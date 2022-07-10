News
Djokovic predicts what will decide the Wimbledon final winner against Kyrgios as they prepare for a £2million fight
NOVAK DJOKOVIC has warned Nick Kyrgios that whoever keeps their cool will be crowned Wimbledon champion.
The Serb, 35, has predicted “fireworks” as the pairs battle for the title and £2million prize money as temperatures surpass 29C tomorrow.
Both players are not afraid to show their emotions on a tennis court and the crowd on center court could play a part with their reactions.
Djokovic, who is aiming for four championships in a row, said: “I think it will be a small margin game.
“I hope I can reach the desired level, then in the end it’s really a mental game who stays harder and calmer in the crucial moments.
“It’s going to be an interesting match.”
Kyrgios had a “crazy” fortnight in which he was fined for spitting at Wimbledon fans, insulting linesmen and arguing with the referee.
There was also a summons to appear in an Australian court to hear general assault allegations by an ex-girlfriend, which were dropped on Tuesday.
He is only the fourth Australian to reach the singles final this century and it has been 20 years since compatriot Lleyton Hewitt defeated David Nalbandian to dominate the pitch.
Now Davis Cup captain Hewitt, 41, is a close ally of Kyrgios and tipped the Canberra star to deal with the chaos of being in a grand final.
BET SPECIAL – LATEST OFFERS AND FREE BETS FOR WIMBLEDON
He said: “Nick can play with chaos. Not many people can do that, but he can.
“We saw doubles at the Australian Open when it was such a big scene – and then he’s playing his best tennis. His opponents have to be prepared for that.”
Kyrgios, 27, has won his last two encounters with Djokovic in 2017 and the unseeded ace will bring a bag of tricks to proceedings.
Djokovic said: “It’s hard to read his serve. I haven’t trained with him or played with him since the last time I lost to him.
“I would assume on grass it’s even harder to read his serve and hit back because he has so many free points.
“You saw that at this tournament.
“It just puts extra pressure on your serve. He moves well. He has great hands. So a very complete player.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Djokovic predicts what will decide the Wimbledon final winner against Kyrgios as they prepare for a £2million fight
News
Victim injured in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND — One person was injured in a shooting Monday night in a West Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting after a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of 37th Street in the city’s Longfellow neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Soon after, other officers quickly learned that a victim with at least one gunshot wound to the chest had arrived at the hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately available Monday evening.
Investigators said they do not yet have any grounds or suspects in custody, and have not released any suspects or associated vehicle descriptions.
For information leading to a suspect’s arrest, police are offering up to $5,000 for the shooting. Anyone with information can call police at 510-238-3426 or Oakland Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.
Contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Bella Hadid celebrates her 26th birthday in a sexy leather and lace look
This birthday girl becomes a full-fledged biker.
Bella Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday in style with an intimate dinner at Italian restaurant Lucali in New York City.
For her big night out on Oct. 9, the model rocked a dark and sultry look that included an oversized leather moto jacket with checkered racing stripes over a black sheer lace dress and chained thong. She completed the bad girl vibe with strappy sandals and year 2000 inspired frameless tinted glasses.
Bella was joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman and Gigi Hadidwho later took to Instagram to pay tribute to her younger sister.
“I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with you,” Gigi said in the Oct. 10 post that included a series of stylish shots of the duo. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you.”
Entertainment
News
Lee Zeldin: Crime in New York is getting worse
Lee Zeldin discussed the continuing rise in crime in New York City and what he would do, if elected, on his first day in office on “Gutfeld!”
GREG GUTFELD: HOWARD STERN SNACKS WITH CELEBS IN A FANCY, “EXHAUSTING” RESTAURANT
LEE ZELDIN: It will get worse. In recent weeks, it has gotten worse. The first thing I’ll do the first day I take office is tell them Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg he’s fired. Yes. Just last week there was this woman on Wednesday who was murdered in front of her three children. She was wearing a bulletproof vest. She was murdered by her husband, who was released the day before. The judge did not have the discretionary power to dismiss the dangerousness. The woman is like, look, he’s gonna kill me. He’s been charged with all sorts of domestic violence offences. But the judge says, I have to release this person.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:
Fox
News
Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested for hitting his 10-year-old son at LGA airport
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested Monday at LaGuardia Airport for allegedly punching his 10-year-old son, sources said.
Gordon was waiting for a flight to Chicago when Port Authority cops barred him from the plane and handcuffed him for alleged abuse at 8:45 p.m., law enforcement sources told the Post.
Her son was escorted by an aunt and taken to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation, the sources said.
Gordon, a shooter who once played for the Chicago Bulls, was being processed at Port Authority Police Station. Charges against him are pending.
Law enforcement sources said two Port Authority officers were lightly injured during the arrest, although it was not immediately clear how or where they were hurt.
Gordon, who won the Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie, has been arrested several times in the past.
He was arrested for an alleged assault and robbery in 2017. He was also arrested for driving with a fake license plate and setting off fire alarms inside his LA pad while there. was no fire.
New York Post
News
Demand soars for children’s books about violence and trauma – NBC Chicago
As the new school year kicks into high gear, some students have more to worry about than doing their homework: demand has steadily grown for children’s books about traumatic events like school shootings.
Sales of books for young readers about violence, grief and emotions have increased for nine consecutive years, with nearly six million copies sold in 2021, more than double the amount in 2012, according to NPD BookScan, which tracks retail sales of printed books in the United States. .
As rates of anxiety and depression have soared among young Americans, educators and advocates say children’s books can play a role in helping them cope.
“While it may be second nature to try to shield children from the harsh realities of life and scary news, it proves difficult to avoid major societal issues,” said Kristine Enderle, editorial director of Magination Press, the children’s publishing arm of American Psychology. Association. “Children face these issues and challenges in their daily lives.”
