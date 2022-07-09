News
Nation’s best curry houses results revealed – is yours on the list?
THE finalists for the 11th English Curry Awards have been announced – is yours on the list?
Fans of the spicy cuisine have been voting for their favourite curry house to make it onto the shortlist with the flashy awards do to be held in Birmingham later this year.
The winners will be announced at the black-tie event held in the Holiday Inn at Birmingham Airport on August 22.
Finalists came from all corners of England.
There are a number of categories, including best takeaway, catering companies, chefs, fine dining as well as street food.
A spokesperson from the event organiser, Oceanic Consulting, said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards.
“The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards.
“It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.
“Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings.
“We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish the best of luck to all finalists.”
Caterer of the Year
Mayur Catering (West Bromwich)
Mahirs Experience (West Bromwich)
Apna Khana (Bradford)
The Indian Dish (Kent)
Spices & Rices (Batley)
Sukkur Cuisine Caterers (Dewsbury)
Coriander Group (Manchester)
Euro Caterers (Manchester)
Barfi Catering Manchester (Manchester)
Jolly Catering (Wolverhampton)
Local Restaurant of the Year
Bacaba Indian Restaurant (Oldbury)
Zaalsha Indian Restaurant (Smethwick)
Indigo Restaurant (Wolverhampton)
Dudley Spice (Dudley)
The Magna Tandoori (Berwick-Upon-Tweed)
Bombay Pickles (Stourbridge)
Panch Puran Restaurant (Penzance)
Shimla Balti (Wolverhampton)
Balti Towers (Halesowen)
Best Customer Service
Spice Valley Norwich (Norwich)
Imani’s Restaurant (Birmingham)
Alleppey Boat (Birmingham)
Undaal (Brierley Hill)
De Laban (Coventry)
The New Talbot (Quinton)
Zengz (Solihull)
The Maharaja’s Retreat (Nottingham)
Diwan (Martlebone High Street)
Robby’s Indian Fine Dining (Kingswinford)
Nepalese Restaurant of the Year
The Great Kathmandu Restaurant (Manchester)
Everest Lounge (Horborough)
Himalayan spice (Liskeard)
Pahuna Nepalese and Indian Cuisine (Plymouth)
Darshan Nepal (Cannock)
Crossed Khukris Gurkha Restaurant (Nuneaton)
Gurkha 1816 (Wednesbury)
Gurkha Majestic Dining (Droitwich)
The Mount Everest Restaurant (Studley)
Ayo Gorkhali (Stafford)
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year
Basmati Restaurant (Newcastle)
The Sylhet Spice Cuisine (Birmingham)
Rickshaw in Ashby Bangladeshi Cuisine (Leicestershire)
Tiffu’s (Wolverhampton)
The Dhaka Dynasty (Coventry)
Usha Bangladeshi Cuisine (Stratford-upon-Avon)
Bangla Lounge (West Midlands)
Little Bangla (Oldbury)
Warwick Spice Indian and Bangladeshi Restaurant (Warwick)
Essence of Bengal Restaurant (Redditch)
Outstanding Restaurant of the Year
Bollywood Junction (Oldbrook)
Namaste Village (Norwich)
New Royal Balti Restaurant (Stoke-on-Trent)
Sultan’s Palace (Liverpool)
Navadhanya (Cambridge)
Tamarind Fine Dining Indian Restaurant (Kemsing)
Delhi 6 (South Shields)
Severn Fine Indian Cuisine (Bewdley)
Chatora (Richmond)
Asha’s Birmingham (Birmingham)
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Panache Fine Dining (Birmingham)
Itihaas (Birmingham)
The Rajdani (West Kingsdown)
