marinas, who lives in San Leandro. .
RELATED: Sources: Warriors ‘Aggressively Investigate’ Leaked Sparring Video
Many fans like Marinas suggest a long suspension is unlikely to serve as further repentance.
The NBA is a multi-billion dollar business. The team – and the fans – want wins.
“I think this team is going to take that into consideration: would you rather lose a few more games and teach Draymond a lesson – that he probably won’t learn? Because that’s just the guy he is. Or, just keep it in there and get the two of you talking about it and then win some more games,” Marinas said.
But others argue that too often athletes get a slap on the wrist for bad behavior. They want more than an apology.
RELATED: Warriors Draymond Green apologizes for fighting Jordan Poole in practice
“Hang it for the home game when they do the whole awards show,” said Leslie Yotseya, who lives in Alameda.
Warriors fan Robbin Hayes, who has hair dyed Warriors blue, says excluding Green would send a message.
“It says it’s not okay. It’s a big prize you’ve won and you can’t be a part of it,” Hayes said.
“I feel like we’ve seen this behavior over and over again. Draymond just can’t control his emotions. It’s frustrating as a fan. I remember driving from San Jose in 2016 and to know that he was suspended and it cost us the finals,” said Hamza Chowdhry.
RELATED: Warriors examine Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole
Chowdhry says it’s time to think about the future. He thinks Poole could be the face of the franchise of the future. Chowdhry says the Warriors need to support the next generation.
“We had a lot of exciting new talent with the young squad, and I really felt like Draymond’s actions kind of took us a few steps back,” Chowdhry said. “And as the leader of the team, it’s a bit like losing faith in your leader. It could really destroy the team internally.”
The Warriors, minus Green, lost on Sunday. They fall to 2-1 this pre-season.
Putin Says Crimea Bridge Blast Was Ukraine’s ‘Terrorist Act’
- Vladimir Putin has declared that the explosion of the Kerch Strait bridge was a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukraine.
- Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion, although its officials have hinted at it.
- Ukrainian officials have also repeatedly accused Russia of terrorism in the ongoing war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out an act of terrorism after the Kerch Strait Bridge, an important link between Russia and Crimea, was damaged by an explosion on Saturday.
Putin’s comments on Sunday, published by Russian state media TASS, pointed the finger at Ukraine for the attack.
“This is a terrorist act aimed at destroying the essential civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation. It was ordered, drafted and carried out by the special services of Ukraine,” he said during the interview. an interview with Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian investigative commission.
—Resonant News (@Resonant_News) October 9, 2022
Putin’s remarks came the same day Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, told Kremlin-linked journalist Nadana Fridrikhson that Russia would seek to kill the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.
“Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect,” Medvedev said in an interview published on Sunday. on Fridrikhson’s Telegram channel.
“It was a terrorist act and sabotage by the criminal Kyiv regime,” Medvedev added. “There was never any doubt about it. All the reports were presented and conclusions were drawn.”
The Kerch Strait Bridge explosion damaged a key supply route between Russia and its troops deployed in southern Ukraine. The bridge is also symbolically important to Putin, who drove a truck over it in May 2018 to celebrate its opening – four years after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Putin’s allies are now pushing for retaliation for the blast, which killed at least three people.
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Moscow of committing terrorist acts.
In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia “the greatest source of terrorism in the world today” while accusing it of murdering Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was after Zelenskyy branded Russia a “terrorist” state in June and called for its expulsion from the United Nations.
In September, Ukraine also accused Russia of carrying out a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, which carry natural gas from Russia to Europe, although Moscow did not claim responsibility. responsibility for the incident.
Although Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the Kerch Strait Bridge explosion, tweets from officials hinted at the country’s involvement.
“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning”, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Zelenskyy, tweeted Saturday. “Anything illegal must be destroyed. Anything stolen is sent back to Ukraine. All Russian occupiers are expelled.”
