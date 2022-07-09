Working Americans getting up to $500 in tax refunds under the new plan – do you qualify?

A DIFFERENT group of Americans might be eligible for tax breaks.

In Massachusetts, Speaker Ron Mariano and other state lawmakers, including Senate President Karen E. Spilka, introduced legislation that would give working families tax breaks.

1 See the income requirements for the rebates under the plan

Under the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, singles would receive $250 in direct payments, while couples would receive $500.

They aim to offset high inflation.

“Whether it’s rising prices for gasoline, groceries, or children’s summer clothes, the Massachusetts legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have slashed family budgets,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

Who is Eligible?

There will be some income requirements under the proposal.

First, all taxpayers in the state must have earned at least $38,000 in 2021.

However, income must not exceed $100,000 for singles and $150,000 for couples to qualify.

The bill must pass both the House and Senate by July 31, when the state Legislature ends, the Boston Globe reports.

Should it become law, the plan is for payments to be made before September 30th.

The proposal follows a program by the state that has sent $500 in bonuses to essential workers.

“We continue to work on possible changes to the tax code with the aim of providing additional relief for residents,” said the legislator in his tax refund plan.

Other states offer tax rebates

There are various states across the country that give Americans tax refunds to help them offset inflation.

The state of Indiana sent 1.5 million discounts to 2 million residents.

About 4.3 million Hoosiers will receive a payment, about 85% of the state’s adult population.

The payments, which are paid out throughout the summer, are $125 per person and $250 for married couples.

In Colorado, residents who filed taxes by June 30 will line up at the end of August to receive their refund checks.

If you file after that, you can expect to receive your money in January.

They are valued at $750 for individuals while the amount for joint applicants is $1,500.

According to Governor Jared Polis, around 3.1 million residents are lining up to get money.

Hawaii residents are also scheduled to receive a one-time tax refund next month.

Those earning less than $100,000 get a $300 rebate.

If it’s above that threshold but below $200,000, you get $100.

In addition, families with children could get more money.

For example, a family of four could receive $1,200.

According to the Hawaii Department of Taxes, refunds are expected to begin in the last week of August.

And Connecticut is offering a child tax credit to eligible parents — but the deadline to apply is a few weeks away.

Households can get $250 per child, capped at three.

For example, families can charge a maximum of $750.

Applications for the credits will be closed on July 31st.

Governor Ned Lamont said he expects payments in August.

In addition, California has passed a plan that gives up to $1,050 in tax refunds to around 23 million residents.

