Love triangle ‘killer’ Kaitlin Armstrong had panic attack & caused scene at retreat while battling demons, pal says

FOUR years before she allegedly murdered her cyclist love rival in a jealous rage, Kaitlin Armstrong attended an intensive yoga teaching course in Indonesia where she appeared to be battling inner demons, according to a classmate.
The accused killer, 34, spent four weeks at a retreat in Canggu, Bali, in January 2018 learning how to become an instructor of Vinyasa yoga.
During an initiation ceremony for the 200-hour course, Armstrong tearfully told the circle of 25 other participants that she decided to run off to Bali because she wanted to “change something back home.”
Specifically what that something was Armstrong never divulged, but one attendee exclusively told The US Sun her reasoning for taking part in the course was more “sensitive” and “sad” than most.
“You could tell that some people weren’t really happy with their current situation back at home – and she was one of them,” the source, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
“The way she was talking, you could tell she wanted to improve [herself].
“You could feel there was a pain in there,” the source added. “You could feel the pain in her eyes.
“But her soul … she had this sweet side. She didn’t want to have this pain inside and she was seeking refuge or change or healing to try and eliminate [her] internal struggle.”
CAUSING A SCENE
For the majority of the course, Kaitlin – while never short of a smile – was described as being quiet and reserved, speaking only when she needed to speak.
And though she was friendly with everyone in her class she didn’t appear to forge any close or lasting friendships.
“I think she was more solitary in that respect,” the source said.
“She didn’t stand out and she didn’t want to; she just kind of kept to herself.”
The source added that they never really “clicked” with Armstrong throughout the duration of the month they spent together.
Any chance of forming a bond stalled, they said, after an incident involving Armstrong during a group dinner one night early into the trip.
“We were all together a group of us, maybe seven of us, and we had been to dinner and gone back to one of the guys on the group’s house that he had rented.
“She had some sort of minor panic attack because she was having a small allergic reaction to some of the food … she really overreacted.”
After a small rash appeared on her chest, the typically quiet Armstrong began hyperventilating and shaking in what the source deemed to be a bout of unnecessary hysteria.
“[It] seemed like a bit of an overreaction to what was happening,” they said.
“She was quite anxious … just kind of shaking and breathing heavily.
“It was just unnecessary to react like that … everyone knew what was happening.
“It was, you know, a whole scene.”
Armstrong eventually calmed down “slowly” after being given an antihistamine and spoken to by the group in calm, soothing tones.
Considering themselves a “drama-free person”, the source spent the remainder of the trip keeping Armstrong at arm’s length.
“After that night she overreacted … I never really clicked with her that well compared to other people on the course.
“I never really went into deep conversations with her, I found it hard to … it was just because of the whole vibe I got from that night.”
AN EMOTIONAL FAREWELL
In the weeks that followed, Armstrong maintained her position as one of the quietest members of the group but appeared a happier person than the one who had arrived in Canggu by the end of the course.
Just as they had at the beginning, the class gathered in a group circle to speak about their experiences over the last few weeks and what they had learned about themselves in the process.
When it was Kaitlin’s turn to speak, the source says she expressed deep gratitude to her fellow classmates – again through tears.
“I remember her just being very, very, very grateful for all of us and for everything that she had experienced, and that it had touched her.
“She was just very appreciative that she couldn’t even convey what she was trying to say, but she was just trying to thank us all for the experience.
“There were tears of sadness at the beginning and tears of joy and gratitude at the end.”
The group parted ways after a final meal and kept in contact via a Whatsapp group, arranging tentative plans for a group reunion, though Kaitlin seldom contributed to the discourse.
After finishing up in Bali, Armstrong headed back to the US to resume her work as a realtor in Austin, Texas.
‘PAIN AND SUFFERING’
Aside from seeing a few updates from time to time on Armstrong’s Instagram, the source wouldn’t hear of her again for another four years when she was announced as a suspect in the murder of Moriah “Mo” Wilson.
Wilson, a 25-year-old cycling star, was shot dead in Austin on May 11, shortly after going out for dinner with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland.
Armstrong was questioned by police the day after the fatal shooting and later sold her car before fleeing to New York on May 14 – three days before a warrant was issued for her arrest.
She then went on the run for 43 days, boarding a United Airlines flight to San Jose, Costa Rica, using a “fraudulent passport” where she underwent plastic surgery to alter her appearance and hid out at a $50 per-night surfing and yoga hostel in Santa Teresa.
The US Sun’s source said they were stunned to learn that the meek but sweet aspiring yoga instructor they’d met four years earlier was now a fully-fledged fugitive on the run for murder.
“It was a bit of a ‘Woah’ moment … just shock and confusion,” they said, adding they had been alerted to Armstrong’s fugitive status by another attendee of the Bali retreat.
“Everyone is essentially capable of killing someone … but I wasn’t thinking, you see someone at a yoga class and they’re a killer just because they’ve got a pain inside of them or a bit of sadness in their eyes … it didn’t cross my mind [that she’d ever allegedly do such a thing].