Ukraine official Twitter account also responded to the outburst with the comment: “sick burn”.
businessinsider
The 18 Items Melissa Caddick’s Husband Wants to Keep From a Fraudster’s Massive Diamond Loot
The massive list of diamonds, jewelry and designer brands Melissa Caddick’s recipients want to sell before Christmas – and the 18 items the scammer’s husband wants for himself claiming they belong to him
- Melissa Caddick’s Diamond Massive Sale Will Happen Before Christmas
- Sale of 72 items including diamonds and a $250,000 necklace with an 83-carat stone
- The husband of a fraudster, Anthony Koletti wants to block the sale of 18 jewels
- Koletti claims that some of them were “gifted” to him by jeweler Stefano Canturi
- Caddick’s brother and parents also want to block the sale of items
A massive sale of diamonds, jewelry, paintings, designer clothes and other assets by fraudster Melissa Caddick before Christmas is partially disputed by her husband and family.
Sale of scammer’s jaw-dropping designer jewelry collection includes pieces bought with the $23million she stole, mostly from family and friends, including a $250,000 necklace , named Stella, which includes an outrageous 83-carat black sapphire.
A total of 72 jewels, paintings by artists such as John Olsen and designer clothes from Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balmain and Chanel will be auctioned off without contest.
But Australia’s Federal Court heard on Monday that Caddick’s husband, Anthony Koletti, had filed an objection to the sale of 18 pieces of jewelery – including his wife’s earrings, necklace and bracelet and a diamond cross and in gold which he often wore in his company.
In court papers, Koletti claimed in court papers that the items Caddick bought from his favorite jewelry designer Stefano Canturi were later “gifted” to him.
Melissa Caddick wears her favorite $250,000 sapphire and diamond necklace which will be sold, but her husband Anthony Koletti wants to keep her cufflinks and 17 other items
Anthony Koletti has filed an objection to the sale of 18 Stefano Canturi jewels, including the diamond and gold cross he wears (above) and other signature pieces
The Canturi ‘Cubist’ necklace worth over $100,000 was one of many statement pieces the scammer bought from his favorite jeweler and will be put up for sale by receivers
The 18 items listed are all by Canturi and include an 18k white gold Cubish signature ring set with 16 baguette-cut black sapphires, plus a flower pendant, a black sapphire dog tag pendant and a gold skull pendant with diamond teeth that Caddick bought for $4500.
The court heard on Monday that Caddick’s brother, Adam Grimley, also planned to challenge the sale of a superannuation fund and he asked for extra time to challenge it in court.
He also learned that due to the fact that the inquest into the death of Melissa Caddick had only been heard in part, the fact of the fraudster’s death and the date of his death were not yet established.
The jaw-dropping $250,000 necklace Melissa Caddick had specially made with an 83-carat black sapphire
Anthony Koletti requested that items from his wife’s jewelry collection not be sold during the catcher’s sale, including Stefano Canturi’s earrings
The jewelry stash found in Melissa Caddick’s home when it was raided a day before she disappeared in November 2020 included necklaces clustered with diamonds and other stones
MELISSA CADDICK JEWELRY HUSBAND ANTHONY KOLETTI WANTS TO KEEP
1. Canturi Signature necklace onyx, diamonds and pearls
2. Canturi Signature bracelet onyx, diamonds and pearls
3. Pair of Canturi Diamond Flower Earrings
4. Canturi Medallion in 18k White Gold Cubism and 18k White Gold Curb Link Neck Chain
5. Canturi three-quarter black diamond bangle
6. Canturi 18K White Gold Black Rhodium Plated Skull
7. Canturi Cubism Collection 18k White Gold Bracelet with Baguette Black Sapphire Channel Set on Clasp
8. Canturi Cubism Collection Bracelet in 18k white gold with three channels of black sapphires set on the clasp
9. Canturi Cubism Collection 18k White Gold Bracelet with 104 Square and Baguette Cut Black Sapphires
10. Canturi Odyssey Collection Flower Pendant and Chain in 18k White Gold and Diamonds
11. Canturi Cubism Collection Pavé Black Sapphire Dog Tag Pendant
12. Canturi Cubism Collection ring with baguette-cut black sapphires
13. Canturi Men’s Dress Ring from the New Prototype Collection
14. Canturi Labyrinth Collection Men’s Dress Ring with Black Diamonds
15. Pair of Canturi Cubism cufflinks in 18ct white gold and black onyx
16. Canturi 18k white gold baguette set and square cut diamonds cubism cross pendant
17. Wide cubism ring in 18k white gold 4.26 carats black sapphires
18. Canturi Cubism ring in 19k white gold
It is understood Caddick’s parents, Ted and Barb Grimley, are planning to challenge the receivers’ sale of the Edgecliff penthouse they live in, which their daughter bought with stolen cash for $2.5million in 2016 .
