News
Lakhimpur Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification
Lakhimpur District Court Jobs : The Lakhimpur District is situated on the North-East corner of Assam, bounded on the North by Lower Subansiri and Papumpare Districts of Arunachal Pradesh. On the East by Dhemaji District and Subansiri river. Majuli Sub-division of Jorhat District and the mighty Brahmaputra stand on the Southern side and Gohpur Subdivision […]
News
Loons clinch MLS Cup Playoffs spot with 2-0 win over Vancouver
Minnesota United’s winless form in the five weeks meant they had no margin for error in their Decision Day finale on Sunday at Allianz Field.
The Loons came out flying and left little doubt in a 2-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps to seal a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Minnesota locked in the sixth seed and travel to No. 3 FC Dallas for a first-round match next week.
MNUFC took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, with Emanuel Reynoso’s gritty press and poke to Franco Fragapane, which started a counter attack. The Argentine took it himself, slotting a right-footted shot past Thomas Hasal.
After a six-game winless skid since late August, Loons manager Adrian Heath said on The CW at halftime that the team “looked more like our normal selves.”
Jonathan Gonazalez scored his first MLS goal came at a massive moment, when he finished a cross from Joseph Rosales in 2-0 in he 77th minute.
At the half, Minnesota moved from seventh to fifth in the Western Conference, with Nashville and Portland having dropped points through their respective opening 45 minutes.
Midfielder Robin Lod returned from a 2 1/2 game absence due to a calf injury; the Finn came back into central midfield with Wil Trapp, with Kervin Arriaga suspended for yellow-card accumulation.
Minnesota captain Wil Trapp spoke about the importance of first goal given how Vancouver needed a win to knock MNUFC out of the Western Conference field. Minnesota improved to 12-4-4 this season when scoring the first goal.
With a one-goal lead and needing only a draw, Minnesota changed shape from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 with Gonzalaez coming in and Mender Garcia subbing out. Lod left in the 74th as Joseph Rosales entered into midfield.
The subs created the insurance goal.
Coming into the season, Minnesota was one of seven clubs league-wide to make the playoffs in the last three seasons. That number shrunk this season, with New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders knocked out before Decision Day.
That number is now down to four league-wide, with Minnesota the only Western Conference team.
BRIEFLY
Loons supporters unveiled a tifo for the club’s TV broadcasters Kyndra de St. Aubin and Callum Williams before Sunday’s game. That pair have been mainstays in the commentary booth since the move to MLS in 2017. With the league’s broadcast rights going to Apple TV in 2023, clubs will not have dedicated broadcasters going forward. …. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan took the bullhorn and spoke to United supporters during halftime of Sunday’s game. It was part of the Dark Clouds’s nearly $9,000 fundraiser for he Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition. … United announced attendance was 19,941, which is wo more than the previous record 19,939 for the 2019 MLS Cup Playoff game.
News
California tries to regulate 50 states
As political polarization increases, states increasingly seek to regulate beyond their borders. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will consider where to draw the line in a challenge (National Pork Producers Council v. Ross) to California’s livestock regulations, which have far-reaching implications.
In 2018, California voters approved a ballot initiative that established minimum containment standards for farm animals sold as meat in the state. The law effectively requires adult female pigs to be housed in large communal pens, even though nearly all pig farmers keep them in individual pens, in part to prevent the spread of disease.
wsj
News
Tough day for former Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s first pass reception for the Chicago Bears went for 15 yards at crunch time, but the former Vikings wide receiver wasn’t celebrating on Sunday.
Down 29-22 with two minutes remaining, the Bears were driving down the field for a potential tying touchdown when Smith-Marsette caught a pass from quarterback Justin Fields and ran all the way to the Vikings’ 39-yard line. That’s where Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler stripped the ball for a game-sealing fumble.
“Just got to be smarter in that situation,” Smith-Marsette told Chicago reporters in the visiting locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dantzler turned and began running toward the Bears’ end zone before sliding to stop the clock at 1 minute, 2 seconds. From there, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took two knees to seal the team’s fourth victory in five games.
Smith-Marsette was at the right sideline but trying to gain some extra yardage when he was tackled and fumbled.
