Rugby South Africa vs Wales: kick-off time, live stream, TV channels and teams for the 2nd test in Pretoria

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday after being hospitalized for days. Affectionately known as “Netaji”, he has spent more than 50 years in politics. There have been many ups and downs in his career and several controversies he has courted along the way.

We take a look at when the SP chief made headlines for unfavorable reasons.

The bed and breakfast scandal

In 1993, Mulayam Singh Yadav and party founder Bahujan Samaj (BSP) teamed up ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was creating waves over the issue of the Temple of Ram.

The SP-BSP grouping came to power with the support of Congress. Two years later, the government collapsed when Mayawati withdrew its support and decided to go with the BJP.

On June 2, 1995, angry SP workers attacked the Meerabai guesthouse in Lucknow where Mayawati was holding a meeting. The room was vandalized and she was beaten. BSP MPs failed to protect their leader, but BJP’s Brahm Dutt Dwivedi escorted Mayawati to safety.

This soured relationship between the two UP parties until 2018 when the SP-BSP formed an alliance and defeated the BJP in parliamentary by-votes in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Bullets were fired at kar sevaks

When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement started gaining momentum, Yadav was the chief minister of the state. On October 30, 1990, hundreds and thousands of devotees gathered in Ayodhya and the kar sevaks started moving towards the disputed site to demolish the Babri Masjid.

At first, the lathi-police in charge of crowd control and later, on government orders, opened fire on kar sevaks, resulting in the death of at least 16 people. Years later, on February 6, 2014, Yadav confessed to Mainpuri that bullets were fired on his orders.

‘Vishi’ Sonia

After the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government by 13 days in 1996, MSY decided to oppose Sonia Gandhi’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister. He called her a “videshi” (outsider), a position that came back to haunt him years later. In 2002, Congress refused to back him as he tried to form a government in Uttar Pradesh. It only worked in favor of rival Mayawati.

The sexist comment on the Women’s Reservation Bill

Yadav was not in favor of the Women’s Reservation Bill and believed it would not help people in rural areas. “The Women’s Reservation Bill will only benefit wealthy, urban women. Our poor, rural women are not attractive… I won’t say more than that),” he said at a rally in Barabanki of the UP in 2012.

Insensitive talk about rape

Yadav sparked a storm ahead of the 2014 national elections when he opposed capital punishment for rape. In a defense of sex offenders at a rally in Moradabad, he said: “Ladke ladke hain, galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys, mistakes can be made)”.

The veteran frontman also wasn’t shy about blaming the girls. “Ladkiyan pehle dosti karti hain. Ladke-ladki mein matbhed ho jata hai. Matbhed hon key baad usey rape ka naam dey deti hain. Ladko sey galti ho jati hai. Kya case of rape mein phasi di jayegi? (First, the girls become friends with the boys. Then, when they have differences between them, the girls make accusations of rape. The boys make mistakes. Will they be hanged for rape?),” according to a report published in India today.

When MSY expelled Akhilesh from the party

Towards the end of 2016, Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son then CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh from the party for six years along with his cousin Ram Gopal. He said the decision was to save the party he had built through hard work. The leader of the SP then had his brother Shivpal by his side.

However, Akhilesh put on a massive show of force and received the support of over 200 MPs and his supporters clashed with Team Shivpal. With the situation spiraling out of control, Mulayam revoked the expulsion.

The rift within the family continued. On January 1, 2017, Akhilesh was elevated to the post of party chairman; Mulayam was relegated to the role of “boss” and Shivpal was removed from his position as head of the state unit.

Support for Tibet

In 2017, while speaking in parliament, the PS patriarch urged the Center to support Tibetan independence. Without naming Jawaharlal Nehru, Yadav said the then prime minister made a “big mistake” on the Tibet issue. Tibetan leaders like the Dalai Lama have always supported India, he said.

According to Yadav, now is the time to support Tibet’s independence as it has been a traditional buffer between the two great nations and India should give maximum support to the Dalai Lama. “China is our enemy, not Pakistan. Pakistan cannot hurt us,” he said.

His comments have become a diplomatic nightmare for India which already has a strained relationship with China.