The Dover Heights home where Caddick lived with Mr Koletti, where she was last seen alive in November 2020, is currently on the market and is expected to sell for up to $15million.
Caddick’s running shoe washed up on Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast in February last year.
The remains found inside the shoe were identified as those of Ms Caddick.
Melissa Caddick wearing some of her favorite jewelry from a massive collection mostly designed by Stefano Canturi and including sapphires, diamonds and onyx statement pieces
The recipients have 72 pieces of jewelry they want to sell before Christmas, and there are 18 other items that Anthony Koletti disputes, saying he wants to keep because they were given to him.
The parents of Melissa Caddick (Barb and Ted, above) are challenging the sale of the Edgecliff penthouse their crook daughter bought for them to live in using some of their own funds
Among the items listed to be sold by court-appointed receivers are a Cartier Panther wristwatch, a pair of Gucci silver heart earrings and a Canturi Cubism Collection necklace – complete with aquamarine, sapphire and 165 diamonds.
An inquest into Ms Caddick’s alleged death heard that Mr Canturi himself was due to deliver his final order, the $100,000 diamond necklace and matching bracelet, personally on Friday November 13, 2020.
She disappeared the day before, never to be seen again.
dailymail us
As US midterm elections approach, anxiety mounts in Kyiv over pro-Putin Republicans
Uncertainty over future US support is mounting as pollsters predict Republicans will regain control of the House of Representatives. Some Republican lawmakers and candidates have expressed dissatisfaction with the giant aid sums, citing competing security concerns about China, national priorities and the need for greater oversight.
Daria Kaleniuk, an anti-corruption activist who led a delegation of Ukrainian women fighters to Washington last month, noted that nearly all House Republicans voted against a bridge funding bill that provided $12 billion for the ‘Ukraine.
“So that means we are entering the dangerous waters of making Ukraine a partisan issue and supporting Ukraine a partisan issue,” Kaleniuk said.
Fears, however timid, that US support may falter are creating a sense of additional pressure in Kyiv.
A senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly, said Ukraine’s near-total dependence on foreign military and economic aid meant its military had to quickly resume as much territory under Russian control as possible before any potential weakening of the West. Support.
“The midterm elections in the United States are one of the factors that have us worried about the winter,” the official said. “Russia will gain an advantage with the new Congress and with the Europeans blackmailing them on energy policy. This is why the current offensive is so important.
The United States and its allies will increase pressure on Russia after annexation
Other Ukrainian officials said they remained confident US aid would continue.
Oleksander Zavytnevych, who heads the National Security and Defense Committee of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, said US public support for Ukraine in the war remained strong domestically despite reluctance from some Republicans , and therefore did not fear that American aid would decrease. .
“What politician does not support the opinion of his constituent? said Zavytnevych. “After all, US support is a certain strategic milestone” for America’s own security.
President Biden, on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week reiterated his promise that Washington would support Ukraine “as long as it takes”, suggesting a long-term campaign to provide the weapons needed to push Russian troops out of occupied towns and villages and prevent illegal annexation by Putin from four Ukrainian provinces are taking place on the ground.