“You’ve just gotta get out of bounds in that situation. Just gotta be smarter,” he told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It’s not about me, it’s about the team. Right there, that was a selfish move. I’ve just got to be about the team.”
Smith-Marsette, 23, was a 2021 fifth-round draft pick for the Vikings out of Iowa and played one season in Minnesota, catching five passes on six targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns — one in a season-ending 35-17 victory over the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was released on Aug. 31 to make roster space for receiver Jalen Reagor, who scored on a shovel pass from Kirk Cousins on Sunday, his first touchdown for his new team.
The Bears claimed Smith-Marsette off waivers on Sept. 1. The rally-killing fumble wasn’t his only conspicuous mistake on Sunday.
With 12:08 remaining, Fields scrambled 52 yards for a touchdown that appeared to put the Bears up 25-21. But Smith-Marsette was penalized for blocking Dantzler in the back, nullifying the score. The Bears settled for a 51-yard field goal from Cairo Santos and a 22-21 lead.
But Smith-Marsette’s reception, his first in five games for Chicago, and subsequent fumble are what left an indelible image.
“A tough night, man. Emotional game for him, just playing against his brothers when he was once here,” Vikings defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum said. “But Cam made a play.”
News
S&P 500 futures fall 0.7%
There was a terrible close on Friday and US stocks are on course for a lackluster open on Monday. Futures are down 0.7% in early trading to start the new week.
I don’t know if equities still need a reason, but the weak Chinese Services PMI over the weekend and the Crimean Bridge attack certainly aren’t helping.
In FX, further selling is creeping into AUD and NZD, with declines of around 15 pips.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
It’s all about LA after USC, UCLA improve to 6-0
Instant reaction to Pac-12 developments in the field…
1. All About LA, So Far
Los Angeles schools are the focus of the conference in mid-October, just as they were in late June, but for very different reasons.
Three and a half months ago, USC and UCLA made headlines for the Ivory Tower decisions (to join the Big Ten). Now their play on the pitch is attracting attention.
Crosstown’s rivals (and previously underperforming programs) are 6-0 in the same season for the first time since 2005 after thwarting challenges from opponents to a loss on Saturday.
The Trojans handled Washington State 30-14, while the Bruins outlasted Utah 42-32.
The former will be in the Top 10 of the AP poll when it comes out Sunday morning; the latter should be in the Top-15, at worst.
At this point, both should be considered college football playoff contenders — yes, even UCLA (more on that momentarily).
The Hotline is struck by their similarities. Trojans and Bruins aren’t identical in roster composition or patterns, but they’re clearly fraternal twins.
The two head coaches, Lincoln Riley of USC and Chip Kelly of UCLA, are among the most creative offensive minds in the college game of the past 10-12 years, and both have made expert use of the transfer portal. .
Both defenses are more opportunistic than solid.
And both offenses boast three superb playmakers: the USC combination of quarterback Caleb Williams, tailback Travis Dye and wide receiver Jordan Addison; and UCLA equivalents in quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, tailback Zach Charbonnet and wide receiver Jake Bobo.
(If we had to choose, the Hotline would opt for the UCLA triumvirate.)
Moreover, both teams will face their toughest missions of the season when they return to the field.
USC visits Utah next weekend, while the Bruins have a bye and then head to Oregon.
At the end of October, the hierarchy of the Pac-12 could be quite different.
But for now – and for the first season in ages – the center of gravity is in Los Angeles.
2. UCLA and the CFP: a story
It’s important to note that neither USC nor UCLA face a must-win situation in their next game, at least in the context of a CFP berth.
Any one-loss Power Five champion has an excellent chance of making the semi-finals. If the Trojans lose in Salt Lake City or the Bruins lose in Eugene, only their margin for error will be gone.
Finish with a 12-1 record and a Pac-12 title in hand, and a CFP spot will be close at hand.
And yes, that goes for the Bruins.
The Hotline reviewed the resumes of the 32 teams that participated in the CFP and found two instances in which a semi-finalist did not possess a non-conference victory over a Power Five opponent:
Both times it was Ohio State.
The Buckeyes reached the CFP in 2014 with wins over Navy and Kent State and a loss to Virginia Tech.
