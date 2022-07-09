News
Who Was Sopranos Star Tony Sirico?
TONY Sirico is best known for his role as Paulie Gualtieri on The Sopranos.
On July 8, 2022, it was announced that he had passed away at the age of 79.
Who Was Sopranos Star Tony Sirico?
Tony Sirico was an American actor born on July 29, 1942 in New York City.
Sirco has appeared in several projects over the years including The Sopranos, Goodfellas, Mighty Aphrodite and Café Society.
He also lent his voice to animated series such as Family Guy and American Dad.
What was Tony Sirico’s cause of death?
Sirico’s death was first announced by his Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli in a touching Instagram tribute.
“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and accomplice the great TONY SIRICO passed away today,” he wrote.
“Tony was like no other: he was as tough, as loyal and as generous as anyone I have ever known. I’ve been by his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good.
He continued, “…we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I’m proud to say that I’ve done a lot of my best and funniest work with my dear buddy Tony.
“I will miss him forever. He really is irreplaceable. Sending love to his family, friends and his many, many fans. He was loved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”
Despite confirmation, a cause was not published.
Shortly after Imperioli’s announcement, several fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late star.
“RIP Tony Sirico, bloody legend. A true gangster who cleaned up his life, took on several small roles in New York gangster movies (including Tony Stacks in Goodfellas) and then landed the role of his life as Paulie Walnuts. This week sucks,” tweeted one fan.
“Damned. RIP Tony Sirico aka Paulie. He gave us one of the best characters in TV show history,” added another.
“RIP Tony Sirico. Great character actor and absolutely brilliant in the Sopranos,” wrote a third.
What was Tony Sirico Net Worth?
Sirico’s successful career in film and television has enabled him to amass an extensive fortune.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sirico’s net worth was $10 million.
This number comes from his different roles.
Sirico’s career began in 1977 after playing the role of Frankie Rio in Hughes and Harlow: Angels in Hell.
At the time of his death, he was working on three upcoming films, including Super Athlete, Street Justice, and All Mobbed Up.
Man Takes Rescue Camel To Las Vegas In-N-Out To Get Fries
A Nevada man thrilled fast food customers by bringing a rescue camel to an In-N-Out restaurant in Las Vegas last week.
Fergie, a camel, stood calmly as she was surrounded by cars in the restaurant’s drive-thru on October 4.
The video shows the camel moving slowly through the West Coast fast food chain’s drive-thru while onlookers laughed and admired the animal from afar.
After securing her meal, the camel walked with her handler to the parking lot where she was surrounded by people watching her enjoy her food.
NEWBORN GIRAFFE SEEMS TO GET FUCKED ON HER FOREHEAD BY HER PARENTS, ADORABLE PICTURE SHOWS
Camel handler Brandon Nobles explained that Fergie is a 12-year-old rescue camel from Colorado.
In the video, Nobles is heard saying that the camel, which could live to be 65, loves fast food.
DEAF DOG IS ADOPTED BY MICHIGAN TEEN WITH HEARING LOSS – NOW THEY ARE ‘INSEPARABLE’
“She loves fries! he said as Fergie devoured the box of fries.
“She is very acclimatized to the heat, obviously,” explained the dog handler. “She didn’t quite get along with where she was, so she needed a home.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The animal rescue Instagram account, @jeffrys_farm, shows Fergie enjoying treats from Wendy’s and Einstein Bros. Bagels. Her adventures can be followed via the hashtag #FergieTheCamel.
Here’s how to follow the runners during today’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon – NBC Chicago
Cheering on a runner in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday? There’s an easy way to track them throughout the race, thanks to Chicago Marathon organizers.
The marathon has its own mobile app which includes various live race day features including athlete tracking, an interactive course map, event calendar and race photos.
Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching “Bank of America Chicago Marathon” in the Apple and Google Play stores.
To add registered attendees to their watchlist, users can search for their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app.
Runner tracking will also be available on race day on the marathon website, allowing spectators to view the race standings and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.
NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will provide full live television coverage and live streaming of the Chicago Marathon in English and Spanish.
The live television shows will air from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as on the Roku stations, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LX channels.
The marathon broadcast and digital coverage of NBC 5 will also air on Peacock this year. To watch the Chicago Marathon on NBC’s streaming channel 5, NBC Chicago News on Peacock, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app on your streaming device, phone or tablet (available for iPhone or Android).
