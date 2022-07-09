News
The Seattle earthquake would trigger tsunami waves that would reach shores in less than 3 minutes
A Seattle earthquake would trigger tsunami waves that would reach shores in less than three minutes, new research says.
To help emergency services create a response plan, geologists from the Department of Natural Resources conducted an earthquake’s impact on the Seattle Fault.
Using a low-probability 7.5 magnitude earthquake scenario, a tsunami emergency plan was prepared by experts at the Washington Geological Survey.
In their simulation, tsunami waves would reach coastal areas in less than three minutes.
Areas along the east side of Bainbridge Island, Alki Point and Elliott Bay could be smashed with water, according to the research.
Their analysis revealed that waves can travel up to 3 miles inland in parts of the harbor.
The data pointed to coastal flooding and increased currents throughout the Salish Sea from Blaine to Olympia, but flooding from the tsunami would be worst closer to the fault line.
Several smaller tremors have previously shaken areas throughout the region due to the Seattle Fault, which runs east-west through Puget Sound into the city’s downtown.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said there was a “long history of earthquakes” at faults in Puget Sound.
The last known earthquake on the Seattle Fault occurred about 1,100 years ago, but geological evidence shows that five other earthquakes with an estimated magnitude of 6.5 have occurred within the Seattle Fault zone in the past 3,500 years.
Ms. Franz said: “Most of the time when we think of tsunamis, we think of our outer shoreline and communities along the Pacific Ocean.
“While the history of earthquakes and tsunamis is less frequent along the Seattle Fault than in the Cascadia subduction zone, the impacts could be massive.
“So it’s important that these communities have the information they need to prepare and respond.”
Here are the refinance rates for today, October 10, 2022: rates are going up
15-year and 30-year fixed refinancing saw their average rates tend to rise. The average 10-year fixed refinancing rate fell.
Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate daily. With inflation at its highest level in 40 years, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate five times in 2022 in an attempt to slow the surge in inflation. Although mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing and ultimately impact mortgage and refinance rates and the housing market in general. Whether refinancing rates continue to rise or fall will largely depend on the evolution of inflation. If inflation slows, rates will likely follow. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinancing rates maintain their upward trajectory.
If a refi’s rates are currently lower than your current mortgage rate, you could save money by fixing a rate now. As always, consider your goals and situation, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender that can meet your needs.
30-year fixed rate refinancing
For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently 7.07%, up 3 basis points from a week ago. (One basis point equals 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will generally have lower monthly payments than a 15- or 10-year refinance. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who have trouble making their monthly payments or just want a little more leeway. However, the interest rates for a 30 year refinance will generally be higher than the rates for a 15 or 10 year refinance. It will also take you longer to repay your loan.
15-year fixed-rate refinancing
The average 15-year fixed refinance rate is currently 6.24%, an increase of 2 basis points from last week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you will have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you will save money on interest because you will pay off the loan sooner. You’ll also typically get lower interest rates than a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.
10-year fixed rate refinancing
The average 10-year fixed refinance rate is currently at 6.30%, down 6 basis points from what we saw the previous week. You’ll pay more each month with a 10-year fixed refinance compared to a 30- or 15-year refinance, but you’ll also get a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your home much faster and save on long-term interest. However, you should analyze your budget and your current financial situation to ensure that you will be able to afford the higher monthly payment.
Where are the rates going
At the start of the pandemic, refinance rates fell to historic lows, but have been rising steadily since the start of 2022. The Fed recently hiked interest rates another 0.75 percentage points and is poised to raise them again to slow the economy. While it’s unclear exactly what will happen next, if inflation continues to rise, rates are likely to rise. If inflation slows, rates could stabilize and start to fall.
We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET’s parent company. Here is a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the country:
Average refinancing interest rate
|Product
|Assess
|A week ago
|To change
|30-year fixed refi
|7.07%
|7.04%
|+0.03
|15-year fixed refi
|6.24%
|6.22%
|+0.02
|10-year fixed refi
|6.30%
|6.36%
|-0.06
Rates as of October 10, 2022.
How to find personalized refinance rates
It is important to understand that prices advertised online may not apply to you. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and demand.
Having a high credit score, a low rate of credit utilization, and a history of regular, on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. You can get a good idea of average interest rates online, but be sure to speak with a mortgage professional to see the specific rates you qualify for. To get the best refinance rates, you must first make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit rating is to get your finances in order, use your credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Remember to speak with several lenders and shop around.
Refinancing can be a good decision if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner, but think carefully if it’s the right choice for you right now.
Is it the right time to refinance?
Generally, it’s a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than your current interest rate or if you need to change the term of your loan. When deciding to refinance, be sure to consider factors other than market interest. rates, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the term of your loan and your monthly payment amount. And don’t forget fees and closing costs, which can add up.
As interest rates have risen steadily since the start of the year, the pool of applicants for refinancing has shrunk considerably. If you bought your home when interest rates were lower than today, you probably won’t see any financial benefit from refinancing your mortgage.
Why is this imam from Texas so furious with women fighting for freedom in Iran?
Tehran: Amid ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, a Muslim cleric in the United States recently likened protests in Iran to “protesting for the right to walk around naked in Texas.”
In a viral video, Yasir Qadhi, a prominent Muslim cleric and apologist for Islam in the United States, explained that opposing Iran’s hijab law “is tantamount to opposing public indecency laws. in the good old United States,” according to reports.
“Over the past couple of weeks, I have been inundated with dozens of emails with a particular purpose or theme…regarding the application of hijab in a particular country, and apparently it caused someone’s death. and so on,” Qadhi said in the video posted on the East Plano Islamic Center’s YouTube channel, EPIC Masjid, which has about 300,000 subscribers.
In the video, Qadhi said he received a question from one of his followers: “Is it true that our religion requires women to wear the hijab? Can an Islamic government have this right? Shouldn’t worship be done freely?
In response, Qadhi warned against getting involved in hypothetical issues that are far beyond our own responsibility. “I’m not responsible for something that happens five thousand miles away,” he noted.
He later said, “Even in the West there are laws against indecency, and there are moral prescriptions about what one can, should, and should wear.”
He added: “If you show certain parts of your body and if you show certain organs of your body, you will be fined and if you continue to do so, you will go to jail. Now, then, the question is unresolved, can the state control what you can or cannot show. The problem is, how much can you show? So some countries in the Middle East might have a lot more. And, uh, here in America it’s a lot less. But the notion of the state telling you a minimum amount you can wear is pretty much universal.
Protests in Iran
Protesters in Iran remained defiant in the fourth week of a movement against the Islamic republic despite a crackdown that included the use of tear gas in Tehran.
The unrest erupted more than three weeks ago following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian woman of Kurdish origin who died in hospital after being arrested by Tehran’s notorious morality police which enforces rules strict clothing for women, including the obligatory headscarf.
Activists say she was beaten in police custody, which is unconfirmed by Iranian authorities, who have ordered an investigation, and where a released medical report blamed a pre-existing condition.
Outrage over her death sparked protests that channeled the anger of some Iranian women over the compulsory headscarf, but also saw repeated chants against the Islamic system created by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the ousting of the shah in 1979.
Bill Belichick reflects after 400th game as Patriots head coach
BOSTON — When Bill Belichick looks back on the start of his New England head coaching career, he offers a rather straightforward assessment.
“It was hard to hire me in 2000,” Belichick said Monday morning.
Belichick was, of course, referring to the fact that his contract situation with the New York Jets required Patriots owner Robert Kraft to work a little harder to hire Belichick away from their division rival, ultimately giving up a first-round pick for do it. Kraft could have hired Dom Capers without having to give up anything, but he felt Belichick was worth it.
Now, 400 games later, we can say that the decision was correct.