Madhu’s Heathrow (Harlington)
Kuti’s Brasserie (Southampton)
Navadhanya (Cambridge)
Indique (Manchester)
Roz Ana (Kingston upon Thames)
Mewar Haveli Indian Restaurant (Nottingham)
Pushkar Cocktail Bar and Dining (Birmingham)
Street Food Restaurant of the Year
My Delhi Indian Streetery (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Mattancherry (Taunton)
Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food (Edinburgh)
Ginger Indian Street Food (South Shields)
Twisted Indian street food (Blackpool)
Chai Walla (Bath)
Vi-Va Indian Street Food (Nottingham)
Sahil Street Food (Bakewell)
Dhaba 15 (Norwich)
South Indian Restaurant of the Year
NALAAS South Indian Restaurant (Derby)
Tharavadu Restaurant (Leeds)
Vaibhavam South Indian restaurant (Birmingham)
Maveli (Sheffield)
Kayal (Leicester)
Rasa South Indian Vegetarian Restaurant (Stoke Newington Church Street)
The Kerala (Caterham)
NALAAS South Indian Restaurant (Derby)
Sindhoor Restaurant (Whitefield)
Neelagiree Restaurant (Rotherham)
Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Chai Paani (Leicester)
Sanskruti Restaurant (Manchester)
Lily’s Indian Vegetarian Cuisine (Ashton-under-Lyne)
Vedic (Hyde)
Veggie Perrins (Plymouth)
Delhish Vegan Kitchen (Oxfordshire)
Namaste Village (Norwich)
Planet India (Brighton)
My Veggie Plate (Twickenham)
Bhaji Pala (Cheadle)
Curry School of the Year
Habiba’s School of Spice (Crewe)
Breech Lane Curry House (Tadworth)
Sharmini’s Inspirational Indian Cuisine (York)
The Spice Club Indian Cookery School (Birmingham)
The Spice Club Cookery School Manchester (Birmingham)
Crafting Curries (Peterborough)
Lajina Masala (Wolverhampton)
Sharmini’s Inspirational Indian Cuisine (York)
Spice Club (Manchester)
The Little Cornish Curry Company (Helston)
Kitchen of the Year
Clay’s Hyderabadi Kitchen (Reading)
Jalpari of Woodley (Woodley)
Dhaulagiri kitchen cafe & restaurant (Reading)
Ovisher Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Kidlington)
Delhish Vegan Kitchen (Oxford)
K2H Sandbach (Sandbach)
29 States (York)
Bengal kitchen (Thirsk)
Lotus Indian Kitchen (Willington)
RASOI Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Pontlliw)
Restaurant of the Year
North West
Aroma Asian Restaurant (Burnley)
JUNOON (Frodsham)
Lakeland Spice Cuisine (Keswick)
Bengal Tiger Lily (Alderley)
Shamoli (Knutsford)
Royal Balti House (Bolton)
Maryport Tandoori (Maryport)
Taste Of Bengal (Deeside)
Bombay Quay (Northwich)
Eastern Revive (Wilmslow)
North East
Jashn Restaurant (Newcastle Upon Tyne)
Jolshas (Stockton on Tees)
Radhuni (South Shields)
Cafe India (South Shields)
Jaipur Exclusive Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Newcastle Upon Tyne)
Lasun (South Shields)
Shikara (Whitley Bay)
The Massala Indian Restaurant (Middlesbrough)
Char Mausum Indian Restaurant (Stannington)
Indian Brasserie (Seahouses)
Yorkshire and the Humber
Cinnamon Lounge (Wakefield)
Azeem’s Restaurant (Keighley)
Parmars Indian Restaurant & Bar (Liversedge)
La La’s Restaurant (Wakefield)
The Jaipur Spice (Thirsk)
Akbar The Great (Darlington)
Ashoka (Sheffield)
Thaal Indian Restaurant (Barnsley)
The Royal Spice (Barnsley)
Viraaj Restaurant (Sheffield)
East Midlands
Lime Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Nottingham)
Castleview Indian Cuisine (Lincoln)
Chaska (Nottingham)
NawaabSaab (Nottingham)
Everest lounge (Market Harborough)
