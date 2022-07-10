News
313 Coy ASC (Supply) Recruitment 2022 » Apply Fireman Post
313 Coy ASC (Supply) Recruitment 2022: Indian Army 313 Company ASC (Supply) Type F has issued the latest notification for 313 Coy ASC (Supply) Fireman Recruitment 2022 of Group C post of Fireman to reach Commandant Vacancy at 03 Posts in 313 Coy ASC (Supply) Jobs. Interested candidates can apply online to Indian Army 313 ASC […]
Tell us: Have your shopping habits changed due to the rising cost of living? | UK cost of living crisis
As UK households are forced to cut back on spending and adapt their lifestyles to deal with the cost of living crisis, an increasing number of people are now buying ‘fake’ vegetables and frozen food.
With grocery prices soaring nearly 14% last month, supermarket inflation is at its highest level since at least 2008, adding £643 a year to the average grocery bill of a family, which is now over £5,200.
We want to know if you have changed your shopping habits due to the cost of living crisis. Do you buy now in another supermarket? Are there any foods you just can’t afford anymore? Are you buying more frozen foods or giving up fresh fruits and vegetables?
Risk mood improves ahead of long list of central bank speakers
The US data schedule is light, but we’ll have a full list of central bank speakers from around the world as well as the IMF’s Global Economic Outlook at 9 a.m. ET.
Market sentiment is improving at the moment and the US dollar is giving back some gains. Commodity currencies rally or rise while S&P 500 futures pared losses to +0.3%.
The only US event to watch is a 3-year auction at the usual time of 1 p.m. ET. But many central bankers are weighing:
- ECB’s Lane at 8:45 a.m. ET
- Fed Harker at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Fed’s Mester at noon ET
- SNBC’s Jordan at Noon ET
- BOE’s Cunliffe at 2 p.m. ET
- ECB’s Lane (again) at 2 p.m. ET
- BOE’s Bailey at 11 p.m. ET
Aurora board approves law calling catalytic converters “used goods”
All catalytic converters worth $30 or more are now subject to new licensing and reporting requirements after Aurora City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance late Monday.
Catalytic converters – emissions control devices – and gift cards were added to the city’s definition of “used good”. State lawmakers passed SB22-009 this year, requiring scrap buyers to keep records of catalytic converter purchases, but the law doesn’t require them to report an electronic system, just keep them on file. .
According to a staff memo, Aurora began requiring catalytic converter buyers to report purchases to Leads Online last year, and “the used dealer license is used as a tool to ensure that buyers follow the required practices for declaring their purchases”. The ordinance clarifies exactly what is defined as second-hand property and funders hoped it would encourage other cities to follow suit, which Denver council members called for when passing the ordinance. a similar law earlier this year.
Unlike Denver’s law, however, Aurora won’t require catalytic converters purchased for less than $30 to be regulated this way, “because those with such a low value of 83 a are unlikely to be stolen.” , according to council documents. The Aurora order also requires anyone selling more than one of these devices to provide business information about why they own more than one.
Aurora has only one “full-time scrap-buying operation,” and city officials said it stopped buying catalytic converters from consumers and only took them from businesses. But an auto shop that buys and ships them out of state is located in town, and “(c) here are other potential buyers who will be discovered and the licensing and reporting requirement may be enforced.”
The order also defines gift cards as second-hand goods, particularly because they are linked to retail theft and fraud. Although gift cards have also been considered such for years, some have argued that they are not second-hand goods, so the new law clarifies that.
Used dealer licenses cost $600 per application and $150 per year for license fees, and city officials said the increased clarity in the definition of used property could bring other businesses to apply for licenses.
“Thefts of catalytic converters have increased significantly in recent years,” the council documents state. “(Thieves) cut up the part from the motor vehicle and resell the part for the value of the precious metals it contains, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. Theft of a catalytic converter can cost several thousand dollars to the victim to replace him.
