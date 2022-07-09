Lakhimpur Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

Instant reaction to Pac-12 developments in the field…

1. All About LA, So Far

Los Angeles schools are the focus of the conference in mid-October, just as they were in late June, but for very different reasons.

Three and a half months ago, USC and UCLA made headlines for the Ivory Tower decisions (to join the Big Ten). Now their play on the pitch is attracting attention.

Crosstown’s rivals (and previously underperforming programs) are 6-0 in the same season for the first time since 2005 after thwarting challenges from opponents to a loss on Saturday.

The Trojans handled Washington State 30-14, while the Bruins outlasted Utah 42-32.

The former will be in the Top 10 of the AP poll when it comes out Sunday morning; the latter should be in the Top-15, at worst.

At this point, both should be considered college football playoff contenders — yes, even UCLA (more on that momentarily).

The Hotline is struck by their similarities. Trojans and Bruins aren’t identical in roster composition or patterns, but they’re clearly fraternal twins.

The two head coaches, Lincoln Riley of USC and Chip Kelly of UCLA, are among the most creative offensive minds in the college game of the past 10-12 years, and both have made expert use of the transfer portal. .

Both defenses are more opportunistic than solid.

And both offenses boast three superb playmakers: the USC combination of quarterback Caleb Williams, tailback Travis Dye and wide receiver Jordan Addison; and UCLA equivalents in quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, tailback Zach Charbonnet and wide receiver Jake Bobo.

(If we had to choose, the Hotline would opt for the UCLA triumvirate.)

Moreover, both teams will face their toughest missions of the season when they return to the field.

USC visits Utah next weekend, while the Bruins have a bye and then head to Oregon.

At the end of October, the hierarchy of the Pac-12 could be quite different.

But for now – and for the first season in ages – the center of gravity is in Los Angeles.

2. UCLA and the CFP: a story

It’s important to note that neither USC nor UCLA face a must-win situation in their next game, at least in the context of a CFP berth.

Any one-loss Power Five champion has an excellent chance of making the semi-finals. If the Trojans lose in Salt Lake City or the Bruins lose in Eugene, only their margin for error will be gone.

Finish with a 12-1 record and a Pac-12 title in hand, and a CFP spot will be close at hand.

And yes, that goes for the Bruins.

The Hotline reviewed the resumes of the 32 teams that participated in the CFP and found two instances in which a semi-finalist did not possess a non-conference victory over a Power Five opponent:

Both times it was Ohio State.

The Buckeyes reached the CFP in 2014 with wins over Navy and Kent State and a loss to Virginia Tech.

And they did it in 2019 with victories over Florida Atlantic, Miami-Ohio and Cincinnati, which itself won 11 games that year.

Each of the other 30 playoff teams has had at least one non-conference win over a Power Five foe.

UCLA’s non-conference lineup this season consists of Bowling Green, South Alabama and Alabama State.

Not only do the Bruins have to keep winning, they have to do it in impressive fashion. With this schedule, their resume would be chosen by the talking heads on ESPN.

3. Quick reaction

Our thoughts on the seven Pac-12 teams with 4-2 or better records:

–UCLA’s offense is the best in the conference — yes, better than USC’s offense — because of the immaculate passing balance and the way Kelly’s plays fit together. But the tusk can be sliced ​​and diced.

– Utah’s defense isn’t as dominant as it was last year – we lost track of missed tackles at the Rose Bowl on Saturday – and the offense desperately needs a field element to stretch opponents and create traffic lanes.

– Oregon might have the best all-around team, especially when quarterback Bo Nix is ​​comfortable with no turnovers. Don’t let Georgia’s scoreline fool you; the Ducks have an excellent chance of winning the Pac-12 title. (How would the national media react to the Pac-12 producing a champion who owns a 49-3 loss to Georgia? Take a guess.)

– USC offense is half a step behind UCLA offense – it was hardly an indomitable force against Washington State or Oregon State – but the defense has a higher ceiling, as well as the most disruptive force in the conference with lineman Tuli Tuipulotu.

– Washington State’s defense is arguably the best in the Pac-12, but the unit needs help from the offense to avoid burning out over the course of the season. It’s hard to play under the pressure of your back against the wall week in and week out.

–Oregon State is pulling more from its staff than any team, but must resolve the quarterback situation in order to stay in contention through November.

– Washington’s defense is not only bad, it is reversed: the secondary, long the strength of the program, is now the weak link. The Huskies were shredded by ASU backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet and are 0-2 on the road after the home start.

Also, the state of Michigan is terrible.

4. The return of the last drink

The best end to the day came just before midnight in classic #Pac12AfterDark style.

Oregon State trailed Stanford 24-10 early in the fourth quarter with a backup quarterback (Ben Gulbranson) and no kicking game (due to a long snapper injury).

So what happened?

– The Beavers went 10 seconds into the quarter to shoot within 24-16 but missed the conversion by two points.

– They scored again with 5:45 remaining but also failed on the conversion and were trailing 24-22.

– They gave Stanford a field goal with 58 seconds left and trailed 27-22.

– They scored the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left on a Gulbranson catch-and-run to receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison.

The throw was on the right sideline. Harrison turned, jumped and snatched it from the Stanford defender, then ran along the sideline for a 56-yard miracle touchdown.

It was perhaps the most surprising finish since Arizona’s 49-45 win over Cal in 2014.

The 28-27 win puts the Beavers (4-2) in prime position for another spot in the bowl: They need two wins in their last six games — and one of them is Colorado.

It was a crushing loss for Stanford, who simply needed to avoid a defensive breakdown in order to end their 10-game losing streak against FBS opponents.

Instead, the Cardinal will travel to Notre Dame next weekend in search of his first major college victory in 54 weeks.

5. On targeting

There were a multitude of targeted calls during the conference on Saturday; all managed to outrage one fan base or another.

The USC-Washington State game featured an ejection for each team — and we thought the officials got it right on both counts.

First, let’s remember that officials in the field are instructed to call anything that appears close to targeting, in which case the replay booth determines whether the call should be upheld or canceled.

Targeting can be confirmed in two ways:

— If the player leads with the crown of his helmet, regardless of where contact with the opponent is made.

— If a player forcibly touches the head or neck with their helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulder.

In both cases, the so-called indicators must be present. Primarily, these involve the offending player running into a defenseless opponent.

But the key phrase requires just seven words: “If in question, it’s a foul.”