Spice Bazaar (Leicester)
Avatar Dining (Harborough)
Curry 2 Night (Derby)
Gandhi Castle (Donington)
The Shalimar (Derbyshire)
West Midlands
Takaa Tak (Birmingham)
Pondicherry (Telford)
Alessi Indian Restaurant (Stoke On Trent)
Blue Tiffin (Stoke-on-Trent)
Zaalsha Indian Restaurant (Smethwick)
Bacaba Indian Restaurant (Oldbury)
The Vine (West Bromwich)
Sreepur Indian Cuisine (Birmingham)
Roti Pani Indian Restaurant & Bar (Wolverhampton)
Opheem (Birmingham)
East of England
Lalbagh Indian Restaurant (Cambridge)
Prana (Cambridge)
Lowestoft Tandoori (Lowestoft)
Spice Valley (Norwich)
Deshi Spice Restaurant & Lounge (Bedford)
Tawa Roadside Indian (Shefford)
Indiya (Bedford)
Rasoi of Sandy (Sandy)
Shefford Tandoori (Shefford)
Ek Raj Restaurant (Sandy)
South East
The Tamarind Tree (Wokingham)
Maaya Indian Kitchen (Milton Keynes)
The Mita’s (Twyford)
Maya (Sunninghill)
The Akash (Portsmouth)
Spice Merchant (Maidenhead)
Chilis Indian Restaurant (Newbury)
The Standard (Oxford)
The Vine and Spice (Abingdon)
The Indian Queen (Banbury)
South West
Cafe Indiya (Plymouth)
The Himalayan Spice (Liskeard)
The Palm Indian Restaurant (Marlborough)
Maya Indian Cuisine (Warminster)
The Zaika Inn (Marlborough)
Mattancherry (Taunton)
The Goa Balti Indian Restaurant (Marlborough)
Refa Tandoori (Melksham)
Toran (Warminster)
Agra Restaurant (Warminster)
Curry Restaurant of the Year
North West
Passage To India (Crewe)
Relish Tandoori (Northwich)
Forts of India Malpas (Malpas)
Holdi Spice Lounge (Little Sutton)
Bombay 8 Indian Restaurant (Warrington)
Little India (Cheshire)
Rasassi Restaurant (Altrincham)
KingfishR indian cuisine (Congleton)
Nellie Indian Restaurant (Scarisbrick)
Koconut Grove (Chester)
North East
Namaste Indian Restaurant (South Shields)
Delhi 6 (South Shields)
Jewel in the Crown (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Zeera Indian Cuisine (South Shields)
Ma’ida Walbottle Newcastle (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Mumbai (Alnwick)
Sher khan (Alnwick)
Zyka Restaurant (Hexham)
Shaj (Newbiggin-by-the-Sea)
Saathi (Hexham)
Yorkshire and the Humber
Shimla Spice (Keighley)
Curry Corner (Silsden)
Gate of India Restaurant (Leeds)
Table 26 (Swillington)
Prithiraj (Sharrow)
Curry Mahal Restaurant South (Harrow)
La Pondicherry (Rotherham)
The Mumbai Lounge (Darfield)
Elachi Indian & Bangladeshi Restaurant (Armthorpe)
Voujon Indian Restaurant (Leeds)
East Midlands
Nawaab saab (Nottingham)
Dehli 41 (Chesterfield)
Salim’s (Loughborough)
Herb (Leicester)
Masala Junction Restaurant (Nottingham)
Mount Gurkha Spice (Nottingham)
Castle View (Lincoln)
Spice Bazzar (Leicester)
The Bridge & Bayleaf (Nottingham)
Calcutta Club (Nottingham)
West Midlands
Shifnal Balti (Shifnal)
Millennium Balti (Leamington Spa)
Thania Spice (Birmingham)
Purnima Indian Cuisine (Smethwick)
Bombay Pickles (Stourbridge)
Dilshad Indian Restaurant (Wolverhampton)
Raja Monkey (Birmingham)
Lamp Restaurant (Wednesbury)
Gurkha 1816 (Wednesbury)
Pabna Restaurant (Leek)
East of England
Saffron Indian Restaurant (Colchester)
Pipasha Restaurant (Cambridge)
Tandoor at the Chambers (Buckhurst Hill)
Ivory Lounge (Sandy)
Cafe Zeera (Leighton Buzzard)
Curry Garden & Horse Shoes (Leighton Buzzard)
Tawa Kitchen (Cambridge)
Raja Restaurant (Cambridge)
Rice Boat (Cambridge)
Spice lounge Restaurant (Mildenhall)