Gold prices hit weekly low, slide 1% as dollar gains
mini
On MCX, gold rates fell by 1% to Rs 51,439 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices fell nearly 2% to Rs 59,574 per kg.
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said that last week gold closed up 1.7% but pulled back from higher levels and closed near 1700 $/oz as signs of a robust US labor market added to bets of another 75. -basis point rate.
“Gold has support at Rs 51,620-51,440, while resistance is at Rs52,210, 52,350. Silver has support at Rs60,050-59,340, while resistance is at Rs61,280-61 610,” said Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities, Mehta Equities. ltd.
The decline in metal prices comes as the dollar index remained flat in early trading after hitting a one-week high on Friday. US dollar index futures gained 0.02% at the time of writing.
Daily horoscope for October 10, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid purchases or big decisions from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. EDT today (7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon shifts from Aries to Taurus.
Happy Birthday Monday, October 10, 2022:
You have grace and elegance. You are intelligent, well organized and articulate in a pleasant way. You have a teasing, friendly quality that likes to provoke. This is a powerful year because you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. Expect promotions, awards and leadership opportunities.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★
Stay safe. For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign, which will always heighten your emotions, especially if you feel comfortable with the trigger. This day begins with intense sensations. You feel you are right, which could lead you to antagonize bosses, parents, and authority figures. Easy to do. Tonight: Money problems.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★
It’s a bit of a tricky day because in private you might have strong reactions to someone, or maybe the media, on matters related to politics, religion, or racial issues. You might disagree with something. Or maybe it’s something that triggers a personal response within you. Tonight: You win!
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★
Be careful when talking to others today. You might react to someone because it’s a personal, compulsive feeling you have. If you take a moment to think, you might not even agree with yourself! Don’t be quick to disagree with a friend or group. Think first. Tonight: Loneliness.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★
There’s no doubt that you disagree with a parent, boss, or someone in authority (especially a woman) about something today. You may want to ask yourself if this is a deep, instinctive emotional reaction. Is it really something you want to fight for? Tonight: be friendly.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★
Controversial questions might elicit a response from you today, especially if it’s something in the media or something to do with politics, religion, or racial issues. Could this be your own emotional power struggle? Don’t let anyone manipulate you. Do not manipulate anyone else. Tonight: You are noticed.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★
You have strong opinions on financial matters related to inheritances, shared assets, financial matters and insurance matters. You intend to hold on. You will fight anyone who opposes you. Make sure your facts are correct. Tonight: Explore!
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★
While you may feel at odds with someone close today, keep in mind that the Sun is now in your sign. And today, Mercury also enters your sign, which means you have all your diplomatic skills at your disposal. Use your skillful means. Tonight: Check your finances.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★
Today, some people feel hot under the collar because the issues are important to them. You might encounter this with a co-worker who wants to introduce improvements and reforms, or maybe he is resisting those improvements. Know what is happening. Tonight: Cooperate.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
Parents need to be patient with children today because emotions run high. When the Moon is in Aries, people are prone to mindless fights. Also, as the Moon disagrees with Pluto in the morning, there is tension in the air. Tonight: work.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★
Family conflicts could take place this morning, especially with a relative of the family. It’s not the ideal way to start your day or even your week. Do what you can to maintain harmony at home. Keep peace, because family is important to you. Tonight: play!
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★
Chances are you’ll encounter power struggles with someone today about just about anything. Someone could play the victim or use guilt or some kind of subversive technique to get what they want. Rise above that. Take the high road. Tonight: Cocoon.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★
Money squabbles could take place today, especially this morning. Or maybe there is a dispute over ownership of something. Think twice before speaking, because it’s easy to give in to a sudden urge or impulse that’s just a knee-jerk reaction. Keep your cool. Tonight: Talks.
BORN TODAY
Actress Amanda Burton (1956), actor Bradley Whitford (1959), actor Charles Dance (1946)
West didn’t supply guns for decades
Canberra:
India has a substantial inventory of weapons of Soviet and Russian origin because Western countries have opted for a military dictatorship in the region as their preferred partner and have not supplied arms to New Delhi for decades. , External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra, Mr Jaishankar also said that India and Russia have a long-standing relationship which has certainly served New Delhi’s interests well.
