Choosing the Right ID Card Software For Your Business

In-house ID card printing has become very affordable. Card printers have become more affordable, and so have the ID software programs necessary to design and print your ID cards. It’s important to choose the right ID card software for your business. The best way to do that is to understand what’s available on the market, and what each has to offer.

Specialized ID card software has made it very easy for staff to learn how to use it. In fact, staff often finds it fun to design. Then when you are done you can store all your card data in the database. There are many different ID card software programs on the market but let’s have a look at the four of the best ID card software programs available:

1. Asure



2. eMedia



3. ID Works Software



4. EPI Suite

Photo ID card software is designed to make ID card creation simple and effective. These four ID card software programs produce results that are professional, while also providing you with the flexibility modern business needs, and a cost your budget can handle.

Asure ID Software

Asure offers Asure ID Solo and Asure ID Express is designed for small and medium sized business. This easy to use software is a stand alone solution for your digital ID needs, without the expense of outsourcing. Asure ID Enterprise suits the needs of big business, and Asure ID Exchange it the best choice if you are looking for data management combined with intuitive card designs.

Regardless of which Asure ID software you choose, you’re assured a comprehensive software program that can meet all of your ID card needs.

eMedia ID Software

With eMedia ID software you’ll get powerful solutions that are a breeze to use. eMedia offers card design and printing, as well as the management of your ID cards. It’s designed for business of any size. eMedia offers integration with your Excel spread sheets. If you want to integrate with Access, SQL, Oracle or ODBC database, you can upgrade to the professional version.

Both of these software packages are comprehensive and provide a full array of ID card printing options including secure cards, and professional photo cards. Store your information in the database, and design your cards to meet your company’s personal needs. It’s really that easy.

ID Works Software

ID Works is a very powerful ID card software program. If offers all kinds of options. That translates to a great deal of flexibility. ID Works Software is considered a leader in the industry. It great features, ease of use, and fabulous low price are going to be hard to beat.

ID Works software gives you the features you need to get started with your ID card creation. But it doesn’t stop there. You see it provides you with all the high tech and customizable functionality you’ll ever need to create any type of ID card, including multi-level security.

Best of all, this program is very easy to learn to use. This program has been named a leader in the ID software industry. It’s really a quantum leap from other similar programs. You’ll have one of the most flexible programs on the market with 32 bit architecture.

EPI Suite Software

EPI is considered the most robust photo ID card software package on the market. You can design, print, and encode your photo ID cards, and they will always have a professional appearance. EPI offers three products to cover your needs, ranging from small business to corporate America.

EPI Suite Lite offers a level entry program that’s perfect for small to medium size businesses. You can create a single ID card and print it on any stand alone workstation. EPI Suite Classic offers more functionality and is great for medium size businesses. You can design and print including barcodes, magnetic stripes, and other encoding. EPI Suite Pro is geared towards large businesses. It offers the ability to produce and manage thousands of ID cards from multi user stations.

No matter which EPI software you choose you can relax knowing you are using one of the most robust ID card software packages on the market. You can efficiently manage all your photo ID printing needs.

There are all kinds of reasons why you need photo ID cards. There are just as many reasons why you might be considering printing those cards in-house. One common reason for opting for in-house printing is the savings. A second important reason is the flexibility. Reprint whenever you need to. Print as often as you like, and make changes as needed. There are no more waiting weeks to receive your order back, and now you can change things on the fly. Print one card or a hundred cards.

It’s a common misunderstanding that ID card printing is too complicated for an average person with no training to master. Actually that’s just not true. All of the software packages we’ve talked about are easy to learn, and in no time you can master any one of them. You can save a bundle, and be printing your photo ID cards like a professional.