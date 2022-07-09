News
Kylie Jenner Goes Off On Alleged Instacart Worker For ‘Lying’ About Hearing Her Son ‘Scream’
View gallery Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner shut down claims by a TikToker named Pablo Tamayo, who claimed that he made a delivery to the reality star’s home in a video on Wednesday, July 6. Pablo shared his story about allegedly making an Instacart delivery to Kylie’s home, but the beauty entrepreneur fired back to say that […]
Despite the fog, the Blue Angels showed American military might, aerobatics in the skies of the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It’s become one of San Francisco’s most popular and loudest traditions: the Blue Angels air show, which headlines San Francisco’s Fleet Week.
The Blue Angels take to the skies between the Golden Gate and Alcatraz for a show of American military might and aerial acrobatics.
“We used to live across the bay, Moffet Field. And my dad, he loved going to the Blue Angels. So we keep going,” said Wendy Nesbit, who now lives in Fremont.
San Francisco Fleet Week was started in 1981 by then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein. It has become the largest annual celebration of the United States Armed Forces in the country.
VIDEO: Watch the parade of ships float through SF Bay for Fleet Week 2022
The air show may have become an annual tradition for Nesbit’s family, but she says fog this year made visibility difficult and may have shortened the show.
“Today was supposed to be the beautiful day. That’s why we came. It was cold and foggy. And I think they forgot some things because of the fog,” she said.
Fleet Week is expected to draw more than one million visitors to San Francisco and generate nearly $10 million in revenue for the city as it emerges from the pandemic.
“It’s the kind of stuff you see on TV, and it’s great to be outside and see it in person,” said Sayra Yepez, an Oakland resident who’s been out with her family.
This is the second time that Humberto Arevalo has taken part in Fleet Week. Time was an issue for some, but that wasn’t his biggest complaint.
RELATED: SF FLEET WEEK 2022: Everything You Need To Know About Blue Angels, Schedule & More
“City services, not a lot of restrooms. Stuff like that. I think they need more police because (it was a little crazy). But that’s okay. This is San Francisco. We understand,” said Arevalo, who is quick to point out that he and his friends still felt safe.
“I like the noise,” said Scott Richardson, who is usually one of the event’s biggest critics. He traveled from Patterson with his parents and 5-year-old son.
Ronald Oliver was thrilled to step out for his very first Blue Angels show. But he admits he returns home a bit disappointed, mainly because of the fog.
“I guess it was cloudy today and (the Blue Angels) couldn’t do a lot. I was hoping to see a lot more,” Oliver said. “Maybe next year. I’ll be back next year.”
Struggling tiny home builder Holy Ground Tiny Homes evicted from Englewood warehouse
Holy Ground Tiny Homes, a struggling builder that has infuriated customers with years-long wait times and lies, was evicted from one of its two warehouses in Englewood on Friday.
The nonprofit owed $31,270 in unpaid rent when it left its office at 4731 S. Santa Fe Circle, according to court documents. That was 19 months into a five-year lease.
A BusinessDen reporter visited the site on Tuesday and found it empty inside, although signage on the windows still referred to it as Holy Ground headquarters.
Through its attorney, Holy Ground declined to comment on the eviction or answer questions about what it means for the production of its Tiny Homes. The location was one of two where Holy Ground, which has a large backlog, built homes.
On Aug. 29, BusinessDen first reported that Holy Ground, founded by convicted fraudster Matthew Sowash in 2019, took some customers’ life savings, kept them waiting years for homes that were due to arrive in months and refused refunds.
Two days later, Sowash sent out a letter to past and current customers. In it, he apologized for the long wait times, but said his business model was working. He attached a copy of the BusinessDen article, called it “damaging” and chastised customers for talking to reporters.
“That’s why I’ve always insisted on not bringing negativity to what we’re trying to do, because that will only hurt us, not help us,” Sowash wrote in the Aug. 31 letter.