A book, ‘I’m Not Scared… I’m Prepared,’ was reprinted multiple times to meet demand after the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde in May, according to the National Center for Youth Issues. , the non-profit group that published the book. . The story, first published in 2014, features a teacher who shows children what to do when a “dangerous person” is in their school.
According to bookseller Barnes & Noble, bookstores across the country see interest in titles in the genre rise and fall based on local and national headlines.
Some newer titles deal directly with real-world gun violence.
In “Numb to This,” a graphic novel released this month, author Kindra Neely details the 2015 shooting at Umpqua Community College in Oregon, which she survived, and the aftermath as she attempts to heal amid repeated shootings elsewhere. Initially, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers’ editorial director Andrea Colvin said she was shocked when Keely pitched the idea.
“I had to remind myself that, yeah, that’s what our stories are like now. That’s what young people have been through,” Colvin said.
Michele Gay, whose 7-year-old daughter Josephine was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has turned to children’s books herself to help her two surviving daughters. A picture book she read to them was “The Ant Hill Disaster”, about an ant boy who is afraid to return to school after it is destroyed.
“It was one of many books that gave them comfort and a little bit of confidence to face one more day, one more minute, because we can do this together,” said Gay, who advocates for a better safety in schools. through a non-profit organization, she co-founded Safe and Sound Schools.
Parents should ensure books dealing with trauma are age-appropriate and backed by psychologists, experts say.
It’s important to know whether children are aware of or feel stressed about scary things in the news, said Aryeh Sova, a Chicago psychologist who works with children who attended the July 4 parade in suburban Highland. Park, Illinois, where seven people were killed. in a shootout. A child asking a lot of questions about an event can mean they’re anxious or obsessed with it, he said.
“If it comes from the child’s need, then books could be a great way for children to learn and read with their parents and revise it on their own and process it at their own pace, at their own pace. own pace,” Sova said.
But bringing up violence when a child isn’t concerned about it could unnecessarily increase their anxiety, Sova said.
Some young children are experiencing gun violence at alarming rates, especially in communities of color.
For them, it’s important to start tackling the effects early, said Emmy Award-winning Sesame Street writer Ian Ellis James, known by his stage name William Electric Black. He is the author of the illustrated children’s book “A Gun Is Not Fun”. He said young children in areas affected by gun violence are more aware of it than parents realize.
“They know the flowers, the candles and the cards in the street. They walk beside them every day,” he said.
Through children’s literature and theater, Black works to reduce gun violence in urban settings. “If you start when they’re 5 and come back when you’re 6, 7, 8, 9, you’re going to change the behavior,” he said.
In the spring, he will collaborate with New York Public School PS 155 in East Harlem with a series of gun violence awareness and prevention workshops for young readers, using puppets, storytelling and rehearsal.
“They won’t even get rid of assault weapons here in this country. So my thing is we gotta go and we gotta help them help themselves save themselves,” Black said. “We are really failing at that.”
___
Claire Savage is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow Savage on Twitter at
NBC Chicago
News
Colleagues describe Russian commander Sergei Surovikin as ruthless
- Sergei Surovikin is the new Russian Commander-in-Chief and has been dubbed “General Armageddon” by his colleagues.
- He is believed to be behind Monday’s deadly attacks across Ukraine.
- Surovikin led Russian troops in Syria in the early 2000s, according to The New York Times.
Former colleagues describe the new Russian army commander as “absolutely ruthless” and say he has “little respect for human life”. including Monday’s deadly airstrikes across the country
Air Force General Sergei Surovikin was appointed by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday to become the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Although it is unclear who issued the directive for Monday’s airstrikes, Surovikin is known to have bombed civilian areas in the past.
A former Ministry of Defense official who worked with Surovikin told The Guardian Australia they were not surprised by the deadly bombing in the Ukrainian capital that killed at least five people on Monday morning.
“Surovikin is absolutely ruthless, with little respect for human life,” the unnamed former colleague said: “I’m afraid his hands are completely covered in Ukrainian blood.”
Because of his ruthless approach to war, his colleagues gave him the nickname “General Armageddon”, according to The Guardian.
According to the New York Times, Surovikin led Russian troops in Syria during the country’s civil war in the early 2000s. Human Rights Watch said he was among the military leaders who could bear “command responsibility for violations committed during the 2019-2020 Idlib offensive” in Syria.
During the Idlib offensive, the Syrian-Russian alliance launched dozens of air and ground attacks that hit homes, schools and health facilities. Human Rights Watch reported that the attacks killed at least 1,600 civilians and displaced around 1.4 million people.
Surovikin was born in 1966 in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and has served in the military since at least 1991, as reported by Al Jazeera. In 1991, he spent at least six months in jail after soldiers under his command killed three protesters in a failed coup attempt in Moscow, The Times reported.
On February 23, a day before Russia invaded Ukraine, Surovikin was placed on a European Union sanctions list for supporting and implementing policies that undermine and threaten Ukraine’s independence. Ukraine.
businessinsider
Victim injured in West Oakland shooting
Bella Hadid celebrates her 26th birthday in a sexy leather and lace look
Lee Zeldin: Crime in New York is getting worse
Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested for hitting his 10-year-old son at LGA airport
Demand soars for children’s books about violence and trauma – NBC Chicago
Colleagues describe Russian commander Sergei Surovikin as ruthless
Josh McDaniels and Raiders ‘all in’ on late aggressive play call
Live Russia-Ukraine war updates: Zelensky to address G-7 after airstrikes
Bachelor in Paradise: An Emotional Breakup Leads to Another Exit
Coast Guard rescues boaters found ‘fighting off sharks’
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain