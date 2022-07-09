Connect with us

Rugby South Africa vs Wales: kick-off time, live stream, TV channels and teams for the 2nd test in Pretoria

3 months ago

ALL eyes will be on Wales as they take on South Africa in an international friendly.

The Dragons came surprisingly close to a first-ever win over the Springboks in last week’s first Test, giving them hope of staying in the series this week.

Wayne Pivac’s men led 18-3 at half-time last Saturday but were wiped out by a Damian Willemse kick in added time.

When will South Africa vs Wales kick off?

  • South Africa host Wales on Saturday 9 July.
  • Launch is scheduled for 4:05pm UK time – 5:05pm local time.
  • Loftus Versfield in Pretoria, South Africa is the allocated arena for this match and has a capacity of around 51,000 spectators.

What TV channel is South Africa vs Wales on and can I stream it live?

  • South Africa vs Wales will be broadcast live Sky Sports action in the UK.
  • Sky Sports subscribers can stream ALL action live via the Sky Sports website or the Sky Go app.

Team News