As he did in an interview with BusinessDen for the article, Sowash in his letter touted plans for a village of tiny homes in far north Denver. He said it would raise more than $1.5 million in capital, allowing Holy Ground to increase production and reduce its multi-year wait times. But, he wrote, the negative media attention “really got in the way of this project.”
Within days, a YouTube video explaining his plans for the tiny hometown at 5030 York St., an industrial property in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood that Sowash does not own, was taken down and all mentions removed from the Holy Ground website. . Attempts to reach the owner for comment were unsuccessful.
Vivi Gloriod, a local real estate agent, had hoped to help Sowash with the project, but changed her mind when August turned into September.
“Everything fell like a ton of bricks from the sky when this article was printed,” she said by phone Sept. 6.
“I was super excited to do the whole project, but I don’t feel capable. It’s too risky. I’ve worked so hard to have a great reputation and to help people across the subway “Even though what he says is absolutely true and he has fixed everything and everything is fine, I just can’t risk my reputation.”
Gloriod is a former Holy Ground customer and a satisfied customer; she said she received “a great” timely little house. She said she believes Sowash is trying to do the right thing and that she still hopes to use Tiny Homes to ease the affordable housing shortage in the metro area.
“We were talking about all the things we wanted to do. We had a lot of plans,” she said of herself and Sowash. “But once the article came out, there was really nothing I could do.”
Other articles followed, including from NBC News. Most revolve around two lawsuits — one in federal court, the other in Arapahoe County — in which a total of three customers who didn’t receive the homes they paid for are suing Holy. Ground for damages.
Sowash initially responded to the lawsuits by sending letters to the judge in each case, explaining Holy Ground’s difficulties. He has since hired an attorney, Brian DeBauche, who has formally responded to the lawsuits by acknowledging that Holy Ground is “in trouble”.
DeBauche admitted that plaintiffs in both lawsuits paid for a home they did not receive and, in the case of two clients, were denied refunds. But he denies his client broke contracts with those customers and attributes the long delays, in part, to “COVID-19 and the pandemic”, which he calls an unpredictable “act of God”.
Holy Ground’s woes concern Virginia Owen, a 61-year-old disabled Texan. She wired the inheritance she received from her recently deceased parents to Holy Ground. In exchange for the initial payment of $50,000, he was told the house would arrive in 10 weeks.
It was in May. By the end of July, there was no house, she was broke and she was being evicted. Donations from friends and family bought an inexpensive motel stay. Holy Ground has since told her to expect a home in April 2023 or, if she wants a refund, September 2023.
“The idea of not getting that money soon – I can’t even imagine,” Owen said in tears on Friday. “I just have to stay positive and hope it works out.”
Over the summer, as news of long delays at Holy Ground reached his customers, Owen left a tearful, pleading message on the charity’s voicemail.
“Please,” the message read, “don’t do this to me.”
This story was reported by our partner BusinessDen.
Apple Crash Detection kicks in when people ride roller coasters: WSJ
- Apple recently introduced crash detection for iPhone 14 and Apple Watch. It’s supposed to detect when users have an accident and help them reach emergency services.
- However, he seems to overreact in some cases.
- Collision detection calls 911 when users are on roller coaster rides, WSJ and Coaster101 report.
Apple’s new collision detection feature is supposed to trigger in life-threatening situations, but apparently it’s also triggered by something much less serious: roller coasters.
The feature, which works on the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watches, is supposed to detect serious car accidents and help users reach emergency services.
But he mistook roller coasters for accidents, according to the Wall Street Journal and theme park news website Coaster101.
Sara White, a 39-year-old dentist, told the Journal that her iPhone 14 Pro automatically calls 911 when she rides Mystic Timbers, a 109-foot-high roller coaster at Kings Island amusement park in Ohio. . The ride reaches speeds of up to 53 miles per hour.
