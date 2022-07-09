Shark attack map so far shows six dead and 33 maimed in 2022 – as expert issues chilling warning

At least six people have been killed by sharks so far this year as beasts roam the world’s waters.

Seas around the globe have turned red, with 39 attacks reported since early January as the mighty sea creatures rip off limbs and sink their jaws into unsuspecting swimmers.

4

4 Briton Simon Nellist, pictured with his fiancee Jessie Ho, was mauled by a shark in Sydney Credit: Facebook

Some 26 men and 13 women – including an eight-year-old girl – have been subjected to the wrath of a shark this year.

Six of the 39 attacks recorded were fatal – with two deaths in Egypt and one in New South Wales, Mexico, Colombia and South Africa.

Of the 33 non-fatal attacks worldwide this year, three were provoked.

However, despite the number of attacks and fatalities, shark attacks remain rare worldwide.

But this month in Egypt, two women were killed within 600 meters of each other in separate shark attacks.

Several beaches on Egypt’s Red Sea coast have been closed after the two women – an Austrian and a Romanian – died.

A 68-year-old woman from Austria’s Tyrol region, who was vacationing in Egypt, died on July 1 after losing an arm and leg in an attack while swimming in the sea.

Elizabeth Sauer had told her husband shortly before the fatal incident that she was only going back into the water “briefly”.

Egyptian authorities said a mako shark was responsible for her death.

Just two days later, a Romanian woman was also found dead after being attacked.

An expert has warned it could have been the same animal that slaughtered both swimmers.

Following the double deaths in Egypt – both believed to have been struck by a mako shark – an expert has warned that illegal fishing and bait thrown into the water can encourage attacks.

Ahmed Fouad, director of the Red Sea Project, told The Sun Online: “Due to their oceanic nature, the shortfin mako sharks are generally rarely encountered by swimmers or divers and should be treated with respect and caution.

“This person could have been an injured or hungry shark searching for food in this atypical habitat. Or simply after illegal fishing activities.

“Sharks are attracted near shore and in open water by bait and vibrations given off by other fish as they catch.”

Ahmed said humans “were never part of the sharks’ diet.”

Shark attack victims 2022 Sharks have killed nine people so far this year Victor Estrella, 56 – Diving for scallops off the coast of Mexico on February 12 when he was mauled by a shark that bit off his right leg

– Diving for scallops off the coast of Mexico on February 12 when he was mauled by a shark that bit off his right leg Simon Nellist, 35 – Swimming off Little Bay, Sydney on February 16 when a great white shark pulled him underwater.

– Swimming off Little Bay, Sydney on February 16 when a great white shark pulled him underwater. Antonio Straccialini , 56 – Attacked by an eight-foot tiger shark while swimming in Isla de San Andres, Colombia, on March 18.

, – Attacked by an eight-foot tiger shark while swimming in Isla de San Andres, Colombia, on March 18. Bruce Wolov – In waters off Plettenberg Bay, South Africa when it was being preyed upon by a great white shark.

– In waters off Plettenberg Bay, South Africa when it was being preyed upon by a great white shark. Elizabeth Sauer, 68 – Died after losing an arm and leg in an attack by a mako shark near Hurghada, Egypt on July 1.

– Died after losing an arm and leg in an attack by a mako shark near Hurghada, Egypt on July 1. Unknown Romanian woman – Swimming off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh on July 3rd when she was killed.

He added: “The likelihood of being attacked by a shark is very small compared to other animal attacks or other causes of injury and death.

“Tourism-related impacts include pollution from ships, discarded waste and plastics, or sport fishing.

“Changing the natural behavior of sharks or rays and species composition in a location, touching or injuring the animals, or altering their habitat can ultimately damage the resources on which tourism businesses depend and change shark behavior.”

In another horror killing this year, Britain’s Simon Nellist was fatally mauled by a 15ft great white shark in Little Bay, Sydney, while training for a charity swim in February.

His tragic death was the first deadly attack in the area in almost 60 years – and left his fiancé Jessie Ho “heartbroken and in shock”.

In a chilling theory, experts claim that Simon may have been killed after the shark mistook him for a seal because of his gray wetsuit.

Dozens of shark bites have been counted around the world since the start of 2022 – but Florida has proven to be a hotspot with 11 so far, according to Tracking Sharks.

Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Shark Research Program, said several factors play a role in causing the high number of shark attacks in the state.

Shark attacks by numbers since 2010 Each January, THE International Shark Attack File publishes an annual summary of the previous year’s unprovoked shark attacks 2010 – 82 attacks, 6 fatal

– 82 attacks, 6 fatal 2011 – 79 attacks, 13 fatal

– 79 attacks, 13 fatal 2012 – 83 attacks, 7 fatal

– 83 attacks, 7 fatal 2013 – 77 attacks, 10 fatal

– 77 attacks, 10 fatal 2014 – 73 attacks, 3 fatal

– 73 attacks, 3 fatal 2015 – 98 attacks, 6 fatal

– 98 attacks, 6 fatal 2016 -81 attacks, 4 fatal

-81 attacks, 4 fatal 2017 – 89 attacks, 5 fatal

– 89 attacks, 5 fatal 2018 – 68 attacks, 4 fatal

– 68 attacks, 4 fatal 2019 – 64 attacks, 2 fatal

– 64 attacks, 2 fatal 2020 – 60 attacks, 9 fatal

– 60 attacks, 9 fatal 2021 – 81 attacks – 9 fatal

He told The Sun Online: “Florida has more shark bites than most places because it has a long coastline for its area and a lot of that coastline is beach.

“The beaches attract many tourists.

“Florida is also subtropical and typically has a healthy population of carcharhinid sharks, which typically range in length from 3 to 9 feet.

“When you lump all of this together with many people in waters where inshore sharks live, it increases the likelihood that the sharks will mistake a swimmer’s foot or arm for the baitfish they normally feed on.”

“As simple as that.”

A bay in the state has been the scene of three attacks — the last just last week.

A 28-year-old surfer was bitten in the left foot while riding a wave on New Smyrna Beach on July 3.

Two similar incidents followed on the same stretch of coast in March, when two men in their early 20s, a fisherman and a surfer, were bitten on the legs and feet.

Across the coast, a teenager lost part of his leg after being attacked by a 10-foot shark.

Addison Bethea, 17, was looking for scallops in about five feet of water near Grassy Island, just off Keaton Beach, when she was devastated by the Taylor County beast.

She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries while doctors desperately tried to save her badly torn limb.

From her hospital bed, brave Addison described the heroic efforts of her half-brother Rhett Willingham, 22, who dived into the water and batted off the giant shark until his sibling was free.

4 Elizabeth Sauer died after losing an arm and leg in an attack while swimming in Egypt Source: FACEBOOK/The Green Kramsach