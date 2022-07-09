UFO encounter with US Navy warship ripped from ship’s log after mass sighting by 200 sailors, witness says

US Navy sailors were reportedly ordered to rip out pages from a warship’s record book detailing an encounter with a 40-foot fireball UFO.

The USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft is believed to have been at the center of one of the world’s most extraordinary UFO encounters.

Mockup depicting the fireball UFO flying in front of the bow of the USS Ronald Reagan

It is believed that dozens – if not hundreds – of sailors and airmen witnessed a bright orange orb lurking about 200 feet from the ship’s deck during their 2004 shakedown.

Three witnesses have already given testimony of their memories of this eerie encounter with what the crew dubbed “the blob” or “the thing.”

Documentary filmmaker Dave C. Beaty, who produced the 2019 film The Nimitz Encounters, about the US Navy’s famous 2004 encounter with the “Tic Tac” object, has investigated the case.

And one of the enduring mysteries surrounding the case is why crew members were allegedly either told not to “rip out” accounts of the incident in the ship’s logs?

Mr. Beaty’s latest interview, published on his YouTube channel, is with Sailor Patrick Gokey, who was working on the aircraft carrier on the night in question and also saw the UFO.

And he recalls, while on the bridge, an officer instructing another crew member to remove pages from one of the logs.

“I remember one of the officers on deck ordering someone to take the pages out of the deck log,” Mr. Gokey told The Nimitz Encounters.

“For me that was the most surprising thing because in the Navy I was always told that anything you write in that log is a legal record and you cannot destroy or rip it out.”

He added: “[It was] even more surprising than seeing this object just because it doesn’t conform to the norm.”

Witnesses on board the ship have reported that the object was seen several times over the course of about four hours.

Some of the witness accounts vary, giving different times of day and duration of the encounter – but all agree that the orange fireball was sighted near the ship.

Previously, Mr Gokey told The Sun Online: “It didn’t move like I’ve seen other aircraft maneuvers and it was faster than anything I’ve ever seen.”

And he estimated the object was seen by up to 200 witnesses.

Strange objects in the sky — better known as UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) — have gone from the realm of conspiracy theories to a serious national security concern.

I asked should I log this? Karl Olesiak

US senators grilled intelligence chiefs about the encounters last month when they confessed they had investigated 400 sightings and 11 near misses over the past year.

And there are theories circulating about unknown drones, secret technology, spy ships from Russia or China – or possibly even aliens.

The USS Ronald Reagan was ninth in the supercarrier class – and had a crew of 5,680 sailors, an air force squadron of 2,480 and 80 fighter aircraft.

The 101,000-ton, 1,092-foot ship is powered by two nuclear reactors and made its first active deployment in 2006.

And the exact date of the encounter is unknown – but it is believed to have taken place in early 2004.

Questions about whether the encounter was even logged or erased from the books deepen the mystery surrounding the UFO.

Model of the object hovering over the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan

Former Navy quartermaster Karol Olesiak, who also saw the object, said he was instructed by the deck officer not to log the encounter.

“I asked if I should log this?” he said.

You know, and I think I may have asked the conning officer and I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I got the impression that this shouldn’t be in the official log.

He attributes this to a culture of stigma within the US military when it came to reporting UFOs.

“There is an immune system against pixie dust in the military,” Karol previously told The Sun Online.

And a female trainee also claimed she remembered instructions not to log about the UFO aboard the Reagan.

Another witness – who has not yet been named but was serving as boatswain’s mate on the watch at the time – said he was given the “rip out” reports from his departmental log known as the “Green Book.”

He said this book was a less formal book kept by members of the ship’s watch and was not the ship’s official log.

And this would be a top secret document held by the US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and unlikely ever to be released by a Freedom of Information Act request.

However, it is suspected that this act of either not recording the encounter or ripping it off the books is not an overarching cover-up – merely a naval crew wishing to avoid the drama that accompanies reporting a UFO.

Mr Beaty also spoke to former Pentagon UFO investigator Luis Elizondo about the practice, with the former intelligence officer saying it was known as “log it and scratch it”.

Patrick Gokey said a sailor was told he ripped a report out of a log

Derek Smith said it would be "nice to have answers" about the 2004 encounter

Karol Olesiak saw the UFO while keeping watch on the USS Ronald Reagan

Mr Elizondo explained that the crew can sometimes write down these encounters as an act of official record – only to rip them out of the logbook.

“So essentially you know…they do what they’re told, but at the same time it doesn’t get reported,” he said, as quoted by The Debrief.

And the investigator suggested that the “fireball” spheres may actually be scouts launched from larger UFOs.

“What these spheres or glowing spheres of almost plasma-like spheres appeared to be, and some have even speculated these resemble something we are familiar with,” he told Mr Beaty.

“[They] could be likened to unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs or drones, basically probes if you will, associated with UAP and possibly even launched and deployed from an actual UAP aircraft.

The incident is the latest encounter in which US nuclear facilities have been linked to UFOs.

Following are testimonies from former employees who worked at nuclear missile bases, who claim the objects even affected their weapons.

US lawmakers grilled two top security chiefs earlier this year in the first UFO hearing in 50 years as UFO fever grips Washington.

And this week The Sun Online revealed a family’s heartache as they searched for answers about the death of a fighter pilot killed while chasing a UFO.