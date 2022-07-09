BEIRUT — A U.S.-led coalition drone strike in northeastern Syria killed an Islamic State militant on Monday, a Syrian security official said.
Mike Lupica: Magical season means nothing in October, but Yankee fans need to enjoy the ride
There has never been a Yankee half-season quite like this, not ever, not even when they were winning in ‘98 the way they are winning now, because in ‘98 they were only two years removed from their last World Series. This one is different, both wonderful and complicated, because this time the Yankees are winning like this 13 years after they last won a World Series.
This time it is in the context of a baseball century where the Red Sox have owned October four times, and nearly made it five before the Astros — the dominant October team of this era in baseball — got off the canvas and went to their third Series in five years. This time this is all happening in the context of a baseball century in which the Yankees are the ones who have felt a little bit cursed.
So I asked my friend PC (it doesn’t stand for politically correct, trust me), as smart and passionate and realistic as any Yankee fan I know, what the experience has been like of having the Yankees be the YANKEES again, at least for now.
This is what he wrote:
“Understanding this is an organization that clings to the selling point of “championship or bust,” there is no way you can allow that company line to compromise your appreciation of what is happening on the field right now. For many reasons, not the least of which is this — the Yankees not only don’t win championships anymore, they seldom win their own division. Consider that this will be — assuming nothing goes terribly sideways over the final 3 months of the season — only their 5th AL East title since the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009 and just their 2nd since the last of The Core Four, Derek Jeter, left the building at the end of 2014.
“This is not a “been there, done that” type of Yankees season, certainly not during the Aaron Judge Era. Yeah, they made the surprise run to the ALCS in Judge’s rookie year of ‘17, but only as an underdog Wild Card. And ‘18 brought Giancarlo Stanton from Miami, 100 wins — and only another Wild Card, this time as a clear also-ran to the Red Sox, who not only blew them out in the division race by 8 games but needed only 4 games to get past them in the ALDS.
“And while the Yankees finally won the division in 2019, it wasn’t like this, not with Judge playing in just over 100 games (102) and Stanton missing all but 18 games of the season. This year the big stars are doing big star things.
“For a change, it’s not just power. It’s pitching, especially the bullpen. It’s the defense, which looks so much better with guys who can actually play shortstop and catcher and first base. It’s the toughness that has led to all of the come-from-behind and walk-off wins. It is all of that. And when you consider that this is not the Yankees season many of us expected, not after the last two seasons of too many erratic and lifeless stretches of baseball, and not after beginning the season wondering if the Yankees were no better than the 3rd or even 4th best team in their division instead of the clear-cut best team in the division the way they are now, yes, you better believe this is a season you have to appreciate.
“But there is also this. Since the early 2000s, October has very rarely been their time of year. It’s why the people running the Yankees not only ring hollow when they tell us how they’re all about winning championships, they sound completely silly and out of touch ignoring the reality of the last 20 years. By now, Yankees fans have to be honest with themselves and understand that if everything is viewed strictly through the prism of what happens in October, they’re wasting an awful lot of time en route to a joyless destination.
“As a Yankee fan, I get that you always have to fixate on October. It comes with the territory, especially when the people running the team are always there to remind you how it comes with the territory. It’s why Yankee fans want the best record in the game for more than just show, they need it for home field against the Astros should they meet in the LCS. And it’s why Yankees fans are going to spend the next 3 weeks clamoring for their front office to do something it hasn’t been able to do much of late, make the deal or deals needed to push them over the top.
“It’s also why we know full well the ‘22 Yankees could surpass the ‘98 Yankees total of 114 wins and still leave us with a very empty feeling if they don’t win it all like that ‘98 team did. But you can’t let that fear of emptiness prevent you from enjoying the season that is playing out in front of us right now, which is only one of the most entertaining seasons they have had around here in a long, long time. There are too many reasons to like and appreciate what we see on a day-in, day-out basis, even though we need to realize that none of this assures us of a happy ending come fall.”
He understands full well that this powerhouse Yankee team could win the way the ‘21 San Francisco Giants did, could end up winning more than the 107 games that the Giants did last year, and still get clipped the way the Giants did by the Dodgers. The Giants were a game better than the ‘21 Dodgers, and still lost a five-game division series. The Yankees could end up being a lot more than a game better than the Astros by the end of the regular season, and still see the Astros get them the way the Dodgers got the Giants last October. The Astros are just as talented as the Yankees, aren’t afraid of the Yankees, seem to enjoy that the Yankees are still litigating those sign-stealing October, and just came off a four-game series against the Yankees that ended in a split a lot more meaningful to the Yankees than to them.