And they did it in 2019 with victories over Florida Atlantic, Miami-Ohio and Cincinnati, which itself won 11 games that year.
Each of the other 30 playoff teams has had at least one non-conference win over a Power Five foe.
UCLA’s non-conference lineup this season consists of Bowling Green, South Alabama and Alabama State.
Not only do the Bruins have to keep winning, they have to do it in impressive fashion. With this schedule, their resume would be chosen by the talking heads on ESPN.
3. Quick reaction
Our thoughts on the seven Pac-12 teams with 4-2 or better records:
–UCLA’s offense is the best in the conference — yes, better than USC’s offense — because of the immaculate passing balance and the way Kelly’s plays fit together. But the tusk can be sliced and diced.
– Utah’s defense isn’t as dominant as it was last year – we lost track of missed tackles at the Rose Bowl on Saturday – and the offense desperately needs a field element to stretch opponents and create traffic lanes.
– Oregon might have the best all-around team, especially when quarterback Bo Nix is comfortable with no turnovers. Don’t let Georgia’s scoreline fool you; the Ducks have an excellent chance of winning the Pac-12 title. (How would the national media react to the Pac-12 producing a champion who owns a 49-3 loss to Georgia? Take a guess.)
– USC offense is half a step behind UCLA offense – it was hardly an indomitable force against Washington State or Oregon State – but the defense has a higher ceiling, as well as the most disruptive force in the conference with lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.
– Washington State’s defense is arguably the best in the Pac-12, but the unit needs help from the offense to avoid burning out over the course of the season. It’s hard to play under the pressure of your back against the wall week in and week out.
–Oregon State is pulling more from its staff than any team, but must resolve the quarterback situation in order to stay in contention through November.
– Washington’s defense is not only bad, it is reversed: the secondary, long the strength of the program, is now the weak link. The Huskies were shredded by ASU backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet and are 0-2 on the road after the home start.
Also, the state of Michigan is terrible.
4. The return of the last drink
The best end to the day came just before midnight in classic #Pac12AfterDark style.
Oregon State trailed Stanford 24-10 early in the fourth quarter with a backup quarterback (Ben Gulbranson) and no kicking game (due to a long snapper injury).
So what happened?
– The Beavers went 10 seconds into the quarter to shoot within 24-16 but missed the conversion by two points.
– They scored again with 5:45 remaining but also failed on the conversion and were trailing 24-22.
– They gave Stanford a field goal with 58 seconds left and trailed 27-22.
– They scored the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left on a Gulbranson catch-and-run to receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison.
The throw was on the right sideline. Harrison turned, jumped and snatched it from the Stanford defender, then ran along the sideline for a 56-yard miracle touchdown.
It was perhaps the most surprising finish since Arizona’s 49-45 win over Cal in 2014.
The 28-27 win puts the Beavers (4-2) in prime position for another spot in the bowl: They need two wins in their last six games — and one of them is Colorado.
It was a crushing loss for Stanford, who simply needed to avoid a defensive breakdown in order to end their 10-game losing streak against FBS opponents.
Instead, the Cardinal will travel to Notre Dame next weekend in search of his first major college victory in 54 weeks.
5. On targeting
There were a multitude of targeted calls during the conference on Saturday; all managed to outrage one fan base or another.
The USC-Washington State game featured an ejection for each team — and we thought the officials got it right on both counts.
First, let’s remember that officials in the field are instructed to call anything that appears close to targeting, in which case the replay booth determines whether the call should be upheld or canceled.
Targeting can be confirmed in two ways:
— If the player leads with the crown of his helmet, regardless of where contact with the opponent is made.
— If a player forcibly touches the head or neck with their helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulder.
In both cases, the so-called indicators must be present. Primarily, these involve the offending player running into a defenseless opponent.
But the key phrase requires just seven words: “If in question, it’s a foul.”
Support the Hotline: Get three months of unlimited access for just 99 cents. Yes, it’s 99 cents for 90 days, with the ability to cancel at any time. Details are here, and thank you for your support.
