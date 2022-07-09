West Jaintia Hills Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea said on Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “strike and annihilate” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported on Monday. Chief Kim Jong Un has signaled that he will carry out more provocative tests in the coming weeks.

The North’s statement, issued on the 77th anniversary of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to build public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardship, a threat for the security posed by the strengthened military alliance between the United States and South Korea. and other difficulties.

“During seven launch exercises of the Tactical Nuclear Operations Units, the actual warfare capabilities…nuclear combat forces ready to strike and annihilate fixed objects at any location at any time were fully displayed,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval exercises between US and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Viewing the exercises as a military threat, North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of a real war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, KCNA said.

North Korea sees the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion, though allies have firmly said they are defensive in nature. Since the May inauguration of a conservative government in Seoul, the US and South Korean militaries have expanded drills, which had previously been scaled back due to the pandemic and now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

The launches – all overseen by Kim – included a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched from under a tank in the northeast; another ballistic missile also simulating the loading of tactical nuclear warheads intended to strike a South Korean airfield; and a new type of surface-to-surface ballistic missile that flew over Japan, KCNA reported.

Kim said the launches were “a clear warning” to South Korea and the United States, informing them of North Korea’s nuclear response posture and attack capabilities, KCNA said.

“The constant, intentional and irresponsible acts of escalating tension by the United States and the South Korean regime will only invite our utmost reaction, and we are always and strictly monitoring the crisis situation,” KCNA said.

Kim also made it clear that he has no intention of resuming disarmament diplomacy with the United States now and would rather focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons.

“To say that the enemies still talked about dialogue and negotiation while posing military threats to us, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and feel no need to do so,” Kim said. “Above all, we must send a clearer signal to the enemies who are aggravating the regional situation by involving the huge armed forces at all times with more powerful and resolute will and action.”

Kim said he would take all unspecified military measures sternly if necessary to respond to possible further action by South Korea and the United States. He also expressed his belief that his army’s nuclear combat forces would maintain “their strongest nuclear response posture and further strengthen it in every way” to fulfill their duties of upholding dignity and sovereign rights. North.

Some experts say Kim’s comments suggest he could carry out more high-profile weapons tests, such as his country’s first nuclear test in five years. South Korean officials recently said North Korea remains ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test while preparing to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

US officials have repeatedly urged North Korea to resume talks without any preconditions. But North Korea has said it won’t unless the US first abandons its hostile policies on the North, in an apparent reference to regular US and South Korean military drills and sanctions. economies led by the United States.

Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to secure U.S. recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim sees as key to securing the lifting of crippling UN sanctions against his country. country.

“North Korea has multiple motivations for releasing a high-profile missile story now,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Kim Jong Un’s public appearance after a month’s absence provides a patriotic title to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.

“Pyongyang has been concerned about military exercises by the United States, South Korea and Japan, so to bolster its self-proclaimed deterrence, it is making explicit the nuclear threat behind its recent missile launches. KCNA’s report could also be a harbinger of an upcoming nuclear test for the type of tactical warhead that would arm the units Kim visited in the field,” Easley said.