Since February, the Biden administration has sent Ukraine more than $17 billion in military aid, including missile systems and drones. The White House has frequently faced calls from lawmakers on both sides for faster and greater assistance, which, combined with ongoing appeals from Kyiv, has helped to increase the supply of heavier weapons and more long range for combat.
But as American consumers grapple with inflation and a slowing economy, polls indicate fewer Republicans believe the United States has a responsibility to protect Ukraine. An August poll by Morning Consult showed that US anxiety about the war declined faster among Republicans than among Democrats.
For Ukrainians, the moment echoes the toxic political dispute over the Trump administration’s denial of military aid to Ukraine, which resulted in the then-president’s removal from office in 2019. This time, Ukrainians are determined to stay out of the partisan crossfire.
“It’s not our business to discuss or help anyone” in American politics, said Vasily Chaly, who served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington from 2015 to 2019. “Our business is to maintain a strong relationship with the American people.
Chaly recalled the intense debate over supplying arms to Ukraine, then locked in a war with Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region, during his tenure in Washington. The sale of small arms began in 2015 and 2016 under the Obama administration. In 2017, the Trump administration authorized the supply of Javelin anti-tank missiles.
Since its inception, the largely bipartisan support of the United States has defied the prevailing animosity in Congress.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, are among Republican leaders on Capitol Hill who have championed aid military to Ukraine.
Winter is approaching in Ukraine – and a battle of endurance awaits you
But other Republicans, including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) and Roger Williams (R-Tx.), have expressed reluctance. Influential conservative pundits such as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, have questioned where the money is going for Ukraine and warned of “mission drift” in US support.
It has even led some Republicans to worry about continued US support for Ukraine.
“I hope the safety and security aspect wins out,” said a Republican congressional aide. “But I think there is a question mark.”
While Chaly is among the Ukrainians calling for sophisticated equipment, including tanks and fighter jets, he said he understands the focus of some US lawmakers on domestic issues.
“Every country should pay for health, for education, for internal programs, for jobs – it’s completely understandable,” he said. “But if you don’t secure your country and your people, you can’t think about development.”
Ukrainians also fear that Russia could use the election to reduce bipartisan support, potentially using strategies like those the US government deemed Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko suggested that Russian media stories and misinformation could sway US lawmakers to Ukraine’s detriment. “Of course, I’m worried that some politicians aren’t getting the right information,” Klitschko said. “The Russians use the media so hard against the world.”
Last month, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) posted, then deleted, a tweet that echoed Kremlin language and called for an end to “gifts to Ukraine.” He then released a statement reaffirming his position on US aid. “We have to oppose Putin, but American taxpayers shouldn’t bear the vast majority of the cost,” he said.
As his troops retreat, Russia’s defense chief comes under fire at home
Republican officials warned that the recent spending vote did not necessarily indicate a sharp reduction in support, noting that aid to Ukraine was only one item funded by the bill. They also said Republican support could be bolstered by Ukraine’s military gains or Russia’s atrocities and nuclear threats.
Oleksandr Kornienko, deputy chairman of the Rada, noted that Putin devoted much of his speech last week to his annexations to a long list of Russian grievances against the United States and the West, signaling his ambitions and his wider animosity.
“But the war is taking place in Ukraine, on the territory of Ukraine. Our people are dying,” Kornienko said. “Therefore, it is in the interests of the civilized world to continue to help Ukraine defeat Putin on Ukrainian territory…so that it does not spread to Europe and other countries of the world.”
As U.S. aid adds up, lawmakers from every party are calling for more robust oversight in hopes of avoiding the waste and diversion that characterizes much of the huge sums of U.S. aid provided to Iraq and to Afghanistan.
Ukraine is working to step up accountability efforts, creating a new parliamentary oversight body and organizing tours of arms depots, according to Zavytnevych. So far, he said, there have been no substantiated complaints about the diversion or misuse of foreign weapons.