South East
Spices & Spirits (Basingstoke)
Cafe Goa (Bedford)
Corinader (Harrow)
Spices and Spirits (Basingstoke)
Cinnamons (Oxford)
Gurkha Village (Oxford)
Iffley kitchen @ The Tree (Oxford)
The Snooty Mehmaan (Faringdon)
Masala City (Chichester)
Kolkata (Didcot)
South West
Indian Memories (Quedgeley)
Indian Voojan Restaurant (Cheltenham)
Café Indiya Restaurant (Plymouth)
Bhoomi (Cheltenham)
Zaika (Stonehouse)
The Mahal (Cheltenham)
The Dilraj (Dursley)
Bengal Balti (Stroud)
Bengal Lounge (Dursley)
Rajdoot Indian Restaurant (Cirencester)
Takeaway of the Year
North West
Achaari (Macclesfield)
Tuk Tuk Indian Takeaway (Preston)
Spice Island (Bolton)
Khaja Indian takeaway (Woolton)
Golden Tandoori (Manchester)
Cafe Marharba (Manchester)
Loyds Spice Takeaway (Solihull)
Yadgar’s Café (Manchester)
Chit n Chaat (Manchester)
North East
Fossway Tandoori (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Ruchita Tandoori (Wallsend)
Delaval Tandoori (Whitley Bay)
Shapla (Middlesbrough)
Dilshad Tandoori Indian Takeaway (Northumberland)
The Grand Tandoori Kitchen (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Double Taste Indian Cuisine (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Bengal Curry Centre (Newcastle upon Tyne)
CINNAMON Indian Takeaway (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Double Diner (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Yorkshire and the Humber
Little India (Barnsley)
Bengal cottage (Micklefield)
Indian Fusion (Leeds)
Amirah Spice (Wakefield)
Delhi Wala (Halifax)
Shabs Indian Kitchen (Hemsworth)
Hot Spot (Bradford)
The Banyan Tree (York)
Taste of Bengal (Bradford)
Selby Balti House (Selby)
East Midlands
Masala Takeaway (Nottingham)
Rikshaw Urban Indian Kitchen (Nottingham)
Bayleaves (Whestone)
The Moghul (Sidcup)
KariKana Curry Bar (Nottingham)
Spice Bazzar (Leicester)
Indian Nights (Nottingham)
Spice India (Nottingham)
Masala Takeaway (Nottingham)
West Midlands
The Indian Eatery (Birmingham)
The Masala Boyz Indian Takeaway (Tamworth)
Rickshaw Express (Solihull)
Gandhi Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Saverley Green)
Lime Pickle (Birmingham)
Roti & Curry Junction (Birmingham)
Chillies Indian Takeaway (Wigan)
Maharajah (Sutton Coldfield)
Masala Curry House (Oldbury)
Spice Box (Birmingham)
East of England
Ali Spice Indian Takeaway (Norwich)
Royal Spice (Cambridge)
Master Chef Indian Takeaway (Luton)
Taj Mahal Indian & Bangladeshi Takeaway (Norwich)
Renu’s (Cambridge)
Indian Village (Ipswich)
Shabag Indian Takeaway (Chelmsford)
Delhi Akash Indian Takeaway (Laindon)
Pink Chilliz (Benfleet)
Suraya Tandoori (Chelmsford)
South East
Masala Bay Takeaway (Kent)
Chutney Jacks (Winslow)
Indian Bonsai (Luton)
Mumbai Wokingham (Wokingham)
Surrey Spice (Leatherhead)
Yasmin (Leatherhead)
Maloncho Tandoori (Guildford)
Raj Cuisine (Addlestone)
Raviz (Guildford)
Lina Tandoori (Pangbourne)
South West
Cinnamon Lounge (Wakefield)
Akash Indian Tandoori (Chippenham)
Chaiwalla Indian Street Food (Bath)
Chennai Indian Takeaway (Cheltenham)
Curry Express (Cheltenham)
Indian Enroute (Gloucester)
Taste of India (Kettering)
Eastern Paradise (Westbury)
Melksham Tandoori (Melksham)
Spice Paradise (Marlborough)
Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year
North West
Hawali Indian Takeaway (Burnley)
Taftan (Manchester)
Al-Baraka Indian Takeaway (Liverpool)
