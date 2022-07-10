Amazon is offering $257 in credits for Prime Day

AMAZON is giving customers up to $257 in credit to use on the upcoming Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is July 12th and 13th and it offers tons of discounts that customers usually take advantage of.

Before we get started, however, the company is offering six ways to earn credits on products of your choice on the big day.

In most cases, the credits can only be used on items sold directly by Amazon and not third-party sellers.

Just note that while some offers reward customers with free credits, most require additional spending.

To collect the credits, you must be an Amazon Prime member.

1. Fill out a Prime Day stamp card – $10 credit

Amazon’s stamp card program launched this year and is a way for members to earn Prime benefits.

To receive the $10 credit, customers must click “Activate Stamp Card” on the Amazon website.

To collect all four stamps, customers must do the following:

Make a Prime eligible purchase over $5

Stream a show on Prime Video

Listen to a song with Amazon Music Prime

Borrow an eBook on Prime Reading

Once you have completed all these tasks, the $10 credit will appear in your account within 24 hours.

The credit expires one year after receipt.

This deal ends July 13 at 11:59 PM PT.

2. Try Amazon Photos – $20 credit

This $20 credit can be used towards a purchase of $40 or more on Prime Day.

All customers have to do is use Amazon Photos for the first time.

To receive credit, customers must save at least one photo through the app.

You will then receive a confirmation email with the credit within four days.

This deal ends July 10th at 11:59pm PT.

3. Amazon Gift Cards – $50 credit

Customers can receive $12.50 credit when they purchase a $50 gift card or top up a $50 Amazon gift card.

It’s easy to take advantage of this offer, just go to Amazon and add the $50 gift card to your cart.

Once you’re ready to checkout, you’ll see a yellow “Apply code to your cart” button.

Click on it or manually enter the code “EGCPRIME22” in the “Gift Cards and Promotional Codes” field.

Amazon will email the credit within two days of purchase.

Once earned, the credit will expire on August 28th.

4. Lightyear Tickets and Merch – $10 credit

Amazon credits customers with up to $10 in credit when they purchase Lightyear movie tickets and merchandise.

To get the credit, simply purchase at least one Atom movie ticket.

Just note that Atom members must enter the code “LIGHTYEAR” during checkout.

In addition, customers can earn an additional $5 by purchasing eligible goods from Amazon.

These credits must be used during Prime Day or they will expire.

5. Elvis Tickets – $5 credit

Similarly, this deal requires customers to purchase movie tickets.

Purchase at least one Elvis movie ticket will receive a $5 credit.

Tickets must be purchased through Atom with the code “ELVIS” at the box office.

Additionally, the $5 credit must be used during Prime Day and expires July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

6. Amazon Prime Credit Card – $200 gift card

Members who are eligible for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card will immediately receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card.

Customers can apply online and will receive a notification of admission within a few minutes.

The Rewards Visa Card offers Prime members the following:

5% back on Prime and Whole Foods purchases

2% back in restaurants, gas stations and drugstores

1% back on everything else

On Prime Day, members can also earn 6% cashback on Prime and Whole Foods purchases.