***Send your suggestions, comments and tips (privacy guaranteed) to [email protected] or call 408-920-5716
*** Follow me on Twitter: @Wilner Hotline
*** The Pac-12 Helpline is not endorsed or sponsored by the Pac-12 Conference, and the opinions expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the views of the Conference.
denverpost sports
News
Dane Mizutani: Look who has become Vikings’ Mr. Clutch this season: Kirk Cousins
No Vikings player is more polarizing than quarterback Kirk Cousins. When he has a good game, his supporters make sure everyone hears about it. When he has a bad game, his detractors seem to revel in the failure.
There’s seemingly no in between with Cousins. You either love the guy or hate him. Which is what has made the past few weeks so compelling as the Vikings have scratched and clawed their way to a 4-1 record.
Though he hasn’t always inspired confidence — and most of the statistics actually show that Cousins has struggled mightily — he has consistently managed to step up when the Vikings need him most. He did it again Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, marching the Vikings down the field for a touchdown that was the difference in a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears.
The fact that Cousins has struggled and still found ways to win games is not insignificant. He deserves credit for getting the job done. Especially considering he’s done the exact opposite too may times throughout his career, putting up a respectable stat line in games that were never close.
“Until the clock says ‘0:00’ we’re feeling like we’ve got a fighting chance,” Cousins said. “You kind of always keep hope alive.”
As strange as it might sound given his reputation, Cousins has been a big reason for that feeling of hope. On top of his game-winning drive against the Bears, he also led a game-winning drive against the Detroit Lions and a game-winning drive against the New Orleans Saints.
No matter how much Cousins struggled in each game, in back-to-back-to-back weeks, he’s risen to the occasion when the Vikings needed it.
“He’s an even-keeled guy,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “We see that every single day. We have a lot of faith and trust in him that he’s going to get us in the right spots.”
Never was that more present than on Sunday when Cousins led a 17-play drive in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings the final lead. He took what the defense was giving him in the early stages before stepping up big time once the Vikings neared the red zone.
Facing an important third down at the 20-yard line, Cousins scrambled away from pressure, gained 5 yards on the play, and dove for the first down.
“I felt somebody cross my face and rather than progress to the backside I knew I had chance to run, and I just said, ‘I’m going to take off here and try to get it,’ ” Cousins said. “Usually I’d slide, but when it’s third down and we’re down there I had to find a way to get it across the line.”
Asked about that particular play, coach Kevin O’Connell heaped praise on Cousins, adding, “We were 12 of 15 on third down on the day, and our quarterback deserves a ton of credit for that.”
Indeed. Not only did Cousins convert another third down later in the drive, he called his own number near the goal line, dialing up a quarterback sneak for the go-ahead touchdown. He credited his offensive line after the game for giving him the necessary push.
“It was great to get Kirk in the end zone finishing a big drive he had for us,” said receiver Justin Jefferson, who finished with 12 catches for 154 yards. “That shows how much fight we have in this whole team to say, ‘Yeah, we’re down. Now we’re going to go and score.’ ”
Now, it remains to be seen how far Cousins can take the Vikings this season.
His supporters might look at the glass as half full, pointing to the fact that the Vikings are atop the NFC North and have the inside track to the division title. His detractors might look at the glass half empty, citing the Vikings have struggled to beat lesser foes.
That’s something even Cousins acknowledged, emphasizing that the Vikings need to be better moving forward to make sure it’s not always coming down to the final drive of the game. The next step would be jumping out to an early lead and putting an opponent away for good.
In the meantime, though, Cousins has proven to be clutch, and he deserves credit for that.
Loons clinch MLS Cup Playoffs spot with 2-0 win over Vancouver
California tries to regulate 50 states
Tough day for former Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
S&P 500 futures fall 0.7%
It’s all about LA after USC, UCLA improve to 6-0
Dane Mizutani: Look who has become Vikings’ Mr. Clutch this season: Kirk Cousins
Home Office moves ahead with lease of oil and gas drilling site
In Iran, an image of the Supreme Leader on fire on television after a hack [Vidéo] – World
Ten Hag and Frank Lampard pay tribute after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th goal | Cristiano Ronaldo
Sadaya Paige, an 11-year-old visually impaired girl from San Francisco, raises awareness about her disability septo-optic dysplasia
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain