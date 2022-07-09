Kim Kardashian slammed comments about “cruel” and “mean girls” encouraging women to get plastic surgery

KIM Kardashian has been criticized for her “cruel” and “mean girl” comments when encouraging women to get plastic surgery.

Kim, 41, made the remarks during a revealing interview with Allure.

Problematicfame, a popular beauty standards awareness social media account, posted an excerpt of the interview to their Instagram Stories.

The snippet begins with interviewer Danielle Pargament writing, “After what feels like a long time, Kim Kardashian stops staring at my forehead and tells me to get botox.

She continues: “It’s a fact. Just like a grandmother could confirm that the melon she kept saying was overripe was indeed overripe.”

The author concludes: “[Kim] goes on without emotion. Maybe some filler under my eyes. Oh, and I could use microblading on my eyebrows.”

The Instagram user captioned the exception in response to the quote, “I hope this interviewer realizes they don’t need anything and I hope Kim realizes that projecting her insecurities onto others is very lame, to say the least.” .”

A Reddit user posted the story on a board titled “When you thought this interview couldn’t get any worse” with an eye-rolling emoji.

Kardashian fans rushed to the comment thread to point out what a “mean girl” Kim was.

One Redditor commented, “God Kim is just the worst.”

Another fan added: “What the heck. She’s on another planet [for real]”.

A third person wrote: “You did such a good job making her look like a goddess. She’s a damn mean girl.”

While others added, “god she’s like a real baddie now” and “she’s showing her true colors”.

Another fan agreed, writing, “If you go back and take a good look at KUWTK Kim has always been a mean girl.”

“UNSEXY” NOTE

One such recently resurfaced clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows the SKIMS founder calling sister Kourtney Kardashian, 43, “unsexy” in a private conversation with younger sister Khloe, 38.

The clip began with Kim highlighting Khloe’s trimmed looks while the younger sibling wore a sports bra and leggings.

The LA native asks, “How’s your stomach so flat?” before acknowledging, “This is the best shape you’ve ever been in.”

An uncertain Khloe can’t accept the award as she replies, “I’m not there yet.”

Kim can’t take it and replies, “Yes you do, you’ve been saying that for almost two years and I don’t know how much closer you’ll get?”

The Good American founder admits she’s still “uncomfortable.”

Kim then tells her, “I feel like our brand has a reputation for being sexy, and there’s literally nothing sexy about me.”

She then casts unnecessary, if possibly unintentional, shadows on her older sister, commenting, “Kourtney doesn’t really bring the sexy I’m not gonna lie.”

She asked about it

The interviewer later gives Kim a hint at her “mean” observations, writing, “Before you blame her for being judgmental and mean, I should say I absolutely asked for it. Twice.”

The Hulu star made several other admissions during her face-to-face conversation with the Allure journalist.

The interviewer asked, “What’s on your face right now?”

The Kardashians star pointed to the gap between her brows, then admitted “a little botox.”

Kim then adds, “But I was actually chilling.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also admitted that she “never filled in” her lips and cheeks.

Kim revealed that her lashes are “real” and “never had lash extensions before.”

The TV personality tells the interviewer that she “cares about her looks,” saying, “Looking good is really important to me.”

She concluded: “I usually do my beauty treatments late at night. After everyone is in bed, I do laser treatments.”

Kim filed for divorce from her ex Kanye West, 44, in February 2021.

The former partners share their four children: North, nine, Chicago, three, Saint, six, and Psalm, three.

Kim is currently dating 28-year-old Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

