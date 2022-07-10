313 Coy Asc (Supply) Recruitment 2022 » Apply Fireman Post

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



An Amazon Prime Day 2.0? Yes! Except this time it’s called Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

The shopping event takes place on Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12, in a variety of categories. But what is one of our favorite categories, you ask? Nothing but beauty!

Makeup, skincare, bodycare, and haircare deals are just waiting to be discovered, and let us tell you, there are. really good.

Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at the sales below that we’ve already gathered. Whether you’re looking to grab a Laneige lip mask at a bargain price or want to try out the beloved Revlon One-Step Blow Dryer brush, now is definitely the time to do it!

Top brands such as ELEMIS, Lorac, Beautyblender, Mario Badescu and many more are included in this exclusive range.

Beauty

1. Beautyblender Pop Makeup Sponge, $15, original price: $20

Amazon

Create the freshest, flawless canvas with this makeup sponge. Use it dry or watch it expand with a few splashes of water. Either way, you will achieve it day by day.

2. LANEIGE Lip Gloss Balm, $12, original price: $17

Amazon

Fight dry lips with coconut oil, peptide and adenosine. Did we mention you can also enjoy gorgeous lip gloss with this lip balm?

3. Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer Holiday Gift, $18, original price: $20

Amazon

Get ready to pack on the lip gloss. Not only does this lipstick provide a serious color payoff, it also keeps your lips hydrated.

4. LORAC Light Source Mega Beam Highlighter, $14, original price: $24

Amazon

This high-impact highlighter contains micro-fine pearlescent pigments, so get ready to shimmer and shine wherever you go.

5. LORAC Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette, $33, original price: $42

Amazon

Another discovery from LORAC is this unzipped palette. It’s a classic and a must-have in any women’s makeup bag.

6. Smith & Cult Lip Gloss, $15, original price: $22

Amazon

Slap those lips loud and clear! With this super shiny lip gloss you will blind everyone with your beauty.

7. Jane Iredale Great Shape Eyebrow Kit, $25, original price: $38

Amazon

First of all, the snap case is beyond cute. Second, you can now have wow brows everywhere you go with this brow kit.

8. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $14, RRP: $18

Amazon

Prep your lashes then coat them with award-winning, ophthalmologist-tested Honest Mascara. Don’t take us away!

9. L’Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, $7, original price: $12

Amazon

Revive a tired complexion, even skin tone, hydrate and perfect skin with this magic BB cream. It’s your skin but better.

10. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Wear Liquid Liner, $8, original price: $10

Amazon

A classic for a reason, this liquid eyeliner never lets us down. Trust us, it’s a must.

Skin care

1. Dylonic Store Exfoliating Brush, $12, original price: $14

Amazon

Treat rough, bumpy skin with this Dylonic exfoliating brush. Best of all, it’s not painful to use. Instead, it’s soft and gentle on the body.

2. Health Priority Natural Products Store Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin and Scars, $20, original price: $25

Amazon

Handmade in small batches, this vitamin E oil is ideal for dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and scars. So go ahead and reach your skin’s greatest potential.

3. Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Patches, $50, original price: $59

Amazon

Reveal rejuvenated, luminous eyes with these Comfort Zone eye patches. They are simple and quick to use, but deliver major results.

4. Perricone MD No Makeup Easy Rinse Cleanser, $12, original price: $15

Amazon

Remove your make-up with this gentle cleansing gel. In just one step, you’ll cleanse your face of impurities, products and more.

5. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $21, original price: $22

Amazon

Strengthen the skin barrier, balance your skin and minimize the appearance of pores with this daily cleanser from Cetaphil.

6. innisfree Green Tea Facial Toner, $14, original price: $17

Amazon

Made with eco-friendly Jeju green tea to hydrate skin, this liquid toner is everything you need and more. Enjoy two bottles: 200 mL and 160 mL.

7. Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, $18, original price: $26

Amazon

Rub dub dub, rough and bumpy skin. This discovery by Mario Badescu is soft and smells divine.

8. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream, $116, original price: $165

Amazon

Target the signs of aging and welcome supple, firm and elastic skin with ELEMIS. This cream is rich, nourishing and feels divine on the skin.

9. Philosophy Hope An A Jar Hyaluronic Glow Water Cream, $30, original price: $42

Amazon

Boost your skin’s hydration level with this water cream. It contains glacial water, hyaluronic acid and pineapple extract.

10. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $12, original price: $17

Amazon

If there’s anything you need to buy this sale day, it’s this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. Dab some on overnight and bam – your pimple will be cured considerably.

Hair care

1. VERTU Healing Oil, $35, original price: $44

Amazon

Virtue is offering 20% ​​savings on the entire brand, but one of our favorite picks is the award-winning Healing Oil. It smells like coconut and locks in moisture.

2. Flathead Products Store Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush, $7, original price: $10

Amazon

Easily cleanse your scalp and simultaneously get a soothing massage. It’s the perfect shower companion.

3. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12, original price: $15

Amazon

Enjoy firm, quality bristles that glide smoothly through your hair. Leaving tangles and knots in the past has never been easier.

4. Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Set, $102, original price: $145

Amazon

Say hello to luscious long locks. This three-step system includes a rejuvenating serum, a peptide shampoo and a peptide conditioner.

5. Amika The Alpha 360 Dryer, $210, original price: $300

Amazon

Featuring two rotating dials, you can easily maneuver between temperatures and speeds. In other words, you can make it your own hair drying experience.

6. Drybar Prep Rally Prime And Prep Detangler, $21, original price: $26

Amazon

Did someone say daily vitamins for your hair? Yes, we did! This detangler from Drybar protects hair from heat and prepares it for styling products.

7. Aussie Deep Conditioner With Avocado, $10, original price: $17

Amazon

Get ready for mega smooth and hydrated hair. Simply apply conditioner, wait three minutes and rinse. It’s so simple and so effective.

8. Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hairbrush, $7, original price: $9

Amazon

Gently loosen tangles and spread natural hair oils all over your mane with this brush. Sooner or later you will have a head of shiny locks.

9. UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Leave-in Detangling Conditioner, $23, original price: $33

Amazon

Spray about four to six sprays on towel-dried hair. Just like that, you will have an effective and lightweight leave-in detangler.

10. Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron, $57, original price: $120

Amazon

Create elegant styles with this versatile tool. Are you going to straighten your locks or curl them? It’s up to you to decide.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.