“You must be in a lot of pain and a lot of suffering … there must be something wrong inside of you to potentially do something like that and plan it as well.”
‘A TRAGEDY’
Precisely when Armstrong and Strickland started dating is unclear, though the source said they don’t remember Armstrong mentioning anything about a relationship back home during the Bali retreat.
Strickland told police he had been dating Armstrong “for approximately three years” by the time of the shooting but briefing ended their relationship for one or two weeks in October 2021, which is when he met Wilson, an affidavit shows.
Armstrong was apprehended in Costa Rica last week and has since been extradited back to the US where she was indicted on charges of first-degree murder.
She was arrested on June 29 at Don Jon’s Lodge in Santa Teresa where she had been living and working as a yoga teacher under the alias “Arie.”
A copy of the teaching schedule observed by The US Sun shows an instructor by the name of Arie teaching Vinyasa yoga at the hostel four times a week – the same type of yoga Armstrong had studied four years prior.
To evade detection, Armstrong had paid almost $7,000 for a nose job, dyed her distinctive long red hair a dark shade of brown, and cut it to shoulder length.
Investigators said the passport used by Armstrong to flee to Costa Rica was legitimate but “did not correspondent to her identity”, constituting fraudulent use of the document.
It’s believed the passport actually belongs to Armstrong’s dark-haired sister Christine after two passports belonging to the younger sibling were found in the room of her hostel.
How she obtained those passports remains unclear, though The US Sun was the first to report that Christine Armstrong had applied for a New York Driver’s license three days after Kaitlin Armstrong arrived in New York.
The revelation was made through documents provided by Utah-based private investigator Jason Jensen.
Armstrong’s classmate from Bali said she is now completely unrecognizable from the person they had met four years ago – in more ways than one.
“I see it as a tragedy for everyone involved,” they said.
“[Kaitlin] must have gone through some internal battles that we have no idea about, and accumulated along with a moment of madness, and jealousy, and rage and whatever [else].
“And then to go to freakin Costa Rica for a month and teach yoga like nothing happened … it’s bonkers.”
The source provided The US Sun with never-before-seen photos of Kaitlin during their four-week course.
Looking back on the images of her now is “heartbreaking”, the source said.
“It is heartbreaking that someone is now in this position. Do I feel sorry for her? Yeah, I do.
“But at the same time, she shouldn’t have done what she did.
“It’s very s**ty what she did, taking someone’s life and now she has to deal with the consequences.”
LOVE TRIANGLE MURDER
Armstrong is currently in Travis County Jail, where she is being held on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree theft of service.
Her bail has been set at $3.5million.
Police believe Armstrong murdered Wilson in a jealous rage after becoming convinced she and Strickland were having an affair.
Wilson and Strickland had dated briefly last fall while he and Armstrong were on a break.
A tipster later told police that when Armstrong found out about Strickland’s fling with Wilson she became became “furious,” “shaking with anger” and said she wanted to “kill” her.
In a statement released in May, Strickland confirmed he met Wilson through cycling and had a “brief” romantic relationship with her at the end of October 2021.
He said he reconciled with Armstrong at the start of December and had no intention of pursuing an “auxiliary relationship that would mislead anyone.”
However, in a police affidavit, he admitted to changing Wilson’s number on his phone to a fake name after Armstrong learned of the fling in January.
On the night she was killed, Strickland went out for dinner with Wilson at Pool Burger after an evening swim at Deep Eddy Pool.
He dropped Wilson off at 8.30pm local time and then texted Armstrong to say he had been dropping flowers off at another friend’s house and his phone had died.
But police say Armstrong already knew of his and Wilson’s whereabouts, having tracked them both through the cycling app Strava, which documents the routes runners and cyclists take.
Armstrong’s black Jeep Cherokee was then seen driving up to Wilson’s home at 8.35pm.
Wilson was found dead on the bathroom floor by a friend an hour later.
During his five decades in politics, Mulayam Singh Yadav has made controversial decisions and made unsavory remarks. PTI
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday after being hospitalized for days. Affectionately known as “Netaji”, he has spent more than 50 years in politics. There have been many ups and downs in his career and several controversies he has courted along the way.
We take a look at when the SP chief made headlines for unfavorable reasons.
Also Read: RIP Netaji: How Mulayam Singh Yadav Forged His Way Into Politics And Became A Political Icon
The bed and breakfast scandal
In 1993, Mulayam Singh Yadav and party founder Bahujan Samaj (BSP) teamed up ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was creating waves over the issue of the Temple of Ram.
The SP-BSP grouping came to power with the support of Congress. Two years later, the government collapsed when Mayawati withdrew its support and decided to go with the BJP.
On June 2, 1995, angry SP workers attacked the Meerabai guesthouse in Lucknow where Mayawati was holding a meeting. The room was vandalized and she was beaten. BSP MPs failed to protect their leader, but BJP’s Brahm Dutt Dwivedi escorted Mayawati to safety.
