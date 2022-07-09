Kirkee Cantt Recruitment 2022 » Ae, Je, Staff Nurse 16 Post

Lunar Alert: Avoid purchases or big decisions from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. EDT today (7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon shifts from Aries to Taurus.

Happy Birthday Monday, October 10, 2022:

You have grace and elegance. You are intelligent, well organized and articulate in a pleasant way. You have a teasing, friendly quality that likes to provoke. This is a powerful year because you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. Expect promotions, awards and leadership opportunities.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★

Stay safe. For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign, which will always heighten your emotions, especially if you feel comfortable with the trigger. This day begins with intense sensations. You feel you are right, which could lead you to antagonize bosses, parents, and authority figures. Easy to do. Tonight: Money problems.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★

It’s a bit of a tricky day because in private you might have strong reactions to someone, or maybe the media, on matters related to politics, religion, or racial issues. You might disagree with something. Or maybe it’s something that triggers a personal response within you. Tonight: You win!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★

Be careful when talking to others today. You might react to someone because it’s a personal, compulsive feeling you have. If you take a moment to think, you might not even agree with yourself! Don’t be quick to disagree with a friend or group. Think first. Tonight: Loneliness.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★

There’s no doubt that you disagree with a parent, boss, or someone in authority (especially a woman) about something today. You may want to ask yourself if this is a deep, instinctive emotional reaction. Is it really something you want to fight for? Tonight: be friendly.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★

Controversial questions might elicit a response from you today, especially if it’s something in the media or something to do with politics, religion, or racial issues. Could this be your own emotional power struggle? Don’t let anyone manipulate you. Do not manipulate anyone else. Tonight: You are noticed.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★

You have strong opinions on financial matters related to inheritances, shared assets, financial matters and insurance matters. You intend to hold on. You will fight anyone who opposes you. Make sure your facts are correct. Tonight: Explore!

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★

While you may feel at odds with someone close today, keep in mind that the Sun is now in your sign. And today, Mercury also enters your sign, which means you have all your diplomatic skills at your disposal. Use your skillful means. Tonight: Check your finances.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★

Today, some people feel hot under the collar because the issues are important to them. You might encounter this with a co-worker who wants to introduce improvements and reforms, or maybe he is resisting those improvements. Know what is happening. Tonight: Cooperate.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★

Parents need to be patient with children today because emotions run high. When the Moon is in Aries, people are prone to mindless fights. Also, as the Moon disagrees with Pluto in the morning, there is tension in the air. Tonight: work.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★

Family conflicts could take place this morning, especially with a relative of the family. It’s not the ideal way to start your day or even your week. Do what you can to maintain harmony at home. Keep peace, because family is important to you. Tonight: play!

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★

Chances are you’ll encounter power struggles with someone today about just about anything. Someone could play the victim or use guilt or some kind of subversive technique to get what they want. Rise above that. Take the high road. Tonight: Cocoon.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★

Money squabbles could take place today, especially this morning. Or maybe there is a dispute over ownership of something. Think twice before speaking, because it’s easy to give in to a sudden urge or impulse that’s just a knee-jerk reaction. Keep your cool. Tonight: Talks.

BORN TODAY

Actress Amanda Burton (1956), actor Bradley Whitford (1959), actor Charles Dance (1946)