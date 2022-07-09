Seven items you should never buy from Target — and there’s an easy way to spot them

It’s possible to find items at Target that can save you money, but there are at least seven that you should never buy — and there’s an easy way to spot them.

Some of the Target branded items you’ve reached out to save a few bucks are actually hurting you in the long run, according to Best Life Magazine.

1 Some Target items can save you money, but they lack quality Photo credit: Getty

PAPER TOWELS

Target’s Up & Up brand paper towels might seem like a great idea to save a few bucks over name brands like Bounty, but according to some experts, the lack of quality doesn’t justify the purchase.

Brands like Bounty have a more absorbent and durable towel that allows you to use less to clean up messes and ultimately recoup the cost.

GARBAGE BAG

In a similar situation with Target brand paper towels, the Up & Up trash bags won’t do you much good for the few dollars you’ll save, Best Life Magazine reported.

Again, it has to do with a lack of durability as the Up & Up bags tend to tear more often and hold a smaller amount of junk at once. Go for Glad or Hefty instead, they guess.

SHOES

Each Target has a limited selection of shoes in their apparel section, from sneakers to sandals, but according to Ben’s Bargains editor-in-chief Kristen Cook, they won’t last long.

Other larger stores like Macy’s, known for clothing and shoes, still have relatively affordable, better quality options.

“Fake leather sandals are $20-$25 at Target. You can go to Macy’s for something that looks the same, but it’s a quality brand for the same price,” Cook said in 2016, speaking to CBS News.

COFFEE

Target’s Market Pantry brand of ground coffee is an affordable option for those who still want that nice boost of energy in the morning.

However, many reviewers and even Consumer Reports taste testers have noted that Market Pantry coffee tastes way too bitter and “isn’t complex.”

It might do the job in terms of energy, but wouldn’t you rather enjoy the flavor for a buck or two more?

WATER FILTER

Keeping a filtered water bottle or jug ​​in the fridge has become a common household item in recent years.

Name brands like Brita and PUR need a replacement filter in their jugs about every few months.

Target offers its own Up & Up brand filters that fit into these jugs as replacements, although they don’t work quite as well.

According to experts like FatWallet’s Brent Shelton, they don’t filter out bacteria as reliably and don’t last nearly as long.

BABY FOOD

Again, Target’s Up & Up brand has created an affordable baby food option for those with a newborn.

Although the item is definitely cheaper than other brands like Similac, this is another instance where the quality goes down along with the cost.

The blog Baby Formula Expert notes that there are slight differences in the Up & Up formula that affect quality. Buying branded formulas in bulk from other stores is a better option, it suggests.

BEDDING

Although Target offers a range of bedding products in its stores that aren’t necessarily bad quality, experts like Andrea Woroch say you can still find better quality at similar prices at larger stores like Macy’s or HomeGoods.

The rule of thumb here is that while Target’s selection is good, you can ultimately find better quality elsewhere for the same price.