As of mid-July, Aurora police had 384 reported catalytic converter thefts for the year, and Denver had 1,318. Aurora had eight cases of catalytic converter thefts in 2019, 68 in 2020 and 646 in 2021, according to Aurora Police Department data. In Denver, 14 robberies were reported in 2019, 268 in 2020 and 2,671 in 2021, according to Denver Police Department data.
Hideki Matsuyama – LIV players should earn ranking points
INZAI CITY, Japan — Players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be eligible to earn ranking points, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday.
Speaking at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday, Matsuyama called the ranking points issue “difficult” and did not provide any details, solutions or clarifications.
“I think they should be able to do that,” he said in Japanese. “However, there is a procedure they will have to follow.”
LIV Golf is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Matsuyama said he is staying with the PGA Tour.
“I’m a member of the PGA Tour,” Matsuyama said. “The players who left did it because they thought it was the right thing to do. So I can’t say anything about them.”
Viktor Hovland also said LIV players shouldn’t get an automatic exemption for rating points.
“If you want to get world ranking points, obviously you have to go through the process,” said the Norwegian player. “And I think they’re obviously making an effort to get those points, but I don’t think it’s fair to give them a bye just to get points overnight. They obviously have to go through the process, whatever that is. ‘he be.’
Matsuyama won last year’s Zozo Championship – the only PGA Tour event in Japan – with a final round 65 for a 5-stroke victory over Brendan Steele at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, the same venue this year.
He will be the local favorite on the course located about an hour from Tokyo. The scholarship is $11 million.
“The energy the fans provide really helps me, it helps my game,” Matsuyama said. “But on the other hand, there’s the pressure that comes with it.”
Xander Schauffele may be under more pressure than Matsuyama and will also have his own Japan-linked supporters.
The American’s mother has roots in Taiwan but grew up in Japan. He said his wife, Maya, was born on the island of Okinawa in southern Japan, and his mother is from a small island off the coast of Okinawa, Miyakojima.
He said he had planned a pre-tournament meal in the Tokyo area with some of his extended family in Japan.
“I think we’ll probably be around 30, from what I’ve heard. It will be nice to see all my grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins,” he said.
Schauele was asked precisely how much he expected for dinner.
“As much as I can get out of it,” he said.
After the tournament, he heads to the Okinawa area for another family event with his wife’s grandparents.
“I’ve never met them,” he said, “so I’m very excited to go and spend a few nights.”
House Dems probably can’t return enough California seats on November 8
Democrats like to say they will likely have to flip three or more California Republican seats in the House of Representatives in order to keep their current slim majority.
Prior to Dobbs v. Jackson of the Supreme Court in June eliminating any federal abortion rights, for whatever reason, it was conventional wisdom to believe that they were unlikely to do so. Things changed overnight with the anti-abortion ruling, giving Democrats a much better chance. A supposed harbinger is August’s 59-41% vote in normally Republican Kansas against removing abortion rights from that state’s constitution.
So the Democrats have a chance. But things remain uncertain here in California, where votes will soon start rolling into county election offices. No race exemplifies this better than Orange County’s 47th District, where two-term incumbent Katie Porter feels in danger enough to buy TV ads spanning the entire Los Angeles/Orange County market, of which his district is only a small fraction.
Centered on the city of Irvine, Porter’s new district has fewer Democratic voter registration advantages than its old one. Porter, nationally considered a Democratic rising star, has big money for these ads, but most who see them don’t know who she is.
She won 51.7% of the vote in the primary elections in June against only 30.9% for Republican opponent Scott Baugh. GOP candidates totaled 48.3%, however, and since then Porter’s campaign has been hurt by the news that after nearly four years in Congress she is still living in subsidized UC Irvine housing, purchased when she became a law professor there. His arrangement is legal, but his revelation weakens him.
His regional ads attempt to recoup this and other losses by focusing on his defense of abortion rights. Abortion was less of an issue in the neighboring 45th District, where Democrats hoped candidate Jay Chen could overcome a 56.8% Republican primary vote to antagonize incumbent Michelle Steel, a former Orange County supervisor. This hope now seems unrealistic.