But my friend PC is most right about this: Yankee fans ought to enjoy how much better this team is than even the people who put it together could have ever expected, a Yankee team that doesn’t give up or give in, no matter who they’re playing, stomping on just about everybody except the Astros.
It has been a long time since the Yankees looked like the baddest men on the planet. It doesn’t guarantee them a single victory in October. It also doesn’t change the fact that Yankee fans should be enjoying the holy hell out of this ride.
SAYING GOODBYE TO MY FRIEND HANK
Sports and football and the racetrack — and just about everything else — got a lot less fun the other day with the passing of my dear friend, Hank (The Hammer) Goldberg.
He came out of newspapers, because his dad, Hy, was a longtime sportswriter and columnist for the old Newark Evening News.
Then Hy Goldberg’s kid grew up to work for Jimmy (The Greek) Snyder and eventually become the king of sports talk in Miami for what felt like a hundred years, before he parlayed that — you always want to talk about parlays with Hank — into another longtime gig handicapping football and the horses at ESPN.
There was never better company than Hank, at a big game or a big race, at dinner or the bar.
There was a Super Bowl Saturday night when he showed up at the place that always felt like his personal world headquarters, Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach, with our ridiculous party of 12.
No reservation, of course.
He was Hank.
The whole world was outside, a line stretched all the way to Washington Ave., waiting to get in, whether they had a reservation or not.
Hank led us to our table like a conquering general, all of us seated in about five minutes.
When we were, he turned to me and grinned.
“Did that take too long?” he asked.
He was 82 when he died on his birthday.
It still felt as if he left us way too soon.
MAX IS THE TRUE ACE, THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO FOR THE ANGELS & KEITH’S PLACE IN METS HISTORY …
No one can wait for Jacob deGrom to be back with the Mets and once again be hitting 100 mph on the radar gun as easily as if he were hitting layups in basketball.
But we were reminded the other night in Cincinnati, when Max Scherzer rejoined the Mets and the season, that there is no better pitching show on earth than he is.
The nightmare for the Angels is that Shohei Ohtani, the Sho Hey Kid, moves up the freeway to the Dodgers the first chance he gets.
Put me down as someone who hopes Baker Mayfield goes to the Panthers and makes the most of his second chance.
My friend Barry Stanton says that people are sleeping on Clemson football going into the season the way people were sleeping on Kansas basketball in college hoops.
I don’t know if Nick Kyrgios can hold it together on Sunday against the great Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
We’re going to find out how much he needed a semifinal match, even if it had been against Rafa Nadal.
But I hope it’s a great Wimbledon final, one in which Kyrgios doesn’t sabotage himself the way he has so many other times in his career.
What we’re really going to find out is if Kyrgios, the kind of bad boy that Ilie Nastase once was, can finish the job at Centre Court that Nasty couldn’t finish against Bjorn Borg back in 1976.
Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox general manager getting pantsed right now by Brian Cashman:
Bloom knows it’s not his money, right?
When you add it all up, Keith Hernandez was the second most important Met in history, after Mr. Seaver.
Keith Hernandez was the Mets’ DeBusschere.
Enough said.
()
Russia blasts Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated on Monday to what it called a Ukrainian terror attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its largest and most widespread attacks on Ukraine in months. The deadly barrage against several towns destroyed civilian targets, cutting off electricity and water, smashing buildings and killing at least 11 people.
Ukraine’s emergency service said 64 people were injured across the country in the morning attacks – the biggest and most widespread since the early days of the war.
Although some missiles apparently targeted energy installations, others struck civilian areas during the morning rush hour. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another hit the central building of a local university.
Andriy Yermak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said there was no “practical military sense” in the strikes and that Russia’s goal was to cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions – a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel invading forces from Moscow, including an attack Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula that Putin called a “terrorist act” orchestrated by Ukrainian special services.
Putin has promised a “tough” and “proportionate” response if Ukraine carries out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security. “No one should doubt that,” he said.
Speaking in a video call with members of the Russian Security Council, Putin said the Russian military had launched “precision weapons” from the air, sea and ground to target key energy facilities and of military command.