“We have a substantial inventory of weapons of Soviet and Russian origin. And that inventory has actually grown for a variety of reasons. You know, the merits of the weapon systems themselves, but also because over several decades the Western countries did not supply arms to India, and in fact considered a military dictatorship next to us as the preferred partner,” Jaishankar said, apparently referring to Pakistan, which was a close ally. of the US-led West during the Cold War.
Pakistan has been ruled by army generals for more than half of its 73 years of existence.
“All of us in international politics deal with what we have, we make judgments, judgments that reflect both our future interests and our current situation. And my feeling is, with regard to this current conflict, like any military conflict, there are lessons to be learned from it, and I am sure that my very professional colleagues in the army will study it very carefully,” Mr Jaishankar said.
An Australian journalist asked him if India should reduce its dependence on Russian weapons systems and rethink its relationship with Russia, given what is happening in Ukraine.
Last month, Mr Jaishankar, in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said India is exercising a choice it believes to be in its national interest when offered weapons.
Russia has been a major supplier of military equipment to India. The two countries have been having discussions about what kind of payment mechanisms might work between them given Western sanctions against Moscow.
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said last month that Russia had delivered its S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile defense system to India on time despite pressure from Washington and US sanctions. the US-led West.
The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. The missile system based on the “Triumf” interceptor can destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges up to 400 km.
Russia began delivery of the first missile regiment in December last year.
The missile system has already been deployed in such a way that it can cover parts of the border with China in the northern sector as well as the border with Pakistan.
In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defense missile systems, despite the then Trump administration’s warning that the continuation of the contract could trigger US sanctions under CAATSA.
Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or CAATSA is a tough US law that authorizes the administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defense equipment from Russia in response to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and his alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Pierre Gasly and his fellow F1 drivers furious after overtaking a recovery vehicle on the track at high speed
CNN
—
Formula 1 drivers and teams have united in anger after Pierre Gasly overtook a high-speed recovery vehicle in the pouring rain at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Alpha Tauri driver claiming he could have died.
The Frenchman had stopped to replace a front wing damaged by debris from Carlos Sainz’s previous crash and was trying to catch up with the rest of the field on the opening laps when he overtook the vehicle collecting Sainz’s car.
Shortly after, the race was stopped and a nearly two-hour delay ensued as the rain eased off.
The incident evoked memories of Jules Bianchi crashing at the same circuit eight years ago, when he suffered fatal head injuries after hitting a recovery tractor.
“We’ve already lost Jules,” Gasly told Sky Sports. “We all lost an incredible guy, an incredible driver, for the reasons we know. Eight years ago, on the same track, in the same conditions, with a crane.
“Obviously I was scared. Obviously if I had lost the car the same way Carlos had lost it on the previous lap – no matter the speed, 200km/h, 100 – I would have died, as simple as that. I don’t understand.
“It’s disrespectful to Jules, disrespectful to his family. We’re all risking our lives there. We’re doing the best job in the world but what we’re asking is at least to protect ourselves, it’s dangerous enough .
“I’m just extremely grateful to be here and tonight I’m going to call my family and all my loved ones and the result is what it is. I went two meters from this crane, and if I had been to two meters to the left, I would have been dead.
Bianchi’s father, Philippe, echoed Gasly, writing on Instagram: “No respect for the pilot’s life, no respect for the memory of Jules. Unbelievable.”
Other drivers and teams also condemned the decision to allow a recovery vehicle on the track.
“Even behind the Safety Car we’re driving at 100, 150 km/h and still at those speeds we can’t see anything,” Sainz told Sky Sports.
“So if a driver decides to go off the line a bit, has a little aquaplaning, presses a button on the steering wheel and goes off the line a bit and hits a tractor, it’s over, right?”
The FIA, motorsport’s governing body, said it had launched “an in-depth review of events involving the deployment of recovery vehicles during the Japanese Grand Prix”, read a statement on its website, following comments pilots.
“It is part of standard practice to analyze all racing incidents to ensure continuous improvement of processes and procedures.”
Gasly then received a 20 second penalty and two penalty points for speeding in red flag conditions.
“It’s the lowest point we’ve seen in the sport for years,” Red Bull driver Sergio Perez told Sky Sports. “What happened today makes me so angry. I just hope that never in sport we ever see this situation again.
“We saw what happened here a few years ago with our friend Jules and I don’t really care what the reason was. This should never happen again, never in any category.
