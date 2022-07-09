Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth In Nayanthara And Vignesh’s New Wedding Pics

Tune in to the latest sports media Sign up for Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

During the Mets-Padres playoff series, ESPN Karl Ravech talked too much, while David Cone didn’t talk enough.

That was the biggest problem with Sunday Night Baseball’s stand last weekend. For the series of the Mets, Ravech, Cone and Eduardo Perez had the unenviable task of replacing Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron darling.

The SNB team wasn’t great.

The studio guy: Ravech is more of a studio guy than a play-by-player. He tells the game instead of calling it. He talks too much, doesn’t let his partners in enough.

Lead, don’t question: When Ravech tries to include his analysts, he often asks questions, which works if you’re sitting on the board in Bristol, but during gameplay you want to direct your analysts, not put them in places they may not want to. -be not go.

Karl Ravech’s broadcast style is more suited to a studio broadcast than a game broadcast booth. Getty Images

The best play-by-play practice is to use your words to move the conversation to where you think it should be headed. This allows analysts to speak their minds and makes them more comfortable. This leads to a looser cabin.

Cone of Silence: Cone is expected to be the star of the ESPN broadcast. He’s in his first year with the network, but that shouldn’t matter. He is probably the best game analyst in baseball. He should be the one who always says what he thinks. Sometimes he was silent.

Missed opportunity: Midway through Game 2, with the Mets in a tight game, Ravech wondered if Edwin Diaz could go four innings, which looked ridiculous and was quickly brought down by Perez.

Ravech could have made the same point which prompted discussion.

With the Mets leading before the sixth, he could have conjured up Buck Showalterlack of use Zack Breton in 2016, then explained how Showalter used Diaz during the year.

The question of when the Mets should have used Edwin Diaz in Game 2 might have generated some interesting discussion, but didn’t. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

At that time, Perez and Cone could have said when they would use Diaz. That little difference would have made for a great TV.

Not a Sunday conversation: In Game 3 on Sunday, the trio have yet to feel like they’re having a conversation at a baseball game. It was more Ravech moderating and sporadically asking Perez and Cone questions. The Padres’ lead caught some air in the game, but the team didn’t make it look much bigger than a typical Sunday night show.

Dreaded oops: I don’t like to nitpick errors. Live streaming is difficult. But in the fourth inning of Game 2, Ravech called Francois Lindor “Jose Reyestwice. In the same inning, Ravech remembered Jacob of Grom in the 2015 World Series against the Dodgers. Of course, the Dodgers are in the NL and the Mets have faced the Royals. Mistakes happen to the best, but that only hurts credibility.

SNB’s booth is the second most prestigious in national baseball coverage. This is the big league. Yes, mistakes and misunderstandings do happen, but it’s fair to point them out.

The good news: Analysts make the show on TV, which is why this SNB team is better than last year, when Alex Rodriguez was matt Vasgersian’analyst. During Game 2 late in the fourth, with men on first and second and no outs, Thomas Nido was standing. Cone said it would be a good time for the Padres to play on the wheel because San Diego had third-row strength. Perez succinctly added that Nido would have the option of swinging instead of drizzling in this scenario.

David Cone once again proved to be arguably baseball’s best broadcaster when he got the chance to dive into strategy during the Mets-Padres series. Getty Images

That didn’t happen, but the pitcher-batter dynamic ESPN dreamed up for Cone and Perez’s volley worked. More of this in the future!

Quick clicks

Michael Kay tried to bring out the analytical side of Alex Rodriguez during the Cardinals-Phillies series, but the former slugger didn’t always seem ready. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post; PA

It’s hard to say what fully holds Alex Rodriguez back as a game analyst, but let’s start with the fact that he doesn’t trust himself enough. When he does, he can be good, like in the sixth inning of Game 2 for the Phillies-Cardinals, when, with two outs and runners on the corners, he said the Phillies could try to get the man of the first flight. The Cardinals were on the same page and a pick-off ensued. “I think they’re listening to us here,” Rodriguez said. He didn’t need to congratulate himself, but he deserved to be congratulated. Good product. Still, there aren’t enough nine innings. Friday, his partner Michael Kay gave A-Rod a layup, but Rodriguez was unprepared or timid. In the ninth, Kay pointed out the Cards had no one to pitch the bullpen after two runs after giving up the lead. Kay did the right thing, not putting Rodriguez on the spot, but Rodriguez just said, “Yeah.” He needed to go further in the thinking of the cardinals. Does that make sense? If yes, why? If not, why not? But, as the old saying goes, you can lead a centaur to water, but you can’t always make it drink.

• Some people liked Al Michaels‘ disparaging the quality of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and the Colts. There’s an argument that Michaels relates to the viewer at home, and, indeed, some pithy comments have won over Twitter (e.g. “This is the type of game you’d get as a fifth regional on CBS Sunday. “). But the job is to call the game, not to be Staler Where Waldorf. A line or two is fine, but Michaels’ comment became the center of attention. I wrote that Michaels is probably the greatest NFL TV player ever to play, but he took the Amazon package knowing that not all games would be up to “Sunday Night Football” standards. There were nearly 10 million viewers, according to Nielsen, and I bet most were genuinely interested in the game, not its quality. You tell people something is bad enough, they will listen. Next up for Amazon is Bear Commanders. Will Michaels say how great this is really the fifth regional game on Fox this week too? … Another thing about the Broncos-Colts: Despite all the complaints about it, pre-season it looked like a pretty good game between Russell Wilson and matt ryan.

Al Michaels made it clear he wasn’t thrilled with the level of play between the Broncos and Colts last Thursday night. Getty Images

• Networks are still trying to figure out how to present queues. The use of baseball card-like graphics is a good feature of ESPN’s MLB coverage.

• Nice move by MLB Network, which will have all ALDS and ALCS games in Spanish. For the Yankees-Guardians, Fernando Alvarez and José Mota will be on call. Spanish language coverage of the World Series remains on Fox Deportes.

• Is there a new Telestrator Tsar? Great stuff from ESPN Dan Orlovsky on Tennessee-LSU. Before the game, at the start of the third quarter, Orlovsky saw the LSU defense and scribbled the exact route Tennessee used to score a touchdown.

• ESPN Malika Andrews became such a big deal that the Associated Press wrote a whole story about how she will be hosting “NBA Countdown” on Wednesday during the season. Mike Greenberg remains the main host, working on top events, including all ABC games and the coveted NBA Finals broadcasts.

• The new ESPN NBA scoring bug is an improvement. It is smaller and color coded which is necessary when teams have alternate jerseys.

The friendly match between the United States Women’s National Team and England sold out at Wembley Stadium. Getty Images

• Want to know where women’s football stands? The United States played European champions England on Fox on a Friday in a friendly and no one flinched. This speaks volumes about the power of women’s sports and that there is a large, underserved market that likely still has miles and miles of growth. A friendly match is just an exhibition, but there was a sold-out crowd at Wembley and it wasn’t considered a highlight. It was more like, “Yeah, that’s what women’s football can do.”

• Next week for its Premier League FanFest in Philadelphia, NBC will have an interview with the 76ers Joel Embid and former national team goalkeeper Tim Howard both juggling soccer balls. Watching seven-foot Embiid might be a sight to behold. NBC made Premier League Fanfest a success; now CBS, with Paramount+ having the Champions League for the next eight years, will take a chance on a similar idea and host a viewing party at Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 25-26.