But the intense, hours-long barrage on major cities hit both residential areas and critical infrastructure, pointing to a major surge in the war amid a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent weeks.
The Ukrainian General Staff said 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones were used in the barrage. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 aerial targets, he added.
Putin, whose partial mobilization order earlier this month sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men from Russia, refrained from declaring martial law or a counter-terrorism operation as many had expected .
Moscow’s war in Ukraine is approaching its eight-month milestone, and the Kremlin is reeling from humiliating battlefield setbacks in the parts of eastern Ukraine it is trying to annex.
Explosions hit the capital’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of the city that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Some of the strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the parliament and other major landmarks are located. A glass tower housing offices was badly damaged, most of its blue-tinted windows blown out.
Russian forces targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in 10 cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address. The Russians “purposely chose such a time and such targets to inflict the most damage,” Zelenskyy said.
The morning strikes sent Kyiv residents into bomb shelters for the first time in months. The city’s subway system halted rail services and made stations available again as places of refuge.
As air raid sirens continued throughout the war in cities across the country, in Kyiv and elsewhere, many Ukrainians began to ignore their warnings after months of calm.
That changed Monday morning. The bombings hit Kyiv at the start of the morning rush hour as commuter traffic began to pick up. At least one of the vehicles hit near Kyiv National University appeared to be a commuter minibus, known as a “marshrutka”, a popular alternative to the city’s bus and metro lines.
Nearby, at least one strike landed in Shevchenko Park, leaving a large hole near a children’s playground.
Among the targets hit was the Klitschko Pedestrian Bridge, a central Kyiv landmark with its glass panels. CCTV footage showed a huge explosion as the bridge was hit and a man fled after the blast.
Elsewhere, Russia targeted civilian areas and energy infrastructure as air raid sirens sounded in all parts of Ukraine, except Russian-annexed Crimea, for four straight hours – an attack that stretched from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west, near the Polish border.
Associated Press reporters in Dnipro saw the bodies of several people killed at an industrial site on the outskirts of the city. Four people were killed and 19 injured in the town, local officials said.
Witnesses said a missile landed in front of a bus during the morning rush hour. Despite heavy damage to the vehicle, officials said no passengers were killed.
Natalia Nesterenko, a mathematician, said she saw a missile pass the balcony of her apartment in Dnipro as she worked in her kitchen. Then she heard two explosions.
“It’s very dangerous. I immediately called my children to see how they were doing because anyone can be affected. Women, children,” she said.
Kharkiv was hit three times, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The strikes cut off electricity and water supplies. Energy infrastructure was also hit in Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.
Three cruise missiles launched against Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea have passed through Moldova’s airspace, the country’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has said.
The attacks prompted a new wave of international condemnation of Russia.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the Group of Seven industrial powers will hold a video conference Tuesday on the situation to which Zelenskyy will respond. Germany currently chairs the G-7.
The attacks sparked a chorus of outrage in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely concerned”. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that “Russia’s missile fire on civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable”.
“Russia has once again shown the world what it stands for. This is terror and brutality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Some feared Monday’s attacks were just the first salvo in a new Russian offensive. The Ukrainian Ministry of Education has announced that all Ukrainian schools will go online at least until the end of this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba interrupted his tour of Africa and returned to Ukraine.
In an ominous move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that he and Putin had agreed to deploy a joint “regional grouping of troops” amid escalating fighting in Ukraine. He gave no details.
Lukashenko has repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarus, sparking fears the stage may be set for pre-emptive action from Minsk.
Sabra Ayres in Kyiv, Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kharkiv, and Justin Spike and Yesica Fisch in Dnipro contributed to this story.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
Payoneer’s platform will help small and medium businesses in India with cross-border payments, says co-CEO
In today’s borderless digital world, Payoneer’s platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises in 200 countries and territories. Leveraging its robust technology, compliance, operations and banking infrastructure, Payoneer offers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions and risk management.
The company, which has seen more than 50% growth in emerging markets, is looking to expand its presence in India.
In an interview at CNBC-TV18John Caplan, co-CEO of the company, said it has developed special and unique products for Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which makes cross-border money easier.
“Exports really are the key to the next level of success for small businesses. So here in India, we have set up very special and unique Customs Clearance Services, Reporting Services to make it easier for an SME here to declare, pay taxes, handle compliance issues, etc., in order to so they can focus on growing their business, taking care of their customers and Payoneer takes care of the money and making cross-border money easier for SMBs,” Caplan said.
