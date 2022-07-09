News
UFO encounter with US Navy warship ripped from ship’s log after mass sighting by 200 sailors, witness says
US Navy sailors were reportedly ordered to rip out pages from a warship’s record book detailing an encounter with a 40-foot fireball UFO.
The USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft is believed to have been at the center of one of the world’s most extraordinary UFO encounters.
It is believed that dozens – if not hundreds – of sailors and airmen witnessed a bright orange orb lurking about 200 feet from the ship’s deck during their 2004 shakedown.
Three witnesses have already given testimony of their memories of this eerie encounter with what the crew dubbed “the blob” or “the thing.”
Documentary filmmaker Dave C. Beaty, who produced the 2019 film The Nimitz Encounters, about the US Navy’s famous 2004 encounter with the “Tic Tac” object, has investigated the case.
And one of the enduring mysteries surrounding the case is why crew members were allegedly either told not to “rip out” accounts of the incident in the ship’s logs?
Mr. Beaty’s latest interview, published on his YouTube channel, is with Sailor Patrick Gokey, who was working on the aircraft carrier on the night in question and also saw the UFO.
And he recalls, while on the bridge, an officer instructing another crew member to remove pages from one of the logs.
“I remember one of the officers on deck ordering someone to take the pages out of the deck log,” Mr. Gokey told The Nimitz Encounters.
“For me that was the most surprising thing because in the Navy I was always told that anything you write in that log is a legal record and you cannot destroy or rip it out.”
He added: “[It was] even more surprising than seeing this object just because it doesn’t conform to the norm.”
Witnesses on board the ship have reported that the object was seen several times over the course of about four hours.
Some of the witness accounts vary, giving different times of day and duration of the encounter – but all agree that the orange fireball was sighted near the ship.
Previously, Mr Gokey told The Sun Online: “It didn’t move like I’ve seen other aircraft maneuvers and it was faster than anything I’ve ever seen.”
And he estimated the object was seen by up to 200 witnesses.
Strange objects in the sky — better known as UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) — have gone from the realm of conspiracy theories to a serious national security concern.
I asked should I log this?
Karl Olesiak
US senators grilled intelligence chiefs about the encounters last month when they confessed they had investigated 400 sightings and 11 near misses over the past year.
And there are theories circulating about unknown drones, secret technology, spy ships from Russia or China – or possibly even aliens.
The USS Ronald Reagan was ninth in the supercarrier class – and had a crew of 5,680 sailors, an air force squadron of 2,480 and 80 fighter aircraft.
The 101,000-ton, 1,092-foot ship is powered by two nuclear reactors and made its first active deployment in 2006.
And the exact date of the encounter is unknown – but it is believed to have taken place in early 2004.
Questions about whether the encounter was even logged or erased from the books deepen the mystery surrounding the UFO.
Former Navy quartermaster Karol Olesiak, who also saw the object, said he was instructed by the deck officer not to log the encounter.
“I asked if I should log this?” he said.
You know, and I think I may have asked the conning officer and I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I got the impression that this shouldn’t be in the official log.
He attributes this to a culture of stigma within the US military when it came to reporting UFOs.
“There is an immune system against pixie dust in the military,” Karol previously told The Sun Online.
And a female trainee also claimed she remembered instructions not to log about the UFO aboard the Reagan.
Another witness – who has not yet been named but was serving as boatswain’s mate on the watch at the time – said he was given the “rip out” reports from his departmental log known as the “Green Book.”
He said this book was a less formal book kept by members of the ship’s watch and was not the ship’s official log.
And this would be a top secret document held by the US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and unlikely ever to be released by a Freedom of Information Act request.
However, it is suspected that this act of either not recording the encounter or ripping it off the books is not an overarching cover-up – merely a naval crew wishing to avoid the drama that accompanies reporting a UFO.
Mr Beaty also spoke to former Pentagon UFO investigator Luis Elizondo about the practice, with the former intelligence officer saying it was known as “log it and scratch it”.
Mr Elizondo explained that the crew can sometimes write down these encounters as an act of official record – only to rip them out of the logbook.
“So essentially you know…they do what they’re told, but at the same time it doesn’t get reported,” he said, as quoted by The Debrief.
And the investigator suggested that the “fireball” spheres may actually be scouts launched from larger UFOs.
“What these spheres or glowing spheres of almost plasma-like spheres appeared to be, and some have even speculated these resemble something we are familiar with,” he told Mr Beaty.