“The owner of this iPhone has been in a serious car accident and is not answering his phone,” an automated voice says in the 911 call, before also providing longitude and latitude coordinates. The cries of others on the ride can be heard in the background of the call.
Emergency services responded to the park, but saw no such incident, according to a 911 report cited by the Journal.
The Warren County Communications Center, which received the call, gave the Journal six such unnecessary collision detection call recordings it received spurred on by trips to Kings Island.
An Apple spokesperson told the Journal that the feature is “extremely accurate in detecting severe crashes” and will continue to improve over time.
This doesn’t just happen on Kings Island. The Coaster101.com website reported that Dollywood amusement park posted warning signs on two of its most explosive rides.
“Cell phones and other devices should not be brought on board any attraction,” the signs read. “Due to the dynamic motion you will encounter during this ride, Apple Watches and similar devices may activate their emergency call feature. To prevent your device from making unintended 911 calls, please turn it off or activate the airplane mode.”
Devendra Fadnavis after the order of the electoral commission
Mumbai:
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will “succeed” when India’s Election Commission takes a final decision on the ownership of the party name and symbol. electoral.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr Fadnavis said he was not surprised at the election commission’s interim decision on Saturday banning the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and his electoral symbol “bow and arrow” in the bypoll. at the Andheri East Assembly Headquarters in Mumbai scheduled for 3 November.
The CIS took the decision in accordance with its established procedure, the senior BJP official said.
“I believe that when the ECI takes the final decision on the claims made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray on the ownership of the Shiv Sena name and symbol, CM Shinde will succeed,” he added.
Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said: “We have the majority as maximum MPs and MPs are with the camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Yet CIS has frozen the symbol but we will continue our fight.”
“We haven’t even filed our affidavit with the ICT because the majority have been with us. We can file it tomorrow,” he said.
He also hit out at Camp Thackeray, saying they were ready with alternate symbols when the ECI froze the party’s original symbol.
“It seems they (the Thackeray camp) have no affection for the bow and arrow symbol,” he said.
The Thackeray faction deliberately wasted time in previous CIS hearings. If they really wanted to protect the party symbol, they could have easily submitted documents earlier, the education minister added.
Mr Kesarkar also said nearly 4,600 forged affidavits, “submitted by Thackeray’s camp”, were found by police.
“If they engage in these practices on such a large scale, it means their intentions are not pure,” he claimed.
The Mumbai police chief said on Sunday he registered an FIR against unidentified people for cheating and forgery after recovering more than 4,500 affidavits being prepared in support of the Thackeray-led Sena faction.
Mr Kesarkar also claimed that Thackeray had ignored advice from Shinde and other hard-working workers to reach out to the masses and help broaden the party’s base.
“He (Thackeray) stayed at home. After the Shinde rebellion, he started meeting people, talking to party activists,” the minister said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Max Verstappen crowned world champion in chaotic circumstances at the Japanese Grand Prix
CNN
—
Max Verstappen was crowned Formula 1 world champion in bizarre circumstances after a dominating victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
It had been a chaotic race, stalled by rain and then restarted, before chaos continued afterwards with confusion reigning over whether Verstappen had defended his title.
For much of the race, it looked like the Red Bull driver would be forced to wait until the next grand prix in Austin to win the drivers’ title for the second time in his career, with the race being red flagged due to rain.
When the race restarted it was shortened considerably, apparently leaving fewer points available, and with Verstappen’s rival Charles Leclerc crossing the line second, he seemed mathematically still in the hunt for the title.
So when Verstappen finished, he first celebrated just one race win – his 12th of the season – and ended his first post-race interview accordingly.
But Ferrari’s Leclerc had cut the final corner, under pressure from Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez, and incurred a five-second penalty after the end of the race, ending his title run.
“Have I or haven’t I? I hear different things,” said Verstappen, after initially being crowned world champion in a second post-race interview.
This was confirmed again, and he sat before a “World Champion” banner in a throne room.
