Stay Informed, Stay Safe: How to Avoid the Top 6 Causes of California Auto Accidents

You can’t always avoid a car accident-but sometimes all it takes to prevent one is an understanding of how most accidents occur. As experienced personal injury attorneys, we make it our responsibility to educate the public on the most common causes of auto accidents here in California.

Becoming aware of the simple mistakes that can lead to terrible accidents is your best defense: here are the top six causes of California auto accidents.

Speeding



Car accident lawyers and law enforcement officers agree: speeding lies at the root of far too many injury accidents. The faster speeding drivers are going, the less time they have to react to changes on the road-and the more likely they are to cause serious damage and to their vehicles and injury to themselves. As of 2007, the California Office of Traffic Safety reported nearly 150,000 annual automobile accidents caused by speeding. The solution is simple: always obey the speed limit to ensure your safety and that of the drivers around you.

Improper Turns



A simple turn can become a tragedy if executed improperly. California has seen nearly 86,000 annual car accidents due to improper turns alone: do your part to bring that number down. Be aware of traffic signs and signals, and always wait for the right of way before turning. When in doubt, wait for the light.

Bad Merging



Believe it or not, bad merging was the third highest cause of California car accidents in 2007. Avoid merging accidents by remaining aware of other drivers as you enter the freeway and adjusting your speed accordingly. If you are already on the freeway, move to the left lane when possible to improve visibility and access for merging traffic.

Driving Under the Influence



It is never safe to drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any medication that may make you drowsy. The number of drunk driving accidents are on the decline: keep it that way by choosing a designated driver and avoiding situations in which you will be tempted to drink and drive.

Drifting out of Lane



An astonishing 15,574 car accidents in 2007 were caused by drivers who simply drifted out of their designated lane. Vigilance is critical to avoid such needless accidents. Keep your eyes on the road and your hands at the wheel at all times.

Distracted Driving



No phone call, snack or radio station is worth an injury car accident. With over 4,000 accidents due to distracted driving on record as of 2007 and personal use of digital devices on the rise, it is more important than ever to remain focused on the task at hand while driving. Always avoid eating, drinking, putting on makeup and using music or data devices anytime you’re in the driver’s seat.