“[They] could be likened to unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs or drones, basically probes if you will, associated with UAP and possibly even launched and deployed from an actual UAP aircraft.
The incident is the latest encounter in which US nuclear facilities have been linked to UFOs.
Following are testimonies from former employees who worked at nuclear missile bases, who claim the objects even affected their weapons.
US lawmakers grilled two top security chiefs earlier this year in the first UFO hearing in 50 years as UFO fever grips Washington.
And this week The Sun Online revealed a family’s heartache as they searched for answers about the death of a fighter pilot killed while chasing a UFO.
UFO encounter with US Navy warship ripped from ship's log after mass sighting by 200 sailors, witness says
These running shoes have over 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews
Here’s what the critics are saying:
“I was hesitant to spend so much money on a pair of trainers to walk my dog, but I was plagued with relentless plantar fasciitis pain in my right heel, and it kept me from being active as I I was in constant pain, 24/7, even while sitting. It was excruciating and I couldn’t take it anymore. I joined a support group on Facebook and tons of people specifically recommended these shoes. I was ready to try anything at the time, so I used the “try before you buy” program to see how they worked for me. I felt a difference as soon as I The most noticeable difference is that this particular shoe gives your foot a pronounced forward lean, eliminating constant pressure on your heel and shifting the impact forward to the ball of your foot. This brought immediate relief! Also, I had already purchased insoles Dr. Scholls Plantar Fasciitis insoles for use in other shoes, and I noticed that the insoles that come in these shoes are almost identical in thickness and shape to these, except that those in these shoes have even higher arch support. I can walk on it and not feel like I’m walking on rocks under my heel. When I sit there isn’t the constant, throbbing pain that goes on. I felt relief from the first day I put them on, and it gradually got better. So I didn’t even need the full 7 day trial to know they were gold! So, if you have this type of foot problem, be sure that these shoes will help ease the discomfort. Also, I have a very narrow foot, and was pleasantly surprised that this brand sells narrow widths. My narrow foot (and thin from top to bottom) usually makes it quite difficult to get a good fit in any type of shoe, but these are magic! This was my first purchase from Brooks, but I will definitely be returning when I need to replace these shoes. I highly recommend them! I’m also pleasantly surprised that such a strong and solid shoe is so light. I didn’t expect them to be so airy, but they are really perfect for everyday use.”
“Delivered 3 weeks in advance! What a nice surprise.
Love the black color, stylish and perfect for everyday use. Very comfortable with a loose fit. The support is good too. Ran 5k a few times so far, time will tell!
I also have the regular fit of the Women’s Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe in Aqua. I bought the wide cut black pair from Amazon for comparison. Aqua color is also nice, also ran 5k a few times.
I will come back later where I tested both equally. So far, I’m happy!”
“Amazon offers these shoes in different widths and lengths. I ordered a size long (size 11) and narrow because the good arch support was mentioned by another reviewer. My shoes arrived two days ago and Fit me perfectly. They support my high arches beautifully and the narrow waist fits my feet well. They are nice, sturdy and seem well made. I’m so glad Amazon is selling them. My feet, which are difficult to put on, are also happy. :)”
“I’m a surgical nurse, and several colleagues have told me how comfortable Brooks was, especially because we stay in one place for several hours, helping with surgery.
I finally decided to buy a pair, and I love them! The fit, the comfort, the support…it all far exceeded my expectations.
I am now a loyal customer and look forward to buying different models. (It’s one of the few ways a surgical nurse is able to accessorize the boring hospital-provided gowns we’re required to wear).”
“I’ve been wearing ASICS for over 10 years. A friend recommended these Brooks to me. I was excited about them because of the color choices. What I didn’t like about my ASICS were the color choices. colors. I have worn these several times to work and so far so good. I plan to start walking/running with them soon. So that will tell the real story.
“This is my second pair of Ghost 13 and now 14. I use them for long periods of time on my feet because I know my feet won’t hurt or bother me the next day. I mainly use them for Crossift. They are so versatile from running to box jumps.I have a big foot so they don’t make me feel like I have boats either.
“Really comfortable. I have a high instep, sore feet and weak ankles but I like to walk – a lot!
It’s always a challenge to find sneakers that look really stylish but are comfortable and supportive. I will probably never buy another brand again because these sneakers are like heaven. Absolutely perfect.”
Texas teenager’s grandmother reports him to San Antonio police for allegedly shooting a man
The grandmother of a San Antonio teenager has reported him to police after discovering he allegedly shot her sister’s boyfriend while on drugs.
Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the right thigh around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to FOX 29 San Antonio. The victim, who was found in his apartment, was sent to a local hospital.
The 16-year-old allegedly used drugs with the victim when they got into a verbal argument. Officials believe the teenager shot the victim and immediately fled.
Police said moments later the perpetrator’s grandmother brought him to the police station. Reporting him, she brought the handgun with which he allegedly shot the victim.
SEAN TOOMEY’S FATHER SPEAK AFTER 2 PHILADELPHIA TEENS CHARGED IN HIS SON’S DEADLY SHOOTING: ‘ROT IN HELL’
4 KILLED IN TEXAS BY SHOOTING IN ATTEMPT INVOLVING DRUGS, POLICE SAYS
The teenager was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The case is being investigated by San Antonio police and no further details are immediately available at this time.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The San Antonio Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
Fox
How ESPN’s best MLB booth made its way through Mets-Padres
During the Mets-Padres playoff series, ESPN Karl Ravech talked too much, while David Cone didn’t talk enough.
That was the biggest problem with Sunday Night Baseball’s stand last weekend. For the series of the Mets, Ravech, Cone and Eduardo Perez had the unenviable task of replacing Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron darling.
The SNB team wasn’t great.
The studio guy: Ravech is more of a studio guy than a play-by-player. He tells the game instead of calling it. He talks too much, doesn’t let his partners in enough.
Lead, don’t question: When Ravech tries to include his analysts, he often asks questions, which works if you’re sitting on the board in Bristol, but during gameplay you want to direct your analysts, not put them in places they may not want to. -be not go.
The best play-by-play practice is to use your words to move the conversation to where you think it should be headed. This allows analysts to speak their minds and makes them more comfortable. This leads to a looser cabin.
Cone of Silence: Cone is expected to be the star of the ESPN broadcast. He’s in his first year with the network, but that shouldn’t matter. He is probably the best game analyst in baseball. He should be the one who always says what he thinks. Sometimes he was silent.
Missed opportunity: Midway through Game 2, with the Mets in a tight game, Ravech wondered if Edwin Diaz could go four innings, which looked ridiculous and was quickly brought down by Perez.
Ravech could have made the same point which prompted discussion.
With the Mets leading before the sixth, he could have conjured up Buck Showalterlack of use Zack Breton in 2016, then explained how Showalter used Diaz during the year.
At that time, Perez and Cone could have said when they would use Diaz. That little difference would have made for a great TV.
Not a Sunday conversation: In Game 3 on Sunday, the trio have yet to feel like they’re having a conversation at a baseball game. It was more Ravech moderating and sporadically asking Perez and Cone questions. The Padres’ lead caught some air in the game, but the team didn’t make it look much bigger than a typical Sunday night show.
Dreaded oops: I don’t like to nitpick errors. Live streaming is difficult. But in the fourth inning of Game 2, Ravech called Francois Lindor “Jose Reyestwice. In the same inning, Ravech remembered Jacob of Grom in the 2015 World Series against the Dodgers. Of course, the Dodgers are in the NL and the Mets have faced the Royals. Mistakes happen to the best, but that only hurts credibility.
SNB’s booth is the second most prestigious in national baseball coverage. This is the big league. Yes, mistakes and misunderstandings do happen, but it’s fair to point them out.
The good news: Analysts make the show on TV, which is why this SNB team is better than last year, when Alex Rodriguez was matt Vasgersian’analyst. During Game 2 late in the fourth, with men on first and second and no outs, Thomas Nido was standing. Cone said it would be a good time for the Padres to play on the wheel because San Diego had third-row strength. Perez succinctly added that Nido would have the option of swinging instead of drizzling in this scenario.
That didn’t happen, but the pitcher-batter dynamic ESPN dreamed up for Cone and Perez’s volley worked. More of this in the future!