While recognizing what the US election results can bring, Ukrainians continue to argue for the global cost of inaction.
“What we can do as Ukrainians is continue to properly explain to the world what Russians are doing,” said Kaleniuk, who heads an anti-corruption group. “Whether [we] are properly armed, we are capable of winning, and this war must be won more quickly. Otherwise, it will cost the Americans too much.
John Hudson in Washington contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: what you need to know
The last: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed decrees to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following referendums held that have been widely denounced as illegal. Follow our live updates here.
The answer: The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions against Russia, in response to the annexations, targeting government officials and their family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Friday that Ukraine was seeking an “accelerated ascent” into NATO, in apparent response to annexations.
In Russia: Putin declared a military mobilization on September 21 to call up up to 300,000 reservists in a dramatic attempt to reverse the setbacks of his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of over 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and further protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
The fight: Ukraine launched a successful counter-offensive that forced a large Russian retreat into the northeast Kharkiv region in early September as troops fled towns and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large quantities of military equipment.
Pictures: Washington Post photographers have been in the field since the start of the war. Here are some of their most powerful works.
How you can help: Here’s how those in the United States can support the people of Ukraine as well as what people around the world have donated.
Read our full coverage of the Russia–Ukraine War. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.
washingtonpost
Eagles remain undefeated, hang in there to beat Cardinals 20-17
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the only undefeated team in the NFL, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola’s late field goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed right.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3.
The Cardinals never led, but looked set to push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed for 43 yards. The kick looked good for a split second, but then veered hard to the right and outside the uprights. Ammendola was elevated to the active roster due to a hip injury to starter Matt Prater.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray missed a first down on second down on last down, then kicked the ball on third down to force Ammendola’s attempt with 22 seconds left.
Philadelphia scored the field goal on a 17-play, 70-yard run that lasted nearly eight minutes. Hurts extended the drive twice with 1-yard runs down the middle on third down, getting a big push from his offensive line to have enough room to dive forward.
Cameron Dicker – who was playing in place of the injured Jake Elliott – easily made the 23-yard field goal. Philadelphia’s defense kept Arizona’s offense out of the end zone on the final drive, then ran off the field to celebrate Ammendola’s kick miss.
Hurts completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards. He also ran for 61 yards.
Arizona (2-3) has lost all three of its home games this season while winning two on the road.
The Eagles held Murray mostly in check, limiting him to just 28 of 42 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Eagles saw their 14-0 lead reduced to 14-10 at halftime on Matt Ammendola’s 20-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The Cardinals kept the player alive with a fake punt, sending the ball straight to Williams, who ran seven yards for the first down.
Hurts pushed the stack for a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The quarterback was 5 of 7 for 56 yards on the 64-yard run as the Eagles moved methodically down.
He scored his second touchdown in the second quarter on another 1-yard run for a 14-0 advantage.
The Cardinals finally fought back, with Marquise Brown getting rid of several potential tacklers on a 25-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 14-7.
SLOW STARTS
The Cardinals haven’t scored in the first quarter this season, battling from behind in all five games. They also lost all three games at home, while winning both games on the road.
Arizona has had a tough schedule at home this season, facing the Chiefs, Rams and Eagles.
HAPPY BRYCE
The Eagles have a fan in Phillies star Bryce Harper, who helped his baseball team knock out the St. Louis Cardinals in Newfoundland’s wildcard round on Saturday.
During the celebration, Harper said he can’t wait to see the Eagles beat the “other cardinals”.
INJURIES
Eagles: The Philadelphia inactives included K Jake Elliott (ankle) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder). … LG Landon Dickerson (leg) left the game in the first quarter.
Cardinals: Arizona played without starting center Rodney Hudson (knee). … RB James Conner (ribs) left the game just before half-time. Two of the team’s substitute RBs, Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring), also left the game in the second half.
NEXT
Eagles: Host the Cowboys next Sunday.
Cardinals: travel to face the Seahawks next Sunday.