“I feel a little lonely,” he says.
Yet the Red Bull driver wasn’t quite sure of his new status as a double world champion, even after podium celebrations to mark his race victory, as regulations stipulating the awarding of points in the rain caused confusion.
“Am I the world champion?” Verstappen asked Jensen Button ahead of his podium interview.
According to the FIA, the motorsport governing body, full points, rather than staggered points, could be awarded as racing resumed after a rain delay, giving Verstappen a 113-point lead in the world championship with only 112 to win on the track.
Rain fell all afternoon at Suzuka, and spray squirted out of the back of the cars on their first start.
Up front, Leclerc challenged Verstappen for pole on the first corner but the reigning world champion held his line around the outside to stay ahead.
Behind them, Ferrari’s Sainz aquaplaned off-road, into the publicity boarding and out of the race, while Williams’ Alex Albon suffered gearbox failure and was also forced to retire .
Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly picked up some debris from Sainz’s tow truck and pulled over for a new front wing.
Making up ground, he passed a recovery truck on the track, evoking memories of Jules Bianchi who died after his car hit a recovery truck on this track eight years ago, and angering drivers and drivers alike. teams.
“No respect for the life of the pilot no respect for the incredible memory of Jules (sic)”, Philippe, the father of Bianchi, declared on Instagram.
Gasly then received a 20 second penalty and two penalty points for speeding in red flag conditions. In a statement, the FIA said it had launched a “thorough review of the events”.
Shortly after, the race was stopped and a nearly two-hour delay ensued, waiting for conditions to become safer in the pouring rain.
When the race restarted behind a safety car to help clear the track of water, the sky was still overcast and each car was trailing a plume of spray behind it.
Several drivers pitted shortly after the restart, swapping wet tires for intermediate tyres.
Verstappen was among them and once out of the pits he made his way through the field with ease to regain the lead, opening up a four-second lead over Leclerc, who initially looked comfortable in second, eight seconds in front of Perez.
Verstappen’s advantage only widened, reaching the first 10 and then 15 seconds over Leclerc, whose attention turned to the car behind as Perez moved within striking distance of the Ferrari towards the end of the race.
On the final corner, Leclerc finally gave in to pressure from Perez and locked out the final chicane of the race, cutting the corner and taking a five-second penalty that dropped him to third place.
Twenty-seven seconds later Verstappen took the win, further cementing his dominance in a season in which he won 12 of 18 races.
He needs just one more win from the remaining four races to equal the record for most Grand Prix wins in a single season – currently held by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and Sebastian Vettel in 2013.
Donald Trump calls for “immediate negotiation” – RT in French
During a rally in Nevada to support Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, Donald Trump spoke about the conflict in Ukraine. He warned of the outbreak of a “Third World War” and demanded “immediate negotiation”.
On the evening of October 8, at a rally in Minden, Nevada, in support of Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo in the midterm elections, Donald Trump spoke on the conflict in Ukraine, as reported Newsweek.
The former US president warned of a “Third World War” in the absence of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Trump on nuclear war: “We must demand the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine or we will end up in WW3. And there will be nothing left of our planet — all because stupid people didn’t have a clue… They don’t understand the power of nuclear.” pic.twitter.com/CvqTVTzJL5
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 9, 2022
“We must demand the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine,” Donald Trump said, adding, “Or we will end up in World War III and there will be nothing left of our planet because stupid people […] don’t understand anything. I rebuilt our military and nuclear power. They don’t understand what they’re dealing with with nuclear power.”
The US tycoon’s intervention comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions joined the Russian Federation.
“Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is president,” he said in a video posted on social media on September 30. “We are taking a decisive step by signing Ukraine’s candidacy for accelerated NATO membership,” he also assured, as reported by AFP.
For their part, kyiv and the European Union had condemned the signing of the accession treaties with Russia, not recognizing any legality or legitimacy in the referendums organized in the Donbass as well as in the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson.