On Sunday, Belichick earned his 256th regular season win and 286th overall win as Patriots head coach, in his 400th game on the sidelines for New England. That 400-game trip involved time at two stadiums in Foxboro, nine Super Bowls, 13 conference championship games, a few jaunts to London, a trip to Mexico City and visits to every NFL building in America.
A day after coaching his 400th game for New England, 70-year-old Belichick was quite thoughtful.
“A blessing for me to have this opportunity. And then it’s worked pretty well since then, all around,” Belichick told reporters on Zoom. “And I hope we continue to improve and keep going. I didn’t realize it, thanks for giving me that number. I didn’t realize it was 400, but it doesn’t seem not be that.”
Although Belichick is still going strong, his New England career came full circle a bit this year, when Richard Seymour – Belichick’s first-round pick with the Patriots – was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. . Belichick has also taken center stage for a number of Patriots Hall of Fame inductions, moments that compel the otherwise ever-present coach to spend time looking back.
“It was just great to see so many players and coaches coming here, coming as rookies, growing up and becoming great players, having great careers. We had some of the [Patriots] Hall of Fame inductions over the past two years with Seymour and [Vince] Wilfork, and you know guys like that. And of course there were the others like Troy [Brown] and Kevin Faulk and these players who were already there when I came here. And Ty [Law]guys like that,” Belichick said.
Belichick also tapped into a few current longtime captains while explaining where he seems to find the most joy in his job.
“[Matthew] roofer, [Devin] McCourty, people like that, to watch them come in as rookies and start from scratch and then grow into some of the greatest players in Patriots history, and some of the greatest players of all time,” said Belichick said. know, certainly you know, [Tom] Brady and Slater will go down in this category at their positions and for the game. So yeah, it’s been an incredible number of years.”
Turning his attention to the sidelines and the upstairs stand, Belichick also reflected on the number of talented coaches he has worked with over the past 23 years.
“Same thing with the coaches, all the coaches that have come here and gone from quality control assistants to, you know, way up the ladder of coordinators and head coaches and other places. of the league,” Belichick said. “I look back on it from time to time and just say ‘Wow’. I’ve been blessed to be able to work with so many great people, great coaches, great players, great people in the organization, the service Staff, Scott [Pioli]Pseudo [Caserio]and everything — you know, I could go on here for days.”
The question posed to Belichick was worded in a way that suggested he was probably more focused on coming up with a game plan for this week’s game in Cleveland than he was on his last 23 years. with the Patriots. And after spending about three minutes reflecting on his past, Belichick returned to his normal disposition.
“So yeah, thanks for bringing it up,” Belichick concluded. “It’s good to think about it, and you’re right. It’s probably time for me to start thinking about Cleveland.”
With the 400th game milestone in the rearview mirror, Belichick is not far off his next accolade as he is one win away from equaling the great George Halas on the all-time win list with 324. It would be fitting that Belichick can hit that mark. in Cleveland, where his head coaching career began in 1991.
Young parents in Wyoming are skipping meals and turning to ramen noodles as inflation and gas prices soar
Soaring food and gas prices have young parents Jesus and Krista Montiel looking for ways to cut costs, make ends meet and support their two-year-old daughter.
“I’m doing everything I can to provide for my family,” Teton Toys manager Jesus told Todd Piro on Monday.
“That includes driving an hour and a half to and from work and literally working all day. I see my daughter twice a week.”
REPRESENTING. SCHRIER SAYS DEM SPENDING ‘SAVING OUR ECONOMY’ DESPITE INFLATION REACHING 40 YEAR HIGH
The Wyoming couple told ‘Fox & Friends First’ on Monday that Jesus had to survive on two cups of ramen noodles a day while Krista limited herself to one meal and two snacks a day to make sure their daughter had enough. enough food.
Piro asked the couple if they thought the Biden White House was doing enough to help struggling families weather the high cost of living associated with inflation or bring prices down.
POLITICAL PANEL: AMERICANS ‘FED UP’ WITH INFLATION, DEMOCRATS’ ‘SCARE TACTICS’
“Honestly, I feel like they could do more,” Jesus said.