Quick clicks
It’s hard to say what fully holds Alex Rodriguez back as a game analyst, but let’s start with the fact that he doesn’t trust himself enough. When he does, he can be good, like in the sixth inning of Game 2 for the Phillies-Cardinals, when, with two outs and runners on the corners, he said the Phillies could try to get the man of the first flight. The Cardinals were on the same page and a pick-off ensued. “I think they’re listening to us here,” Rodriguez said. He didn’t need to congratulate himself, but he deserved to be congratulated. Good product. Still, there aren’t enough nine innings. Friday, his partner Michael Kay gave A-Rod a layup, but Rodriguez was unprepared or timid. In the ninth, Kay pointed out the Cards had no one to pitch the bullpen after two runs after giving up the lead. Kay did the right thing, not putting Rodriguez on the spot, but Rodriguez just said, “Yeah.” He needed to go further in the thinking of the cardinals. Does that make sense? If yes, why? If not, why not? But, as the old saying goes, you can lead a centaur to water, but you can’t always make it drink.
• Some people liked Al Michaels‘ disparaging the quality of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and the Colts. There’s an argument that Michaels relates to the viewer at home, and, indeed, some pithy comments have won over Twitter (e.g. “This is the type of game you’d get as a fifth regional on CBS Sunday. “). But the job is to call the game, not to be Staler Where Waldorf. A line or two is fine, but Michaels’ comment became the center of attention. I wrote that Michaels is probably the greatest NFL TV player ever to play, but he took the Amazon package knowing that not all games would be up to “Sunday Night Football” standards. There were nearly 10 million viewers, according to Nielsen, and I bet most were genuinely interested in the game, not its quality. You tell people something is bad enough, they will listen. Next up for Amazon is Bear Commanders. Will Michaels say how great this is really the fifth regional game on Fox this week too? … Another thing about the Broncos-Colts: Despite all the complaints about it, pre-season it looked like a pretty good game between Russell Wilson and matt ryan.
• Networks are still trying to figure out how to present queues. The use of baseball card-like graphics is a good feature of ESPN’s MLB coverage.
• Nice move by MLB Network, which will have all ALDS and ALCS games in Spanish. For the Yankees-Guardians, Fernando Alvarez and José Mota will be on call. Spanish language coverage of the World Series remains on Fox Deportes.
• Is there a new Telestrator Tsar? Great stuff from ESPN Dan Orlovsky on Tennessee-LSU. Before the game, at the start of the third quarter, Orlovsky saw the LSU defense and scribbled the exact route Tennessee used to score a touchdown.
• ESPN Malika Andrews became such a big deal that the Associated Press wrote a whole story about how she will be hosting “NBA Countdown” on Wednesday during the season. Mike Greenberg remains the main host, working on top events, including all ABC games and the coveted NBA Finals broadcasts.
• The new ESPN NBA scoring bug is an improvement. It is smaller and color coded which is necessary when teams have alternate jerseys.
• Want to know where women’s football stands? The United States played European champions England on Fox on a Friday in a friendly and no one flinched. This speaks volumes about the power of women’s sports and that there is a large, underserved market that likely still has miles and miles of growth. A friendly match is just an exhibition, but there was a sold-out crowd at Wembley and it wasn’t considered a highlight. It was more like, “Yeah, that’s what women’s football can do.”
• Next week for its Premier League FanFest in Philadelphia, NBC will have an interview with the 76ers Joel Embid and former national team goalkeeper Tim Howard both juggling soccer balls. Watching seven-foot Embiid might be a sight to behold. NBC made Premier League Fanfest a success; now CBS, with Paramount+ having the Champions League for the next eight years, will take a chance on a similar idea and host a viewing party at Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 25-26.
Who called it better?
On The Merchant and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, we’re doing our ‘Call of the Week’, but let’s have a little fun here with the end of the Guardians extra inning marathon to beat the Rays and let you judge for yourselves.
• Boog Sciambi on ESPN.
• Dave O’Brien on ESPN Radio.
•Tom Hamilton on Guardians radio.
New York Post
These Chicago roads are closed during Sunday’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon – NBC Chicago
The city of Chicago has closed dozens of routes for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as 40,000 runners head into the 2022 race.
Here is the full list of Chicago road closures that are in place for today’s Chicago Marathon.
Road closures
Closures posted on Monday include:
- Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: until 6 a.m. Wednesday
Closures posted on Wednesday include:
- Jackson Boulevard from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday
Closures released on Thursday include:
- Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday
- Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday
Closures posted on Friday include:
- Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday
- Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
- Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
- Congress Plaza from Van Buren Street to Harrison Street: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
- Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson Boulevard: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
- Columbus Drive from Jackson Boulevard to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Closures posted on Saturday include:
- Columbus Drive from Randolph Street to Monroe Street: 6 a.m. to noon on Sundays
- Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: noon to noon Sunday
- Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Sunday closings include:
- Michigan Avenue from Madison Street to 9th Street: 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road: 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
- State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.
- Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon
- Sheridan Road, Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon
- Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7:00 a.m. 12:45 p.m.
- Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7:00 a.m. 12:45 p.m.
- Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- 18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- 21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- 26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vehicles parked along closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information on towed vehicles can be found at (312) 744-4444.
The organizers encourage all participants and spectators to use public transport on the weekend of the race.
For those who choose to drive, Millennium Garages are the closest parking options to Grant Park.
Here’s more information to keep in mind as the city gets into the race:
2022 Chicago Marathon Route
Known for its flat and fast course, the inaugural race will start and finish in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand lap of the city between their runs.
Throughout the 26.2-mile ride, runners will be guided through 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic sites, and six bridges over the Chicago River.
Organizers anticipate that the course will be covered by no less than 40,000 runners, and many supporters are also expected to be scattered along the route.
All marathon participants must cover the distance in at least six hours and 30 minutes, which means runners will need to cover a pace of 15 minutes – or more – per mile.
Getting around with public transport
Ride public transit and load this Ventra card – the payment system used by both the Metra train and Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses and trains.
You can purchase a card at O’Hare International Airport when you arrive in town or download it as an app.
Now that you know Ventra isn’t the size for your drink order…you’re ready to figure out how and where you need to go to watch the runners.
Metra provides additional service on four lines from various suburbs.
A note on cost: CTA and Metra prices are the lowest in years. There is always a $5 day pass on CTA and a $7 day pass on Metra.
If you have other events on Saturday — like the Abbott 5k race — you can purchase a $10 weekend pass on the system.
Use carpooling
Divvy bikes are also a good option. With the Lyft app, you can find each station and see how many bike stations are open.
For carpools this year, race organizers are trying to reduce the carpool chaos with official drop-off points for riders entering Grant Park around 7 a.m.
For spectators using carpool, tell your driver to stay west of downtown State Street.
There’s an X factor here on Sunday night that I have to mention – or maybe I should say, “H” factor: Harry Styles is playing at the United Center on Sunday night, which will bring even more people to the West Loop and the Close to West Side for dinner and afternoon and evening drinks.
Road closures will be picked up by then – with the exception of streets in Grant Park – so it will normally be congested. You’ll be wise to schedule extra travel time on Sunday evening just to make sure you’re in style (and not stressed).
Diffusion
NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide full live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in English and Spanish.
The live TV shows will air from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available on nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels. from 7 a.m. at 15h
How to Find a Chicago Marathon Runner
The marathon has its own mobile app that includes live race-day functionality, including a way to track runners as they run.
Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching “Bank of America Chicago Marathon” in the Apple and Google Play stores.
To add registered attendees to their watchlist, users can search for their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, event calendar and race photos.
Runner tracking will also be available on race day on the marathon website, allowing spectators to view the race standings and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.
NBC Chicago
How YouTube plans to fight the TikTok explosion
Welcome, dear readers. I’m Jordan Parker Erb, writing from New York, but dreaming of a life in Portugal.
The European country has just announced its new “digital nomad visa”, which will allow remote workers to live and work there for a year (or in some cases, longer). For all my remote work tech fans, here are the details.
In unrelated news from Portugal: YouTube has declared an unofficial war on short videos – and the platform is coming for the throne of TikTok.
Below, insiders offer a behind-the-scenes look at YouTube’s plan to combat the TikTok explosion.
Let’s go.
If this was forwarded to you, register here. Download the Insider app here.
1. Inside YouTube’s plan to fight the TikTok explosion. Last month, YouTube finally released plans to place ads in its TikTok competitor, Shorts – launching an unofficial war for short video monetization.
- It won’t start running ads until next year, but conversations with former YouTube executives and media companies have indicated the platform could come out on top in the short-form contest, even if it didn’t. replaced TikTok.
- For YouTube, winning would mean becoming a successful No. 2 player in space. YouTube doesn’t have to become the best short-video product, “but they just have to not lose out,” said a former executive.
- One of YouTube’s advantages is its more sophisticated ad sales business, which could increase its likelihood of selling ads in short form compared to the competition.