The Democrats are also not having much luck in the neighboring 40th District, where their candidate, Asif Mahmood, “won” the primary with 40.9% of the vote. The problem is, Republicans got the remaining 59.1%, and GOP incumbent Young Kim will likely win almost every vote cast in June for her party’s other members. Democrats therefore have little chance in the 40th.
Democrats have a real opportunity, however, in the 27th Ward, centered on Santa Clarita and comprising most of Antelope Valley and part of Los Angeles. The newly formed 27th, comprising most of the old 25th arrondissement, is slightly more Democratic than before. However, incumbent Republican Mike Garcia, elected in 2020 by a margin of just 333 votes, led the primary with 50.3% of the vote against 37.4% for ex-Assembly member Christy Smith.
That was before Dobbs. Garcia dithered on the move, noting only that it didn’t change anything in California — let alone the rest of America. That leaves Smith, a strong proponent of abortion, as a slim favorite despite his narrow loss to Garcia in 2020.
Democrat Adam Gray also has a good chance of winning in the newly constituted 13th District, including most of the three “M” towns in the Central Valley: Madera, Merced and Modesto. Democrat Josh Harder recently represented much of that area, but moved a district north this year to run in a slightly more Democratic area. The participation of Latinos will decide this race.
It’s much the same in the redesigned 22nd Ward, which stretches from Hanford and Tulare south into Kern County and west past Kettleman City. Here, Republican incumbent David Valadao beat Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas in June by 9%, but a potential large vote from Latinos and the decision to abort make things uncertain.
The Dobbs decision also gives Democrat Will Rollins, running in part on a gay rights platform, a long-range chance against veteran Republican Ken Calvert in the new 41st District, which stretches from west of Riverside to the Coachella Valley. But it would be a major upheaval.
The bottom line: If the Democrats come out with a net gain of two seats among all of those, they should consider themselves lucky.
Thomas Elias can be contacted at [email protected] To read more of his columns, visit californiafocus.net online.
Best beauty and makeup deals Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
An Amazon Prime Day 2.0? Yes! Except this time it’s called Prime Early Access Sale 2022.
The shopping event takes place on Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12, in a variety of categories. But what is one of our favorite categories, you ask? Nothing but beauty!
Makeup, skincare, bodycare, and haircare deals are just waiting to be discovered, and let us tell you, there are. really good.
Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at the sales below that we’ve already gathered. Whether you’re looking to grab a Laneige lip mask at a bargain price or want to try out the beloved Revlon One-Step Blow Dryer brush, now is definitely the time to do it!
Top brands such as ELEMIS, Lorac, Beautyblender, Mario Badescu and many more are included in this exclusive range.
Beauty
1. Beautyblender Pop Makeup Sponge, $15, original price: $20
Create the freshest, flawless canvas with this makeup sponge. Use it dry or watch it expand with a few splashes of water. Either way, you will achieve it day by day.
2. LANEIGE Lip Gloss Balm, $12, original price: $17
Fight dry lips with coconut oil, peptide and adenosine. Did we mention you can also enjoy gorgeous lip gloss with this lip balm?
3. Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer Holiday Gift, $18, original price: $20
Get ready to pack on the lip gloss. Not only does this lipstick provide a serious color payoff, it also keeps your lips hydrated.
4. LORAC Light Source Mega Beam Highlighter, $14, original price: $24
This high-impact highlighter contains micro-fine pearlescent pigments, so get ready to shimmer and shine wherever you go.
5. LORAC Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette, $33, original price: $42
Another discovery from LORAC is this unzipped palette. It’s a classic and a must-have in any women’s makeup bag.
6. Smith & Cult Lip Gloss, $15, original price: $22
Slap those lips loud and clear! With this super shiny lip gloss you will blind everyone with your beauty.
7. Jane Iredale Great Shape Eyebrow Kit, $25, original price: $38
First of all, the snap case is beyond cute. Second, you can now have wow brows everywhere you go with this brow kit.
8. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $14, RRP: $18
Prep your lashes then coat them with award-winning, ophthalmologist-tested Honest Mascara. Don’t take us away!
9. L’Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, $7, original price: $12
Revive a tired complexion, even skin tone, hydrate and perfect skin with this magic BB cream. It’s your skin but better.
10. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Wear Liquid Liner, $8, original price: $10
A classic for a reason, this liquid eyeliner never lets us down. Trust us, it’s a must.
Skin care
1. Dylonic Store Exfoliating Brush, $12, original price: $14
Treat rough, bumpy skin with this Dylonic exfoliating brush. Best of all, it’s not painful to use. Instead, it’s soft and gentle on the body.
2. Health Priority Natural Products Store Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin and Scars, $20, original price: $25
Handmade in small batches, this vitamin E oil is ideal for dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and scars. So go ahead and reach your skin’s greatest potential.
3. Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Patches, $50, original price: $59
Reveal rejuvenated, luminous eyes with these Comfort Zone eye patches. They are simple and quick to use, but deliver major results.
4. Perricone MD No Makeup Easy Rinse Cleanser, $12, original price: $15
Remove your make-up with this gentle cleansing gel. In just one step, you’ll cleanse your face of impurities, products and more.
5. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $21, original price: $22
Strengthen the skin barrier, balance your skin and minimize the appearance of pores with this daily cleanser from Cetaphil.
6. innisfree Green Tea Facial Toner, $14, original price: $17
Made with eco-friendly Jeju green tea to hydrate skin, this liquid toner is everything you need and more. Enjoy two bottles: 200 mL and 160 mL.
7. Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, $18, original price: $26
Rub dub dub, rough and bumpy skin. This discovery by Mario Badescu is soft and smells divine.
8. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream, $116, original price: $165
Target the signs of aging and welcome supple, firm and elastic skin with ELEMIS. This cream is rich, nourishing and feels divine on the skin.
9. Philosophy Hope An A Jar Hyaluronic Glow Water Cream, $30, original price: $42
Boost your skin’s hydration level with this water cream. It contains glacial water, hyaluronic acid and pineapple extract.
10. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $12, original price: $17
If there’s anything you need to buy this sale day, it’s this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. Dab some on overnight and bam – your pimple will be cured considerably.
Hair care
1. VERTU Healing Oil, $35, original price: $44
Virtue is offering 20% savings on the entire brand, but one of our favorite picks is the award-winning Healing Oil. It smells like coconut and locks in moisture.
2. Flathead Products Store Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush, $7, original price: $10
Easily cleanse your scalp and simultaneously get a soothing massage. It’s the perfect shower companion.
3. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12, original price: $15
Enjoy firm, quality bristles that glide smoothly through your hair. Leaving tangles and knots in the past has never been easier.
4. Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Set, $102, original price: $145
Say hello to luscious long locks. This three-step system includes a rejuvenating serum, a peptide shampoo and a peptide conditioner.
5. Amika The Alpha 360 Dryer, $210, original price: $300
Featuring two rotating dials, you can easily maneuver between temperatures and speeds. In other words, you can make it your own hair drying experience.
6. Drybar Prep Rally Prime And Prep Detangler, $21, original price: $26
Did someone say daily vitamins for your hair? Yes, we did! This detangler from Drybar protects hair from heat and prepares it for styling products.
7. Aussie Deep Conditioner With Avocado, $10, original price: $17
Get ready for mega smooth and hydrated hair. Simply apply conditioner, wait three minutes and rinse. It’s so simple and so effective.
8. Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hairbrush, $7, original price: $9
Gently loosen tangles and spread natural hair oils all over your mane with this brush. Sooner or later you will have a head of shiny locks.
9. UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Leave-in Detangling Conditioner, $23, original price: $33
Spray about four to six sprays on towel-dried hair. Just like that, you will have an effective and lightweight leave-in detangler.
10. Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron, $57, original price: $120
Create elegant styles with this versatile tool. Are you going to straighten your locks or curl them? It’s up to you to decide.
Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.