He added, “In India, exports are key to the growth of the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. A $400 billion industry that is expected to double or even triple in the coming years. So Payoneer is here in India to help small businesses and make it easier for them. »
Additionally, Ramakant Vempati, co-founder and chairman of Wysa, spoke about the company’s plans to launch a Hindi mental health app which will also be accessible via WhatsApp.
Watch the video to learn more.
News
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over – The Denver Post
By STEVE RED
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games after his third losing season.
Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Defensive pass coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will act as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Wilks, 53, spent a year as Arizona head coach in 2018, going 3-13.
Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
Rhule, 47, was lured away from Baylor on a seven-year, $62 million contract guaranteed by David Tepper, the NFL’s second-richest owner.
Tepper was patient with Rhule at first after Sunday’s loss, but grew increasingly restless and changed his mind on Monday.
Rhule said after the game that he didn’t want to discuss his job security because he didn’t want to talk about it for himself.
Rhule’s teams went 5-11 in 2020 and 5-12 last year.
The Panthers hoped Rhule could turn things around in his third year like he did at Baylor and Temple before that. The team has had a steady turnover at quarterback under Rhule, with Teddy Bridgewater starting in 2020 and Sam Darnold and Cam Newton starting last year.
The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason. But the No. 1 draft pick in 2018 was horrible, ranking last in the NFL in ESPN’s total quarterback rating. Mayfield has completed 54.9% of his passes and is averaging less than 200 yards per game with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Poor play at the game’s most important position put unbearable pressure on the Carolina defense. Under Rhule, the Panthers were 1-27 when allowing an opponent to score 17 or more points.
Mayfield injured his ankle in the loss to San Francisco and wore a walking boot after the game. It’s unclear if he will miss at any time.
Mayfield was one of many players who came out in favor of Rhule.
“We’re good in the locker room when it comes to that,” Mayfield said. “There are a lot of plays we have to go all out – and he can’t do that. He can’t play for us. He can’t do the execution for us.
It’s the second time in four years that Tepper has fired a coach this season. He let go of Ron Rivera, the winningest coach in franchise history, with four games left in 2019 with the Panthers at 5-7.
The Panthers haven’t made the playoffs since 2017 — the year before Tepper took over — and haven’t won a playoff game since winning the NFC Championship in 2015 to reach the second Super Bowl. of the franchise.
More AP NFL: and
News
News
Syrian official: US drone attack kills IS member in northeast
Speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations, the official told The Associated Press that the strike targeted the IS member riding a motorcycle in the village of Hamam al-Turkman. The village is controlled by Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces near Tel Abyad. No other casualties were reported.
Local media photos have surfaced on social media showing what are believed to be the activist’s body remains next to the wrecked motorbike.
U.S. Central Command did not immediately release a statement on the drone attack and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press inquiry into it.
Despite their defeat in Syria in 2019, when ISIS lost the last strip of land its fighters once controlled, extremist sleeper cells have continued to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. IS fighters once held large parts of both countries.
washingtonpost
News
Water affordability continues to overwhelm people
Funding is limited, but the need is great. Shama Mounzer, who works as a director at Wayne Metro, said applications for the new Lifeline Plan program they administer for the Detroit Water and Sewage Department are coming in and they will quickly move through their $13 million in funding.
“We anticipate we will be at 20,000 applications very, very soon in just a few months we have 8,000 applications,” Mounzer said. “We are advocating for additional funding at this time.”
Lifeline Plan makes it so low-income people who qualify can pay as little as $18 a month for their water, sewer, and drainage services. It also helps erase previous water bills, even very high ones that have swelled by the thousands.
“What’s unique about the Lifeline plan is that the previous bill is eliminated upon enrollment,” Mounzer explained. “So whatever the amount, the customer is not responsible for that amount. That amount will be erased.”
Mounzer said that in cases where Wayne Metro doesn’t cover the full bill, DWSD takes care of the rest for people who have qualified for the Lifeline plan.
We also asked about financial assistance for plumbing repairs, another serious issue for people who cannot afford it.
“There is a huge need for funding for plumbing repairs at this point. There is limited funding through the Lifeline plan for minor plumbing repairs, but we are also seeing a great need for major plumbing repairs” , Mounzer said.
Fixing a minor leak could save a homeowner from racking up a massive water bill in the future.
