‘BBC Wimbledon final coverage ruined’ – Angry fans all say the same thing during Djokovic vs Kyrgios clash

TENNIS fans are furious with Andrew Castle’s comment during Wimbledon final.

The former tennis star sparked a backlash with his comments about Nick Kyrgios and the Australian’s personal life.

3 Andrew Castle’s comment on the Wimbledon final drew criticism from fans

3 Some viewers were upset by the comments about Nick Kyrgios’ personal life Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

3 Other fans felt Castle was biased in favor of Novak Djokovic Credit: EPA

Others felt that Castle was biased towards Novak Djokovic with the general consensus that he talks too much.

That led some to question why the BBC is still using Castle as a commentator, with one fan suggesting the BBC would be better off getting Boris Becker to tune in from prison.

He wrote: “Pretty sure they could have thrown Andrew Castle in the bin and put a phone in Boris Becker’s jail cell and let him comment instead.”

Another added: “I didn’t know who I would like least in this #Wimbledon final between Djokovic and Kyrgios but now I know the answer is Andrew Castle.”

A third said: “Andrew Castle made the most shameful comment on the men’s final. His bias towards Djokovic is for all to hear. A shame.”

Other viewers were a bit more serious with their comments, even accusing Castle of ruining the BBC’s coverage of the finale.

One fan tweeted: “Well this has ruined my BBC’s Wimbledon finals coverage (again) – why do you keep insisting on doing Andrew Castle to us?! 😩 Can’t he retire in place of Sue Barker?”

Another wrote: “I can’t handle Andrew Castle’s comment. It’s beyond terrible.

“We all know British tennis is an old boys club but come on you’re just torturing innocent people by having that old boy in comms.”