- But the biggest game for YouTube, insiders say, is its ability to attract more creators and push them to post long-form videos to earn even more money.
How YouTube could win the short video contest.
In other news:
2. Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after he posted an anti-Semetic tweet. According to Buzzfeed News, the post was removed for violating Twitter policies and the rapper’s account was locked. What we know so far.
3. In leaked documents, venture capital firm Tribe Capital shows big returns and a plan for a new $400 million fund. Founded by Social Capital alumni, the company takes a data-driven approach to investing in startups — and a leaked investor brief shows the tactic is working. Tribe’s first fund has an almost five-fold return on investment, and it’s now looking to increase its fourth round. See what else we learned from the bridge.
4. Internal memos show that Mark Zuckerberg’s great metaverse app suffers from a “quality” issue. According to The Verge, memos from Metaverse’s VP underscore concerns that the app has performance issues — and that even employees don’t seem to be very engaged with it. More on that here.
5. Elon Musk and Twitter discussed a renegotiated deal at $50 per share. In the days leading up to Musk’s renewal of his initial offer to acquire Twitter, the two sides discussed closing the deal at a discount, people familiar with the matter said. We’ll tell you why it didn’t work.
6. William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin “felt like a funeral.” In a new book, the ‘Star Trek’ actor writes that he felt deep sadness while traveling in space with Jeff Bezos’ company last year, saying “it was one strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered”. Learn more about Shatner’s revelations.
7. How much does Nvidia pay its employees? In a recent email to employees, Nvidia’s CEO promised further raises and no layoffs. Insider analyzed hundreds of H-1B visa applications to see how much it pays different employees and found salaries ranging from $78,582 to $320,000. See how much Nvidia is paying for its talent.
8. Apple’s new crash detection feature is triggered by something much less serious: roller coasters. The feature, which aims to help users reach emergency services in life-threatening situations, called 911 while a woman was on a roller coaster.
Tips:
9. Review: The Mercedes-Benz EQS at $141,000. The Insider transportation reporter got to test drive the luxurious new electric vehicle and was blown away by its plush features — like massaging seats and a virtual assistant — and smooth ride. Read the full review here.
10. Tesla tractor-trailers are coming this year, says Elon Musk. Tesla has started production of its long-awaited all-electric tractor-trailer and will deliver the first vehicles to Pepsi by December. See a scale model of the “super fun to drive” semi-trailer.
What we’re looking at today:
Keep up to date with the latest tech news throughout the day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic brief audio from Insider’s newsroom. Listen now.
Organized by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Comments or advice? [email protected] or tweet @jordanparkererb.)
businessinsider
Tina Brown says Harry’s memoir will never be published and Charles will reimburse publishers
Tina Brown, former founding editor of The Daily Beast and close friend of Princess Diana, said she believes Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir will never be published, and joked that Meghan Markle may one day marry Elon Musk. .
The former editor of vanity lounge and the new yorker was speaking at a UK literary event to mark the publication of her new royal book, Palace papersthe Telegraph reported.
Speaking about Harry’s memoir, which was due to be released this year under a multimillion-dollar deal but which appears to have been delayed, Brown said: “They’re now at this stalemate, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry made this book deal where he’s supposed to go all out about his awful life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there’s no turning back s ‘he does… If the book continues, I don’t think there’s a way for Harry to come back, so I always thought the book wouldn’t see the light of day.
“The window is starting to close but I always thought that at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to repay the advance to stop Harry from writing this book.”
The claim contradicts reports yesterday that Harry was simply rewriting the book so that it makes sense in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including changing verbs from present to past tense.
Brown, who was one of the last people to see Diana alive when she joined her and Anna Wintour for lunch at the Four Seasons in Manhattan (naturally), told the Henley Literary Festival that she thought Diana reportedly urged Harry to make peace with his family. .
According to the report of Telegraph, Brown said, “Diana was very pragmatic. I think she would have said to Harry, ‘It’s not going anywhere. You need to make a deal and find a way to come back.
Asked about reports that Meghan and Harry are looking for a new home, Brown replied: “Yeah, and at some point it might be more than a new home that she’s looking for… Elon Musk is still single, c that’s all I have to say.”
She added that by the standards of their neighbors in Montecito, they were poor, saying: ‘It’s not very nice to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn’t have enough money. . It’s a completely different game to be with these super rich people.
“In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a modest cottage compared to what these other people own.”
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
yahoo