Naga Spice Indian Takeaway (Blackburn)
Spice Island (Bolton)
The Lalbagh (Preston)
Delhi 8 Indian Takeaway (Preston)
Taste Of India (Clitheroe)
Amonbagh Takeaway (Preston)
Shad Tandoori (Blackburn)
North East
The Viking Tandoori (Jarrow)
Riz’Q flavours of India (Sunderland)
Saffron Sunderland (Sunderland)
Nawaab (Sunderland)
Forhan’s (Sunderland)
Maharaja Tandoori (Middlesbrough)
The Jewel in the Crown (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Anisa’s Curry in a Hurry (Middlesbrough)
Rowshuni (Sunderland)
Zeera Tandoori (Durham)
Yorkshire and the Humber
Taj Indian Takeaway (Sunderland)
Ramzey’s (Wakefield)
Masala (Harrogate)
Janota Tandoori (Leeds)
Spice cottage (Diss)
Anisa’s Indian Takeaway (Halifax)
Imran Indian Takeway (Huddersfield)
Jinnah (Leeds)
Kushi Tandoori (Harrogate)
Chilli Hut (Timperley Gardens)
East Midlands
The Cinnamon Lounge (Harborough)
Masala Takeaway (Nottingham)
Chillis (Nottingham)
Simply Indian (Leicester)
Flavours of Asia (Leicester)
Hassan’s Balti (Leicester)
Khyber Nights (Leicester)
Spice Takeaway (Nottingham)
Desi Street Food (Leicester)
Maharaja Takeaway (Leicester)
West Midlands
Rahman Balti (Wednesbury)
Simla Indian Takeaway (Stratford-upon-Avon)
Chutney Express Takeaway (Birmingham)
Samosa & Sweet Factory (Bromwich)
Shenapur Indian Cuisine (Stourbridge)
Dilshad Indian Takeaway (Birmingham)
Curry Corner (Cheltenham)
Sylhet Balti Indian Takeaway (Coventry)
Sweet Memories (Coventry)
Vale Curry House (Burslem)
East of England
Bikash Tandoori Takeaway (Witham)
Renu’s (Cambridge)
Stopsley Surma (Luton)
Waterhead Tandoori (Oldham)
Titash Indian Restaurant (Colchester)
Indian Zest Chelmsford (Chelmsford)
Zaika (Ipswich)
Taj Mahal Takeaway (Norwich)
The Curry Inn (Ipswich)
Indian Village (Ipswich)
South East
Raj Tandoori (Sandhurst)
Sizzling Spice (Reading)
Bengal Spice Indian Takeaway (Canterbury)
Bala Sweet & Tandoori Centre (Bedford)
London Sweet Centre (Bedford)
Indigo, Indian Food to Go (Woking)
Chillies Indian Takeaway (Scunthorpe)
Masala Bay Takeaway (Kent)
Bombay Express (Oxford)
Tandoori Nights (Kidlington)
South West
Taste of India (Gloucester)
Tale Of Spice (Trowbridge)
Ruposhi Indian Takeaway (Bath)
City Indian Takeaway (Gloucester)
Bengal Balti (Stroud)
Eastern Paradise (Westbury)
The Biryani Pot (Stroud)
Cinnamon Lounge (Westbury)
Bhaji’s (Gloucester)
Eastern Paradise (Westbury)
Chef of the Year
North
Jashn Restaurant (Gateshead)
Amma’s Canteen (Manchester)
Bombay gate (Darlington)
Nellie Indian Restaurant (Scarisbrick)
Royal Balti House (Bolton)
Parmars Indian Restaurant & Bar (Liversedge)
La La’s Restaurant (Wakefield)
Midlands
Chaska (Lenton)
Herb (Leicester)
Lime Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Nottingham)
Basmati Restaurant (Birmingham)
NawaabSaab (Nottingham)
Everest lounge (Harborough)
Pondicherry (Telford)
South
The Tamarind Tree (Wokingham)
Maaya Indian Kitchen (Milton Keynes)
The Mita’s (Twyford)
Cafe Indiya Restaurant (Plymouth)
Maaya Indian Kitchen (Milton Keynes)
Maya (Sunninghill)
The Akash (Portsmouth)
Woman ‘has heart attack’ after stripper party at nursing home
A group of strippers threw a steamy party at a nursing home in a stunt that sparked outrage.
Racy footage shows half-naked performers dancing with retirees at the El Prado retirement home in Cartagena, Colombia, The sun reported.
