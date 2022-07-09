Sadie Sink Stuns In Summer Floral Dress As She Walks Through Nyc: Photos

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre random check by umpires on the mound, launching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs on Sunday night with seven scorched innings in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.

Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres win the National League’s best-of-three wildcard series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.

San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-division series starting Tuesday – ensuring the Padres will play in front of their hometown fans in the playoffs for the first time in 16 years when they return to Petco Park for match 3.

“We know that. We would like them to be able to see post-season games,” manager Bob Melvin said on Sunday afternoon. .”

It was the fifth time the Padres had won a playoff series. They played a first-round game against St. Louis in their own stadium with no fans allowed after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being swept into the Division Series by eventual World Series champions Dodgers.

For the Mets, a scintillating season ended with a whimper at home to empty seats. Baseball’s biggest spenders won 101 games – the second most in franchise history – but couldn’t resist Atlanta in eastern Newfoundland after being atop the division for all but six days.

New York won 10½ games on June 1 and seven on August 10 before finally ceding control last weekend. The defending World Series champions snatched their fifth straight division title and a first-round bye with a one-on-one sweep in Atlanta — and the Mets never fully recovered.

New York ace Max Scherzer was rocked in a Game 1 loss to San Diego and, after the Mets won Game 2 behind Jacob deGrom to avoid elimination, they put up next to nothing against Musgrove.

No. 3 starter Chris Bassitt lasted just four innings, allowing three runs and three hits with three costly walks to batters near the bottom of the order.

Pete Alonso’s first single in the fifth and Starling Marte’s walk to start the seventh were the only base runners Musgrove allowed in his first career playoff start.

Robert Suarez and Josh Hader completed the one-hitter.

THINK OF MR. PADRE

During batting practice, San Diego second baseman Jake Cronenworth wore an old-school No. 19 Tony Gwynn uniform t-shirt, a giveaway at Petco Park sometime this season.

“We have them all,” Cronenworth said. “Usually a lot of us wear them, but I think everyone wears hoodies these days.”

Cronenworth, however, thought it was a day to salute the late Padres Hall of Famer.

“It was just in my locker and I brought it with me for a reason, so I decided to wear it,” he said. “Tony was one of the best, so give us some support from above.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Francisco Lindor was rocked after fouling a fly ball inside his right knee in the fourth. As the star shortstop was checked by an athletic trainer, manager Buck Showalter walked over to home plate, picked up Lindor’s bat, and handed it back to him. Lindor stayed in the game and retired.

NEXT

San Diego went 5-14 against the first-place Dodgers this season and finished 22 games behind them in the NL West.

New York kicks off its spring training schedule next year with split-squad games Feb. 25 against Miami and Houston. The regular season opener is March 30 in Miami.

___

More AP MLB: and