Bitcoin Purchase Accounting to 52K BTC Over Last Month Reported

LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.

Calls To List On Coinbase

The calls from the LUNC community to list the digital asset on Coinbase have been intensifying in the last week. It goes along with the calls for another trading platform, Robinhood, to list the token. If this approach sounds familiar, it is because this was the same thing done by the Shiba Inu community to get the meme coin listed on large exchanges.

Following in the same footsteps of the SHIB community, LUNC community members have created a petition for the crypto exchange to list the token. As of the time of this writing, the petition already has a little under 3,000 signatures.

Calls for Coinbase to list LUNC have also dominated the digital asset’s social media mentions during this time. The cryptocurrency has previously gotten massive support from the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance, which has committed to burning all fees realized from LUNC trading every Monday. Last week. Binance burned $1.8 million worth of tokens.

LUNC price retraces to $0.0003 | Source: LUNCUSD on TradingView.com

The call for Coinbase to list the digital asset is to help its value which has struggled since the crash. Such a listing has been known to propel the prices of digital assets upward due to the amount of demand it drives.

Will LUNC Reach $1?

As mentioned above, the LUNC community is hoping to bolster the price of the digital asset with a listing on the crypto exchange, presumably towards the “LUNC to $1” goal that is echoed throughout the community. However, it is improbable that the price of LUNC will reach this point.

The answer to whether the price of the digital asset will ever touch $1 lies in its total supply. With the collapse of the Terra Classic network, trillions of new tokens had been brought into circulation. At the time of this writing, the total supply of LUNC sits at 6.15 trillion. If the price were to reach $1, this would mean that the market cap of LUNC would cross 6 trillion, quite unrealistic given that the total crypto market cap all-time high sits at $3 trillion.

For the $1 mark to be feasible, the supply would have to be drastically reduced. Currently, in addition to the Binance burn, there is a 1.2 tax burn imposed on all transactions, but even this will not be enough to reduce the LUNC supply by at least 70% reduction that would make it possible for the digital asset to reach $1.

Realistically, it is more likely that the digital asset will knock off another zero if the burns continue to ramp up and the cryptocurrency gets a major exchange listing. But a $1 price mark at a 6 trillion circulating supply is out of the question.

Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com

