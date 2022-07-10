Crawley Town’s new owners raise £3M in just hours after launching WAGMI United NFT and partnering with Adidas

The situation had become untenable. Out of results and unable to produce the game, Stade Brestois, current red lantern in Ligue 1, has therefore decided to separate from Michel Der Zakarian, as announced on Monday evening by L’Équipe. This should be made official very soon. According to our information, “MDZ” has been informed of the desire of its leaders to terminate its contract, but the terms of this termination are still to be discussed. Arrived in Brest in 2021, the technician had signed for two years, plus an automatic one-year extension in the event of maintenance (obtained last May). Linked to SB29 until 2024, he has twenty months of contract left.

If the statements of sports director Grégory Lorenzi, Sunday after the Brest defeat in the derby against Lorient (1-2), had maintained a certain vagueness as to the future of the Brest coach, the situation settled in l within a few hours. An outcome which is not very surprising, either, as the club and its coach were at an impasse. The new disillusion suffered with the Hakes will have been one too many, in a context of strong tensions with the Brest supporters, which did not help.

Weakened in recent weeks

After having enjoyed a certain immunity for a long time, a condition reinforced by the early maintenance obtained last year and a historically high 11th place in Ligue 1, Der Zakarian’s rating has continued to drop in recent weeks. Weakened by the extra-sporting escapades of Belaïli, a player he had wanted and whose extension he had requested, the former coach of Nantes and Montpellier may have also paid for the current low performance of certain recruits, starting by Islam Slimani, a striker he was asking for. And this, while other names had been proposed to him (including Arsenal player Folarin Balogun, loaned to Reims this season and already author of six goals in ten games).

A management that no longer passed

Likewise, his management and his somewhat rigid communication ended up creating a gap internally, when he himself appeared less and less fulfilled in Brest. Asked Sunday about his methods of communication, the person concerned explained “when I shout too much, they say that I shout too much, that in the locker room you should not jostle the players, but at some point, you have to say things too” . A speech which, visibly, no longer produced any effects.

Systematically favoring experience to the detriment of youth, and follower of a defensive and unattractive style of play, the 59-year-old Franco-Armenian seemed increasingly short of solutions, unable to remobilize his group. If he did try to make several changes to his last team composition, by launching certain young people or by replaying Jere Uronen, whom he was content to leave on the bench, these came too late. In recent times, he was often the first to question the irregular performance of his team and the shortcomings displayed by it, without providing answers, preferring to blame the blame on his players.

It remains to be seen who will take over. Current dead last in Ligue 1, Stade Brestois is only two points behind Strasbourg, 14th. Knowing that a lasting solution internally does not seem possible, none of the Brest trainers holding their professional trainer’s certificate (BEPF).

