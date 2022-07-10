Djokovic predicts what will decide the Wimbledon final winner against Kyrgios as they prepare for a £2million fight

NOVAK DJOKOVIC has warned Nick Kyrgios that whoever keeps their cool will be crowned Wimbledon champion.

The Serb, 35, has predicted “fireworks” as the pairs battle for the title and £2million prize money as temperatures surpass 29C tomorrow.

2 Novak Djokovic is aiming for a seventh Wimbledon crown against Nick Kyrgios Photo credit: Getty

2 Kyrgios harbors limitless talent but whether he can remain mentally focused is another question Photo credit: Getty

Both players are not afraid to show their emotions on a tennis court and the crowd on center court could play a part with their reactions.

Djokovic, who is aiming for four championships in a row, said: “I think it will be a small margin game.

“I hope I can reach the desired level, then in the end it’s really a mental game who stays harder and calmer in the crucial moments.

“It’s going to be an interesting match.”

Kyrgios had a “crazy” fortnight in which he was fined for spitting at Wimbledon fans, insulting linesmen and arguing with the referee.

There was also a summons to appear in an Australian court to hear general assault allegations by an ex-girlfriend, which were dropped on Tuesday.

He is only the fourth Australian to reach the singles final this century and it has been 20 years since compatriot Lleyton Hewitt defeated David Nalbandian to dominate the pitch.

Now Davis Cup captain Hewitt, 41, is a close ally of Kyrgios and tipped the Canberra star to deal with the chaos of being in a grand final.

He said: “Nick can play with chaos. Not many people can do that, but he can.

“We saw doubles at the Australian Open when it was such a big scene – and then he’s playing his best tennis. His opponents have to be prepared for that.”

Kyrgios, 27, has won his last two encounters with Djokovic in 2017 and the unseeded ace will bring a bag of tricks to proceedings.

Djokovic said: “It’s hard to read his serve. I haven’t trained with him or played with him since the last time I lost to him.

“I would assume on grass it’s even harder to read his serve and hit back because he has so many free points.

“You saw that at this tournament.

“It just puts extra pressure on your serve. He moves well. He has great hands. So a very complete player.”