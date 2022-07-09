Minnesota United denies video board technicians’ unionization request at Allianz Field

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the only undefeated team in the NFL, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola’s late field goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed right.

The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3.

The Cardinals never led, but looked set to push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed for 43 yards. The kick looked good for a split second, but then veered hard to the right and outside the uprights. Ammendola was elevated to the active roster due to a hip injury to starter Matt Prater.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray missed a first down on second down on last down, then kicked the ball on third down to force Ammendola’s attempt with 22 seconds left.

Philadelphia scored the field goal on a 17-play, 70-yard run that lasted nearly eight minutes. Hurts extended the drive twice with 1-yard runs down the middle on third down, getting a big push from his offensive line to have enough room to dive forward.

Cameron Dicker – who was playing in place of the injured Jake Elliott – easily made the 23-yard field goal. Philadelphia’s defense kept Arizona’s offense out of the end zone on the final drive, then ran off the field to celebrate Ammendola’s kick miss.

Hurts completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards. He also ran for 61 yards.

Arizona (2-3) has lost all three of its home games this season while winning two on the road.

The Eagles held Murray mostly in check, limiting him to just 28 of 42 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Eagles saw their 14-0 lead reduced to 14-10 at halftime on Matt Ammendola’s 20-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The Cardinals kept the player alive with a fake punt, sending the ball straight to Williams, who ran seven yards for the first down.

Hurts pushed the stack for a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The quarterback was 5 of 7 for 56 yards on the 64-yard run as the Eagles moved methodically down.

He scored his second touchdown in the second quarter on another 1-yard run for a 14-0 advantage.

The Cardinals finally fought back, with Marquise Brown getting rid of several potential tacklers on a 25-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 14-7.

SLOW STARTS

The Cardinals haven’t scored in the first quarter this season, battling from behind in all five games. They also lost all three games at home, while winning both games on the road.

Arizona has had a tough schedule at home this season, facing the Chiefs, Rams and Eagles.

HAPPY BRYCE

The Eagles have a fan in Phillies star Bryce Harper, who helped his baseball team knock out the St. Louis Cardinals in Newfoundland’s wildcard round on Saturday.

During the celebration, Harper said he can’t wait to see the Eagles beat the “other cardinals”.

INJURIES

Eagles: The Philadelphia inactives included K Jake Elliott (ankle) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder). … LG Landon Dickerson (leg) left the game in the first quarter.

Cardinals: Arizona played without starting center Rodney Hudson (knee). … RB James Conner (ribs) left the game just before half-time. Two of the team’s substitute RBs, Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring), also left the game in the second half.

NEXT

Eagles: Host the Cowboys next Sunday.

Cardinals: travel to face the Seahawks next Sunday.