This soured relationship between the two UP parties until 2018 when the SP-BSP formed an alliance and defeated the BJP in parliamentary by-votes in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.
Explained: Why Prime Minister Modi praised Mulayam Singh Yadav as a ‘key soldier of democracy’ during the emergency
Bullets were fired at kar sevaks
When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement started gaining momentum, Yadav was the chief minister of the state. On October 30, 1990, hundreds and thousands of devotees gathered in Ayodhya and the kar sevaks started moving towards the disputed site to demolish the Babri Masjid.
At first, the lathi-police in charge of crowd control and later, on government orders, opened fire on kar sevaks, resulting in the death of at least 16 people. Years later, on February 6, 2014, Yadav confessed to Mainpuri that bullets were fired on his orders.
‘Vishi’ Sonia
After the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government by 13 days in 1996, MSY decided to oppose Sonia Gandhi’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister. He called her a “videshi” (outsider), a position that came back to haunt him years later. In 2002, Congress refused to back him as he tried to form a government in Uttar Pradesh. It only worked in favor of rival Mayawati.
The sexist comment on the Women’s Reservation Bill
Yadav was not in favor of the Women’s Reservation Bill and believed it would not help people in rural areas. “The Women’s Reservation Bill will only benefit wealthy, urban women. Our poor, rural women are not attractive… I won’t say more than that),” he said at a rally in Barabanki of the UP in 2012.
Insensitive talk about rape
Yadav sparked a storm ahead of the 2014 national elections when he opposed capital punishment for rape. In a defense of sex offenders at a rally in Moradabad, he said: “Ladke ladke hain, galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys, mistakes can be made)”.
The veteran frontman also wasn’t shy about blaming the girls. “Ladkiyan pehle dosti karti hain. Ladke-ladki mein matbhed ho jata hai. Matbhed hon key baad usey rape ka naam dey deti hain. Ladko sey galti ho jati hai. Kya case of rape mein phasi di jayegi? (First, the girls become friends with the boys. Then, when they have differences between them, the girls make accusations of rape. The boys make mistakes. Will they be hanged for rape?),” according to a report published in India today.
Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son Akhilesh from the party in 2016. PTI
When MSY expelled Akhilesh from the party
Towards the end of 2016, Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son then CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh from the party for six years along with his cousin Ram Gopal. He said the decision was to save the party he had built through hard work. The leader of the SP then had his brother Shivpal by his side.
However, Akhilesh put on a massive show of force and received the support of over 200 MPs and his supporters clashed with Team Shivpal. With the situation spiraling out of control, Mulayam revoked the expulsion.
The rift within the family continued. On January 1, 2017, Akhilesh was elevated to the post of party chairman; Mulayam was relegated to the role of “boss” and Shivpal was removed from his position as head of the state unit.
Support for Tibet
In 2017, while speaking in parliament, the PS patriarch urged the Center to support Tibetan independence. Without naming Jawaharlal Nehru, Yadav said the then prime minister made a “big mistake” on the Tibet issue. Tibetan leaders like the Dalai Lama have always supported India, he said.
According to Yadav, now is the time to support Tibet’s independence as it has been a traditional buffer between the two great nations and India should give maximum support to the Dalai Lama. “China is our enemy, not Pakistan. Pakistan cannot hurt us,” he said.
His comments have become a diplomatic nightmare for India which already has a strained relationship with China.
With contributions from agencies
Three people were shot near a busy intersection in Chicago, a police investigation closing the Ohio food ramp off the Kennedy Freeway for the start of the morning rush hour Monday.
Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near Ohio and Orleans streets.
The eastbound on-ramp remained closed between the Kennedy Expressway and Orleans Street just before 6 a.m. Orleans Street was also closed southbound between Ohio and Grand streets and northbound between Grand and Ontario streets.
Roadways reopened shortly after 6 a.m.
Police said there were no serious injuries in the shooting and no arrests were made Monday morning.
At least 18 shell casings could be seen strewn on the highway exit ramp arrival lanes and two black SUVs were seen with bullet holes. Police did not give details of what exactly happened.
The triple shooting came about 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Chicago’s Loop, just over a mile away.
A 38-year-old man was arguing with a 24-year-old man in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 a.m. when the young man shot the 38-year-old man in the chest, according to Chicago police.
Law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC Chicago that the incident began with a fight between two security guards who worked at a location in the area.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday that three U.S.-based economists had won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics “for their research on banking and financial crises.”
The winners are Ben Bernanke, former head of the US Federal Reserve and currently at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC; Douglas Diamond of the University of Chicago; and Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
The winners share a prize of approximately $900,000.
The Nobel Prize in Economics was not in Alfred Nobel’s will.
It was established by the Swedish central bank in 1968 – and is officially the “Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel” to mark the bank’s 300th anniversary.
It was first awarded in 1969 and has been funded by the bank ever since.