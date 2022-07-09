TONY Sirico is best known for his role as Paulie Gualtieri on The Sopranos.

On July 8, 2022, it was announced that he had passed away at the age of 79.

2 Tony Sirico played Paulie Walnuts on The Sopranos

Who Was Sopranos Star Tony Sirico?

Tony Sirico was an American actor born on July 29, 1942 in New York City.

Sirco has appeared in several projects over the years including The Sopranos, Goodfellas, Mighty Aphrodite and Café Society.

He also lent his voice to animated series such as Family Guy and American Dad.

What was Tony Sirico’s cause of death?

Sirico’s death was first announced by his Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli in a touching Instagram tribute.

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and accomplice the great TONY SIRICO passed away today,” he wrote.

“Tony was like no other: he was as tough, as loyal and as generous as anyone I have ever known. I’ve been by his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good.

more of celebrity deaths

He continued, “…we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I’m proud to say that I’ve done a lot of my best and funniest work with my dear buddy Tony.

“I will miss him forever. He really is irreplaceable. Sending love to his family, friends and his many, many fans. He was loved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Despite confirmation, a cause was not published.

Shortly after Imperioli’s announcement, several fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late star.

“RIP Tony Sirico, bloody legend. A true gangster who cleaned up his life, took on several small roles in New York gangster movies (including Tony Stacks in Goodfellas) and then landed the role of his life as Paulie Walnuts. This week sucks,” tweeted one fan.

“Damned. RIP Tony Sirico aka Paulie. He gave us one of the best characters in TV show history,” added another.

“RIP Tony Sirico. Great character actor and absolutely brilliant in the Sopranos,” wrote a third.

2 Steven Van Zandt, James Gandolfini and Tony Sirico of The Sopranos Photo credit: Handout-Getty

What was Tony Sirico Net Worth?

Sirico’s successful career in film and television has enabled him to amass an extensive fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sirico’s net worth was $10 million.

This number comes from his different roles.

Sirico’s career began in 1977 after playing the role of Frankie Rio in Hughes and Harlow: Angels in Hell.

At the time of his death, he was working on three upcoming films, including Super Athlete, Street Justice, and All Mobbed Up.