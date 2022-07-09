Parents warned their children could be victims of a paedo babysitter who has exposed hundreds of children over the age of 20

A chilling warning has been issued to PARENTS that their children may have been the victims of a child babysitter who has cared for hundreds of children for over 20 years.

Andrew Evans, from Crowborough, East Sussex, was jailed today for sexual offenses against two children, but police are urging concerned parents to come forward.

1 Andrew Evans was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison today Photo credit: Sussex Police

Officials want to hear from any parents concerned that there may be other sex offenses committed against their own children that need to be investigated.

Evans had worked in childcare, including nursery schools, across Sussex, Kent and Surrey for around 20 years.

But today police told Hove Crown Court how he “used his position of trust to target these children”.

The 36-year-old sexually abused a young girl he was babysitting in March and kept indecent pictures.

And the babysitter continued to promote his childcare services even while he was on police bail, with a strict no-contact policy.

After an investigation, police uncovered further criminal offenses against a seven-year-old girl who Evans was babysitting at her home in Uckfield.

Today he was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to seven offences.

His crimes surfaced earlier this year when police received a report that the babysitter had met a very vulnerable 15-year-old boy in a secluded East Grinstead car park in September last year.

There he committed a series of sexual offenses against the boy, whom he urged into a relationship.

The teenager blocked contact with Evans and reported what had happened to his school and parents.

The child’s mother described the horrific impact the crimes had on her son and family.

She said in a statement: “I live with the thought of what my son has been through on a daily basis and am constantly concerned to protect him.

“As a family we are only now trying to come to terms with it and the upset of his grandparents and extended family is massive.

“We can’t break the news to his younger brother as it’s just too upsetting.

“I had to take time off from work as I couldn’t handle the stress and I can’t really articulate how upset I am.

“My son has disabilities and is vulnerable so it’s important to protect him in everyday life and when that happens it’s devastating.”

She added, “What I know is that this person should not be released for a very long time and then should not be brought near children or vulnerable people, regardless of their age.”

Detective Constable Michelle Hayes said: “I have seen the impact this has had on the two families on an almost daily basis and I have worked over the past six months to build their trust.

“Evans used his position of trust to target these children, sneaky in his behavior, and finally there is justice for all involved.”

Detective Inspector Steve Cobbett of the Sussex Police Public Protection Command added: “We have carried out extensive inquiries into many organizations in the South East and to date no crime has been reported by them.”

The police statement reassured the parents that measures were being taken to ensure no other children are currently at risk.

It added that the two children involved and their families were being assisted by specially trained officers.

Evans will be a registered sex offender for life, restricting his access to children going forward, and he will have life restraining orders prohibiting him from contacting the two victims.