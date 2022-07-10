3 Major Benefits of Odoo Development Services for Your ECommerce Business

Pin 1 1 Shares

During the times, when technology was in its early stage, departments like Human Resource, Finance, Customer Relations, sales etc. had a different software to carry out different activities. And there were a number of software on board, management was a one demanding task. Plus, the increasing threats of data leakage made it all the worse.

And in 2005, Odoo, an open-source ERP emerged as a savior. It helped businesses manage every application from a single space. And soon it became one of the fastest-growing platforms with more than 14,000 third party Apps/Plugins available in its app store.

Odoo in a nutshell:

Odoo is a collection of business-related applications including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. Few reasons why Odoo has become popular are:

Open Source ERP

User friendly

Has custom features

Scalable

Industry-specific modules

Frequent upgrades as per changes in technology

Liberty to download the selective application as per your need

Less implementation cost, and more

Odoo Ecommerce is one such platform that provides you with a lot of convenience as it integrates seamlessly with other Odoo business apps. And that is why about 4+ million people are cultivating their business by using Odoo Development Services. Some of the popular brands leveraging Odoo are Toyota, Hyundai, and PCI. So, if you are planning on an Odoo based Ecommerce Store, it is indeed a good choice as you will get several benefits. This post highlights the major benefits of Odoo Development.

Craft Eye-catching Product Pages

First, let’s have a look at an interesting example. Lush is a UK based cosmetics company. This company informs and educates its visitors about their fresh handmade cosmetics. Every product has a featured video that helps visitors to clearly understand the product. Below is an image of a detailed list of ingredients of a lip balm under the product description.

Now imagine that you as a shopper looking for this particular product and on this website. Now with video, you learn all about the natural ingredients used, benefits of the product, and how to use it, and get the convenient ‘add to basket’ option. Every required information at a single place. I bet you will not search for more and end up buying more than what you decided.

Now, this is what you call a good example of a well-managed product catalog that provides visitors with every information they are looking for. Nearly 81% of shoppers research products online before buying. Product information, price and reviews are a few parameters that any consumer will consider before making a purchase. Therefore, retailers must present what consumers are looking for. Here comes the importance of an effective product management strategy and well-managed product catalog. It helps web store visitors to easily access your products. For an owner, it will enable them to add new products and remove the outdated ones now and then.

If you have an eCommerce store, you would want to have easy management of products that helps in maximizing customer experience. With Odoo development, you can create detailed product pages, add images, banners, call to actions, slides etc. Designing and editing product details have become relatively easy with Odoo. You can merge and integrate every information throughout the system seamlessly.

The Odoo software also provides a simple ‘drag and drop’ option that helps add product pages. You can customize the layouts, colors, and theme of your store.

An Array of Options with Payment Gateway

Now suppose that your eCommerce store offers only a single payment method. What if one day due to some technical glitch it doesn’t work? Or you have a customer who is about to checkout but you do not have a payment gateway that he prefers and oops! He’s gone!

The phrase ‘the more, the better’ goes very well with multiple payment gateways in an eCommerce store. According to a report by JP Morgan, 73% of online consumers decide whether they will make a purchase from a company based on the type of payments they accept. There are multiple advantages of having multiple payment gateways such as customer convenience, improved conversion rate, works as a backup if one gateway goes wrong, customers feel more secure, increased international sales, and more.

Odoo extensions and apps available in the market give you the facility of integrating and customizing different payment modules. It allows customers to pay with PayPal, Credit and Debit cards, Visa, Bitcoin, Authorize.net as well as stripe. Thus, you can choose the payment option that is most compatible with your store. It also provides flexibility because every business has a different payment method.

Boosting Return of Investment

You have invested thousands or may be millions dollars in your online business. So, at the end of the day are you bringing home the bacon? Do you receive a good amount in return as related to the investment you made? This is ROI. ROI is an important metric to take into consideration while dealing with an online store. It helps calculate the success of an investment you made.

Most enterprises go for Odoo on cloud or SaaS to automate their business. The main reason is SaaS-based models or cloud-based Odoo services help you reduce your costs. By merging SaaS-based Odoo models, you can get faster returns and enjoy the benefits of ERP integration.

Summing Up:

Managing your eCommerce store is not a smooth task. With the industry growing at a colossal rate and thousands of solutions available, it becomes difficult to choose what’s best for you. This post is aimed to acquaint you with the major benefits that Odoo platform offers. Hope this was helpful!