The steamy party held at the Una Mano Amiga Foundation also included cakes and erotic games, El Heraldo reported.
The clip which was shared on social media sparked a backlash after a woman appeared to receive medical treatment following an alleged heart attack.
The evening was organized by influencer Nadia Cartagena who posted the clip on Instagram.
She said: “Today I threw an erotic party for the elderly and I had the biggest scare of my life because I didn’t expect it to happen and the truth is that I’m really sorry, I just wanted to give them pleasure and I did not expect this situation, so I want you to comment on the situation.
The Instagrammer was slammed by her followers who told her the party theme was “too much”.
One of them said: “Nadia you have done too much, a party is good but with another theme not like that.
Another said: “Oops, Nadia, it was not the right party, here is the result, what a pity, what a sadness.
The video went viral on social media and received hundreds of negative comments.
But it turns out the event was a well-organized stunt to protest the problems at the nursing home.
The influencer told a local outlet the universal the video was made for the attention of the office of the mayor of Cartagena.
She said: “This theme party has been organised, permission has been requested, I have proof.
“Nothing was done against anyone’s will. We did it with a lot of love, my whole platform is made of really good content, social support.
“And at no time was the video intended to annoy, abuse or take advantage of the grandparents, in fact, we made a donation to them after the event.”
Last month, a nursing home in Taiwan was forced to apologize for hiring a stripper to put on a show for its OAPs.
The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a public facility in Taiwan for military retirees, paid the dancer to entertain 12 elderly people in wheelchairs.
New York Post
News
Comedian Chugs throws beer at him by Heckler in viral clip – NBC Chicago
A comedienne is going viral for her response to a heckler who left social media stunned.
During a concert at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, on Saturday. On October 8, Ariel Elias opened the floor for a Q&A portion of his set. She immediately regretted it when a woman in the audience asked her, “Did you vote for Trump?”
From there, things got awkward and tense, with Elias trying to figure out what the person’s endgame was with the line of questioning.
After a proper back-and-forth, the heckler said, “I could just tell by your jokes that you voted for Biden.”
Elias seemingly closed the back and forth when she replied, “I can tell by the fact that you always speak up when nobody wants you to vote for Trump.”
Elias tried to chase her with his set, before out of nowhere a beer can is seen aggressively hitting her head in the video. He hits the wall behind her, spraying everywhere before falling to the ground.
Stunned, Elias picked up the can and swallowed what was left in the can, drawing cheers from the crowd.
The owner of Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club, Dino Ibelli, told BuzzFeed News that the heckler’s male partner was the person who threw the beer and was in contact with the police to press charges.
TODAY contacted the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department for further comment, but did not immediately respond.
Gianmarco Soresi – another comedian who headlined the night – told Buzzfeed News: “There’s this idea that the brave comedian is the one who says the thing that we all think about, and I’m like, look this video if you want to see what true bravery looks like as a comedian.”
Shared on Twitterthe clip has amassed over 2 million views since it was shared on Sunday morning, catching the attention of many high-profile comedians like Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings and Jim Gaffigan who applaud Elias for keeping her cool in such heartbreaking circumstances.
Elias, who has been playing for 11 years, told Buzzfeed News: “I’ve been at it for a long time. It’s nice to have positive recognition. Maybe that softens the blow – no pun intended – a little.
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from today:
NBC Chicago
News
Food inflation is slowing, but that doesn’t mean food prices are falling
- Food inflation is easing, but food prices remain high by historical standards.
- The UN food price index fell for the sixth consecutive month in September, but was still up 5.5% year-on-year.
- Apart from commodity prices, other factors, such as labor costs, also affect food prices.
Food price inflation may ease in the future with good harvests, but that doesn’t mean food prices are falling, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Sunday.
“In fact, I’m hoping that at least food inflation – which isn’t quite the same thing as food prices – will come down because in Canada and a number of other country, harvests have been reasonably good,” Macklem told the government. funded by CBC Radio, in an interview on the cost of living in Canada.
His comments came just after the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations released data on Friday showing its food price index fell for the sixth consecutive month in September. The index hit a record high in March, but even with September’s drop, it was still 5.5% higher than a year ago.
