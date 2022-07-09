What Are the Prerequisites of an Efficient Salesforce Consultant?

Pin 0 Shares

Businesses are now desperately looking for Salesforce Consultants to achieve their Salesforce development needs. There are certain key qualities to look in to before selecting the right Salesforce Partner. They must be able to communicate productively and must have deep expertise in knowledge and innovative skills.

Listening Skills

A Salesforce consultant must be a good listener in general. They must be able to understand your business goals and also must be quick enough to grab your ideas and translate it in to design. Ask for documentation so that you can be sure of whether they have arrived at the right conclusion about the Salesforce development needs of your company. Flexibility is another key aspect to look in to. Check whether your Salesforce consulting partner is ready to adapt to any changes that might happen in the future for your business requirements. The flexible the consultants are, the good they will be.

Knowledge Specialists

It is an important aspect in Salesforce development. It is a basic requirement that you should choose the knowledge experts as per your business requirements. The knowledge experts have been categorized in to three.

They are,

• Administrator

• Developer

• Implementation Experts

Administrators

A Salesforce Certified administrator would be responsible for effective management and maintenance of your Salesforce development requirements.

• Responsible for security and user management

• Look after the main features of service and sales cloud

• Workflow automation and approvals

Developers

Force.com certified developers will be responsible in guiding you towards the design and development of a constructive data model.

Other functionalities of force.com certified developers include,

• Follow the best practice for building custom applications

• Identify use cases

• Evaluation and configuration of security settings

• Enhancing the business logic

• User interface customization

Implementation Experts

Implementation experts have specialized knowledge of dealing with the challenges in the implementation of customer-centric solutions.

Two kinds of Implementation experts are usually available with a Salesforce Consulting company.

• Certified Sales Cloud Consultants

• Certified Service Cloud Consultants

The sales cloud consultant deals with the designing of the applications as well as Sales and marketing solutions. They are also involved in the customization of user interface to enhance productivity and also tailor the analytic solutions for keeping track of the key metrics. Service Cloud Consultants focus mainly on designing and building solutions keeping in view long-term success. These consultants design Customer Contact Center Solutions that helps in incorporating features such as knowledge bases, customer portals and partner portals.

Creative Solution Providers

Salesforce consulting partners must be able to deliver a combination of best practices along with innovative skills. Each business will have their own individual requirements and the consultants are responsible in delivering solutions that are unique and able to maximize efficiency.

Stability

Company stability signifies its reliability too. Check how long the company is doing business and get more information about the testimonials of the clients they have dealt with. A winning track record means the Salesforce Consulting Company you have chosen will be able to deliver your needs in more than one area of solution.

Reputation

It is desirable to check whether the reputation of the company is trustworthy or not. To check whether they have any customer satisfaction issues, it is better to ask for references right away. This will make sure that you have taken the right decision by choosing your Salesforce Partner Company.