“I feel like if they try to make an effort to at least help out a little on a day-to-day basis, that would be great.”
Krista told Piro that other young parents in her community are struggling to make ends meet and are taking similar steps to cut costs.
“A lot of them don’t have the support that I have with my husband, so I can’t imagine what they have to do to make ends meet.”
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 Preview Teases Alicent’s Green Council Coup After Viserys’ Death
It seems that Dragon House Episode 9 is when the shit will finally hit the House Targaryen fan. After a rather heartwarming dinner where Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) made peace, Viserys (Paddy Considine) passed away, leaving his wife with a twisted version of Aegon the Conqueror’s prophecy about the ” Prince who was promised”. Alicent said she understood, but clearly interpreted the dying man’s words as permission – if not an order – to put her filthy son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne. Based on how quickly Aegon and his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) turned on the Sons of Rhaenyra, we’re guessing they’re eager for war. But what is the official HBO Dragon House Episode 9 Preview??
The Dragon House The preview for Episode 9 confirms that Viserys Targaryen is in fact dead, and Alicent believes her dying wish was to put Aegon on the Iron Throne. The title of the next episode is rumored to be called “The Green Council” and this teaser suggests that is indeed the case. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Alicent prepare to put their boy on the throne… but what about Rhaenyra?
Let’s break down the preview for HBO Dragon House Episode 9…
What’s in the Dragon House Preview of episode 9?
The Dragon House The preview for Episode 9 opens with a dark, wide shot of the empty throne room. Alicent sits at the head of the Small Council table, flanked by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and her father, who says, “The King is dead.” Someone is sharpening their sword.
A teary-eyed Alicent tells someone, “He told me he wished Aegon was king.” Crowds rush to Flea Bottom, then we see scattered kneel before Ser Otto as he stands before the Iron Throne. In the Small Council room, Ser Otto says, “The door remains closed until we finish our business”, as Aemond watches someone in the throne room. Ser Otto tells someone that “No one can know who you are or what you are looking for”. This figure, which appears to be a white cloak, walks through the red dungeon.
Elsewhere, Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her chambers and the servants are led into the dungeons. A troubled Alicent asks, “And Rhanyra?” More photos of crowds at King’s Landing. Larys (Matthew Needham) says, “I found out something you should know.” There’s a photo of a toddler with white blond Targaryen hair sitting in what appears to be a cell. There’s some sort of boxing match, then a shot of Aemond in a city hood during the day.
Ser Criston Cole draws his sword at someone and a separate fight breaks out in the streets. At the Small Council, Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson) shouts: “It’s a seizure! It’s treason at least!” The knights draw their swords to create a tunnel. twins – catches Aegon, who is running from something.The crowd climbs a large staircase and Otto nods in satisfaction.
Finally, a crude version of Viserys’ crown lies on a pillow as Rhaenys whispers to someone, “Have you ever pictured yourself on the Iron Throne?”
What is the Dragon House Release date of episode 9 of season 1?
Dragon House Episode 9 of Season 1 will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET.
What is open and what is closed for Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 and Columbus Day? – NBC Chicago
Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day, falls on Monday, but what will that mean for Chicago-area businesses?
A number of establishments will remain open during the holidays, but some businesses are closed.
Here’s an overview of what to expect:
Retailers
Walmart, Target, Costco, Walgreens, CVS and other major retailers will remain open during the holidays.
grocery stores
Grocery stores will likely be open for the holidays. Chains like Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Mariano’s, Sam’s Club, Aldi and more have all said they will stay open during the holidays.
Banks
Most banks and many other financial institutions will not be open during the holidays. However, online banking and ATMs should remain available for those who need them.
Post Office
US Postal Service locations will be closed for the holidays. Other shipping services, including FedEx and UPS, will continue their services on Monday.
DMV
All offices and facilities of the Secretary of State will be closed on Monday.
public library
Public libraries will remain open during the holidays.