Food inflation eased due to various factors including slowing global growth, seasonal factors and a UN-brokered deal with Turkey to allow grain shipments from Ukraine to be exported from Black Sea ports, according to a blog post by International Food Policy Research. Institute on September 27.
However, “we are not off the hook yet”, the researchers wrote, adding that international food prices remain “high by historical standards, markets remain tight and high price volatility continues, in especially for wheat and maize”.
Wheat prices rose 2.25% in September due to weather concerns in major exporters Argentina and the United States, as well as Ukrainian grain exports from the sea, according to the UN. Black.
U.S. food and beverage prices also jumped 13.5% in August from a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There are also many moving parts in food prices. In addition to commodity prices, there are other economy-wide issues that contribute to food prices, including supply chain issues, energy costs, and labor costs. .
Uncertainty about the global food supply is expected to persist into next year. With the war in Ukraine continuing with no “end in sight”, Ukrainian farmers are expected to sow less wheat this fall. High fertilizer costs are also likely to impact plantations, researchers from the International Food Policy Research Institute said in the September report..
Bank of Canada’s Macklem pointed to the difficulty of predicting volatile commodity prices. “They are largely influenced by world events over which we really have no control or influence,” Macklem told CBC Radio.
businessinsider
News
Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile fire
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday after months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in central Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.
Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.
The spokesman for the emergency services in Kyiv told the AP that there were people killed and injured. Rescuers are now working in different locations, Svitlana Vodolaga said.
The number of victims is not yet known.
The explosions were heard by AP reporters and appeared to be the result of missile strikes.
The last previous attack on Kyiv dates back to June. One of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one and injuring six. But unlike previous attacks which mainly hit Kyiv’s outskirts, Monday’s strike targeted several locations in the very center of the city.
Also on Monday morning, Associated Press reporters reported hearing explosions in the center of Dnipro town. Associated Press reporters on site saw the bodies of several people killed at an industrial site on the outskirts of town. Windows in the area had been blown out and glass littered the street.
Ukrainian media reported explosions in a number of other locations, including the western city of Lviv which served as refuge for many people fleeing fighting in the east, as well as in Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi. .
Recent fighting has focused on areas just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.
The strikes on Kyiv and other cities came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was to hold a meeting with his security council, a day after calling the attack on the Kerch bridge to Crimea a terrorist act. perpetrated by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting on Sunday with the chairman of the Russian investigative commission, Putin said “there is no doubt that this was a terrorist act aimed at the destruction of civilian infrastructure of a critically important”.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
yahoo
News
Big Indian lenders shun rupee mechanism in Russian trade: report
Mumbai:
India’s big lenders are reluctant to do direct rupee business transactions with Russia months after the scheme was put in place for fear of becoming the target of sanctions from the United States and Europe over the invasion of Russia. Ukraine, sources said.
Two small lenders decided to adopt the system after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in July that it had put in place an agreement for international trade settlements in Indian rupees with immediate effect.
But big lenders with more exposure to the international financial system, and particularly the dollar, fear their business could be disrupted if they come under sanctions.
Western sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine attempt to limit Moscow’s access to foreign currency, particularly the dollar. India has strong trade ties with Russia, and the rupee mechanism can help bypass the US dollar and euro for settlements.
An Indian diplomat in Russia said Russian banks had contacted eight major Indian counterparts to set up rupee trade deals, but Indian banks had not responded.
Some of these banks include India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India, the source said.
None of these banks responded to email requests for comment.
But several sources within the banks have privately confirmed that they have decided not to use the structure, at least for now.
One, a senior executive at a major state-owned bank, said using such a settlement mechanism could violate certain sanctions rules. “They (Western nations) can impose a sanction on us, it will be a major loss of business and reputation,” the banker said.
Indian banks continue to settle trade with unauthorized Russian entities in dollars or euros, but the sources said they believe rupee settlements may come under greater scrutiny.
Another banker said the new settlement system could raise questions in the West and lead to sanctions. “The process to get them lifted can take months and it’s a risk banks aren’t willing to take,” the source said.
The United States imposed sanctions on major Russian banks, other institutions, President Vladimir Putin and oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine, and anyone dealing with a sanctioned entity may also be subject to penalties.
A third source at a major Indian bank said the lack of liquidity in ruble trade against the more liquid rupee made it difficult to determine an accurate ruble-rupee exchange rate, another factor holding banks back. Indian.
Even if they were able to overcome this hurdle, what could Russian banks do with a pool of rupees in an account in India, the source asked. Indian banks do not have large reserves of rubles and therefore cannot offer direct exchange.
The two smallest Indian banks that have started the process of opening accounts to settle trade with Russia in rupees are the private lender Yes Bank and the public lender UCO Bank.
Yes Bank has linked up with PSCB Bank in St. Petersburg, the diplomatic source said. UCO Bank has won RBI approval to open a special rupee account for Russian bank Gazprom, and its chief executive Soma Sankara Prasad told Reuters last month he hoped to do so soon.
Yes Bank, UCO Bank, the Indian Banks’ Association and India’s Ministry of Finance did not respond to emails seeking comment.
According to government data, India’s imports from Russia hit $17.24 billion in April-August this fiscal, up from around $3.2 billion a year earlier due to a surge in purchases. of oil.
Indian exports to Russia in April-August fell to $992.73 million from $1.31 billion in the same period last year.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Oleksandr Usyk casts doubt on potential Tyson Fury fight in 2023 as heavyweight champ plans to drop back down to cruiserweight saying ‘It’s really hard to eat all the time’
Unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has said he plans to return to the heavyweight division.
The Ukrainian is coming off two tremendous victories over Anthony Joshua which saw him win and then defend the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles.
This has seemingly set up a tantalizing undisputed matchup with Tyson Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, the only other major belt in the division.
However, Usyk ruled himself out for the remainder of 2022 due to injury, and ‘The Gypsy King’ went in search of an alternate opponent to face later this year.
A fight with Joshua was supposed to be on the cards but fell through and now it’s unclear who Fury will face next but he is preparing to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 3.
Usyk has now revealed he is considering a move back to cruiserweight, meaning a much-anticipated clash with Fury may never happen.
The Ukrainian insists he finds it easy to compete at heavyweight but struggles with the amount of food he needs to eat to be big enough for the weight class.
“I was thinking about going back to cruiserweight and getting a couple more world belts,” Usyk said in a recent interview with Parimach.
Good luck
Fury sends message to Wilder on trilogy anniversary, hints at fourth fight
KING
‘I’ve got world champion nuts’ – Tyson Fury’s dad John has testicles insured for £10m
Sad
Fury: ‘I want to get out of boxing, but I can’t let go – I created a monster’
Brutal
‘AJ’s lack of balls’ – Fury shares his opinion on why Joshua’s fight fell apart
NEXT?
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora trilogy fight ‘okay’ with announced date and location
REAL PRO
Eubank Jr Incredibly Makes Weight For Benn Fight, Despite Being Canceled
“You know, being a heavyweight means you have to be really heavy. You have to eat a lot. It’s not hard to fight those giants, but it’s really hard to eat all the time.
“And now I work out a lot more than I did as a cruiserweight, especially in training camps. I had to swim ten kilometers and train hard. Right now I just want to stop and rest.
“Half a year of training is hard work. I haven’t seen my family for so long, I haven’t seen my wife, kids or anyone.
Prior to his move to the heavyweight division, Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion by going to the backyards of Marco Huck, Marius Briedis and Murat Gassiev to win all four belts.
‘The Cat’ then defended them against Tony Bellew in the UK for good measure before moving up to heavyweight and beating Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora rather than taking an immediate world title shot.
Since his departure, the cruiserweight belts have fragmented and are currently held by Arsen Goulamirian, Ilunga Makabu, Jai Opetaia and Lawrence Okolie.
Fury weighed in on Usyk’s latest comments and told Behind the Gloves: “He’s like a snack size, type of guy. I eat more than him for breakfast almost every day.
“He was offered the fight in Saudi Arabia in December and didn’t want it.
“You couldn’t have dragged him there with a pack of wild horses.
“You couldn’t drag her mate [Joshua] there either.
“I am the creepy, mean ***** mother of a knockout king in this division.
“While these guys are punching each other in the face, I’m gonna bang, bye bye b****. I wouldn’t want to fight either.
“These guys basically have to dance to whatever I say.”
